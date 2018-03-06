Neflix/Amazon

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

Some noise issues on Brian’s end pushed the podcast off of Monday this week, which meant we’re a day late to talking about the Oscar telecast. Instead, we start off with a show Brian’s been talking about for what feels like forever: Deception where a (semi) disgraced magician helps the FBI solve crimes. Sticking with Castle-style procedurals, we then get into CBS’s Instinct with Alan Cumming, before shifting over to a pair of returning streaming serialized dramas: Jessica Jones (which I wrote about here) on Netflix, and Sneaky Pete on Amazon. We finally get into the Oscars after that, and close things out with a mailbag segment about the HBO intro music and Don Draper’s best and worst love interests.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Our theme song is "Brundlefly" by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

The rundown:

0:00 – 10:30 Deception

10:30 – 16:50 Instinct

16:50 – 33:55 Jessica Jones

33:55 – 44:30 Sneaky Pete

44:30 – 59:45 Oscars

59:45 – 1:13:08 Listener mail