Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.
With this episode, we have officially passed the podcast one-year mark, though a few of the previous episodes featured special guest hosts like Linda Holmes, Mo Ryan, and Caroline Framke while one of us or the other was on vacation. Our conversation is bookended with a pair of Netflix shows: a review of the upcoming high school comedy Everything Sucks!, and a spoiler-filled look back at the second season of One Day at a Time. (Concentrating especially on that spectacular final episode.)
In between, we check in on Sundance Now’s deaf buddy dramedy This Close (which I reviewed here), and did a long mailbag segment that included what our individual Netflix queues might look like if we resided in the Medium Place, what actors we’d like to see play high school teachers, whether we feel pressure to keep watching shows we don’t like because other people do, why some shows are better built than others to survive the loss of their main characters, and ranking all the craziness from last week’s Valentine’s Day episode of 9-1-1.
Next week's episode is going to be all about Mad Men, so get all your Roger and Peggy and Joan questions in early.
The rundown:
0:00 – 18:00 Everything Sucks!
18:00 – 26:30 This Close
26:30 54:18 Listener mail
54:18 – 1:16:24 One Day At A Time spoilers
I’ve spent way more time listening to Alan and Brian discussing sports than I’ve spent watching sports in the last year, and more time discussing basketball than I’ve watched in my lifetime. And that’s even considering that I use the handy timelines they provide to skip the majority of it.
If I can handle regular lengthy discussions of a subject that I have zero interest in and isn’t even TV-related, as well as skipping spoilers of shows I enjoy but am behind on, you can skip discussion of a fantastic sitcom that you don’t happen to watch.
FYI, Sundance Now access; Amazon has a series that originally was only Sundance Now, titled, The Bureau that I *highly* recommend if you like spy thrillers. So perhaps the same will happen with This Close for those that don’t want another TV network subscription. Though Sundance Now does offer a free 30 day trial.
Brian, not to be a douche, but this kind of bothers me. Your stance on award shows of “if you’re gonna do it, do it right” is frankly a little pretentious, because it assumes that it has to be done right according to your standards. The thing is, when it comes to award shows, everyone has their own idea of what it is to “do it right” and in the end, the ones who decide how it’s done are those who organize the awards and vote on them, so it’s always going to be, in a way, an (imperfect) exercise in collective taste. Award shows have to be taken for what they are and very few people are going to agree with every choice they make, but that’s the thing: it’s their choice.
With that said, I do agree Justina Machado should be nominated next year (that episode where Penelope goes off her meds, that was some scary stuff).
I love the new One Day at a Time…it has a really feminine energy, so I can understand why some wouldn’t like it. It handles the mother-daughter-as-adults relationship better than most shows that I’ve seen. Now that is something I understand, so I love the interplay.
So Mad Man question for next week: Is there anything you need to reconsider in today’s post-#MeToo world?
I am looking forward to your review of the Madman series, hearing your take on Rapey Pete, Joan, Peggy and Roger. My favorite scene is when Betty is shooting the neighbors pigeons in a powder blue peignoir, cig in side of mouth, shot gun in hand. I was the same age as Sally, her room, clothes, manner all mirror my childhood. But my Dad never missed my birthday, or forgot the cake….
