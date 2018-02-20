Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.
Thanks to the Winter Olympics, things are juuuuust slow enough in the world of TV that Brian and I decided to do another episode devoted to a single past series we loved. Back in November, we gave Parks and Rec this treatment, and now it’s time to talk about a little show called Mad Men.
The episode’s bookended by a pair of drafts: best characters at the start, best episodes at the end. I feel very good about how I did, and there’s a moment in the episode draft that may be my favorite moment of this entire partnership with Brian. In between, we answer questions about what the characters might have gotten up to in the years since the show ended, the best advertising pitch, which Sterling Cooper employee might be most lethal, and more, including the impossible question of whether we prefer “That’s what the money is for!” or “Not great, Bob!”
As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche. If you have suggestions for another single-series episode we might do the next time there's a lull in Peak TV, let us know.
Our theme song is "Brundlefly" by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.
“This never happened. It will shock you how much it never happened.” is my pick for best line.
I really like the idea of making Brian watch ER for one of these podcasts (at least the first 6 seasons, or maybe up to season 8) or maybe do a Cheers or Frasier podcast.
Can’t find them anymore, but I’m pretty sure Bryan Batt joked about Mathew Weiner’s son’s acting. He says he was initially told Sal would return as a big creative director. He also says Michael Gladis advised him “Don’t do it” because it was kind of painful to return temporarily.
I’d never heard that before, thanks for the tip. I found the interview you were referring to: [www.vulture.com]
Brian obviously never grew a beard or mustache before. You don’t grow one when you are going to work every day. You grow a beard/mustache when you are on a vacation/unemployed/have a new baby….. If you try to grow one when you are going to work day in and day out you look ridiculous, even if you are the boss. If Roger tried to grow that mustache while going into SCDP day after day he never would have done it. Don would have walked into Roger’s office at about the 1.5 week growth period and said “we still doing that?” shook his head and walked out. Joan would have had a devastating passive aggressive put down every day from day 5-15 as the mustache was going from “I for got to shave” to “I’ve got an idea I’m working towards with this”. Roger would never put up with the abuse no matter how many times Bob Benson said the mustache was looking great and gave him a cup of coffee.
I would think Manolo would qualify as “worst” character given he murdered Pete’s mom.