TV Avalanche Podcast, Episode 56: ‘Jessica Jones,’ ‘Sneaky Pete,’ ‘Deception’ & More

#TV Avalanche
03.06.18 4 days ago 4 Comments

Neflix/Amazon

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

Some noise issues on Brian’s end pushed the podcast off of Monday this week, which meant we’re a day late to talking about the Oscar telecast. Instead, we start off with a show Brian’s been talking about for what feels like forever: Deception where a (semi) disgraced magician helps the FBI solve crimes. Sticking with Castle-style procedurals, we then get into CBS’s Instinct with Alan Cumming, before shifting over to a pair of returning streaming serialized dramas: Jessica Jones (which I wrote about here) on Netflix, and Sneaky Pete on Amazon. We finally get into the Oscars after that, and close things out with a mailbag segment about the HBO intro music and Don Draper’s best and worst love interests.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

The rundown:

0:00 – 10:30 Deception
10:30 – 16:50 Instinct
16:50 – 33:55 Jessica Jones
33:55 – 44:30 Sneaky Pete
44:30 – 59:45 Oscars
59:45 – 1:13:08 Listener mail

Around The Web

TOPICS#TV Avalanche
TAGStv avalanche

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP