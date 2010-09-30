‘Undercovers’ – ‘Instructions’: Mr. Coffee

Senior Television Writer
09.30.10 12 Comments

A quick review of last night’s “Undercovers” coming up just as soon as I trust Wikipedia…

I know J.J. Abrams isn’t especially hands-on with this show, but he did co-write “Instructions,” and given that I’m kind of shocked by just how dull and generic most of the episode was. Mediocre action/suspense(*), comedy that felt forced throughout (particularly after their old buddy joined the team), and very little of interest beyond the number of scenes featuring Boris and/or Gugu in a minimal amount of clothing.

(*) Seriously, if you’re gonna do the “Which wire do I cut?” gag in this day and age, you need to find a much more novel spin on it than they used here.

The biggest problem, unfortunately, is that our two leads don’t have a ton of chemistry, and given the type of show this is, I’m not sure how you work around that. There are pieces I like (I’d enjoy a one-off episode told from Gerald McRaney’s perspective where he keeps getting agitated as reports from a Bloom mission come in), but overall, there’s no there there.

It’s a relatively slow night/timeslot for me, so maybe I’ll check back in in a few weeks, but “Undercovers” is getting cut from the rotation much faster than I could have imagined when I saw the pilot clip reel back in the spring.

What did everybody else think?

