‘True Blood’ – ‘Trouble’: Screaming Viking! Screaming Viking!

Another new “True Blood” tonight, and it feels like the season is being overwhelmed by subplots that have no purpose other than to service the show’s ever-expanding cast of characters, and to lighten the workload of the leads. So every time the werewolf/vampire union storyline starts to build up steam, we have to take a break for the weird psychodrama between Franklin and Tara, or Sam’s issues with his biological family, or Jason giving a shirtless audition for a “Dukes of Hazzard” remake. I’m sure there’s a sizable portion of the “True Blood” fanbase who didn’t object to that last one (just as another portion would be fine if Jessica ever got anything to do, whether or not it factored into the main story), but overall, how many of this season’s subplots are working for you?
It sure feels like they had Season 1 planned out very well, sort of had Season 2 planned out, but once they got Season 3 they looked around and went ‘Crap!’.
This season is terrible. There are too many characters and the storylines are going absolutely nowhere. Worse, half of the storylines barely even make sense. If someone could please explain what exactly is going on with the Bill and Tara storylines it would be much appreciated.
I don’t want to give you spoilers from the books, but Bill is playing both sides to keep certain things a secret. He’s trying to stay away from sookie to keep King of Mississippi away from her and discovering what she truly is. Tara is getting caught up in the vamp world, no idea where it’s leading since, her getting caught up in it happens in the books, but no idea how it’s going to play out.
Anything that takes screen time away from Sookie and Bill is OK in my book. On the other hand, I do agree that there are just too many subplots and it makes the show drag on. I mean, does Lafayette really need a boyfriend? We’re really going to spend time on that?
It’s clear to me that the show has collected a lot of interesting actors playing some compelling characters and the writers just have no clue what to do with them. Jessica is waiting tables at Merlott’s? Is that the best you can do with the ridiculously beautiful Deborah Ann Woll ? Really really?
“Anything that takes screen time away from Sookie and Bill is OK in my book.”
I know, I know, and yet… while those two are the two most boring characters on the show, they’re at the center of a potentially very good story – or, at least, the one story this season that seems to have a reason for being beyond “We need to give this character something to do” – and so it’s frustrating that so much time is being spent on unrelated tangents.
“I mean, does Lafayette really need a boyfriend?”
Yes. Yes, he does.
Lafayette and the new guy have more chemistry than Sookie and Bill.
True Blood is just as great as Buffy was this season.
This season has been a lot of fun and I think the plots are starting to converge into what should be a heck of an ending. I feel the new characters have been integrated well but agree that Franklin is one messed up vampire. Looking forward to seeing where it goes.
I agree that the season seems like it is building to something pretty great…but even if you have a good ending you still have to have a good middle. And this middle, well, it’s muddled.
They could shoot Franklin Mott & Tara, Sam & his family and Jason’s bumbling sheriff routine out of a cannon and they wouldn’t be missed at all. (And now Jason is getting even MORE random story with Crystal. Too much! Too much!)
True Blood is now one of the best shows on tv.
… but why? Is it just that you think summer television sucks? Because Mad Men is starting again soon, THANK GOD.
AP, just because it isn’t as good as Mad Men doesn’t mean it isn’t one of the best shows on tv. It is one of the best shows on tv.
Unfortunately, Tim, you are right. Entourage is disappointing and there’s nothing else good on now except for Louie, which is currently better than True Blood. Actually, White Collar is marginally better than True Blood, but its too early to tell.
Also, Friday Night Lights is still going on.
I’m loving this season.
sure im not loving the sam and jason storylines but franklin is fun to watch and lafayette DOES need a boyfriend hes like the only character on the show whos never had a love interest give me a break. So far im pleased with this season
They’re pulling in storylines from the book, but out of sequence and without a proper story arc. It pretty much sucks – no pun intended – but is campy enough to keep me watching. For now.
With this episode, True Blood has eclipsed The Wire as HBO’s best drama ever.
Oh, I get it. Sarcasm. Cool story, bro!
The show this season keeps getting too bogged down in subplot after subplot after subplot. Just as the main vamp/were plot is picking up steam they switch to Jason’s lame police academy plot, and just as Tara’s plot finally gets interesting (for once) they flip to Sam’s bizarre and uninteresting family plot. The writers really need to either kill off some characters or cut down on the millions of confusing dead-end plot strands. Also could they please give Jessica something more to do, Deborah Ann Woll is so beautiful and funny and interesting and all they give her is a waitress job? Come on!
Such an incredibly cluttered, over-the-top episode. I never thought I’d say this, but even Skarsgard’s performance was terrible tonight, and those awful wigs on his Ye Olde Viking Family of Yore. Yikes.
The less said about Paquin, Kwanten, Moyer and the wooden guy who plays Alcide, the better. Only James Frain’s insane Franklin is holding my interest, but he’s so obviously Maryann-like toast it’s tragic.
My favorite “WTF?!” moment tonight was Russell-as-Nazgul in Eric’s Flashback of Cheesy Period Costumes and Subtitles, though. This show is now officially off the rails.
Agreed on all counts, A+!
I’ll keep watching for Franklin, but everything else is just barely holding on.
Loved the moments with Lafayette and his new beau. Well done. Moyer on the other hand, is a horrible actor. I can’t believe how bad he is. Thought the Viking stuff was well done though.
In one fell swoop, this episode of True Blood, “Trouble,” has allowed the series to surpass The Wire as the most complex, titillating television series in history–no ifs, ands, or buts.
Possibly–just possibly–this season of True Blood could surpass Stephanie Meyer’s epic, Twilight, as the greatest artistic accomplish in history.
Alan Sepinwall, though your writings rival those of Milton and Orwell, you are dead wrong on this.
Hahahahahaahahahaha!
Actually, I’m enjoying the myriad subplots. Last season, I was bored silly with the entire Maryanne/Eggs arc until the final payoff, which meant that about 30 percent of each episode was a total snooze. This season, it’s Jason’s story that isn’t engaging me, but it takes up, what, 5 percent of the hour? Maybe not even that much.
Plus, we’re starting to see how these subplots are weaving together, I think it’s going to be a fun ride to the end.
James Frain is fantastic! I absolutely loved how effing insane he was tonight, just totally off his rocker. It was so much fun to watch.
As for reading The Answer Bitch/Leslie Gornstein’s True Blood recaps while you’re in California? Not a snowball’s chance in hell. Pass.
p.s. My ovaries exploded when young Prince Eric Northman was holding that baby.
You can always read the fantastic videogum recaps of true blood while alan is away (the top chef reviews are pretty fantastic too)
[videogum.com]
It’s beginning to make me cringe anytime Tara comes on screen. As much as I love the kooky Franklin crazy-pants character, the fact that his scenes are always paired with awful lip trembling/fake shaking Tara just turns me away from the set.
I just started obsessing with the show In Treatment, and realized that the myriad character from last season is Paul’s wife. Which leads me to believe that maybe not all the actors on True Blood are so terrible, they are just directed to be terrible for the sake of melodrama and imitating the telenovela.
***Maenad [lol at the obvious typos.]
I agree. Waiting for something to happen.
But I loved the Lafayette and Jesus scenes. So adorable.
I thought this episode was a mess. I expect more from Nancy Oliver who wrote “Trouble.”
I was concerned about all of the new additional characters and it was confirmed last night.
There was so much jumping around that I was bored.
I still enjoy the show and think it’s better than S2 but I prefer cohesive episodes.
Sorry if this has been covered elsewhere (probably) but no HUNG coverage? You liked the first season.
I was losing interest by the end of the first season, and the start of season two just annoyed me so much that I gave up:
[www.hitfix.com]
Good gosh I hope some of these story lines are heading the way of the book plots – because if they are, some of the mess from last night will actually go somewhere.
I don’t mind any of the subplots that are going on right now – I just wish we didn’t have so MANY of them all at once!
What is the relation between Terry and Andy? I never realized they were related.
Terry and Andy are cousins.
I love this season as well. The show overall, but this season is fantastic. I don’t get all the multiple storyline hate, though I could do without Sam’s family. But I’d never give up Lafayette/Jesus or Tara/Franklin or Jessica/Hoyt. And I’m sad they left Pam out this week! So there.
Alan – Completely off subject, but why did you stop blogging about SYTYCD?
I’m a fan of this show, I rewatched Seasons 1&2 in anticipation of the new season. That being said, I do find this season very disappointing-and honestly the acting of the regulars compared to the previous seasons-noticeably bad. That Viking flashback scene is something I would usually love, but it was awful.
How they are making a show with vampires, werewolves and shape shifters boring is beyond me. Something just seems so off about this season. Although James Frain is awesome, and he was hilarious replying to Tara’s “we’ve got to talk”.
The show’s still entertaining, but yeah, this season so far has been a muddled mess. Tara is completely worthless (they just don’t what to do with her character), I couldn’t careless of about Lafayette romance plot, Jessica is wasted, and I’m not sure where they’re going with the Sookie and Bill plot line. The werewolves are not as interesting as they should be.
The only character I really like so far this season is Eric. It was cool learning about his back story this last ep.
There’s too many cooks in the kitchen right now. The writers are falling into the same trap the “Heroes” writers fell into.
My major problem with True Blood is that it’s so inconsistent. I didn’t care for the first three episodes of True Blood, but the fourth really picked up steam. Then the fifth episode airs, and it’s starts dragging again. I don’t like watching t.v., and playing a guessing game. Will this episode be good or will True Blood miss the mark again? It’s very disappointing, so I think I’m better off taking a break from the show. I’ll evaluate the rest of the season eventually.
I think season 1 followed the first book closer, season 2 went of the deep end with the whole Marianne thing, and the first 3 episodes in season 3, were kind of muddled with so much fluff. I like the character of Sam, but they should have left out his trailer trash mutt family, not important or vital for the show/plot/character.
Jessica – again really like the character, but they don’t seem to quite know what to do with her. (maybe she is an ace up someone sleeve. If nothing else she is charming and lovable.
Lafayette – GLAD, so darn GLAD they kept him in the show. He deserves a boyfriend, but… it’s still just irrelevant.
The books are more about intrigue, backstabbing, politics (human, vampire and weres) and mischief, the show is sex & drugs… oh.. and gorgeous men with fangs.
As I see it the TV show is a darker version of the books, more sexy, less witty.
Season 3 also have more elements from other books then the first and second season. It’s more.. “all over the place”
I have to say Episode 5 & 6 were VERY pleasant surprises, the season is starting making sense to me now.
Listening to all comments: Alan Ball has GREAT MATERIAL to work with !!! and incredible cast: BUT again : when he goes TOO FAR OFF STORYLINES;’changing’ the basics of character personality (Eric/Bill etc) play with timelines…and you could end up with a mess !! Book reader might make some ‘sense’ of it…but it can be too much for ‘viewers’ I HOPE NOT !!!!
May I just say, I LOVE the Sookie Stackhouse novels. I am so glad I read them before I ever saw an episode of this show, because otherwise I never would have read page 1. After reading all her novels, I sat down a couple weeks ago to watch Season 1, Episode 1 of “True Blood.” I never even made it through the first episode. This show is really awful. I am so disappointed that Ms. Harris’ inventive, interesting novels were turned into this laughable excuse for a show. And this is on HBO?!
