Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

After last week’s all-Mad Men extravaganza, it’s back to business as usual. The Olympics are over, which means TV is super busy again, and we’ve got reviews of four different shows. First up: the long-awaited return of Atlanta. Did Donald Glover and company avoid the sophomore slump? After that, we look at NBC’s Good Girls (which I wrote about last week), starring Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta as moms who turn to a life of crime; McMafia (which Brian wrote about here), an international crime drama; and Hulu’s limited series adaptation of The Looming Tower, about the events leading up to 9/11.

After that, it’s extended mailbag time, with questions about great pilots, greater mustaches, maple syrup heists, and more.

