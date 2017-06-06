TV Avalanche Podcast, Episode 18: ‘The Leftovers’ Finale, ‘Orange Is The New Black’ & More

06.06.17 3 Comments

TV Avalanche is a day late this week because I had a particularly busy Monday, so hopefully today’s slightly super-sized episode makes up for that. Brian and I say a very long goodbye to The Leftovers after its departure from our TV lives — in case you didn’t already get enough from me on the subject with my finale review and interviews with Damon Lindelof, Carrie Coon, and Mimi Leder. Before we can get to that, though, we first have to discuss the new season of Orange Is the New Black — which leads into a discussion of shows that radically changed their formats for a single season — then preview TNT’s Claws, before we get into spoilers about The Americans season 5 finale and how we feel going into that drama’s final season.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

TV Avalanche is now available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

The rundown:

00:45-04:37 Orange Is The New Black season 5
04:38-14:20 Shows that changed formats for a season
14:21-21:30 Claws
21:31-43:06 The Americans season finale spoilers
43:07-01:16:47 The Leftovers series finale spoilers

