TV link-blogging: ‘Community,’ Katie Couric & January Jones

I’m in LA for a few days to attend some meetings, conduct an interview or two, etc., and all that traveling (plus the summer TV season still getting out of first gear) means that posting will be light for much of this week. I’ll still hit all the usual stuff (“Men of a Certain Age” tomorrow, “Deadwood” Thursday, “Doctor Who”(*) and the Sunday shows over the weekend, etc.), but other things may slip through the cracks.
(*) For those who’ve wondered about the lack of a “Doctor Who” review over the weekend (and who don’t follow me on Twitter, where I already explained it), I decided to skip “The Almost People” for two reasons: 1)I didn’t enjoy the episode very much, and 2)Because BBC America decided to take a week off for Memorial Day weekend while BBC in the UK did not, “The Almost People” review would have gone up after the mid-season finale had already aired in Britain, and keeping the discussion free of spoilers was going to be far more trouble than it was worth.
Since I have a few minutes before I have to head out into LA traffic, I figured I would do a little link-blogging this morning:
First up is part 1 of Todd VanDerWerff’s epic 4-part interview with “Community” creator Dan Harmon. Well, “interview” doesn’t seem like the right word. Rather, it’s Todd turning on his recorder and mostly just hanging back and letting Harmon talk at length (I believe the entire affair lasted four and a half hours) about the thought process that went into the making of each episode of season 2. I’m not saying Harmon puts more thought into his show than other comedy showrunners, but I think he thinks more about the meaning of what he’s doing more than all but a handful, if that. He also pays an awful lot of attention to what both fans and critics say (in the interview, he mentions my reaction to “Basic Rocket Science”), and it’s interesting to see how much that drives him. Often times, a TV creator as passionate and strong-willed as Harmon will basically tune out all the audience feedback, or at least not let it influence creative decisions, but Harmon and the other “Community” writers very much feed off of what’s written about them.
Second, while I was flying yesterday, Katie Couric officially closed her deal to host a syndicated talk show on ABC. Linda Holmes notes the incredible difficulty that anyone has at making a daytime talk show work, while James Poniewozik has a thoughtful take on whether a daytime talk show will turn out to be a better fit for Couric than anchoring CBS’ evening newscast. I remain of the opinion that leaving “Today” was the worst decision of Couric’s career – that that format was so perfectly-tailored to her versatility, and also made the whole hard/soft news dichotomy that she dealt with at CBS, and will deal with on the talk show irrelevant – and that in a business that wasn’t determined so much by ego, Couric should have just considered going back there to replace Meredith Viera. Oh, well. She’ll be very well-compensated for this, whether it works or not.
Finally, as discussed in an impromptu segment on last night’s podcast, I saw “X-Men: First Class” over the weekend and really liked it. I don’t have time for a full review, but our own Drew McWeeny has already written two of them – one with his first reaction, the second with more detailed analysis that you should probably only read after you’ve seen it – and I agree with most of what he wrote, particularly about how well Matthew Vaughn fused Connery-era James Bond with an X-Men story, and about how fantastic Michael Fassbender is as Magneto. The podcast discussion was mainly about January Jones, who unfortunately doesn’t come off very well in the movie. (Though both Drew and Fienberg argue that she’s not really asked to do anything but look good in a variety of sexy outfits.) In my “Mad Men” reviews, I often struggle with how effective I find Jones as an actress versus how much of Betty Draper is something constructed by others (Matt Weiner’s scripts making her a chilly/quiet character, the wardrobe and hairstyling giving her the look, etc.). Ultimately, I would say we’ve seen enough examples (the Italy trip, “The Gypsy and the Hobo”) that Jones is contributing something significant beyond her appearance to that character, but I don’t think her performance as Emma Frost will be a positive for her in this debate.
My take on January Jones is that she’s one of these actors that essentially can only play a version of herself. There are many very successful, very popular actors like that, and it’s not that they aren’t acting – they’re very believable as angry, or thrilled, or conflicted, or sad, or whatever, but always as the same person who is feeling those things – the opposite of a Streep, who not only runs the gamut of emotion but the gamut of personality.
Most of these actors don’t get too much flak because the person they successfully portray is inherently likeable and attractive, fairly witty and amusing. I think Jones is amazing as Betty, but she is (judging from her DVD commentary) not much of an intellectual, to say the least, and not a naturally magnetic personality. I think she acts entirely by instinct, with very little insight into why a character reacts the way she does. Since Betty is like that too, her savant acting abilities shine in that part and that part alone.
John Wayne was like that too (except in a few rare cases). I think the key is, like you said, if the audience likes the version of themselves that the actor keeps playing over and over again.
Jessamyn, I think your exactly right and you put it so well.
Anyway…If you look back over Mad Men, from the beginning, you see greater range in January Jones’ performance. She grows angrier and more resentful as the marriage disintegrates. I think she’s a decent actress, better now than she was at the outset.
Hardly anyone is on Meryl Streep’s level. Meryl Streep wasn’t as agile an actress, when she was young, as she is now.
January Jones Is 33. By 33, Streep had done Deer Hunter, Manhattan, French Lieutenant, Kramer v. Kramer, and Sophie’s Choice. She ain’t gonna catch up.
Yes, because the quality of a person`s contribution to a DVD track is the ideal way to evaluate their overall intelligence.
Listening to a dVD commentary certainly helped shape my perception of Seth Rogan
@ DB COOPER…Streep was in some great movies when she was young, but she had bit parts in two of the movies you listed and only slightly more substantial roles in two more. Sophie’s Choice was her breakout role. The actress who played De Niro’s love interest in Deer Hunter could not have carried Julia and Julia or Doubt. Time will tell if January Jones has just one role in her. A lot will depend on what she does to develop her skills. Right now, I’d say she needs better advice about which roles to choose. It sounds X Men was a mistake.
I would liked to have seen Meredith Vieira take over for Couric on the CBS evening news also…
I’ll never understand why people struggle so much to defend January Jones. She’s a poor actress and has always been the weak link on “Mad Men”. The end.
Did you happen to see her when she hosted “SNL” last year (2009-10 season)? Quite possibly the worst “SNL” episode in the past five years..and there have been many bad ones.
What Ken said. The people who defend her are entranced by her beauty. I suffer no such weakness.
I say they start the next X-film while she’s pregnant so they can re-cast Emma Frost without hurting her feelings. Not that I care about her feelings, because I think her acting sucks, but it’s a nice way to let her save face. As long as they recast her part. And while they’re at it, get rid of that “Angel” who is not the real Angel, dammit.
I haven’t seen X-Men, but I just can’t understand how someone who has sen Mad Men Season 3 can say that January Jones is a bad actress.
I think it’s fair to suggest she has very limited range, but can hit one note well. Betty is a character that doesn’t seem far removed from the real January Jones, at least the one presented in interviews and commentaries. She seems kind of chilly and distant, or like there’s nothing really there behind her eyes. That works well for the character of Betty. But when asked to stretch (like on SNL and X-Men), she can’t hit the right tone in comedy or whimsy. I think that’s probably true of many dramatic actors, actually.
I also wanted to add that Matt Weiner runs Mad Men in a way that it’s not hard to picture him riding ALL of the actors, and especially the ones who may not have range, and really beating the performance he wants out of them.
How would you know that for sure, Dryden? As far as I know, Weiner only directs a handful of episodes per season.
I completely agree Ricardo. To me, Betty Draper (Francis, if we’re being technical) is a completely different person than January Jones. I saw Ms. Jones in person at the New York premiere of Mad Men last July, and was struck by how little she reminded me of Betty. Partly because her personal style is pretty much the antithesis of Grace Kelly’s (probably intentional to differentiate herself from her character and avoid being typecast as the classic mid-20th century blonde beauty) and partly in her demeanor. There are similarities between the character and the actress in that she does seem distant and disconnected in the way that Betty can and does (more than ever as 4th season Mrs. Francis) but we’ve seen Betty progress to that over the course of her marriage to Don. She does in her character as Betty portray a range of emotions, and as Ricardo pointed out, especially in Season Three of Mad Men. A good actress embodies a character wholeheartedly and makes you forget that the person you are watching onscreen is not real. The quality of one’s acting is not necessarily based on the amount of different characters he ir she can play believably. Obviously this role in X-men was not a good choice for her.
After reading Part 1 of the Dan Harmon interview, it’s clear to me that he’s incredibly smart and devoted to putting together his outstanding show, but also that he has serious problems in accessing Shirley and that’s A) a disservice to an actress as talented as Yvette is and B) kind of like “bummer but that makes sense” when reflecting on how irritating Shirley often is without any comedic purpose.
After reading about January Jones, it’s clear to me that she isn’t talentless at all; much like Keanu Reeves, she’s a good looking thespian who has very limited range. The differences between them are A) Keanu has been well-liked in Hollywood for a long time while January for whatever reasons has a LOT of vocal detractors and B) she hasn’t found any SPEED/DEVIL’S ADVOCATE/MATRIX roles that would move her out of the one-trick pony arena.
And as for Katie Couric, I A) Don’t and B) Care.
You’re right, Keanu Reeves makes an interesting comparison. He was a perfect Neo; oooooh so painful in Much Ado About Nothing! But as you say, he was forgiven that because he had enough other positive performances.
I do think there are a lot more roles for men who play a good-looking, flat-affect, shut-down sort of person – that kind of shut-down quality is considered attractively masculine in many quarters, as opposed to the unpleasant coldness it denotes in women.
