‘Treme’ – ‘Santa Claus, Do You Ever Get the Blues?’: Here’s Sazerac in your eye

“Depressed, shit. I ain’t depressed. I’m so mad I can’t even see straight.” -Albert
It’s not hard to blame Albert for being angry – even though, based on what we’ve seen of him this year, and what we know about the people of New Orleans circa Christmas 2006, Delmond is likely right that the anger comes from depression. Holidays are often a time of volatile, unhappy emotions, and when you pile on the mess that the city was for this particular holiday – and for these particular characters – who wouldn’t be feeling particularly angry, or blue, at everything that’s happening?
It’s interesting to see the different ways that character’s unhappiness manifests itself this week. Other than Albert and Delmond’s argument at the restaurant, the only real outburst comes courtesy of Janette, but it’s a doozy. Fed up with Brulard’s obnoxious insanity, and unable to resist a retort to Alan Richman for his anti-NOLA essay, she storms out of the kitchen, orders up a Sazerac (a local New Orleans cocktail) and hurls it in Richman’s face.(*)
(*) Credit Richman for being a good enough sport to play himself on the show – particularly given his long, ugly feud with Anthony Bourdain – though of course the scene actually is quite flattering to Richman, who can not only instantly identify the drink thrown at him, but is composed enough to crack an incredulous joke about it (“Nobody throws a Sazerac!”), rather than getting upset.
But amost everyone’s frustrated, depressed and/or angry in some way.
Albert’s apparent happy ending from Road Home last week turns out to be much more complicated, as he becomes aware of the enormous institutional backlog between him and the money he needs to rebuild. Colson spends the build-up to Christmas wrapping presents for his kids, even though he won’t be able to mail them in time and spends the holiday alone in his little trailer. A teacher at Sofia’s school commits suicide, which upsets Toni much more than Sofia, who still doesn’t know the circumstances of her father’s death. LaDonna tells Antoine that the rape won’t stop her, but she drifts off at work and is startled to realize where she is, and clearly shouldn’t be left alone based on her reaction to noise outside Larry’s house.
Even many of the characters who are doing well overall suffer some holiday-time setbacks. Antoine’s band comes together and plays a successful gig, but almost immediately starts losing players to other groups and gigs – forcing Antoine to bring in Sonny to play mediocre guitar – and then loses another member to a fatal shooting. Annie gets to perform with Shawn Colvin at the House of Blues, but when Colvin tries setting her up with a manager, the guy strongly implies that Annie’s not ready to take the next step yet. Davis gets his bounce record label off the ground, but has to deal with his eccentric Aunt Mimi (and whatever shady contract she made him sign) as well as various unreliable (but good) performers, as well as the limits of his own talent and ethnicity.
The one person for whom things seem to be going unequivocally well is Nelson, who’s raking in the cash, charming connections on both sides of the aisle – he even manages to somehow become closer to Liguori even as he’s confessing that he’s not the practicing Catholic he implied he was in the premiere – throwing more work Robinette’s way (even if it’s a typically FUBAR job that involves throwing out perfectly good textbooks), getting the ladies, etc.
Hey, Santa has to leave something fantastic under somebody’s tree, right?
Good episode overall. Nothing as intense as LaDonna’s rape and immediate aftermath, obviously, but other than Toni’s investigation into the Abreu shooting (which has yet to elevate itself beyond the abstract), I’m thoroughly enjoying following these characters at this moment in time – and, of course, listening to the ones who can sing and play.
Some other thoughts:
• Was very amused to see Antoine’s attempt to sabotage the teaching gig trumped by the school’s desperation to get anyone even vaguely qualified to fill the position. And then they turned things around and went very serious for a moment when we saw the kids’ understandable reaction to a particularly loud rainstorm.
• Character growth: Antoine’s Christmas presents for the boys are much better than last year.
• Though a drunken Antoine once sang with Sonny and Annie on a street corner, making Sonny a fill-in Soul Apostle is their first significant (and mostly sober, though Antoine can almost immediately identify Sonny’s drug problem) interaction, in an episode that also allows Delmond and Janette to finally have the conversation we all assumed they would when they were at the airport together in the season one finale. As always, I’m happy when characters on this show run into each other in new combinations, even though we’re still a very long way away from the Antoine/Delmond/Annie/Davis super-group I’ve been hoping for.
• Before he runs into Janette at that New Orleans expat bar in New York to watch that year’s resurgent Saints team, I liked the glimpses of Delmond trying to reinvent his sound by figuring out what made old-school New Orleans jazz so widely popular back in the day. It’s a very specific question to this profession, and yet so specific that it’s hard to imagine another show on TV doing a story about that. Then again, it’s hard to imagine another show on TV being about jazz musicians in post-Katrina New Orleans. Simon and company do not go for the commercial, even if that’s what Delmond is somehow aiming for.
Great recap, as always. But I have one note about your second other thought.
While it gave me great pleasure to see the boys opening gifts from Antoine that were a better fit than the too-small stuff from last year, this year’s gifts were bought by LaDonna. She gave them to him in the bar and he thanked her, which must have been unbeknown to Larry from his reaction. So the growth in character can’t be attributed to Antoine alone. It does evidence the increased amicability between the exes, though.
I just rewatched to check, Antoine definitely walked in with them and gave them to LaDonna to give to the boys. He says ‘Thank you for gettin’ these to the boys for me’ at the end of the scene.
Oh geez. My mistake! I thought he was thanking her for buying them for him. Thanks for clarifying!!
Does anybody know if we can expect a “music from” soundtrack to ever come out that features the songs recorded for the episodes? You know, the actual performances (or rehearsels, or even whatever few bars made the final cut of the episode!) that you hear on the show, hell maybe even some historical context? I haven’t gotten the first season on Blu-ray so somebody let me know if it has anything that makes up for the somewhat disappointing season 1 OST.
Yeah I’ve got that, but it still seems like there are more songs in one episode than on the entire compilation. Considering this show fills huge portions of their hour with music, I’d think a comprehensive collection isn’t so out of the question, right?
They’re not gonna do that, but they do provide a playlist for each episode on the show’s HBO website. However, as a deejay, I notice that the playlists posted so far this season aren’t as complete as they were last season, and Dave Walker on NOLA.com is filling in more of the blanks on the music playlists this year — typically the music playing in the background or on a jukebox while something else is going on. I appreciate that Walker is doing that because I don’t know every single one of those artists whose music is used and would have a hard time tracking down some of those cuts without knowing at least the artists’ and songs’ names. Kudos to Dave!
Kudos to the writers for coming up with perhaps the only believable circumstance under which the two characters in New York could believably meet by coincidence.
Have you ever lived in NY? It might be an enormous city, but it’s very easy to run into people. I’ve run into friends from high school, college crushes, people visiting from California, even elementary school friends. And that’s in only four years.
Antoine didn’t lose a band member to a fatal shooting. Dinerral Shavers was in Hot 8 brass band not the soul apostles. Antoine mentioned how good he was when he went to their gig to ask Bennie Pete to use their trumpet player for his band.
I continue to really enjoy this show, and I have to say, I think John Goodman being gone is helping a lot. I liked the idea of his character last year, but there were times when he was just too much. Not that I wished the character dead, mind you, but now that he’s gone I think I like it better.
Who exactly died? I couldn’t tell if it was one of Antoine’s guys, or someone in the other band the wheelchair guy plays in.
it was Dinerral Shavers from Hot 8 brass band. Hot 8 appeared earlier in the season when Antoine wanted to talk to the guy in the Terrell Bastist(in the wheelchair) for his band. they all appeared playing themselves except for Dinerral Shavers who was played by an actor.
Who was the incendiary guitar player last night?
June Yamaguchi from Japan has been in NO for over 30 years
He is in the band Papa Grows Funk, he is really good. His last name is Yamagishi I think. Saw him do a great version of “Come Together” on May 8th at Jazz Fest.
Annie’s birthday gift to Davis was absolutely beautiful. She’s an amazing player. Between Annie and Antoine (who is a joy to watch because he has so much fun), I could watch this show for the music alone.
Someday, I hope I am to my nephew as Aunt Mimi is to Davis. Awesome.
Never open an episode with Steve Zahn rapping, for any tv show. Also, the music is tired. What’s compelling about this show?
Beside the characters repeating that their in NO, and talking about the greatness of their city, you could place this drama in almost any other city. Detroit, North Philly, back in Baltimore, etc.
Yes Aamadis, there is a strange trend where people seem to like to go to Treme recaps (you should read this one on Dave Walker’s site) just to whine about how much they hate it and how awful it is and how it should just be taken off the air. A very strange agenda. I can understand not liking something — there are many shows that I don’t like — but I don’t waste time showing up on sites where people who do like them do disparaging them and encouraging their cancellation. That’s what the remote control is for. Reminds me when Armond White reviewed a movie he liked years ago but spent the bulk of the review instead citing specifically how awful The Sopranos were with examples going well into the third or fourth season which of course begged the question, “If Armond thought The Sopranos was so worthless why was he still watching it into its fourth year?”
“you could place this drama in almost any other city”
How many other cities were hit this hard by Katrina? It’d be a bit hard to recreate that in Philly.
Dear Alan Richman, if you’re going to stop by to gripe about the show, the music, and Steve Zahn, at least have the courage to log in with your real name.
Not being a Hot 8 Brass Band expert, I stumbled upon the Dinneral Shavers “spoiler” back when I was writing my recap for episode 2. I was trying to determine who the other Hot 8 member was that talked to Antoine and Bennie Pete at the bar when Antoine was asking if he could borrow their trumpet player Terrell for his band. I stumbled upon an interview with Pete where he discussed Shavers’ murder in December 2006 and how David Simon asked to work it into the show’s story. He also said how much the actor looked like the real Dinneral. He also appeared the following episode having drinks at GiGi’s with Glen David Andrews, discussing permit fees with LaDonna. I had to mislead my readers and act as if he were the real Shavers because I didn’t want to ruin what was coming and I didn’t think it was right to omit his appearances since if you never mentioned them people would be confused when his killing happened, as many obviously have been. I consulted with some others who do recaps of the show, the ones who returned my emails or Facebook messages anyway.
Last night reeled me in a little and especially the last scene between father and soon and the blunt honesty presented to Sonny as he stood outside to cop.
We can see that the guy’s a mediocre musician but to see it presented in that way gave me a little zip because it stood outside of the regular ethos of how all the musicians are so good.
Whoops. I misspelled Dinerral as Dinneral.
Excellent writeup. A minor point: you write, “LaDonna tells Antoine that the rape won’t stop her,” but I thought it was pretty clear that Antoine doesn’t know she was raped, only attacked and robbed.
True. And that makes sense: if she didn’t tell Larry, she sure as hell isn’t gong to tell Antoine.
I thought it was one of the better episodes and showed a real change in the pacing and rhythm of the show. We got a lot more music, in shorter bursts, woven into the beats of the show. All the story lines were in play, in small, tightly focused moments and then one to another moment. Highly enjoyable. It feels like Simon and Co. are starting to really find their groove with the show.