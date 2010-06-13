‘Treme’ – ‘Wish Someone Would Care’: New Orleans, I love you, but you’re bringing me down

A review of the penultimate “Treme” of season one coming up just as soon as I’m electrocuted for my art…
“Don’t think in terms of a beginning and an end, because unlike some plot-driven entertainments, there is no closure in real life. Not really.” -Creighton
“There are so many beautiful moments here.” -Davis
“They’re just moments. They’re not a life.” -Janette
Last week on Twitter, someone asked me if they should be worried that George Pelecanos was writing this episode of “Treme.” Pelecanos, after all, wrote the next-to-last script of each season of “The Wire,” and those scripts tended to feature the worst possible developments for the characters we cared most about. My reaction was that “Treme” is a different kind of show than “The Wire” – warmer and more intimate and less concerned with matters of life and death, and that Pelecanos drew this assignment out of tradition, rather than to fulfill his usual role as hatchet man.
Instead, Pelecanos and David Simon found a way to deliver a “Treme” version of a Pelecanos Episode, one that did feature a death, as well as suffering for many other characters, yet still felt drawn in the same scale as the rest of the series.
The big event, obviously, is Creighton’s decision to commit suicide by jumping off the ferry.(*) There were signs in previous episodes that Creighton was, like many New Orleanians, suffering from post-Katrina depression. The familiar John Goodman bluster that came with the role helped mask this, and made it easy for some of us (myself included; I did, after all, refer to his behavior on Mardi Gras as that of a “sourpuss”) to at times assume Creighton was just being a self-righteous downer. But the signs were subtly there all along, and they became a flashing neon danger sign in that haunting scene in tonight’s episode where Creighton again stared at the computer monitor with utter despair, even as he tried to act to Sofia that all was well.
(*) And now we know, I guess, why Goodman has been listed as a guest star all year. Though technically, I suppose he could have been signed to a series regular contract for just this season.
In that gorgeously-acted moment, I knew Creighton was completely lost, and that he was unable to ask for help, so when he woke up a few mornings later looking happy and lavishing compliments on his wife and daughter, I knew exactly what he was going to do next. That’s not a knock on the script; I assume we were meant to understand that there was something off with Creighton’s newfound sunny demeanor, and probably to recognize that these were the actions of a man preparing for a perfect last day to be alive. And so of course there’s added poignancy to Creighton again failing to break through his students’ boredom, and then to him enjoying simple pleasures like a po’boy or a beignet, and throwing down a twenty-dollar bill after listening to Annie’s typically wonderful violin playing. Just gorgeous, simple work from Goodman, and I appreciate how the suicide scene was structured so that we didn’t have to see it happen. One minute, the smoker looks over and Creighton’s still there; the next, he’s gone. The new, diminished New Orleans was too much for him to deal with – even if his own home, and life, were spared of any direct effects from the storm – and no one saw the danger signs in time (even Toni seemed to buy into Creighton’s public persona as much as some of us did, as seen in the way she tore into him last week after catching him asleep on the porch), and so Creighton lets himself be swallowed up by the waters that never quite came for his house.
Damn.
No other character this week is consumed by quite as much despair as Creighton, but we see plenty of our regulars feeling particularly lost and beaten down by life since the storm.
It’s been clear to us, if not to Janette, that she’s been putting on a brave face with the whole guerilla chef thing, and all it takes is a particularly nasty storm – a drizzle compared to Katrina, but enough to wreck a perfect outdoor gig(**) and to flood the bedroom in her already ruined house – to make her want to throw in the towel and try her luck in New York. (Perhaps reaching out to Tom Colicchio for help getting a job?) Davis gives her his best pro-NOLA spiel, but even the usual level of Davis McAlary charm (which we saw in action earlier when he convinced his buddy Henry to help pay for the party) can’t make Janette forget the way the long arm of Murphy’s Law has been smacking her around for months. There’s a great, sad moment in the rainstorm, after Janette has dumped the tray of ruined food, where she turns away from us, walks towards her car and strips off her apron; even though Kim Dickens’ back is to us and she’s far from the camera, you can tell in her body language, and that gesture, and everything we’ve learned about Janette Desautel over the last few months, that she’s had it. And can you blame her?
(**) I also liked Janette’s moment of realization when Davis referred to her mobile restaurant job as a “gig,” because of course that’s what it is. She’s become not unlike Antoine, with no base of operations or steady stream of income, just hustling from place to place, cutting deals and trying to make her art pay for itself. And that’s clearly not what she thought her cooking would be.
With Mardi Gras over, LaDonna has been able to let go of the secret of Daymo’s death, but not the enormous grief that comes with it. In the scene where LaDonna convinces Toni to drop the investigation, Khandi Alexander plays LaDonna so incredibly quiet and remote, and not at all the fierce woman who chewed out her contractor or pushed Antoine into getting on the bus to see their sons. LaDonna is strong, and she’ll hopefully overcome the loss of her brother. Right now, though, she’s just floating through life – capable of handling the detail work (in part because her mother is even more at sea with all of this) but otherwise just waiting for it all to start hurting less
And Annie finds herself homeless when Sonny doesn’t take kindly to her suggestion that they split up as musicians, if not as lovers. Though I dislike Sonny, I actually do see the point Annie’s friend makes – “Fucking is fucking. But music? That’s personal.” – and how it would apply to people this passionate about music. (I could imagine Davis, for instance, expressing a similar sentiment.) But even if she didn’t intend to break up with the guy, it happens. Her music obviously benefits – our glimpses of her busking are the most confident she’s been since we met her – but as poorly as Sonny treated her, she feels understandably lost without the man who was the only reason she came to this city in the first place. Davis’s offer of a party flier with his address on it carried the half-spoken invitation to come visit and/or crash, so perhaps things might work out for her (and Davis, who’s on the verge of losing a friend with benefits) in the finale. For the moment, though, she’s alone and confused, and if she doesn’t seem depressed the way Creighton was, it’s not hard to imagine a circumstance where she – or LaDonna, or Janette, or several other members of our ensemble – let themselves drown in the sadness that fell over this city after the floods.
Some other thoughts:
- Antoine will likely never be dumb enough to tell Desiree about his Mardi Gras hook-up with LaDonna, and she seems understanding about the temporary childcare he arranges while gigging with Kermit, but how do you figure he explained the $150 he gave LaDonna to help pay for the crypt’s repair? Living hand-to-mouth the way that family does, that amount of money is huge for them, even if it was a kind gesture by Antoine.
- So why do you reckon Arnie the bouncer offers to fix LaDonna’s old roof for free, while appearing to pay out of pocket for the labor and materials? Is he hoping that finishing the job might get his boss out of trouble with the law? Trying to start up his own contracting business through word of mouth? Or do they just breed that much nobility in Texas?
- As always, I highly recommend Dave Walker’s weekly annotations if you care about the local details of the show, like the band who played at Janette’s Bacchanal gig, or the backstory behind Albert and Lt. Coloson’s talk about Big Chief Tootie. As I’ve been writing this, we’ve already swapped a few e-mails and Dave pointed out two things to me: 1)In the last novel Creighton has assigned to his class (19th century spoiler alert!), the heroine drowns herself, and 2)It was during filming of the scene where Creighton waits on the long line at Cafe Du Monde for his beignet that David Mills died.
- Though I rely on Dave for most of my insider knowledge, I was pleased to recognize The Subdudes “All the Time in the World” over the closing credits. The band’s keyboardist John Magnie was one of the very special guest musicians at Davis’s party. (He’s the one who plays and sings lead on “Agent Double-O Soul.”)
- Also at the party, I got a kick out of Davis’s gay neighbors bickering over the revelation that one of them did, in fact, call in the noise complaint on Davis that started their whole feud way back when. And it was also funny to see Davis finally get to enjoy the company of the musically-inclined strippers from across the street.
The season opened with a nearly 90-minute episode, and it’s going to close the same way next week. I look forward to seeing Big Chief Lambreaux’s new plumage, and also whether he and/or the cops come up with a way to get through St. Joseph’s without killing each other.
What did everybody else think?
Fantastic episode, but I don’t know if I feel the same way about the actual suicide scene. The whole “he’s there one second, gone the next” technique was artistic, but I thought it was a little patronizing to the viewer to not actually have to witness Creighton taking the irreversible final step (leaving out the fact that suicide via drowning is difficult to pull off without a significant fall involved, even for someone of Creigh’s size and fitness level, because the survival instinct kicks in no matter the original intent. Unless we’re to presume that Creigh had no idea how to swim at all.
The cigarette probably helped.
Still, I was hoping his survival instict did kick in, and that he’d wash up alive next season, way down river. That would be too “Bobby Ewing”, I guess.
He also could have been run over by the ferry and killed by the props.
Yall can not be from New Orleans. I am and I work on the river. If Michael Phelps jumps in the middle of the river at the area where the ferry launches, he would die too. There is a huge bend in the river that causes the rip tide and currents to be so strong even taking a small boat out there would be suicide.
Thanks, Kirk. I’m sure that Creighton knew those facts as well.
Nice LCD Soundsystem reference in the headline, Alan. Big points in my book.
Yes, I saw that and clicked in, episode unseen (I averted my eyes and came straight down to the comments to see if anyone had mentioned it). I just saw them last week, they’re an incredible band.
Hahahatfield, I just did the same thing as you! And I saw them a few weeks ago in Toronto–what a fantastic show!! Nice tip o’ the hat, Alan!
I recognized the post-credits song too, but for a different reason. It was used in a Homicide episode, “Saigon Rose” (written by Eric Overmyer), one of the better latter season episodes. Remembering stuff like that makes me worry that I’m forgetting useful facts.
I knew I’d heard it at the end of a HLOTS episode, but I was thinking it was the end of the White Glove murders arc. Still made me happy to hear that song at the end of an episode.
Sucks that John Goodman is gone, but he gave he heck of a performance tonight. Sad but great episode once again tonight with some good work from Steve Zahn, a most welcome split of Sonny and Annie, and nice music as always. Hope some characters get nice ending in the finale.
I thought tonight’s episode was strong, and I CANNOT WAIT for next week’s finale. I have one question. Maybe I missed something, but can someone explain the final shot with the parked car? Am I right in figuring that the car was Creighton’s and he left it there?
Right. You see Toni trying to get him on his cell, then she’s beginning to sense something isn’t right. Then, later, the car in the empty parking lot near the river – maybe the ferry landing.
I live there and the parking lot is adjacent to Cafe du Monde and the French Market right on the river. The ferry landing is within walking distance so its believable.
I was puzzled by it at first, too, but they actually showed Creighton parking his SUV in that parking spot earlier in the episode.
The whole Creighton arc was artistic, to use Joe’s word, and very realistic. The last image of the only car left in the ferry parking lot gave me a horrible flashback to the unclaimed cars sitting at train stations in the tristate area on 9/12. It’s the details that make this series so compelling.
“Fucking is fucking. But music? That’s personal.”
I saw Iris DeMent in concert a couple of years ago, and she expressed a similar feeling. She said that she had recently married, and that marriage was one thing, but writing a song for her husband, well, that was commitment. I don’t know that I exactly understand this sentiment, but I can see how it would be valid.
I feel like this whole “music is a stronger bond than you could ever imagine” plot is over-exaggerated and getting on the point of insulting. Playing a bunch of cover songs on the sidewalk with your girlfriend is a decent hobby that pays a bit, but at the end of the day it’s still playing a bunch of cover songs on the sidewalk. The personalities of the musicians would have be so cartoonishly selfish and egotistical to get mad at another musician wanting to get a better gig. They’re trying really hard with Sonny, but for the whole town to act like that is commonplace just seems completely artificial.
Another thing to add is that musicians almost never EVER only have one project going. Annie saying she needs to “stretch herself” is completely true, but I’m not sure why Sonny wouldn’t respond with “that sounds like a great idea, let’s learn/write/practice harder songs together”. The more I think about it the more I find Annie and Sonny’s characters to be inane filler.
Amen, Truck. I haven’t been to New Orleans, but these people cannot be real.
In the end when we see Creighton’s car on the dock I could have swore that I heard a gun shot. It was faint but it made me wonder if he went on the Algiers ferry to get a full view of the Crescent City and then got back in his car and shot himself. Maybe I’m the only one that heard that shot but I am going to watch the episode once more to see if this is what I heard.
That got me for a second too until I realized it was just the drum hit that starts the song playing over the closing credits.
Ditto William – thought the same thing til I heard more of the song.
I think that was the intention because that gun sound at the beginning of the song wasn’t faint or subtle. Nice touch though, it startled me and capped perhaps the best episode thus far.
I think John Goodman created one of the greatest characters I’ve ever seen on television. Nuanced, unapologetic, sad, conflicted, and very believable.
if he is dead, then why has HBO renewed his contract?
They renewed his contract? I hope it isn’t so he will be playing Creighton’s corpse or his ghost or any of that flashback stuff, where we see his final manifesto on his blog. I was hoping that he decided to live and somehow made it to shore. Dumb, I know, but he was my favorite character…
Dave Walker’s column is definitely must read every week. This week’s Gambit (our weekly paper) features stories with the real people behind the characters but it isn’t online yet.
God this episode killed me. Its weird, but I loved how they got suicide right.
The baby in the bar thing is pretty true to life around here and no one would take a second glance. More people would help out though.
I’m going to cast my vote for the Creighton story, for this one episode, being too on-the-nose and something that one of his students might come up with. If they hadn’t brought Kate Chopin in this so heavily in one episode (that I noticed), I might feel differently.
I just deleted a comment that was totally cool, but gave specifics on some of the tragedies from the Pelecanos Episodes of “The Wire,” and I imagine at least a few of you came to “Treme” before “The Wire.” I think it’s probably fair, and easy, for us to be vague on “Wire” storylines when discussing this show, right?
Thanks for deleting the spoilers about “The Wire”, Alan. “Treme” is the first project of David Simon’s that I have seen, and I’m looking forward to starting on “The Wire” soon.
Yes, thank you for deleting that spoiler. I’m very early into The Wire, and your companion blog has only enhanced the viewing of the show.
please do yourself a favor and embark on the Wire.
one of the greatest experiences you could have, as per watching television/film. I havent been the same since.
Dont put it off any further
I’ve found many things in this series heavy handed and the suicide (if indeed that’s what it is) is just the latest. Watched eps 8 and 9 back to back and all that was running through my mind in ep 8 was ‘he’s going to die’ (mainly because he looked so dyspeptic i thought heart attack on the agenda) Am a bit disappointed by such an obvious piece of plotting with melodramatic set piece to follow.
Said literally no one ever
As one who knows the Crescent City and jazz pretty well, I’ve enjoyed Simon’s willingness to go down to the city’s deepest details, with no need for much explanation. It works because even if you don’t exactly know what a musical or geographical reference means, you get the nuance. But I think non-insiders may have missed a heart-wrenching element of Creighton’s last day. The places he went, the things he did and the tune he asked Annie to play were trite and obvious on one level, as touristy as it gets, yet iconic and universal loved by the locals. This matches Davis’s secret joy in being asked to play popular favorites on his radio show.
Agree about Creighton’s last day – touristy, from the Abita beer to the beignets to the river ride. Yet, again, as you say, universally loved by the locals. I’m from Pittsurgh, and there are probably a lot of folks around here you would choose their last, best day to be taking in a Steelers (or as they say here – “Stillers”) game, throwing back a few Iron City beers (or not – I think they stopped making that beer recently), and eating a Primanti’s sandwich (a delicious glob of soft bread, sandwiching meat, cheese, coleslaw, french fries and sometimes a fried egg – a local favorite). That’s as touristy as you can get for the ‘burgh.
As for Antoine throwing LaDonna that $150 for the crypt repair: Remember, she spotted him some money a few episodes ago so he could buy Christmas gifts for their sons, so maybe this was his way of paying her back.
A good point (though the presents we saw surely cost much less than $150), and perhaps he can use that as an alibi if Desiree notices that they’re short.
I don’t get the impression that Desiree is much of a book keeper in terms of how much money is coming in for various gigs anyway. I mean, if Kermit is paying Antoine $200 for a gig one night, what’s stopping him from telling Desiree he only got paid $100? That’s how I justified it, I guess.
I’m still worried about Annie… I’m afraid Sonny might not be done causing her trouble yet. Plus his professional envy of her talent has always seemed even greater than any possessiveness he had of her as a girlfriend.
Knowing the track record of generally “good” or “innocent” people in Simon’s shows, and that Pelecanos had written this episode made me brace for something tragic for Annie this hour. She’s far from out of the woods, but I was so worried about the penultimate dagger striking her I didn’t even realize Creighton was in danger until he requested a cigarette.
Did anyone else notice the ripoff of the suicide from the film “Serial” with Martin Mull?
I didn’t, but it did strike me as very much like the death of Spalding Gray, the talented, ranting, irascible author of monologues and longe- form pieces (not unlike Creigh, though I realize he was based on another writer) such as “Monster in the Box”, who committed suicide by jumping off the Staten Island ferry. One of his final pieces was an open letter to New York City post 9/11. RIP Spalding (and Creighton)
I noticed the exact same thing. What a great satire that film was. I may have to run out and pick that up as I haven’t seen it in 15 years
Yes, I know who Spalding Gray was. What I’m talking about is using the same exact sequences of shots. First, he’s standing there, then he’s gone. Same as in the movie.
One detail I thought was interesting was a white girl in Creighton’s class asking “she was colored?” about the author, and then the girl in the foreground pulling a slightly annoyed face. It stuck in my mind because of an experience I had in a college writing class. A girl in the class read a short story she’d written. The time period of the setting was not specific, but certainly no further back than the late 1980s. The character was Southern, and she used the word “colored” once. Two other girls in the writing class, both from Louisiana, put up a stink, saying that absolutely no one in the South ever, ever uses that term anymore and it was completely unrealistic. I always knew they were full of it, though I didn’t know why they were so adamant–I knew for a fact people all over the country still used “colored” during my lifetime. So to see it pop up here, in a fictional college class in 2006, in Louisiana where these two girls were from, and of course written not by a fellow college student but rather by writers who are known for being not only the best, but specifically for being very culturally accurate…well, that just strikes me as an amazing coincidence.
Of course, in the same episode, we had a character that knows enough Spanish to understand “I smell [something],” hears the word “lluvia” clearly enough to repeat it, but does not know that “lluvia” means rain. I simply do not believe that is possible. So who knows.
And those are my crazy tiny detail comments of the week.
It was strange for me to see a *young* person use the term “colored.” I think of it as a generational word, one that is so dated it would be used only by someone in their 70s or older, regardless of region.
the student used it probably because it’s used in the book. a faux pas she immediately realized. no one, southern or not, uses the word anymore.
Can’t say that no one ever used the word “colored” but I never heard anyone at Tulane say it. I took a lot of Latin American Studies classes and also an English class on New Orleans musicians. In those classes we usually talked about “people of color,” “miscegenation,” “creoles,” “African Americans,” “Latinos,” and more. But I don’t think “colored” ever came up.
I also found it strange that a 21st century Tulane student would use the term “colored”. This term was used in the 50s and 60s. The Stones had a reference to “colored girls” in one of their songs. However, even my 94 year old mother no longer uses this term.
Shades of Spalding Gray, and the last shot of Creighton’s car reminded me of Adriana’s left in “Long Term Parking” (Sopranos). From the moment we saw Creighton deleting his words, himself basically, and then a bit later typing up a storm (suicide note?) with a glass to gulp from, I knew he was planning his escape. I’m grieving for poor Sophie; he was a cool and loving father and she will be destroyed by this. Toni too. It was a bit heavy handed but this season needed some fiber and I thought the episode a good move. Goodman is such a wonderful actor … even under mounds of flesh he conveys so much with his body and face.
There was great tension in the entire episode and I’m hoping for more of that in punctuated style. And David Morse … yeah. And David Morse and Clark Peters … double yeah.
When he was typing up a storm, it was gibberish, just to look busy for his daughter.
Sorry … forgot this: A guy like Antoine is always going to have a stash of extra bills and such that have nothing to do with the regular cash in-flow and what the little lady knows about at home. Come on now, this is Treme … Y’all don’t know nothing about that. We all keep little something something on the side for emergencies, no?
“Dave pointed out two things to me: 1)In the last novel Creighton has assigned to his class (19th century spoiler alert!), the heroine drowns herself, and 2)It was during filming of the scene where Creighton waits on the long line at Cafe Du Monde for his beignet that David Mills died.”
Thanks for sharing that tidbit.
Off-topic but, in less I missed something, did we not get to see the scene where LaDonna breaks the news about Daymo to her mom? Wasn’t this the terrible dramatic moment we were expecting for the past 2 episodes as she hid the truth from her family over Mardi Gras? And then the writers just gloss over the whole ordeal and don’t even bother to show us the conversation or her mother’s reaction? I mean, come on guys! We’ve all been waiting for the drama, and the writers just gloss over this pivotal moment as if it’s not important enough to merit screen time. Sometimes it seems like “Treme” never misses and opportunity to miss an opportunity.
Bump
How come no one else seems to have noticed this? This bothered me as much as the douchiness of Creighton’s suicide (beautifully handled though it was).
I didn’t remember LaDonna breaking the news about Daymo to her mother and found it hard to believe that I had somehow missed it or forgotten. Maybe the writers thought such a scene would be too schlocky.
I enjoyed the episode although I thought the Creighton story was dragged out a bit longer than it needed to be. It was fairly obvious to me what he was planning and, knowing that, all of the little details about how he gets to that point seemed extraneous to me.
The other thing that bothered me was that I thought the scene between Ladonna and Toni was well performed but very weakly written. As a lawyer and someone particularly concerned with social justice, Toni has to be able to make a stronger case for pursuing this issue than mouthing platitudes about right and wrong. Obviously its a very personal issue for LaDonna but I can’t believe that as a grieving sister she wouldn’t have some concern about the fact that, left unchallenged, the State will continue to abuse other families in this way. Its hard for me to believe that Toni wouldn’t at least try to make the case that this was about at least making the attempt to protect the next Delmond. That moral and ethical logic is basically her entire raison detre. How could she fold so weakly on the issue?
Toni is not just a lawyer, she’s LaDonna’s friend.
Considering how close Creighton was to his daughter and the love and companionship that existed between he and Toni – am I the only one that can’t stop thinking of how selfish Crey was for making his decision. I keep thinking about how they will carry on as they are also attempting to adjust and re-build their lives after the storm.
Anyway – fantastic performance by John Goodman and overall great episode. This is great TV.
Suicide is not about selfishness. It’s about desperately needing to stop mental and emotional pain. It’s about feeling hopeless. It’s about needing, above all, to escape the unending sadness and despair and seeing no other way out.
Nadi my initial reaction to Creighton’s “choice” was that it was a selfish act as well but that is because I don’t have his perspective. I am a father too but I am not hopelessly depressed. So from my perspective it seems selfish but I came to the same realization that Jan posted after considering the Creighton’s situation a little more. Try to imagine the despair you would need to feel to take your own life and but try to live with that despair continually with no end in sight. Suicide is so difficult to deal with emotionally, even though I thought the ep was well done I really hate having to think about this stuff. But as a Wire veteran I knew better than to think Simon was going to let Treme be a somewhat “light” show (as light as a show can be about a city devastated by a hurricane.
I don’t believe that anyone who is not mentally ill can judge the behavior a person who is mentally ill.
Is it mental illness though? In my perspective it seemed more like an exercise in exhaustion. He just got tired.
OK, I am going to have to be the skunk at the garden party.
“Down in the Treme, with me and my baby,
We’re all goin’ crazy–just jumpin and having fun.”
Yea, these characters are having lots of fun, a whole barrel of laughs: death, suicide, heartbreak, addiction, lost careers and homes. The misery is endless.
I’m sorry, but I just don’t get this show. In “The Wire” Simon also told stories that weren’t exactly cheery, but then it was in the context of making a bigger point. He was trying to say something about the death of the working class or about the failure of our educational institutions. That series was filmed in Baltimore, but it could have been filmed in any major American city, because it was exploring issues of fundamental significance of what it means to live in a major city in early 21st century America. At the same time he managed to tell stories–actually include a narrative in which characters progressed through something that was recognizable as a beginning, middle, and end.
I don’t see any of this in Treme. It is Seinfeld without the humor-a show about nothing. The events it portrays are meaningful only for a specific city at a specific time. Its themes have very little relevance outside of post-Katrina New Orleans. Also, this show goes NOWHERE. It rambles from episode-to-episode in which things happen to characters, but those events don’t appear to contribute to any story-telling effort.
Take the two ex-Wire characters: what exactly is the contribution of Chief Lambrou or Antoine to any type of narrative arc? All the audience sees is these characters living their lives as a series of seemingly random events unfold.
The closest Treme has come to a story arc is the search for Ladonna’s brother. As pleased as I am for this thin gruel, it is the most unrealistic part of the show. The lawyer played by Melissa Leo is like no lawyer I have ever heard of. She seems to be willing to spend hundreds of billable hours just doing the right thing.
I have watched every episode, but this show is starting to look like another of HBO’s noble experiments, like John from Cincinnati, CarnivÃ le, or Tell Me you Love Me.
There is a lot in your post that I disagree with,Tom,but I’ll just pick out a couple of things.
As for the show having no universal themes,I can’t see how you can say that. These peoples lives have been devastated by Katrina. Even if their homes weren’t destroyed or their jobs not lost,they still (like Creighton) suffered the destruction of their city. If you knew anyone that lived or worked in New York when 9/11 happened,it was the same. You didn’t have to work in the Twin Towers or live downtown to feel changed forever. Also,much like the characters in Treme, people became more determined to continue living their lives to the fullest. In Treme this means celebrating Mardi Gras,continuing the Indian tradition,getting your business functional again,etc.
I visited New Orleans in 2008 and there were still the remains of destroyed homes in the 9th ward,businesses,especially restaurants, that were not yet fully functioning because their staffs had not returned from wherever,etc. Actually Creighton put it best when he said “there is no closure in real life.” These people are doing the best they can,and things may never get back to normal. If that’s not universal,I’m not sure what is.
Melissa Leo’s character ,Toni. We actually don’t know how many billable hours she is spending,but I’m pretty sure she’s not doing it for free. LaDonna is not some pitiable pro-bono case. One fo the reasons that she probably doesn’t have the money to fix the family gravesite is because of what she has spent on her lawyer,as well as the money she gave the shady contractor to fix her roof. I don’t think that even as dedicated to justice as she may be,Toni is working for free.
Think New Orleans as symbolic or representative of America (as Simon sees it). The (alleged) “uniqueness” of New Orleans within America is the uniqueness of America (as Simon sees it) within the world. So, for example, the people coming together via the common (“misceginate”) culture of New Orleans that is the only way things get done in New Orleans given the failure of government is an argument about the cost of the loss of and need to recover a common American identity that has been fractured by identity politics. The loss of control of New Orlean’s citizens over their destiny (the rebuilding of their city) is the loss of control …. well, you get the picture.
Wanda:
Now I really don’t get it. 9/11 and Katrina were sui generis–except, I guess in the very general sense that any disaster means bad things for the people who have to live through them. So Treme is also commenting on the earthquake in Haiti and tsunami in Indonesia? It is hard to take this seriously. There are numerous aspects of the post-Katrina experience that are completely unlike 9/11–you mention several of them: getting Mardi Gras going again, celebrating the Indian tradition, people coming back from a massive diaspora, not to mention the trouble involved in just getting basic services restored or dealing with a police force that is notoriously corrupt. This mix of events is unique to post-Katrina New Orleans. 9/11 in New York had its own set of issues–victim’s compensation, health claims from rescue workers, anti-terrorism funding, etc.
Regarding Melissa Leo’s lawyer character, one of two things is the case: either she is doing A LOT of pro bono work (in which case she is a saint) or Ladonna is independently wealthy. Neither seems remotely plausible. (Antoine just offered her $150 to help fix her roof for god’s sake.) I am in the middle of a lawsuit and it cost me $9000 just for an office consultation, a couple of letters, and getting a motion filed before the court. The sort of effort Toni expended finding out what happened to Ladonna’s brother would cost a client several tens of thousands of dollars. Perhaps not all lawyers are like Morris Levy, but he is a lot closer to reality than Melissa Leo’s character.
Well ,Tom,I guess you really don’t get it then. I gave the example of NYC after 9/11 because I know people that specifically made choices to do things like attend the Macy’s parade or go to Times Square on New Years Eve or have dinner at their favorite restaurants because they were going to continue doing things they would have done anyway, had the attack not happened. How is that so different from making the choice to celebrate Mardi Gras,etc?
Also,LaDonna is married to a dentist from a well-heeled Creole family. I’m sure she isn’t footing the lawyer’s bills solely on her own.Antoine’s handing her $150 was more symbolic than anything else. She’s his ex-wife and the mother of his sons,who he had just had a Mardi Gras night “one-nighter” with. He was trying to continue that “me and you in this together” feeling.(Not that she didn’t let him know,it was one night only). I’m sure that while they were still married,he would give her cash sometimes just because it made him feel good to do it,even though she was/is the one with the business and was probably the main breadwinner.
“Buck jumping and having fun” (lyrical correction.. carry on.)
@Tom
Simon has stated that while The Wire about the death of an American city, Treme serves as a contrast: at how a city survives tremendous civic failure because of the perseverance of its very specific and unique cultural heritage, or “what makes cities important.”
Simon is not trying to repeat the storytelling of The Wire, and I think the scene where Creighton explains to his class that life isn’t about endings was a meta reference to Treme, so I’m sure Simon is doing a more chronological historical fiction approach like he did with Generation Kill.
I don’t see the narrative as rambling, as he clearly accomplishes his intent. But that’s my criticism of the showâ€”he’s stated his thematic thesis and is underlining it ad nauseum.
People who were expecting Treme to be The Wire in a different city were bound to be disappointed. Treme has a different style. It is not plot driven. It focuses on how the characters are affected by events of the time and how they interact with each other. It also focuses heavily on the atmosphere. No other show has made me feel like I am actually there. One of my favorite shows, Mad Men, has a similar style. Searching for Daymo has been the aspect of the show that I least liked.
I don’t intend this as a criticism of the show, or of John Goodman’s great performance, but the suicide made me angry with his character, just as it would have in ‘real life’ – because, as another commentor mentioned, this is such a horrible pain to inflict on his daughter. How could this man prioritize his sentimentalized depression over events in New Orleans over the heart and happiness of such a wonderful daughter. It turned my perception of his character from one of a deeply sensitive and engaging man to one of a self-absorbed coward. I know it happens in real life, but I could have done without seeing it here with this character and his daughter.
I agree…Creigh’s last act was one of complete selfishness. But everything we have seen from this character over the last few episodes leads to the assumption that he was clinically depressed; i.e. not really thinking clearly.
Not making excuses for the character or the writers…but people suffering from depression often struggle to see how their actions will ultimately effect others.
Completely agree, and it’s why I don’t really buy it (or totally believe it yet). This was a guy that clearly LOVED his family. To put it as simply as I can, he just never seemed like a suicide type of guy to me.
The above comments show that there is stll so little understanding of clinical depression.
I hated seeing this and I also didn’t find it plausible. He did not seem clinically depressed to me. He seemed engaged with life and his family. Yes he was finding teaching a drag and not making progress with his book but he was a professional academic and I don’t believe the feelings evoked by this would be something new to him or sufficient to crush him. Sure Mardi Gras was disappointing & not as fun as he hoped and & so he went of solitary drinking binge passing out on the veranda- not the most sensible way to act perhaps but none of that signalled clinical depression to me AT ALL. It seems quite within the realm of normal. I feel betrayed by the writers. They created a person and then they used him as a big clunky heavy handed symbol.
Ultimately you’re your own best friend. He ended up stuck in his own little world and that world was a meltingpot of despair and disintegration. There’s nothing clunky about his conclusion, and I was supremely impressed with the respect that the writers delivered this death with. It bothers me that you guys think there was fault in their judgment. You’re short-sighted and clinging to life
God, this was a great episode. I was on pins and needles the whole time, first for Annie, then for Antoine’s baby, then Jeanette, and then finally, when Creighton told his daughter she looked pretty and wished her a nice day, I knew exactly who it would be.
When they panned to the man having the cigarette, I expected a splash that we never heard. Instead, the gentle silence gave the boat scene a very surreal quality.
John Goodman ruled this episode. His final scene, whether he made it into the drink or not, was haunting and melancholy and heart wrenching. I figured his trajectory would be either heavy medicinal treatment and divorce, or suicide. We haven’t seen total proof that he’s gone, but I can’t imagine Simon would red-herring us like that.
I’ve been fascinated by reader feedback on this show. People in general seem to enjoy it, but there’s definitely a Wire-centric backlash. I’ve definitely learned this show comes at a different pace, more leisurely, community-centric, people-centric and internal. It’s about the small stories, and in my mind plays like Northern Exposure meets Generation Kill. Quirky town and characters meets the numbness of life and the aftermath of devastation. Its doesn’t run at an operatic level. Its rhythm is everyday. Does it make for good television? I dunno, but Creighton’s apparent suicide affected me more than anything I’ve watched this year, so much so that I couldn’t sleep last night and struggled with the image this morning. If he turns up alive my relief will be genuine. If he’s gone for good, its a major loss. That’s brilliant writing, if not remarkable television.
At this point, I believe we should know David Simon and Co.’s strengths and weaknesses. His ear for urban living is canny, he portrays cultures and institutions as precise as entertainment allows, he’ll push ideas that may not be cinematic but are at least fresh if not altogether new, he’ll make a didactic slip-up only to match it with a scene of pure genuine humanity, he’ll lean on a non-actor or two (looking at you Sonny and Annie) a step or two beyond their capabilities, he sometimes won’t see the forest through the trees. And Death, unlike 99% of almost every other U.S. media venue, carries weight in David Simon’s world, from The Corner to Creighton.
In ‘Bleak House’, my favorite novel by Charles Dickens, whom Simon was inevitably compared to (‘The Dickenson aspect’ lest we for get), a major character spontaneously combusts. Poof, gone but for a pair of stumpy legs. So, I’ll take a little bad Sonny and Annie acting everything so often, and forget Simon his faults, for episodes like last night’s ‘Treme.’
I think it’s safe to say Creighton is dead, considering all the buildup to the suicide and the fact that Goodman was never billed in the opening credits. I’d be let down huge if they brought him back, as it was an excellent and fitting send-off to a man who loved his city so much that it crushed him when it was destroyed.
I am interested in seeing Creighton’s daughter and wife’s reactions. I feel heartbroken for young Sofia, who really seems like a nice young teenage girl. Maybe Davis (remember he was her piano teacher) becomes more of a father figure?
Once Creighton told his daughter how pretty she looked, I had a feeling I knew his path for the rest of the episode.
Having written a Freshman Lit paper on water symbolism in Edith Wharton’s “The Awakening”, however, I got a sick feeling in the pit of my stomach that I knew exactly how he was going to do it. :-( Glad to see that you mentioned it in your “other thoughts,” Alan.
Kate Chopin’s “The Awakening.”
Ha!! Of course. Thanks, Anne. Egg on my face!!
(Freshman year was a loooong time ago) ;-)
how does someone do what he did? leavinga wife and daughter like that?
It is called clinical depression.
Will you do David Simon interview after the season is over?
If you *do* interview Simon, ask him when he’s going to bring NO native Bryan Batt on Treme.
Yeah LJA, Bryan Batt would have been perfect in the role as the younger gay neighbor.
Very good review of Treme. I’m glad I found you! My husband & I absolutely LOVE Treme!! Thank you!!
Sharon
“They’re just moments. They’re not a life.” -Janette
But Janette, what is life if it’s not just a collection of moments?
I never post on any site about anything, but I am heart broken about losing Creigh. I even dreamt that he came back home. This has been John Goodman’s best work. I don’t think I’ve ever been so moved by a television show.
I can understand feeling that the treme is a wandering show at times, I know watching the wire in the first season despite been glued, I still felt at times wandering, but I think Simon’s point remains largely the same, life is cruel, it is devastating, all our ideals, and ideas of what our cities are, what it should be, and what it really is are very far apart. Yet, we still live in these cities, we still forge on and continue on, and I think that is what makes this episode poignant, Crey cannot handle his downsized new orleans, he cannot handle his failure as a writer, it is all too overwhelming despite never been touched by death and disaster, in contrast, Ladonna, has a leaky bar, she lost her brother, she has a mother devastated, and yet she soliders on. I think ti is particularly interesting that it is crey’s wife that lectures Ladonna on the idea that her brother’s death should mean more, but Ladonna’s response is fitting, why give my mother someone to hate, and to prolong the bitterness of the memory. I wonder if Toni will take that attitude to crey’s death.
Did anyone notice that Antoine’s daughter is named Honore (sp?) Is that a nod to Lt General Honore who days after the storm was the calming force in the city?