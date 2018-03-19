FX/HBO

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

While “prestige television” has spread out beyond Sunday nights of late, this week’s podcast has us talking about four different new or returning Sunday shows. First up, Brian is excited about the new season of Billions, though neither of us has watched any of it yet, and will be watching it in very different fashion when we each do. After that, we’ve got Bill Hader as a hitman-turned actor in HBO’s Barry (which I wrote about here), and then Silicon Valley, which returns for a fifth season without T.J. Miller, and with Pied Piper a bit more stable than it’s been in recent years. And then we talk about FX’s Trust, the Danny Boyle-directed limited series about the kidnapping of J. Paul Getty III, which was also dramatized in last year’s movie All the Money in the World.

We clothes things out with a mailbag segment with one long but juicy question: if we were assembling a presidential cabinet out of TV characters, and couldn’t choose anyone from The West Wing, who would be our picks for Secretary of State, Defense, etc? Also, that conversation included my mentioning of a ’60 superhero sitcom called Captain Nice, and here are the credits:

