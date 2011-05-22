‘Treme’ – ‘Slip Away’: Time to rally

A review of tonight’s “Treme” coming up just as soon as I do window treatments…
“It’s why the world is full of players.” -Harley
Though we’re close to midway through the second season of “Treme,” and nearly a year and a half out from Katrina, it feels in many ways like a lot of the characters are starting over from scratch during “Slip Away.”
Janette gets a new job working for Eric Ripert, who makes all his new chefs start at the bottom and learn his methods step-by-step. Annie realizes that if she ever wants to advance from player to artist, she needs to learn how to write a song (and not just rip off half-remembered Dylan melodies). Sofia finds herself going through the grief process all over again when she starts to figure out how her father really died. Albert gets the plumbing in his house going and then is told he has to pay for a plumber to approve the perfectly-good work – and later that he has to refile all his Road Home paperwork because the bureaucrats thought he left off his late wife’s signature. And – in the episode’s most deeply affecting scene, superbly played as always by Khandi Alexander – LaDonna finds herself unable to make it from one end of her crowded bar to the other without having to race to the bathroom to vomit.
Even when people don’t have to start back at the beginning, there are still bumps for nearly everyone’s project. Antoine’s band has such a constantly-rotating cast of characters(*) that Sonny is suddenly one of his more reliable players. Davis manages to get Mannie Fresh to contribute a song to his bounce sampler – or, rather, Aunt Mimi does it (in a hilarious moment for Elizabeth Ashley), and between that scene and Davis’ friend pushing him to hire someone else to perform his songs, the whole project is starting to get away from him. (As with Sonny last season, Davis is brushing up against the limits of both his talent and charm, and it’s a humbling experience for him.)
(*) And it’s in part because people keep shuffling into and out of the Soul Apostles that I made the mistake in last week’s review about Dinerral being part of the group. Keeping track of all the local musicians – most of them played by actual local musicians, who speak their dialogue with varying degrees of impenetrability – is in some ways becoming harder than it was to identify all of Avon Barksdale’s people in season one of “The Wire.” It’s part of what the show’s about, and I imagine if I were going through this season a second time after finishing it up once, I’d be able to identify the comings and goings of all the Soul Apostles and Antoine’s friends, but every now and then right now, I’m gonna flub it. Apologies. Onward and upward.
The only character who seems to be making any kind of unfettered progress at this point is Nelson, and he’s the one we’re arguably supposed to sympathize with least.(**)
(**) I say “arguably” because I think the writers have done a good job of not turning him into a two-dimensional villain the way that, say, the newspaper bosses on “The Wire” occasionally threatened to be. Yes, given the show’s politics, and the problems we see all the returning characters, plus Lt. Colson, dealing with, an out-of-town developer looking to get rich quick landing building contracts isn’t the most sympathetic figure in the “Treme” universe. But at the same time, a scene like Nelson and Liguori dining at Mosca’s allowed Liguori to reasonably argue a political position that, say, Davis would violently disagree with.
Again, that mix of ambition butting up against the limitations of both people’s abilities and the city’s damaged infrastructure that remains this season’s connective thread. Everyone in “Treme” wants more than what life is currently offering them, and they’re actually taking steps to get that, but life keeps getting in the way of their plans. Many of the characters come together in the anti-violence march at the end of the episode, but there’s only so much even that big public action can do – particularly when we cut to Gigi’s bar with crime victim LaDonna not there, watching TV in her living room because going out into the world is so damn hard right now.
Some other thoughts:
• Dinerral’s funeral was a really lovely sequence, from the way it brought together so many of the real and fictional characters who are important parts of the show’s music scene, to that moment (which I’m assuming is a real New Orleans tradition) where everybody holds their instrument silently aloft as a show of respect while the coffin is being carried into the hearse.
• As viewers who get to see the whole picture, we understand why Toni chose to lie to Sofia about the suicide, but Sofia’s realization of the truth is only going to make things shakier between the two of them.
• Ripert and Tom Colicchio, of course, played themselves last season, when Janette wowed both of them during a visit to her restaurant. Ripert comes across fairly naturally, but there remains something a bit practiced about Colicchio the actor, as if he’s so used to doing “Top Chef’ that he shifts into that mode whenever the cameras are on. Or maybe that’s just how Tom comes across, cameras or no. Practiced or not, the man makes one hell of a steak.
• I continue to enjoy Delmond’s quest to reconnect with his musical roots (“It’s got mud all over it”), and was glad his first performance of the new stuff went over as well as it did. Also interesting to see Janette as an object of protective jealousy from two different women, as Annie’s concerned about Davis sending her the Sazerac ingredients, while Delmond’s girlfriend seems just the tiniest bit suspicious of this pretty New Orleans blonde dancing to her man’s music.
• We’re now almost to the season’s midpoint, yet both Nelson and Lt. Colson seem largely unconnected to our returning characters. Nelson employs Robinette, and Colson and Toni are friends, but for the most part those two each remain off in their own corner of the show. I’m assuming there will be more crossover as we get into the second half, but maybe not. After all, look how long it took for Albert to meet anybody other than Delmond.
So go read Dave Walker’s latest episode explainer at his blog, and then tell me, what did everybody else think?
Thanks for pointing out what bothers me about Tom Colicchio. He’s always playing Tom Colicchio — although yes, his food is terrific. By contrast, Eric Ripert is a natural. He has the same personna as he does on Avec Eric, and his kitchen on Treme has exactly the same vibe as it does on his show.
I think it’s just both their manner/cadence of speech. Tom’s always stands out as awkward and out of place, not sure how that can be changed.
Hmmmm … could that be the frank, bull-in-the-china-shop quality of a New Yorker versus the unconscious sang-froid of a suave, debonair Frenchman? Could be!! ;D
That said, thank God Janette’s done with the Fish Whisperer!!! Frankly, I almost wish she’d thrown the Sazerac at him instead of Richman. Almost.
David Simon really knows how to craft a beautiful human moment. The funeral at the beginning was both gorgeous and moving, and the rally at the end, when the Uptown march met the Treme crowd, made me shed a tear.
Death was omnipresent in this episode. Its interesting, I’ve never felt as close to Death as I did living in New Orleans. They capture that extremely well.
Amen. It both moves you and gives you the shivers.
Did the show get a 12 episode order this year instead of only 10?
Split the difference. 11.
I get the feeling that Delmond is missing an object of affection and the ability to impress somebody. His dad and his girlfriends and his friends seem to just roll their eyes at his NOLA roots, but Janette is a native just aching to be brought back to it. The scene earlier in the season where she is ordering drinks at a silent NYC bar while Davis is at a concert with a dozen brass players on stage at the bounce concert really felt perfect and I am excited to see her return to her heyday.
That opening scene was just lovely, very moving. Loved Aunt Mimi’s sales pitch!
I wanna be Aunt Mimi when I grow old. Preferably with all her money and sass intact. Whoop!!
I’ve always wanted to visit New Orleans, and I always heard of it through people who’ve visited. I know of its history and culture-truly one of the most unique city’s in America, but for God sakes am I the only one who is tired by this plotless show! It feels disjointed and disconnected. I love the music, the spirit of community and tradition represented as an integral character and state of mind of the show. It is the culture, the way of life that holds characters’ faith in the promise of tomorrow. God bless Simon for putting together two series that features Black people, but plot sure wouldn’t hurt.
How perfect.
If you have access to the DVD of the 1st season, I encourage you to watch the 1st episode w/ the commentary on. David Simon talks about how the show is about culture, and not a show that’s plot driven like all other TV. He goes on to quickly rant against (NYers in particular) folks who would have a problem with the show because it’s different to them, rather than enjoying it’s originality.
As a fellow NYer I thought his bias in this instance was unfair, but apparently, and unfortunately, Simon is correct.
If you want straightforward storytelling, tune in one of the various iterations of Law & Order or CSI, or switch to a sitcom. But if you want interesting storytelling, be prepared for a little meandering — and that’s exactly what David Simon gives you. Roundabout can be just as entertaining. It’s not worse than straightforward, it’s just different. Sounds like you weren’t prepared for that; still, you should give it a chance and let your attention ‘stretch’ a little. Good for the soul, and the imagination. (and the little grey cells, as Poirot would say)
I teared up both at the beginning and the end of tonight’s episode, and I thought Aunt Mimi’s pitch to “Mr. Fresh” was priceless.
I continue to be disappointed, though, that Clarke Peters isn’t used more, and I’m not sure that his character is as well-written as some of the others. Hopefully we’ll see more of him as the series progresses.
I can see why this show has sort of a boutique audience; you gotta love New Orleans and have either been there or be really familiar through reading about it.
Can’t agree with the last bit. I’ve been fairly ignorant about New Orleans’ culture, even though it’s excusable, because I’m a teenager living in Eastern Europe. Doesn’t stop me from loving the show though, a treat for those who are familiar with the subject, and a sort-of-kinda educational thing for those who aren’t.
Every week I tell myself I am done with this show… but that damn DVR keeps recording it and I am too lazy to stop it, so I keep watching. I thought this was a well structured episode but the show is just going about all this at too slow of a pace. THE WIRE always had some kind of momentum working for it but if that show as a slow burn, TREME is a simmer. I am a fan of this style of story telling but it is wearing on me watching these episodes one week apart. I should probably start collecting them and watching it all in one shot.
Part of the reason this week’s episode and the third episode this year seemed slow is that both (with the exception of the great funeral scene this week) were made up of tiny scenes that often ran less than a minute and had abrupt cuts to other scenes and then back to the one you were on. It’s damn annoying and designed for people with ADD and actually SLOWS the pacing as opposed to this season’s two best episodes so far, the 2nd and the 4th, which moved really well because they had scenes of different lengths. I thought the funeral sequence was put together so well that even though it was made up of multiple scenes, I counted it as 1. The show, which runs about 59 minutes including opening and end credits had about 98 scenes this week, some as short as 12 seconds. How do you connect to that? It’s a disservice to the actors (though Melissa Leo worked wonders with a 40 second one) and it really hurts the presentation of the music. When Antoine started to sing “Slip Away,” the song which gave the episode its tite, he got the first two lines out before they cut to another scene. They kept cutting between Del at The Blue Note and Davis watching open mic night at Club Fabulous, but with the cuts, you didn’t even get to hear what the spoken word artist was saying because then it was back to The Blue Note. There was no reason these scenes could not be run in their entirety. I know they use creative license, but the timeline didn’t match either. The funeral program said it was Jan. 4. After that we see the cops turn themselves in for the Danziger Bridge incident, which happened Jan. 2. Later that night, Colson goes to the Helen Hill murder scene, which in real life happened around 5:30 a.m. Jan. 4 BEFORE Shavers’ funeral. The real march was Jan. 11 and there’s no sense that a week transpired. Then again, with that many tiny scenes to assemble and order, I feel sorry for the editing team trying to keep it straight.
I will only watch this season when it’s over so I can only comment generally, but it is typical of narratives where jazz plays a prominent part and it is likely the creative agent(s) is (are) jazz aficionados who buy into the mythology of jazz and its formations, dynamics, etc. to incorporate that mythos into the narrative by representing jazz elements within the non-musical medium. Editing is one way of doing that and it may account for the disconcerting editing you note. And of course part of the mythos of jazz is its alleged violation of linear time.
I appreciate the thorough character development, but it is coming across as aimless and , for lack of a better word, moping. It needs more flow.
I wonder how many people will realize 3 real events were portrayed last night: the funeral, the Helen Hill murder, and the march.
I don’t get people saying there is no movement going on. There is plenty going on and movement with characters.
Some of the things said at the dinner at Mosca’s weren’t to far off about the city. We tend not to invest in new things and new infrastructure, which then leads to a lot or problems we have. We really n eed to find a way to balance our love of the old, but still embrace and invest in the modern.
Of course there is plenty going on… but movement? I guess if you really want there to be movement, then you will find it. It is just a lot of people going nowhere. And while that works as a long narrative, especially for this writing core, it isn’t making for fascinating television for me. And I am one of the converted. I doubt it is making for very compelling week to week viewing for most people. It might work better as a clump of episodes.
I may embarrass myself here (but there were hoods involved), but I thought LaDonna recognized the guy at the bar as one of her attackers. Hence the vomiting.
Well obviously I agree with you, sorry that I did not notice your comment befoe posting mine below.
I don’t think she was vomiting from recognizing one of her attackers.
I think she was vomiting from having a panic attack.
I don’t think Simon would write that one of the attackers was brazen enough to come back to the scene of the crime, and secondly that LaDonna while still being completely broken wouldn’t have identified him to someone (or talked about it to someone).
You both could be right, but I don’t think Simon would go down that road, because how is LaDonna going to get resolution in the end for her attack if she does nothing while being face to face with an attacker now?
The actor listed as “Patron” last night doesn’t appear in the cast for “On Your Way Down,” so it’s looking like he wasn’t one of her attackers.
Did LaDonna get sick at the bar because one of the customers asking for his change was actually one of her attackers? That was my first thought but I’d have to go back and watch both of the episodes in question again. She was generally nervous and skittish while moving through the crowd to deliver the round of beers (maybe the live music was a good idea), but she poured herself some whiskey and turned around and saw the man at the bar – and that was the point where she got sick and drove off. Just wondering if anyone else noticed this or am I mistaken?
Davis makes me cringe on the inside. Whenever he’s on screen, I have this uncomfortable feeling of embarrassment for the character and I just can’t bring myself to like him or care what he does (I’ve tried – I promise!). Aunt Mimi’s not helping matters. During her speaker phone ‘rap’ I involuntarily covered my face with both hands saying “no, no no” to the television. Maybe it’s just me, but those characters seem like caricatures or cartoons in the context of the show and I can’t imagine the real-life inspiration for DJ Davis is much like this portrayal. For the record, I could watch entire episodes of nothing but Antoine. Delmond’s quest to dissect and understand his musical roots is a welcome development that is interesting to watch. Albert, LaDonna and Janette are relatable and seem authentic. I care about these characters and find myself effortlessly invested in their stories. But Davis – and his aunt – are just painful to watch. Apologies to Davis fans, just had to get that off my chest. I feel better now.
Davis is so real it hurts (you would cringemore if you met the real Davis). There are a lot of his types here, upper class white kids who want to be street New Orleans. David is the Ignatius Reilly of the show: a character some people find comical and don’t believe in, when in fact he is just tragic and sadly all too true.
hes banging annie. how sad n pathetic can he really be???
Thanks for the insight, Casey. It helps to know that it’s an accurate portrayal, at least.
Ben – maybe my problem is that I’m jealous.
The funeral was very moving and the sister’s performance was almost hard to watch and I guess this is why
How could you *not* feel for these characters? Particularly when you realize that almost 6 years later, so much of the city is STILL unrecovered. It boggles the mind.
I’m glad you’re reviewing Treme, Alan. It’s one reason I watch HBO. The actors acquit themselves so well. This series moves me in so many ways that I’ve lost count, as does the music, which is well used. This episode is no exception: the funeral, the murder, the slow realization by Sophia that her father may have been a suicide, LaDonna’s panic attack and subsequent sleeplessness and alcoholism, the moment when Delmond breaks into Jelly Roll Morton and Janette starts dancing (I got *that* one deep in my bones)… I couldn’t pick which moment moved me more to save my life, because each one moved me a little differently. This was like a watercolor coming together: all the smears don’t look like much at first, but the end result delivers.
One feels awful for Albert: strung up in the process like so many, and dead tired of it. Bristling with rage barely tamped down, he’s ready to call it quits, like Janette did, but he’s far angrier about it than she was (Janette was more despairing and resigned, tho she was angry, too). One definition of depression is that it is unresolved anger: the anger has no solution, and so it is internalized and devolves into depression, apathy, malaise. One can see that in Albert: he’s spiraling down a drain with a fury, as is his life, and the viewer is afraid of what’s next for him. The same kind of exit as Cray had, or a more violent one? Perhaps suicide by cop? One shudders to think. But it’s not gonna be pretty.
And just as we think Delbert might finally make a new, insightful connection — with his music, or, possibly, with the recovering Janette — Albert’s downspiral will call him home, at least long enough to parse what’s going on with his dad. Frightening, and awesome, all of it.
And at moments, the music that is an underlying shorthand for whatever is going on at the moment also takes the scenes to another level. At times the music moves me even more than what’s going on.
Gawd, do I love this show!!! Can’t wait for next week, and yet I want the season to be longer. I’ll settle for that extra episode and be content.
Goodness, I love this show. I sit there transfixed for an hour, completely involved in the music and these characters I am so fond of, and suddenly the episode ends and I’m startled and disappointed.
Listen, I get the arguments about no plot. I keep waiting for all these people to become intertwined a little more neatly. But if it doesn’t happen … I don’t care. We’ve been dropped into NOLA and are experiencing post-Katrina life through these peoples’ various eyes. The show casually meanders, like the sway of the city itself, or the path of the river that runs through it. It’s beguiling. I’ll take every second of it I can get.
“Also interesting to see Janette as an object of protective jealousy from two different women, as Annie’s concerned about Davis sending her the Sazerac ingredients, while Delmond’s girlfriend seems just the tiniest bit suspicious of this pretty New Orleans blonde dancing to her man’s music.”
I’ve been conditioned by TV tropes to expect Delmond’s girlfriend to be jealous, so I kept looking for that, but I didn’t find it. To me, she seemed tickled at Janette’s second line dancing and completely relaxed as the three of them talked after the set. Thank you, David Simon.
