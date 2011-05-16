‘United States of Tara’ – ‘Chicken ‘n’ Corn’: My enemy, my alter

This is going to be another one of those weeks in the “United States of Tara” season 3 where I’m going to have to leave all the analysis to you guys, for two reasons: 1)The network upfront announcements are sucking away nearly every minute of the day, and, more importantly, 2)This is one of those episodes where I fear anything I say about the major developments will be too colored by what I know from the rest of the season.

Still, another really strong outing as the season begins to take a much darker turn from the show’s first two years. So talk amongst yourselves, and I’ll be more verbose about future episodes when I can. What did everybody else think?