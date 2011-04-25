‘United States of Tara’ – ‘Dr. Hatteras’ Miracle Elixir’: The no-win scenario?

A quick review of tonight’s “United States of Tara” coming up just as soon as I put a dress on a tree and take it to the movies…
“What if there’s no fixing me?” -Tara
Tara’s asked variations of this question before. It’s obviously the core of the show, and if Tara ever were to somehow be “fixed,” Toni Collette and company would have to call it a day and go do something else. Still, it’s interesting to see the different ways in which Tara has tried to deal with the problem, here latching on to a man who didn’t even believe DID existed until the previous episode. But given the nature of the condition, and the idea that everyone wants to keep the show going, we have to treat all attempts as a no-win scenario.(*)
(*) Which is basically what Kate gets stuck with in one of her first tests as a flight attendant. To go nerdy for a second, I liked seeing her pull a Captain Kirk on the oversized carry-on equivalent of the Kobayashi Maru test, finding a solution when none seemed apparent. This is easily the first of the “Kate gets a new job” storylines that actually feels like it fits the reality of the rest of the show.
More importantly than what she’s doing with Hatteras right now, though, is seeing how the new monarchy she established at the end of last week is going. And, so far, not too shabby. Charmaine still doesn’t want Tara around Wheels, but then Alice comes out, temporarily solves the crying problem with the vacuum cleaner trick, comes home, starts a snack, and gives Tara parting instructions before she goes. Nice and smooth. And Alice’s help in turn helps break down the barrier between the two sisters.
In this week’s other notable development, Marshall fools around with Noah when Lionel’s not around, and we discover that Lionel’s feelings for Marshall were genuine, and not just about geographic convenience – and that tough, cool Lionel is just as capable of being hurt by a boyfriend who fools around as sensitive Marshall was back when T seduced his jock crush in season one.
What did everybody else think?
It’s noteworthy you really didn’t have much to day directly about the episode, which seems to echo my feelings. While it moved various story arcs along in the progression of the season, it didn’t really do anything interesting in it’s own right, the most emotional part being Max’s dissatisfaction with his new job.
As far as Lionel is concerned, I actually think that Marshall’s story has been weakest ever since the misanthropic prick’s seemingly pointless introduction. On the one hand, we see his effect on Marshall in his forwardness and waning repression, but while it’s good that Marshall is coming out of his shell, to have him shift so far the first time the change is displayed made it seem unrealistic for me. And while Lionel may have had genuine feelings for Marshall, it doesn’t change the fact that (1) he’s not a particularly decent person, and (2) he was never a good fit for Marshall, and for both reasons I think framing the classroom scene in a way to make us feel sorry for him was a laughable decision.
Still, watching Charmaine and Neil’s trials with parenthood and the developments of the relationship of Hatteras’s relationship with Tara easily made it worth passing through the disingenuous and tedious bits in the process.
mostly just that eddie izzard has a sexy voice
What do Americans think of him? As a Brit with honorary American status after living in CA for years, I am finding it really hard to tell how his tone is working within the show. He seems to be doing a half-arsed version of his usual stand-up persona, which makes him seem more awkward as an actor than his stand-up, less so as a character, but it’s all a bit weird. So, yanks, tell me – how do you think he’s doing?
I love Eddie Izzard in anything he does. I loved him in The Riches and I was thrilled when he walzed into the lecture hall or wherever it was. I think he’s doing great and has tremendous charisma (IMHO) as an actor.