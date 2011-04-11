‘United States of Tara’ – ‘The Full F–k-you Finger’: T-boned

A quick review of tonight’s “United States of Tara” coming up just as soon as I lose to a Rush cover band…
First things first: I did my marathon of this season of “Tara” in the early days of the Japanese tsunami/earthquake/meltdown disaster, which made the twist in Kate’s story spectacularly unfortunate in its timing. I know these episodes were written and produced months and months ago, and also that there was so much talk about where Kate was going that there was virtually no way to work around it short of expensive (if not logistically impossible) reshoots, but still… yeah. That’s a story development I imagine the “Tara” writers would love you just pretend didn’t happen while you move on to whatever Kate does next(*).
(*) According to Diablo Cody, they took out as many references as they could from the version I saw; did they leave in the scene where Kate is pouting about the great inconvenience while Max is pointing out that hundreds of people died?
Second, Frances Conroy turns up as Max’s mom, and her appearance unlocks a huge new door into Max and why he both loves Tara and stays with her through all the crap the alters put him through. Max not only has prior experience loving a mentally-ill woman, but his resentment of his father abandoning him and his mom has clearly made him resolve to never do the same to Tara and the kids.
Third, it’s our second episode in a row with a terrific, harrowing, ugly climactic scene involving T coming out at the worst possible time. It’s really surprising in hindsight that the show was able to go an entire season last year with T only making the briefest of cameos. She’s the most disruptive, destructive of the alters – Buck and Alice cause problems, too, but they can be reasoned with and can act calmly, whereas T is all attitude, all the time – and it makes sense to have her back and be so prominent in a season that’s dealing with the corrosive effect Tara’s condition has on her family. Everybody loves Tara, but it’s not just some wacky quirk she has – it’s a problem that brings great emotional anguish to Tara, to her husband, to her kids, and, here, to her pregnant sister, who desperately needs Tara and not her hostile, Ritalin poster girl teenage incarnation. Just as Brie Larson was great last week in the comparable Kate/Tara scene, Rosemarie DeWitt – whose Charmaine once upon a time was one of the show’s more problematic, broadly-drawn characters – nailed Charmain’s anger, confusion and pain as the VW advanced on her in the parking lot.
And that was a hell of a final shot, wasn’t it?
What did everybody else think?
Am I seeing things or was there something different about Kate’s face?
I noticed this too…but I haven’t seen anyone mentioning this.
Maybe she’s gained weight? It seemed more rotund… or maybe its just that her hair was sickly and oiled down to the top of her head through the entire episode it just made her face look weird.
Okay, I’m glad I’m not insane. Her face is definitely rounder.
OMG ive been wondering the same thing for the last couple episodes. Tonight I almost thought it was a different actress! What is going on? First i thought maybe it was just the hair and bright red lipstick, but maybe that’s there to cover up something. Either way I love Brie Larson, but I am a little mystefied.
She’s totally had some sort of cheek implants done or something. Too bad, because it’s all I can focus on when watching her. Otherwise, the new season is fantastic as always!
I definitely think she just put on weight. Why would such a young, gorgeous lady have cosmetic surgery? Oh, right, she lives in Hollywood. But I still think she just put on a few pounds and it’s showing in her face. Damn cameras and their lack of forgiveness!
Definitely my favourite episode so far, and that final scene especially was incredibly tense.
Max’s line “200 people died, maybe it’s not all about Kate” was still there, as was some fabricated news footage of the disaster (if anything could’ve been clipped, that could have).
So happy to see Frances Conroy on my screen again; I hope she returns.
Can someone prompt my memory as to whether we’ve seen Michele/Mike the caterer before this episode? That scene played like a joke going over my head.
Well, the only way they could’ve cut it is by putting in a voice over about what happened (like Kate saying ‘what, a huge earthquake? Fuuuuck.’) since they only told us what happened with that one shot of the news footage, right? It is unfortunate but since they didn’t know when they filmed it, is anyone really offended?
The Japanese earthquake is maybe bad timing, but it also made the show seem as if it takes place in the real world, which I liked. And they didn’t say anything offensive in my opinion.
The key moments regarding the earthquake were still in the episode, Alan, but watching it fresh I actually found it to be quite a stroke of luck.
It seems to me that the episode was designed to play things mostly straight, with the one big humorous aspect being Kate can’t go to Japan because of an earthquake and/or potential sex slavery, and Max makes a deadpan comment about it. And perhaps that was at a point where they didn’t realize how far they would be delving into pure drama by the latter points of the season. Viewing it a few weeks removed from an actual one just made that aspect of the story seem realistic and told straight, and Max’s comment sincere. Because it wasn’t shot in a way that is overtly funny, I felt it gave the audience an ability to take it as a serious part of the story rather than inopportune mocking, and recasting that plotline seriously may have the benefit of making it more tonally consistent for the horror that you claim awaits us in a mere couple of weeks.
Ooh, how insightful, Scott. Nicely put.
I’m really enjoying the show this season. And what are the odds that they would forecast a huge earthquake in Japan? Talk about fiction mirroring reality. And I think the half hour just flies by–I’m always surprised (and still wanting more) when it ends.
I think this episode was one of the better episodes in the entire arc of the show. Although last week’s was pretty good too, especially the fight with T. And that final touching scene where Tara and Kate curl up with each other on the grass. Charmaine stole the show here. Her sense of incredible hopelessness and even loneliness was captured so well in the mundane context of the grocery store. I love how Charmaine is waddling along behind the cart and wailing: “I mean stay inside. Â Go back to being a sperm and an egg because life is painful and everything in between sucks sucks sucks sucks sucks sucks sucks.” As Alan warned, I’m sure life is going to get even more unbearable as the show proceeds. I just hope the fallout isn’t too grim.
Kate has never been more annoying than in this episode. I just wanted to smack her and tell her to put a sock in it. Jeeze, her mouth ran a mile a minute. Too much garbage spilled out. Go buy a journal and jot down your musings.
I think that was the point… Also, at the airports on her own, there wasn’t really another way to convey her thought processes than her rambling aloud, right?
What, no one else thought it worth mentioning that T gives ‘The full f— you finger’? Not that I have anything symbolic to interpret by that, I just thought it was a deliberate – and nice – touch. Okay, I suppose one could say that it’s part of T’s ‘all attitude, all the time’ personality. She doesn’t do anything by half measures. Good work, team Tara. As someone wise once said: It’s the little deets that make a big diff.
Also, amidst all the seriousness, I did laugh really hard at Buck’s little moment of frustration over the African American Bryce Crane.
I also wondered if it was even the same actress playing Kate as her face looks so different. She does not appear to have gained weight in the rest of her body, just her face. I hope she is not having to take steroids for some health condition, as that could explain the puffiness.
she’s preggers
When I went back to look at photos of her from last season I realized that she grew out her bangs and does appear to have put on some weight. So I def. think it is the lack of bangs and fuller face that makes her look so different!