TV Avalanche Podcast, Episode 58: ‘Barry,’ ‘Trust,’ ‘Silicon Valley’ & More

#TV Avalanche
03.19.18 1 hour ago

FX/HBO

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

While “prestige television” has spread out beyond Sunday nights of late, this week’s podcast has us talking about four different new or returning Sunday shows. First up, Brian is excited about the new season of Billions, though neither of us has watched any of it yet, and will be watching it in very different fashion when we each do. After that, we’ve got Bill Hader as a hitman-turned actor in HBO’s Barry (which I wrote about here), and then Silicon Valley, which returns for a fifth season without T.J. Miller, and with Pied Piper a bit more stable than it’s been in recent years. And then we talk about FX’s Trust, the Danny Boyle-directed limited series about the kidnapping of J. Paul Getty III, which was also dramatized in last year’s movie All the Money in the World.

We clothes things out with a mailbag segment with one long but juicy question: if we were assembling a presidential cabinet out of TV characters, and couldn’t choose anyone from The West Wing, who would be our picks for Secretary of State, Defense, etc? Also, that conversation included my mentioning of a ’60 superhero sitcom called Captain Nice, and here are the credits:

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

The rundown:

0:00 – 4:50 Intro/Billions
4:50 – 16:00 Barry
16:00 – 26:18 Silicon Valley
26:18 -41:13 Trust
41:13 – 1:05:35 Listener mail: TV presidential cabinet

Around The Web

TOPICS#TV Avalanche
TAGStv avalanche

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 4 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP