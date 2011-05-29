‘Treme’ – ‘Feels Like Rain’: I write the songs

A review of tonight’s “Treme” coming up just as soon as I curse you out in Dutch…
“People like us, we just do a thing. We don’t have a choice, really.” -Janette
“Feels Like Rain” is the halfway point of this 11-episode second season of “Treme,” and I think by now we all have a good idea about what the show is – and what it’s not.
Nelson stands on his hotel balcony and says of New Orleans, “It’s all connected somehow. I’m this close to seeing how it all hooks up.” This is the sort of thing Lester Freamon might have said on “The Wire” and it would have been as much about the series as about the Major Crimes Unit’s latest case. There are some obvious connections between the characters of “Treme,” but they’re usually either geographic or spiritual, with most of them falling under the umbrella Janette describes in the above quote. I don’t think anyone’s waiting anymore for all the characters to be tied together in some grand plot, as everyone’s either already accepted that this isn’t “The Wire: New Orleans” or stopped watching for precisely that reason.
And you know what? I watch a scene like the one where Delmond shows Albert what he sewed, and I don’t much need some intricate story arc, thank you very much.
That scene represents everything that’s great about both the patient David Simon storytelling model in general and the way it’s used on “Treme” (here by writers Tom Piazza and Eric Overmyer and director Roxann Biggs) in particular. To an irregular viewer, it doesn’t seem like much: Delmond shows his dad what he’s been working on, and whom he’s been doing it for, and Albert is moved by the gesture and compliments the work. But for those of us who have been watching the slow burn of this relationship for the last year and a half – who have seen Delmond be so reluctant to embrace his father’s traditions, who have seen Albert act so distant from his wandering son, and who this year have seen Delmond not only reconnect with the sound of New Orleans but try to keep Albert’s fire lit even as the city tries to drown it – well, it’s one hell of a moment. The gestures and emotions on display from both men are so small (I especially liked the half-smile Clarke Peters allows Albert as Delmond insists that he’s been sewing and is just slow), but the build up to it magnifies everything so that the scene feels far more powerful than a more overtly emotional scene on a drama with a more traditional pacing.
And on the lighter side of things, take Davis’ pre-emptive peace offering to the gay couple next door about the noise he’s about to bring back into their lives with his new “brass funk hip-hop with a bounce twist” band. That’s a relationship the show let play out for a long time last season – to the point where most of us largely hated Davis in the show’s early days – and with that history in mind, we’re primed for a much bigger laugh than if we hadn’t seen a number of episodes last year where he went out of the way to assault them with a heavy bass line.
And when you take those little moments, whether serious or silly, and combine them with the tremendous New Orleans atmosphere, and the as-per-usual fantastic music (even Davis’ band sounds pretty damn good), you have a show that remains just an enormous pleasure to visit each week, even if it’s usually a long, windy path to nowhere in terms of major plot advancement.
Beyond those moments, this week largely deals with characters still trying to master these big new projects and disciplines they’ve taken on because, as Janette notes, the thing inside them gives them no other choice.
Antoine is still finding band managing to be a hassle (somewhat ironically, he actually seems to be doing better with the teaching job he didn’t want), and not only passes on a lot of the responsibility to one of his players, but seems awfully tempted by the idea of going on an international tour with Henry Butler where he can soak in the sights and not have to manage egos and schedules anymore.
Annie is still grappling with the idea of songwriting, though Harley finally manages to put her on the right path by taking her to see John Hiatt and quizzing her on what makes “Feels LIke Rain” such an effective song.
Nelson starts to get a better sense of how business gets done in New Orleans, not only with the rigged bid for the North White St. property, but with helping Oliver Thomas find a way around the permit issue for now so that the Pigeon Town Steppers can have their parade on time without Thomas having to take a politically difficult position.
Janette finally gets the hang of her first station at Le Bernadin, and seems content for the first time with her New York sojourn. (When she initially thinks Susan Spicer called to offer her a job, she has no interest in going back to New Orleans.) But she has to take a break from her apprenticeship to help Jacques with his immigration problem, and discovers that, unsurprisingly, Eric Ripert is a much more understanding boss than Brulard. (Though I like that Ripert was understanding in part because it involved Janette’s trusted sous-chef.)
Davis recognizes that his love of bounce is nice, but that more party music isn’t what the city needs, and tries to set up his new band as a more socially-conscious one, akin to the players he brought together to record “Shame Shame Shame” last year.
And while Delmond puts his trip back into the muddy roots of jazz on hold for a week, we see just how sincere his efforts have been to make a contribution to his father’s Indian suit – especially if that means that Albert will actually go out for Mardi Gras this year.
None of these are especially grand stories – nor is the ongoing alienation between Sofia and Toni, or the widening gap between Colson and many other NOPD cops – but they remain exceptionally well-told on the micro level that “Treme” has chosen to concentrate on, even if that will confuse or frustrate “Wire” fans who expect macro and micro at once.
Some other thoughts:
• So long as she stays with Larry up in Baton Rouge, LaDonna is a bit on the margins of the show as well, but Khandi Alexander drags herself back center stage for a moment with LaDonna’s angry, honest reaction to seeing her attackers in the photo array.
• What’s interesting to me about the use of “Feels Like Rain” (as both a song and the episode’s title) is that Buddy Guy’s cover version was one of the songs featured in “Bop Gun,” the “Homicide” episode that was David Simon and David Mills’ first produced TV script.
• The episode opens with Toni’s dream about Creighton (and I liked the comment on Creigh looking different, since John Goodman slimmed down a fair amount after leaving the show). It’s a device the show used last year with LaDonna’s nightmare about her brother, and seems to be something Simon and Overmyer will try on occasion, particularly, it seems, if it involves a dead loved one who can’t appear any other way.
• Antoine kicks Sonny out of the Soul Apostles, and I was almost startled by how much sympathy I felt for the guy when it happened. Yes, he made his bed by not listening to Antoine’s warning, but we know a lot more than Antoine does about just how badly Sonny needs the band. I would not be surprised at all if we see him diving pretty deeply into drugs over the next few
• Things between Davis and Annie remain strong, it seems, but I loved Davis’ pained reaction at Annie not knowing Phil Ochs.
• Not sure if Toni and Colson are slowly edging towards couple-dom or if they’re just providing each other with some company in a very lonely time for each of them, but I imagine that any public quality time spent with a lawyer infamous for suing the NOPD isn’t going to help endear our favorite cop to the fellow officers who already think he’s a troublemaker.
• Speaking of Toni, while the frostiness between her and Sofia remains compelling, the Abreu storyline remains the season’s obvious weak link. It’s a lot of scenes of people delivering exposition about events that happened before the series began, involving a character we have absolutely no emotional investment in (as opposed to Daymo last season). There may be a point to this eventually, but right now any scenes involving that investigation are the only time I struggle to pay attention to what’s happening in the show.
So go read Dave Walker's latest explanatory post at his blog, and then tell me, what did everybody else think?
Am I the only one who find the “Sofia acting out” story line hackneyed, cliched and damn annoying to boot. Almost every other plot on Treme feels fresh or different or compelling in some way. Sofia seems like a character that wandered in from another show and it’s a show I’m not particularly interested in watching.
Otherwise, another great episode. Can’t believe we’re past the halfway point already. Damn.
Great episode, – I have to agree. If the “whole city” seems to know Creighton committed suicide, you would think it would be unrealistic for Toni to try and keep it from her daughter.
I obviously don’t know exactly where the show is going, but the Sofia plot, particularly when she sneaks out to go drinking with older friends, immediately reminded me of the case of a young girl who attended the same school as Sofia does who died of an overdose of drugs given to her by older friends. Those friends are now incarcerated. Of course I initially thought Sonny was going to be based on the guy in the Quarter who killed and ate his girlfriend, so what do I know….
I’d say it feels more repetitive than cliched at this point. The resolution of all this tension between them has a lot of potential, I feel, but the time spent getting there each episode is almost redundant: Sofia stays out late, Toni gets mad but doesn’t really do anything; repeat.
I don’t mind the slow pacing of the show (I totally agree with Alan’s stance above). But as opposed to something like Delmond and Albert’s fantastic moment this week — which was more a payoff of the time spent getting to know the characters over 1 1/2 seasons — we know Sofia and Toni will have to butt heads over this specific thing at some point. And what’s going on in the meantime is rather ho-hum. For me, that makes it drag a little.
I don’t mind how Sofia is acting out, even though it’s a little bit of cliche almost (to have her be mad at the mom who only lied to her with the best of intentions, and the daughter doesn’t see how much the mom’s hurting because she’s at that precise teenager age, etc type of situation), but it does seem a bit ridiculous that everyone knows (how? If it’s in the newspapers or something, wouldn’t Sofia know? Did Toni tell everyone about it? It’s just a strange setup) but she doesn’t.
I thought it was hilarious to see Annie hide out at the neighbors too (and they seem to know each other well enough that words weren’t necessary to explain why she’s there).
If the Sophia arc seems hackneyed, it’s because when teenagers act out, they’re all pretty much the same with minor variations, and the way they act out is pretty much predictable and limited to only a handful of choices. How could her behavior **not** be a cliche?? Still, cliches become that precisely because they have a common grain of truth to them. We’ve all seen enough tortured teenagers on TV (and in real life) who have far less reason than Sophia to act out their angst that we’re by now jaded to a degree to the hormonal misery that is adolescence. But here you have a teen whose particular misery is way beyond hormonal/developmental and occurs within a much larger context, and whose grief is being felt by legions of others around her with minor variations but on a very large, citywide scale. Misery may love company, but in this case, having the company didn’t lessen the grief for anhyone (particularly considering that much of the physical devastation still remains almost six years later and many still haven’t been able to return home). Sophia just hasn’t discovered the solidarity angle yet that could unite her with her equally suffering neighbors and offer some strength through common community goals; maybe she’s headed that way with her rants, but I tend to think the rants are less about community concern and more about a way of still connecting with her dead dad. We’ll see how that evolves, or not.
Upon reflection, I really don’t see how they could have characterized Sophia’s grief much differently, given her age and the circumstances of her father’s death. And no, I’m really *not* surprised that it took her that long to figure it out — it’s not like her friends were going out of their way to rub it in her nose. Quite the contrary, if her school chum is to be believed: everyone else was/is caught up, to varying degrees, in his or her own particular misery during the recovery. Some are still caught in it.
As for Toni, she’s already grounded the girl, what, several times? What’s she supposed to do — send the kid off to a nunnery?? Like that would work, at this point. And yelling doesn’t work any better. That’s not an argument for leniency; but at this point, Toni has to hope that the solid upbringing and values that she and Creighton gave their child will kick in soon while Toni does what little she can to maintain discipline. Meanwhile, mom has her hands full. Toni is now the sole breadwinner, working with half the income the family used to have (Cray’s death benefit/pension isn’t worth a pittance, as it turns out), work up to her eyeballs, and no way to reach her daughter even though she tries to make time. How do you make time for a kid who deliberately stays away from home to be away from *you*? Sophia hasn’t even come to grips yet with her own anger at her dad for leaving them — instead, she blames her mother without directly saying so, because Toni is the only one left.
Is all of this really so hard to understand? Because I’m not having any trouble getting it; and although Sophia is doing her teenage best to be irritating, her story arc doesn’t bother me in the least. Especially in context. So why are y’all so annoyed? Forgotten how snarky *you* were when you were her age, eh??? I’ll bet it wasn’t pretty: adolescence rarely is.
Take a look at this blog post from Back Of Town written days prior to the most recent episode. Adds a personal perspective and totally made me think again about the Toni/Sophia storyline.
[backoftown.wordpress.com]
Yeah, read that, and I agree: Sophia is a ticking bomb. But as the writer points out, she’s also four years older, and four years can make a big difference. Sophia’s a smart girl who came from smart parents; she may not be able to get past her dad’s ‘betrayal’ if she ever even sees it that way, and she probably will at some point, but she may also recognize that she’s been acting out and may resist wanting to be that predictable or a victim of her own grief (that would be her intelligence surfacing). At that point, even if she hasn’t yet forgiven Toni from keeping the truth from her, she may learn from her dad’s situation and still head off the worst kind of self-destructiveness, manage what he could not (i.e., coping with and overcoming grief by living), and survive, realizing that Cray wouldn’t want her to go down the same road he did. What we do know about this show so far is that whenever we think we know where a story arc is going, it usually turns in another direction (e.g., Cray himself or Annie and Sonny). Given that, I expect Sophia to work her own way out of this, but not without pain.
Whether or not the reactions of Sophia and Toni are “realistic”, and I have no experience to judge that one way or another, I’m not finding the portrayal of the way they deal with Creighton’s death to be very interesting or compelling. Sophia in particular annoys the heck out of me to the extent that and I’m usually tempted to hit the fast forward when she’s either on the screen or ranting loudly at YouTube just off screen.
Part of the problem is that the Sophia/Toni arc is being given short shrift, so there there isn’t much time to explore what’s going on. We get a minute or two of Sophia acting out and Toni looking distressed and then we’re back to Antione and his adventures as a band leader and school teacher. Now, I don’t want more screen time for Sophia and Toni. I’d be happy with their minutes being given back to Antione’s stories or even to the developing Toni/Colson relationship, but for the Sophia/Toni thing to make sense, there needs to me more of it.
@chuchundra — You’re absolutely correct to blame the scant attention paid to the Toni/Sophia arc for the irritation value of Sophia’s behavior (well, that and just pure adolescence). For example, we assume from habit but don’t know for a fact that from the girl’s point of view, Cray was the preferred parent. I always wince when Hallmark ads presume that every female is a daddy’s girl (it certainly wasn’t the case in my household, the fact that dad forever blamed me for not being the son he wanted removed all obligation I might have felt to try to please him, since the only thing that could have done that was a gender change and I rejected that out of hand; remarkable how young I was when I understood that, even if I couldn’t put it exactly into words).
We have to assume so much about Sophia because her connection to her mother and father and what his death really means to her hasn’t been given the same emphasis as, say, what Daymo’s absence and death meant to LaDonna last season. So how can we empathize with Sophia when she’s acting out?
Toni’s own story needs more time to play out, too. I suspect that the Toni/Colson thing is as much or more about the need for allies and someone who gets your point of view in a time of unrelenting crisis as anything else, and that’s enough like true friendship to pass, for now — and perhaps neither can handle more than that, at this point. Each needs a sounding board, and each understands the position of the other, even if they are at best polite opponents in day-to-day business. At the very least, both adults are trying to understand what’s happening around them within the larger context, which isn’t true of many of the nominal adults around them, and that includes the other cops.
Meanwhile, councilman Thomas makes a nice adult stand-in for Toni (and an advocate for her with Sophia) and may yet get the girl to understand a few things about her mother as well as about politics, what’s going on in the city during its attempts at recovery, and adults in general. It’s much easier for Sophia to accept and consider that Thomas says than it is for her to even listen to what her mother says.
But we clearly need more on Toni and Sophia together and Sophia alone if we’re to understand and tolerate where she’s going. I have a feeling that Toni’s own acceptance of Cray’s manner of death has to come first before she can really talk to Sophia about it, and maybe that dream sequence is a signal that that’s about to happen. But I could be wrong.
I lost my brother 4 years ago and for about 2 years I had similar type dreams as Toni. Very well done by Simon and his team. Very realistic including Melissa
Leo’s reaction upon awakening from the dream.
I’m sorry for your loss.
I presume Alan meant to say that things between Davis and Annie, rather than “Sonny and Annie” remain strong…n’est pas?
Yeah, and there’s a significant typo elsewhere: I’m guessing that Alan meant “… Davis’s pained reaction at Annie *not* knowing Phil Ochs.” (he had the word ‘now’ instead of ‘not’) I had to laugh at Davis’s disconcerted look, then quickly realized that probably almost no one under the age of, oh, 45 or so knows who Phil Ochs was, given that folk music has been pretty dead as far as popular culture is concerned for at least 30 years. Phil Ochs? Hell, that’s nothing — ask someone under 30 who’s not a deejay who Joan Baez is, and watch them stare in confusion. Shoot, they may not even know who Chuck Berry is.
Ah, typos that happen on a post that’s published right before I take 24 hours off for a holiday. Sigh… Fixed.
you are not the only one. This plot is annoying me just as much as the storyline with crighton last season. treme is such a wonderfully homogenous show and has that flow and Sohipe walks in and…it’s gone. hope thay resolve this soon.
The scene between Albert and Delmond made me weep. Beautiful storytelling. Albert’s smile to his son, what a relief, and Delmond’s
explanation of his design was the most touching declaration of love. I tear up to think of it.
Thank you Treme
I don’t like dream scenes-to me, they do nothing for a story.
I really liked the scene between Delmond and Albert. Made me think of my brother and my dad.
Perhaps you dislike dream sequences because 1) they aren’t done well very often, and 2) you haven’t really thought about this one.
I was surprised and pleased that the episode opens with Toni discovering an apparently hale and hearty Creighton in her new dining room. Of course I immediately grasped that this was a dream, but Toni seemed so happy to see him that I didn’t mind; I was happy for her, too. And didn’t he look great … The fact that he’s apparently there to take her and Sophia out to a second line to celebrate Mardi Gras, his favorite time of year, is even more delightful, considering how much he failed to enjoy it the year before and what he did soon as it was over. The fact that Toni herself seemed happy in the dream and happy to be having the dream, and seemed more surprised and wistful than bitter once she awoke and realized it was a dream? I took that as a sign that perhaps she’s finally coming to terms with Cray’s death and accepting it, even though she disagreed with him, and, perhaps, may be finally ready to forgive him. It’s a sign she’s at least begun healing — and maybe this will finally allow her to talk to Sophia about his suicide and why she hid it from her daughter. That makes the dream **very** important, especially given Toni’s own reaction to it.
I was glad to see her happy for a change. It may have even allowed her to enjoy parading with the Pigeon Town Steppers later in the episode, which is a vast improvement with her inability to even smile during the second-line at Daymo’s funeral, so brokenhearted was she then over Cray’s abandonment of her and Sophia. And I guess I never realized just how much I’d missed Creighton Bernette and how charming and funny he could be until he appeared in Toni’s dream. To me, that really did serve to illuminate Toni’s story arc and show progress. And if I missed Cray, how much more must Toni and Sophia miss him?
BTW, I loved that even though Cray considered Professor Longhair’s “Go To The Mardi Gras” as his personal anthem, he still took Duke Ellington’s “Satin Doll” as his second choice. Way to go, Cray!! You can’t have jazz without the Duke, even if he wasn’t from New Orleans.
All in all, I thought the scene was handled extremely well and achieved what it set out to accomplish: to give us some insight not only to Toni’s state of mind, but also what she missed most about Cray and what made him so endearing to her and to Sophia. Well done, David Simon and crew — you nailed it!
Simon usually has a way with dialogue used to explain ideas, but the scene between Annie and Steve Earle, where they dissect the mediocre John Hiatt song, had to be the worst written scene ever in a Simon production. Part of it was the musician who plays Annie couldn’t pull it off, but it was just so stilted and stuck in there. Let her play and do small moments, but don’t give her that kind of dialogue.
One problem with this show is that there are just too many non-actors being given too many lines. I realize that Simon is attempting to inject some verisimilitude into the show, but sometimes the line readings are just so bad that it breaks you right out of the show.
Lucia Micarelli, who plays Annie, is OK as long as she sticks to playing fairly simple scenes. Her limited skill and experience hurts the show when she tries to do much more than that.
There is nothing mediocre about “Feels Like Rain.” SMH
Sorry. rich and chuchundra, gotta disagree with you about Lucia Micarelli. While I wouldn’t put her on a par with Meryl Streep or Glenn Close, I’d say she acquits herself well enough for the character she’s playing. Annie isn’t supposed to be as dynamic as Ladonna, as dedicated and determined as Toni, or as charming as that scoundrel Antoine Batiste — she’s just a musician struggling to be an artist and trying to make it in a town she loves that is also struggling and is populated by a lot of musical competition. That’s it. Frankly, I’m surprised and pleased that David Simon gets as much as he does out of the real musicians in the cast. Credit to him and the directors, I guess.
Apologies, this is Off Topic:
“Feels Like Rain” (song) is mediocre?
hardly
Only one caveat: I never cared about Daymo, either.
I love “Treme,” and I love the music, and I realize this isn’t a plot-driven show, but as much as I enjoy each individual musical performance, I think there are too many musical numbers crammed in, to the detriment of our spending more time with the characters. I especially don’t care if Annie becomes a great songwriter. I like her as a character and a musician, but unlike Davis’ attempt to create some NO-specific music, spending time on her artistic development just seems like a waste of time. I’d rather know more about Jacques, see something develop between Delmond and Jeanette, even see some *real* scenes between Toni and Sofia, beyond Toni looking dismayed as Sofia sulks past her, late again. The moments with Albert and Delmond were so wonderful – that’s what I watch the show for, not for half an hour of music.
Well, if you hate listening to the music, you’re missing half the point of the show. It’s about musicians, among others, and musicians make music. Simple. Moreover, the music is a big part of the atmosphere and background of New Orleans; if the city itself is a character in this show (and I think it is, and I suspect so do Simon and Overmeyer), then music is its voice and the shorthand that underscores the action. This series wouldn’t be the same without the music. And as for the scenes you consider to be so irrelevant or extraneous: if you think that, then you really don’t know David Simon or his storytelling process. He often has elements in his stories that don’t connect up until much later in the story arc — so you shouldn’t assume that the parts you don’t find interesting are unnecessary, because they may be very necessary indeed.
Ah Diva, Diva, Diva, wipe the cobWebs from your eyes! Where did I say I “hate listening to the music”?? QUOTE from above: “I love ‘Treme,” and I love the music, and . . . enjoy each individual musical performance.” I watch this show for both the music and the characters, SOME of whom are musicians. There is a lot of human drama in the city to be explored, and if we could have a 90-minute show maybe justice could be done to all the stories and still have so much music.
And I’m not watching because it’s a David Simon show. Loved “Homicide,” couldn’t handle “The Wire,” I don’t need to be a student of Simon’s storytelling process; I enjoy the show on its own merits, not his laurels. I loved the show when many of the NO refs went over my head, because it stands on its own merits as a drama. Having dear friends who are NO natives, perhaps I was more familiar with some cultural things — such as the Mardi Gras Indians — than many non-natives. I now read David Walker’s blogs, which are informative, but I wouldn’t be lost in the show without them.
“Treme” is a wonderful show, with richly drawn characters, whose stories sometimes seem to be taking a back seat to the music.
Alan, he’ll of a review and you completely spelled out my reasoning for loving this show…so many micro stories, all phenomenally told and acted, I feel so invested in all of them…save for sonny. As you said he ,ade his bed by endlessly showing up late
I think the entire storyline of Creighton’s suicide is ridiculous. An uptown professor? Come, the eff, on. Katrina made the city sad… yea. Not enough to make an uptown professor kill himself. That was cheap. CHEAP.
*The gestures and emotions on display from both men are so small (I especially liked the half-smile Clarke Peters allows Albert as Delmond insists that he’s been sewing and is just slow), but the build up to it magnifies everything so that the scene feels far more powerful than a more overtly emotional scene on a drama with a more traditional pacing.*
I might not agree with you all the time on TV comedy, but no one in television criticism writes more thoughtfully or trenchantly about TV drama than you, Alan.
I loved this episode because it was about the minutiae of life, and how that minutiae often builds to bigger events. I love the cast of Treme, particularly Clarke Peters, Kim Dickens (whom I’ve loved since Deadwood), David Morse (who is his usual graceful self) and yeah, even Jon Seda, who hits the right notes every time, even if the character is more than a little insufferable.
In its quiet, idiosyncratic way, Treme is turning out to be a series for the ages.
Two parts of this ep really got to me, in the good way:
-Annie & Steve Earle talking about the art of a well-written song was just note-perfect. It’s fun to see artists express and emote artistically, in a way that most other people can’t. They did that well in that scene.
-Delmond and Big Chief Lambreaux. MAN, more than a couple of tears welled up as I watched a son take huge steps back toward his dad and the life he left behind, same as he’s doing with the music side of things, and a father show pride and acceptance and encouragement to his son. It was as earned as a moment gets in television, and I felt privileged to watch it unfold. What a beautiful scene.
Still don’t know what to make of Jon Sena’s character, or how they’re going to play it. Will he get his comeuppance, as the previews to the next episode suggest, or is he there to show a fact of life of life after the storm? Can’t tell yet. Just ready to see him not be so glib.
I love the show and love coming here every week to see what other people think.
I like Annie, but I find her whole “it’s too hard to write a song” act really lame. I would think accidently plagiarizing a Bob Dylan song would be a boost of confidence. Maybe that’s too strong but I don’t think it would cause her to completely abandon songwriting.
It’s great to read your description of how the actors and producers are crafting this series. Fittingly, it sounds like you are describing jazz music itself.
I always get a thrill seeing an episode of anything directed by the former B’Elanna Torres. Last time was a pretty solid episode of Lie to Me, and before that I remember her directing The Long Con for Lost.
As for the pacing of this show, I just think the characters are the plot on Treme, and isn’t that the point they are trying to make about New Orleans in the first place, that the city is its characters? And I am glad for a show that is different from everything else on television. I wouldn’t want everything to be like to Treme, but I would sad if there was nothing out there like Treme. And having seen most of David Simon’s work, I never expected The Wire: New Orleans, because none of Simon’s work looks like any of Simon’s other work. Every project he tackles is unique. Anyone looking for plot-plot-plot on the second season of Treme either didn’t watch the first season or didn’t understand it.
just a fun
Two words for my excitement about this episode: John Hiatt!