‘Twin Peaks’ to return on Showtime in 2016

That gum we like is going to come back in style, as Showtime has teamed with “Twin Peaks” creators David Lynch and Mark Frost to revive the strangest series in the history of network television, with new installments to arrive in 2016.
Last week, Frost and Lynch freaked out Twitter-dom – or, at least, the part of Twitter that recalls their brilliant, demented, unsustainable ABC drama from 1990-91 – by simultaneously tweeting out the same reference to the single weirdest scene to ever air on a broadcast network drama.
Dear Twitter Friends: That gum you like is going to come back in style! #damngoodcoffee
Fans of the show – a melodrama set in a small Pacific Northwest town, starting off with the murder of popular teenage girl Laura Palmer and quickly spinning out to involve supernatural killers, giants, owls that aren't what they seem, and a woman who carries a small log everywhere she goes(*) – went wild with speculation on what this could mean. A new movie? A Netflix season? YouTube clips of Cooper dancing in the Black Lodge with the little man and the other doppelgangers?
(*) “We call her the Log Lady,” Sheriff Harry Truman casually explained to visiting FBI Agent Dale Cooper (played by a young Kyle MacLachlan, in the role that best married his innate oddity with more straightforward dramatic chops).
Instead, it's Showtime doing the reviving. Still waiting on official details (though Showtime already posted the teaser trailer that's embedded below), but various published reports suggest it will be a mini-series.
“Twin Peaks” is not only one of the strangest things to ever air on TV, but one of the most influential. So many of the great dramas that followed it in the '90s and this century owe a stylistic debt to the show, from “The X-Files” (which borrowed David Duchovny, the creepy Vancouver environs and a cense of foreboding oddness) to “True Detective” and “Fargo” today. The most amazing thing isn't that it aired on ABC at all – Lynch's career was red-hot at the time, and networks were lining up to work with him – but that it was, however briefly, a hit. For a couple of months in the spring of 1990, America was talking about who killed Laura Palmer, how the fish got in the percolator, why Audrey wore those saddle shoes, etc. In the second season, the show lost creative steam, and the ratings fell off a cliff – years later, Frost admitted to me that he and Lynch had never expected the show to succeed, and therefore made no plans for a second season – but that it was even briefly a hit is remarkable.
More details are apparently coming soon, and I'll update this story when I have them. But in the meantime, what does everybody think of this news? Are you excited to catch up with Agent Cooper, et al, 25 years later? Did the “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me” movie give you an appetite for more from this universe, or make you wary of continuing? And do you have any kind of wish list for who and what you'd like to see in the revival?
UPDATE: Some official details from Showtime, including:
* There will be nine episodes, all of them written by Lynch & Frost, all of them directed by Lynch.
* The new episodes will be produced next season to air in 2016, which will be 25 years after the show was canceled.
* Showtime will air the previous two seasons in the lead-up to the new miniseries' debut.
* In the statement, Lynch & Frost said, “The mysterious and special world of 'Twin Peaks' is pulling us back. We”re very excited. May the forest be with you.”
“I’ll see you again in 25 years”
oh god yes.
See you in my dreams, David.
Yes!!!! (My actual reaction was “holy ****!”)
So was mine.
Then I started running around the room.
This probably speaks to the entitlement of fandom, but a part of me is already hoping that it’s not just a miniseries.
Yep. I’m excited. Loved the first season. Never made it through the second or the movie. Twin Peaks was the kind of show that just cried out for the British style of storytelling. “We’ll give you 10 episodes (or so), and we’ll see what happens. No guarantees, mate, so make sure that if you only last one run, you get your story in.”
This is not a reboot however. So they won’t be getting the chance to tell the story in a different way. This is a continuation.
Damn good news…and coffee.
I just hope its done right. The pilot was one 2 of the finest hours ever produced for TV. Ontkean and MacLachlan have to be involved or else forget it.
Good catch Arnaldo. I may have to get Showtime just for this. They almost got me with Penny Dreadful.
The first one was before my time. So will dive into the new version and see what it’s about.
Brilliant news! The main issue they had, and many “brightly burning then flaming out” projects have, is trying to artificially elongate a story best served with a smaller order. Just as every book isn’t meant to be as long as War & Peace, every television event doesn’t need to strive for an 8 season order of 22 episodes each. With only 9 episodes, this might be amazing, without the excesses that deleted the brilliance of the ABC run.
Yeah, MacLachlan and Ontkean are the two “must haves,” I think. I’m just excited that Lynch is directing again – that it’s Twin Peaks is just icing.
And let’s get Ray Wise back. If any show can figure out the logistics behind that, it’s this one.
Ray Wise currently plays a creepy SOB on the daytime soap opera The Young and The Restless, which I’m sure he’d gladly give up to get back to Twin Peaks.
He has an (infrequently) recurring role in Mad Men as well.
I wonder what they’ll do with the absence of the actors who played BOB and Pete Martell. They seem irreplaceable to making the show work, esp. BOB.
Amazingly enough, BOB was serendipitous. [www.youtube.com]
One of the single most creepiest moments of all time was shot and w/ no idea as to why…
I’m thrilled that Lynch will be directing & am confident that he will make it work. Now whether it will be comprehensible is another question – and I can only hope that it’s not! I love the Lynch mind-fuck.
Jack Nance (Pete Martell) was not only in Twin Peaks, he was also in every David Lynch feature film (except Elephant Man) from his starring role in Eraserhead in 1977 until Lost Highway in 1997 (he died before it was released in theaters).
It’s time to safely milk another tested brand? Let the hype machine begin!!! Season One was inspired and fun; season two began to lose it way… the movie was tired and boring… little interest in returning to Twin Peaks here. Sounds like Lynch is in need of some dough; his last watchable movie was Mulholland Drive in 2001… 2001!!! that said, his hugely underrated “The Straight Story,” will always hold a place in my heart and mind. The reunion scene with the late Richard Farnsworth and the GREAT Harry Dean Stanton chokes me up everytime.
Did Dan ever find out who killed Laura Palmer?
I used to love watching Twin Peaks, mainly because as young woman in my late teens at the time, I just thought the show was SO strange that it blew my mind. I was fascinated by everything about it – the tone, the music, the writing, the bizarre characters, the mystery of the story. It was definitely something outside the box.
I haven’t seen it since it first aired. Consequently, I’ve been curious to revisit the series and see how much of it holds up in my memory. I do remember not loving the second season as much as the first, and the film was bizarre in a not-great way, but that first season was fantastic. I’m not sure what they could do with it all these years later that would hold up to the original but if nothing else it inspires me to go back and rewatch it.
If it’s “Season 1 Who Killed Laura Palmer” quality, then I’m in. If it’s “Fire Walk With Me” quality, then I’m out.
I bought the Twin Peaks soundtrack CD when it came out, Angelo Badalamenti had some amazing stuff in there. [www.amazon.com]
Exciting news, and inspires me to rewatch Season 1 at least on my complete series DVD set. As long as Angelo Badalementi does the music, I’m in!
It is happening again.
I’m, thrilled to see TP return — as ANY David Lynch project is worth a look. The Pilot & Season 1 were riveting … but Season 2 spun away early, and never got back on track. I want Kyle back, I want to see “some form” of Laura Palmer (real or imagined), and I want one of my greatest guilty pleasures of all, the precious Joan Chen… She can just walk across the screen, and this boy WILL be HAPPY.
I realize that any DL story is going to be quirky, but I’ll be a viewer — provided I can somehow FOLLOW the STORY. I am hungry for more DL … “Mulholland Drive” is in my top five films of all time (just don’t ask me to explain it). HA !
Aw s*&t! This means I’m going to have to subscribe to Showtime . . .
Ever hear of Pirate Bay?
Contrary to what’s apparently still the conventional wisdom the movie is GREAT and gets right to the heart of darkness alluded to on the show. I can’t wait to see where Lynch & Frost go with this. Speaking of Fire Walk With Me, it will be very interesting to see what they incorporate from the movie – characters, images, etc. That was very much a Lynch solo project and not something Frost supposedly liked very much. But at this point, it’s part of the story too.
I never thought Twin Peaks needed to return but I’m thrilled by this news mainly for two reasons:
1) David Lynch is finally directing a long-form project again – only took him a decade to get back behind the camera!
2) This is going to bring so many new people to Twin Peaks, all of it, old and new. I’m thrilled at the potential for this phenomenon to go mainstream again.
Everything else is just icing on the cake.
Yay? I’m gonna be that guy and say yet another Reboot?