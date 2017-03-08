WGN America

WGN America’s Underground had a mighty impressive debut season last year, threading the needle that allowed it to be both a fun adventure story about a mass slave escape and a powerfully candid accounting of one of the great blights on our nation’s history.

But as I watched the first season finale, I began to worry that too many contrivances were happening to keep this particular group of characters — escaped slaves Rosalee (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Noah (Aldis Hodge), slave catcher August (Chris Meloni), and Underground Railroad station masters John (Marc Blucas) and Elizabeth (Jessica De Gouw) Hawkes, to name a few — in play for a second season, rather than taking the anthology miniseries approach and starting over with a new set of escapees.

So when I sat down with the show’s creators, Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, at the Television Critics Association Press tour in January, this was foremost on my mind, along with a discussion of the new season’s biggest addition: Aisha Hinds as the most famous Underground Railroader of them all, Harriet Tubman — introduced in full action hero mode with a rifle in one hand and an ax in the other.

The interview below was conducted before I’d seen anything from the new season, which premieres tonight at 10. The first three episodes are a mixed bag: Several of the new characters (not just Tubman, but Jasika Nicole from Fringe as head of a “sewing circle” of gun-toting female abolitionists) are wonderful, and the returnees are great, too (Smollett-Bell in particular goes through hell as Rosalee tries to bust Noah out of jail), but it’s more sprawling and less focused than the first season, where the hunt for the Macon 7 created a unifying structure that the new episodes don’t have yet. It’s still an excellent show (and very smartly ties off a couple of story threads that weren’t working last year), but a bigger scope brings it with a higher degree of difficulty, and we’ll see in time if Green and Pokaski can pull it all together as well as they did a year ago.

When you initially were putting the idea together, was the plan always going to be to follow as many of the survivors of the escape through it? Or was there a point at which you started wondering if you would do an anthology thing where next year you dealt with a different group of escaped slaves?

Joe Pokaski: No, we always wanted to do that. We talked about that very early, because even in early conversations about season one, we were like, the interesting about this story is once you get north, the world is still a horrible, horrible place. That was fundamental to our loving the story.

Misha Green: So much was going on at this time in American history that we knew that we wanted to start small with these characters that we could really fall in love with and get to know, and then watch and see how history interacts with them throughout the seasons.

Now, it’s not a prison break, but the escape from the plantation gave season one a narrative unity. Everything is about this group of people and the people coming after them. Now they’re scattered to the five winds, and everyone has their own agenda. Was that challenging in terms of writing this year?

Green: No, because I think one of the things that was so fun writing-wise in the first season was seeing these characters and how they dovetailed all the stories when they came together. I think that we do that this season as well, too, where we do have our individual stories we’re telling, but those are dovetailing with everyone else. All these characters are crossing still.

Pokaski: On some level it was a little freeing. Because we were so tied to the linear of, “Now they’re here, and then they’re running here for at least the middle of the season,” we were able to step out and say, okay, “Episode three is now going to be about what it’s like to be a black woman. And episode four is going to be about toxic masculinity.” And really be able to tell a few more character-centered stories than we were able to last year.

August for a lot of the first season is a conflicted character. He doesn’t really like what he does, but he does it to make money for his family. Then by the end, he is a man out for revenge for the death of his son. How did you land on that as the place you wanted to take him?

Green: What fascinated us was that this is a system within society. That they are actually the people in the right, they’re law-abiding citizens when they are hunting down other people. I think for us it was interesting to see how someone who we might see as morally wrong today can thrive in that situation. He found himself thriving, until he came up against the Macon 7. I think that’s what we wanted to explore over the course of his first season.

Pokaski: I think we also just didn’t want to let anyone off the hook either. So many people who read the first script were like, “So then he redeems himself at the end, right? Is that what happens?” And we’re like, “Yeah, ’cause that’s what happened to America, everyone turned good over the course of 10 episodes.”

When last we saw Cato before he turns up with the money, he seemed like no hope, Butch and Sundance, “I’m going to die here.” Are we going to get into exactly how he got from there to being okay and with the money?

Green: Not in season two. Cato’s a mystery. I think that what we get most excited about is Cato is when he pops up and you’re just like, how? How did you pull these things off, man? You were just a snake in the grass.

Pokaski: He was a bad penny before there were pennies. A cat—

Green: —that lands on his feet. We’re really excited about the storyline for Cato this season, because again, it allows us to open up the world and understand. He goes across the pond, and I think that will be fun to watch what it’s like to be colored on the other side of things.