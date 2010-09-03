TV fall premiere dates

Welcome to the busy part of the year in TV. The 2010-11 TV season, as defined by Nielsen, doesn’t technically begin until Sept. 20, but nearly two dozen notable new and returning shows will be premiering before then, and then things get really crazy from the 20th onwards.
I’m still waiting for final versions of pilots before I feel comfortable weighing in on a lot of the rookies, but if you want a sense of some of the new stuff I’m looking forward to, you can read my post on the best shows I saw at press tour. Given the premiere crush, I can’t promise to review everything myself, but Fienberg and I are going to try to hit as much as we can combined, and if I don’t bother reviewing something (say, the CW’s “Hellcats”), it’s because I wasn’t interested enough to spend time writing about it.
But for pure calendar purposes, here’s a list of premiere dates for the notable new and returning show premieres planned between now and early October (note that ABC’s “Body of Proof” and “Secret Millionaire” don’t yet have premiere dates, while “V” is set to debut sometime in November):
Sept. 7
Returning: “Sons of Anarchy” (10 p.m., FX)
Sept. 8
Returning: “America’s Next Top Model” (8 p.m., CW)
New: “Hellcats” (9 p.m., CW), “Terriers” (10 p.m., FX)
Sept. 9
Returning: “Vampire Diaries” (8 p.m., CW)
New: “Nikita” (9 p.m., CW)
Sept. 11
Returning: “Cops” (8 p.m., FOX), “America’s Most Wanted” (9 p.m., FOX)
Sept. 12
Returning: “Football Night in America” (7 p.m., NBC)
Sept. 13
Returning: “90210” (8 p.m., CW), “Gossip Girl” (9 p.m., CW)
Sept. 14
Returning: “One Tree Hill” (8 p.m., CW), “Life Unexpected” (9 p.m., CW), “Parenthood” (10 p.m., NBC)
Sept. 15
Returning: “Survivor: Nicaragua” (8 p.m., CBS)
New: “Outlaw” (previews at 10 p.m., NBC; regular timeslot is Fridays at 10)
Sept. 16
Returning: “The Apprentice” (two-hour premiere 9 p.m., NBC, regular timeslot is Thursdays at 10), “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (10 p.m., FX), “The League” (10:30 p.m., FX)
Sept. 19
New: “Boardwalk Empire” (9 p.m., HBO)
Sept. 20
Returning: “Dancing with the Stars” (8 p.m., ABC), “How I Met Your Mother” (8 p.m., CBS), “House” (8 p.m., FOX), “Chuck” (8 p.m., NBC), “Rules of Engagement” (8:30 p.m., CBS), “Two and a Half Men” (9 p.m., CBS), “Castle” (10 p.m., ABC)
New: “Lone Star” (9 p.m., FOX), “The Event” (9 p.m., NBC), “Mike & Molly” (9:30 p.m., CBS), “Hawaii Five-0” (10 p.m., CBS), “Chase” (10 p.m., NBC)
Sept. 21
Returning: “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS), “Glee” (8 p.m., FOX), “The Biggest Loser” (8 p.m., NBC), “NCIS: LA” (9 p.m., CBS)
New: “Raising Hope” (9 p.m., FOX), “Running Wilde” (9:30 p.m., FOX), “Detroit 1-8-7” (10 p.m., ABC)
Sept. 22
Returning: “The Middle” (8 p.m., ABC), “Hell’s Kitchen” (8 p.m., FOX), “Modern Family” (9 p.m., ABC), “Criminal Minds” (9 p.m., CBS), “Law & Order: SVU” (9 p.m., NBC), “Cougar Town” (9:30 p.m., ABC)
New: “Undercovers” (8 p.m., NBC), “Better With You” (8:30 p.m., ABC), “The Whole Truth” (10 p.m., ABC), “The Defenders” (10 p.m., CBS)
Sept. 23
Returning: “The Big Bang Theory” (8 p.m., CBS), “Bones” (8 p.m., FOX), “Community” (8 p.m., NBC), “30 Rock” (8:30 p.m., NBC), “Grey’s Anatomy” (9 p.m., ABC), “CSI” (9 p.m., CBS), “Fringe” (9 p.m., FOX), “The Office” (9 p.m., NBC), “Private Practice” (10 p.m., ABC), “The Mentalist” (10 p.m., CBS)
New: “My Generation” (8 p.m., ABC), “(Shit) My Dad Says” (8:30 p.m., CBS), “Outsourced” (9:30 p.m., NBC)
Sept. 24
Returning: “Medium” (8 p.m., CBS),”Smallville” (8 p.m., CW), “Dateline NBC” (8 p.m., NBC), “CSI: NY” (9 p.m., CBS), “Supernatural” (9 p.m., CW), “The Good Guys” (9 p.m., FOX), “20/20” (10 p.m., ABC)
New: “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS)
Sept. 25
Returning: “48 Hours Mystery” (10 p.m., Ch. 2), “Saturday Night Live” (NBC, 11:30 p.m.)
Sept. 26
Returning: “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m., ABC), “60 Minutes” (7:30 p.m., CBS, usual timeslot is 7, give or take football), “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” (8 p.m., ABC), “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., FOX), “The Amazing Race” (8:30 p.m., CBS, usual timeslot is 8, give or take football), “The Cleveland Show” (8:30 p.m., FOX), “Desperate Housewives” (9 p.m., ABC), “Family Guy” (9 p.m., FOX), “Dexter” (9 p.m., SHO), “Brothers & Sisters” (10 p.m., ABC), “Undercover Boss” (10 p.m., CBS, usual timeslot is 9, give or take football), “Bored to Death” (10 p.m., HBO), “Eastbound & Down” (10:30 p.m., HBO)
Sept. 28
Returning: “Stargate Universe” (9 p.m., Syfy), “The Good Wife” (10 p.m., CBS), “Sanctuary” (10 p.m., Syfy)
New: “No Ordinary Family” (8 p.m., ABC)
Sept. 29
New: “Law & Order: Los Angeles” (10 p.m., NBC)
Oct. 1
Returning: “Human Target” (8 p.m., FOX)
Oct. 3
Returning: “American Dad” (9:30 p.m., FOX), “CSI: Miami” (10 p.m., CBS)
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I wish Adam Carolla’s show would have been picked up by NBC.
You will keep us up to date on Outsourced, right?
so my DVR will melt by 24th. great.
I feel the same way. I will be on a vacation for close to 3 weeks that does not include much wireless, limited tv viewing. I have three dvr’s. My husband thinks I’m crazy for doing all of this prior planning.
He planned it that way. I will be able to watch most of next week than not much.
Beach, food, surfing, reading and other activities. I’m doing my best to not think of missing “Boardwalk Empire” premiere.
mine too. I’d cleared up 40 GB of space but the Emmys ate most of that. Came home yesterday to find 9GB free. Super. Maybe I can just learn how to *watch* 3 different shows for 3 hours straight, especially on Mundays and Thursdays…
@Anon, As much as I’m looking forward to these shows, (I even ordered HBO simply for Boardwalk), I’ll trade you my place with comfy couch, DVR and wide screen HD TV for the beach, & food. :-)
How could you forget “Terriers”? Come out and playyyyyyy…
its on there. Sept 8 th 10 pm
Oops, – you are right. Brain must’ve just shut off automatically after seeing “Hellcats”
rhys1882–My brain did the same thing.
Is it a bad sign that I marked down to see at least one episode of “The Event,” “Mike and Molly,” “Lone Star,” “Chase,” and “Hawaii Five-O,” but those are the same day as the premiers of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Chuck?” Good think I don’t watch “The Big C” and “Weeds” on Showtime or “90210” and “Gossip Girl” on the CW.
Sept. 24
Canceled: Outsourced
September 26th: Returning: “Dexter” (9 p.m., SHO)
Uhhh . . . Outsourced isn’t cancelled, it hasn’t even aired yet and with NBC promoting the shit out of it it’s highly unlikely it will be cancelled.
his father is the district attorney
nice reference
How could you forget The Walking Dead on Oct. 31st? :O Also, everyone seems to forget Lie To Me on Nov. 3rd.
How could you leave out “Terriers”, after all the talk on your blog? :)
Looking at the Monday schedule makes me cry. I’ve gotta figure how to pack 8 hours of TV into 4 hours (luckily my CBS affiliate, for no apparent reason, shows everything an hour earlier than they are supposed to, so I get HIMYM at 7).
Seriously, the only returning shows on Mondays that I don’t watch are RoE and 2.5 Men, and Mike & Molly is the only new show I don’t have much interest in watching.
Write a comment…
Very cool that you included Syfy, I saw other lists that didn’t. Monday nights are going to be ridiculous. I have to watch: HIMYM, 2 1/2 Men, Mike & Molly, Chuck, The Event, H50 and Castle + I’m tempted by Lone Star and Chase.
Really upset Parks and Recreation isn’t on this list. Also upset that I have to DVR Big Bang Theory or Community and watch it later, as opposed to just watching BBT on Monday instead of one of those terrible non-HIMYM sitcoms.