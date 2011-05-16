‘United States of Tara’ – ‘Chicken ‘n’ Corn’: My enemy, my alter

This is going to be another one of those weeks in the “United States of Tara” season 3 where I’m going to have to leave all the analysis to you guys, for two reasons: 1)The network upfront announcements are sucking away nearly every minute of the day, and, more importantly, 2)This is one of those episodes where I fear anything I say about the major developments will be too colored by what I know from the rest of the season.
Still, another really strong outing as the season begins to take a much darker turn from the show’s first two years. So talk amongst yourselves, and I’ll be more verbose about future episodes when I can. What did everybody else think?
What a season that is just on fire. Usually when a showrunner has to leave permanently or tempararily, it’s a scary thing. But these guys are handling it excellently. I love that Kate has a story that doesn’t involve cake fetish. You will not win, I beg to differ.
Man! That final scene between Dark-Tara & Dr. Hadderas was fabulous. In the foreground Tara’s on her knees sobbing, “She’s dead! She’s dead!” Dr. Hadderas approaches behind her. Tara continues on, “He killed her.” Dr. Hadderas inquires, “Who killed her?” The alters shift. A transformation has begun. Dark-Tara stands. Cut to behind the shoulders of Dr. Hadderas. The camera is slightly tiled to focus on the deranged state of this alter.
So good! Eddie Izzard nails the drama. The drawl of Toni’s voice. Loved it!
I have a bad feeling bout whats going to happen to Dr. Hadderas. :(
But I do agree its been a very strong season this year. I hear ratings are on the decline which I hope isnt going to affect this wonderful show.
I think the show is becoming stronger with each episode. Toni Collette is amazing this season.
Max and Marshall have their own set of issues, albeit not as transparent as Tara.
I don’t know much about the ethics of psychotherapy, but wouldn’t Hadderas be compelled to inform Tara’s family and the authorities at this point? Whether he believes in DID at this point or not, whether it “wasn’t really her” or not, Tara has informed him that she plans to kill herself. Wouldn’t he have to intervene in some way beyond his medically questionable help thus far?
Also: the Bryce alter scared the bejesus out of me.
Hatteras isn’t technically functioning as her therapist. He’s her professor and the subject of a book he’s writing. It’s a very ethically-blurred relationship.
If this new alter turns out to be a serial alter-killer, he might just end up curing Tara of her DID the hard way. Anybody remember the movie “Identity”?
Unfortunately that’s just another form of repression and not ultimately where you want to go.
Is Chicken an alter that manifests itself as Tara’s childhood self, or is she a separate, child-like alter that first appeared when Tara herself was a child?
I guess I’m wondering about that because it seems clear that the Real Bryce did something to Tara/Chicken when Tara was actually Chicken’s age. But the Real Bryce didn’t KILL the Real Chicken because the Real Chicken grew up to be Tara. Trying to connect the dots between real life and what’s going on in Tara’s brain.
But I mean, WOW, Toni Collette. Her face! How does she do it. The whole season has had some really intense moments, usually coming at the end of an episode and involving the mystery alter/Bryce. But this one was pretty chilling from top to bottom, at least Tara’s storyline. Such a relief every time Tara came back, or the professor was there to help her. Actual, visceral relief.
Also wonder about Bryce demanding to be brought to Tara. He knows he’s an alter, right? What with all the cutting and stuff.
Toni Collette certainly deserves recognition for her work come awards season, but I’m not sure how this show can even remotely fit in the comedy category anymore. Gripping episode, anyone know how many are left?
Brilliant episode! Toni Collette nailed this one. I’ve will admit that I was actually really scared in this episode,because of her amazing acting skills. The last five minutes was frightening, yet stunning. I hope Tara finds her sick half brother? And then what? I don’t know. All I know is that I want more of this insanely good show!!! And btw am I the only one who loves Eddie Izzard? His awesome!!
Loved the episode. I have to say I think this is easily the strongest season of the show so far; it’s definitely heading into some very dark territory, and watching Colette transform into Bryce is just chilling.
That said: anybody know what the song was that started playing in the final scene once “Bryce” and Hatteras start heading back to the car? Dying to know.
It’s called Come Alive by Hanni El Khatib
Kate… run, run, run. Run as far away from Monte as you can get!
I agree with all of you, it’s a good season and you can feel that it’s going a certain direction instead of all scattershot, and that it’s so good, it’s not even a comedy anymore. But…
I feel so sorry for Chicken! She’s my favorite alter, and to see You Will Not Win* hurt her and then kill her was just horrible! I feel so crushed about it. The ending song shouldn’t be up-tempo. An alter just died. That’s a part of a person died. But… yeah. It was a good episode (the fact that I’m disturbed about a death (that I haven’t even seen) of a person that’s imaginary means a lot). Just, I feel so sad for Chicken. :(
RIP Chicken. I’ll miss you.
* – I won’t even call the alter Bryce. Just the thought that a part of Tara became Bryce, who did things to her and hurt her when she was a child creeps me out.
Also, I think the direction they’re taking “Marshmallow” is great. One commenter posted about a previous episode, we see how Marshall deal with the fact that he might be the family nurse – he will always “get stuck”. And that his father might have planned him to help him deal with the crazy.
“I won’t even call the alter Bryce. Just the thought that a part of Tara became Bryce, who did things to her and hurt her when she was a child creeps me out.”
I saw it as a way for her to cope with what happened, by seizing control of her tormentor by “becoming” him and “owning” him in a way she never could in her actual life. But I agree that it’s disturbing to see her have an alter who is not out to protect Tara but to harm her. In a way I guess we’re supposed to think that she feels she deserves to be punished for whatever happened, that she’s not a victim but this evil person is part of her now. But it seems like an odd time for this to happen – isn’t her life pretty much going smoothly?