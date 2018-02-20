AMC

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

Thanks to the Winter Olympics, things are juuuuust slow enough in the world of TV that Brian and I decided to do another episode devoted to a single past series we loved. Back in November, we gave Parks and Rec this treatment, and now it’s time to talk about a little show called Mad Men.

The episode’s bookended by a pair of drafts: best characters at the start, best episodes at the end. I feel very good about how I did, and there’s a moment in the episode draft that may be my favorite moment of this entire partnership with Brian. In between, we answer questions about what the characters might have gotten up to in the years since the show ended, the best advertising pitch, which Sterling Cooper employee might be most lethal, and more, including the impossible question of whether we prefer “That’s what the money is for!” or “Not great, Bob!”

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche. If you have suggestions for another single-series episode we might do the next time there’s a lull in Peak TV, let us know.

