‘United States of Tara’ – ‘The Good Parts’: Please tell me who I am

And so “United States of Tara” has come to an unplanned but still very effective end. My review of the series finale coming up just as soon as I own the world’s first combination strip club and pancake house…
“You have no idea how much crazy is bouncing around that lop-sided skull of yours.” -Bryce
Again, “The Good Parts” was apparently not written with any kind of assumption that this would be the end of the series, except in the vaguest ” show some respect for your audience, just in case” fashion. But, like the last episode of “Deadwood,” it’s a season finale that actually works more perfectly as a series finale than anyone would have intended.
Because here’s the thing: there is no fixing Tara. What we’ve been told about the condition of DID in general and her condition in particular suggests that the best she, Max and the kids can hope for is the occasional period where the alters are more under control. (Or, failing that, for Tara to be so doped up that her personality disappears along with that of Buck, Alice, etc.)
And more to the point, if a therapist were able to effectively treat Tara’s condition, where is the show there? There’s maybe an interesting episode or three in Tara trying to move forward in her life without the alters – and with dealing with the issue she lamented earlier this season, where she fears she’s the most boring of all her personalities – but there’s not a series there. So Tara’s treatment couldn’t really take, and then we’d be back riding the same treadmill every other Showtime series does(*). And that version of the show would still have Toni Collette and John Corbett and Keir Gilchrist and the rest, and it would still have clever, heartfelt writing (and might have had more from Diablo Cody now that her maternity leave is over), but I fear it would have felt like the show continuing because that’s how the business works.
(*) Other than “Weeds,” where most of the fans have so turned against the show’s evolution that it’s no doubt strengthened Showtime’s resolve to have its other series run in place.
Tara confronted her abuser (or, at least, the version of him her mind created), and she defeated him. She came out the other side shaken but not broken, and with at least the core alters still around, if looking a bit worse for wear. Her family has figured out how to get along without her for the time being, with Charmaine and Neil getting engaged and taking Wheels to Houston, and with Kate staying in Overland Park not for the sake of the ill mother who’s been such a burden to her but for the little brother she adores. Max can’t quit her, in part out of love and in part out of trying to prove his old man wrong, but you can see just how much it’s costing him.(**)
(**) At first, I thought that the two fake-outs with Max’s imagined outbursts wound up lessening the real one at the dinner table, because I spent the first 30 seconds wondering when we would go back to reality. But then I thought on it and decided that they worked, because they primed us for just how much Max is hiding behind that laid-back John Corbett exterior. So for him to let those feelings out for real – to transition from Supercool Max to Superpissed Max – showed just how bad things are for the guy right now, and was one of several fantastic moments for John Corbett in the finale, up to and including the look on his face as he played his neverending incendiary guitar solo on the front lawn.(***)
(***) And that, in turn, inspired Ted’s hilariously profane takedown of the neighbor who wanted Max to stop. With such a full, talented ensemble, Michael Hitchcock didn’t always get a ton to do, but that was brilliant.
This season, I felt, took the show’s premise as far as it could reasonably go without becoming either repetitive or so dark that it was just unpleasant. The writers, led this year by Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, managed to confront the implications of Tara’s condition on herself and her family in a way that built on what had come before without diminishing it. (That the condition was played at times in season one as an amusing, occasionally bothersome eccentricity, was the show walking us slowly and carefully into the territory it would eventually cover.) And every actor raised his or her game accordingly, not least Collette herself as both the exhausted, miserable Tara and her disgusting abuser alter.
I love this season. I’m sorry that the people involved will have to go find work now while other, far less adventurous/good shows keep on chugging along. But as I talk about from time to time, there’s value in achieving greatness and then having that greatness trapped in amber, never to move forward, but also never to be damaged. We won’t get more “Tara,” but we also won’t reach the point where we’re just hoping that the show can reclaim a shred of its dignity before ending 3 or 4 years from now.
And I can think of no more appropriate final sequence than Tara and Max on their way to find the miracle doctor, Tara feeling the warm sun on her face, as Supertramp’s “Logical Song” – specifically, the “Please tell me who I am” refrain – plays.
Tara wants certainty in an uncertain world, with the most uncertain condition of all. She’s never going to entirely answer that question, but we get to imagine her trying – struggling at times, triumphing at others, but always trying – and to picture the kids and Charmaine blossoming in environments where they can love Tara without being smothered by her problems and her needs. That I don’t get to see these things is a bit of a shame, but I’d rather a show leave me wanting more – especially off a season this strong – than one that makes me wish it would go away already. I wish Showtime and the production could have found a happy medium, but I also don’t know where else they could have taken the show after this.
So bravo, “United States of Tara.” It was fantastic and weird and funny and moving while it lasted. I’ll hit the bowling alley in Buck’s honor for ya this weekend.
What did everybody else think?
Great season overall, and I agree that this works well as a series finale because it seems like there’s few places left to go before the show begins spinning it’s wheels.
But because the season was so good that I wish there was more. Not quite a Terriers level of disappointment, but at the moment I’m sad to see it go.
I have to agree. I think it was a really good series finale (even as an unexpected one), but because this season has been so strong, I am sad to see it go.
I really liked the multiple Max mental freak out moments, because it only made the last one so much more powerful because I did think it was just another mental freakout before realizing it WAS a real moment that transpired. It’s humorous but also very, very dark. Love it.
And re: Matt below. Yes. I think the term “jumping the shark’ has jumped the shark. (I have no opinion on Weeds though – never watched the show.)
RE: Weeds… I take exception to the idea that “most fans” have turned against the show’s evolution. That’s a very simplistic take on a show you no longer watch. A lot of people didn’t like when the show moved away from Agrestic, but just as many people welcomed the transition. The show has had its bumps along the way (most of season 5), but it’s also had its creative peaks (most of season 4, all of season 6). Also, Weeds has delivered consistent ratings for its entire run (hovering around the 1 million mark). There has never been a mass exodus of viewers, and in fact, the highest rated episodes of the show aired AFTER the show veered away from its original premise. There’s no evidence whatsoever that Weeds scared Showtime into its current brand formula.
I agree with this. Some media outlets and pockets of buzz have dismissed “Weeds” as having “jumped the shark” (an idiotic phrase that has lost any weight it ever carried), but that mostly comes from viewers who tune in and out of the show thinking that it needs to be a suburban satire to be “good.” “Weeds” has been unfairly referred to as a “mess” because viewers are no longer able to pigeonhole it into a known genre (though I think “dark comedy” is perfectly adequate). Ratings have stayed steady and, consequently, Showtime keeps renewing it. I think the lack of evolution exhibited on Showtime’s other shows has more to do with the general fear of change that many writers, networks, and viewers exhibit.
Season 4 was my favorite after Season 2. I loved S06, but I’m really hoping the show ends this season, because it is taking all the characters I love (Like Shane at S05 finale), to very dark places.
But other than that, It’s 1 of my favorite comedys!
I never had a problem with Weeds leaving the suburbs, my problem was that Nancy became such an awful person, and dragged her children and family down with her, that I didn’t really want to spend any more time with her. Frankly, I’m happy jumping ship at the end of last season because it gave Nancy the ending she deserved.
I think Showtime should make a United States of Tara movie like they did with Dead Like Me when they canceled it prematurely as well.
WITH ONLY DIABLO CODY AS WRITER. IT WILL BE BETTER THAN JUNO.
Just a small complaint they could have at least had Noah, Moosh’s bf, be part of the dinner just so we don’t end the series with the typical alone grieving gay. The series has done such a wonderful job of portraying gay youth it would have been nice to give Moosh a bit of a happy ending.
Fair enough. But I get the impression that Noah was never much more than a bit of a fling. And while Marshall is grieving Lionel and trying to deal with his feelings for his mother and her condition, I don’t feel that his is an unhappy ending. His whole life is ahead of him.
Besides, a household made up of Kate and Marhsall would be an awesome place to be!
It’s a small and bittersweet satisfaction this finale – a part of me wanted to see her either go completely crazy or reveal that Bryce was her bodies way of finally ridding itself of these intruders – but like the small sliver of sun birthing over the horizon after a cold, deep night, its enough to get us through. And like at the end of such a day, when the dusk again brings dark, I will miss the late afternoon sun the most, that time when it burnt most brightly. The lack will be stronger now, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Shameless Self-Promotion (Its not all so pretentious):
[deerinthexenonarclights.wordpress.com]
I loved it. It made a good finale. In fact, I may have liked it less if it had been just a season finale than I did as a series finale.
It struck me that with all the alters “dead,” Collette’s portrayal of Tara felt a little different…almost like little bits of each alter were more present than normal. It was little things like inflections of single words that sounded rather T-like for one word, Bryce-like for another, Alice-ish for another. I don’t know if it was intentional, but if it was it was so subtle and complicated that Collette’s one of the few actors I wouldn’t put it past.
I giggled dorkily at the neighbor’s rant, and Max’s freakout was so earned. Very well done.
I caught that too. There were moments I felt like she was slipping back into Bryce, Alice, T (ya dig?!) but she stayed Tara until the end. Great acting on Toni Colette’s part.
Right after Max had his rant against God, I did think Tara sounded like Alice, it was a nice touch.
I noticed the exact same thing. Amazing acting/writing/directing. I definitely think those little inflections were intentional. Brilliant finale.
someone should take the writers and ship them over to House M.D.
“… there’s value in achieving greatness and then having that greatness trapped in amber, never to move forward, but also never to be damaged.”
Alan, there is a great truth to these words. We all want something good to go on forever but in reality, like it or not, every story has an end. The show may have been cut short but it was a decent way to end it, and like a friend says… leave ’em wanting more.
LOVED this season, LOVED the finale. The Logical Song is also one of my favorite songs ever, so I’m still wiping some tears.
Sidenote: As an Olathe, Kansas resident, I will NOT miss a show set in Overland Park/Johnson County. All of the crazy, unnecessary, stupid, nonsensical Kansas City/Overland Park/Johnson County references proved to be a distraction. I’m so glad I live in an area not normally featured in television and movies. Bleh.
I wasn’t really convinced by the way Bryce was dealt with by Tara – it seemed too slight, or too easy. Bryce was this all encompassing doom during the last few episodes, I guess I expected a bit more.
(I’m quite sure Bryce would’ve returned, if there had been a fourth season, but still.)
This is the main reason I think it was a better series finale than season finale. I think if there were more seasons coming, I would have been disappointed in how abruptly Bryce went away. (I can imagine reacting similarly to how I do to Dexter finales… “Wow, I really enjoyed watching that, but…what?”) But while Bryce was a huge part of the final season, he was a smallish part of the series as a whole, so the focus on the physically real characters was satisfying because I knew it was the end.
I also think its timing, with Tara jumping into the river at the end of one episode without us knowing the reasons or consequences, and then dealing with Bryce at the very beginning of the next one made it seem less earned than it would have viewed in a continuous chunk.
That was satisfying. I thought the scene between Kate and Marshall by the herbs was great.
I hope John Corbett lands on a good show. As well as the rest of the cast.
I thought it worked great as a series finale. I am also glad that, like Alan said, that it didn’t get trapped on the Showtime Treadmill (I love that about Weeds too)
I have a major mental health disability, nothing like DID. I have never had a psychotic break, for example. Because of my reality, I know a lot of people with mental health disabilities. And I have known a couple people with DID. The way this show presented DID does not represent anything even remotely like the way DID affects real people who really have it. Presenting all those characters, each with their own wardrobe no less, is a fantasy and it might have made for some good TV — I enjoyed the first two seasons much more than this one. This final season just got way too scary dark. Real humans with DVD don’t get inhabited by evil molester personalities that take over for weeks and months, and their alters don’t have separate wardrobes and they don’t switch sex AND have sex the way Buck did. It made for good entertainment but that’s all it was: good entertainment. And Toni Collette is a brilliant actress and it looks like she had a crackin good time nailing the quick transitions from one alter to another but it is totally unreal.
So I guess I’m a little late on the whole thing. I just finished watching all of the episodes on Netflix and I LOVED the show!!! I compleatly agree that I wish and hoped that the show was still on. The ending was as good as it could be and yes it left me wanting more. I also agree that these actors are amazing and really gave it their all. They made the show what it was for me and that was AWESOME!! Thank you!
I want more! What was Bryce talking about when he said Tara never spoke about it because she was into it too???
I want more!!! What was up with the comment Bryce made that Tara never said anything because she was into it??? If they won’t do another season at least a movie!
I caught this show on Netflex and wow what a story, actors were amazing especially Toni Collette who played “Tara”. She captured each character and really made you see and feel the transition. I looked up to see when the other season will start but sadden to find out that season 3 was the last. :( Even with cable good shows end to quickly and again we are stuck with reality TV. I guess viewers do not know what quality TV is anymore!!!
I think Tara jumped off the bridge for Max (she said after that was why she did it). Right before she did it she had been saying that Max had stuck with her “for better or worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health” and that’s when she realized that in a way, Max was trapped with her. That’s how she saw it. So she tried to kill herself so that her family wouldn’t be trapped by her sickness anymore.
I think it was really great how the original three alters were in the back of the truck when Tara and Max headed off to Boston. In one sense it meant that these alters weren’t dead like she thought and that she still had to deal with them but they were all beaten up and torn up by Bryce and not looking very happy or okay. I the state they were in symbolizes the fact that although Tara has a lot of work to do, she was that bit closer to being rid of them. She had cracked them open and started to break them down with Bryce. When she shouted and Bryce and drowned him that was her “taking control”, which is what Dr. Hattarrass had kept trying to tell her that she never quite believed; that she was always the only one in control of them.
I think everything kind of fell apart for the family at the end of the series, but in a good way. They hit rock bottom and started splitting apart from each other. Kate and Marsh had to leave so they wouldn’t drown in their mother’s problems anymore and they needed to finally start their own lives separate from feeling obligated to be their for their mom. Max has his breakdown, which was a long time coming. Charmaine finally decides to marry Neal and they move away to Houston. What was so great about their family was that no matter what they stuck together but I think by the end of the series they got to a point where what they needed was to go out on their own and not let their lives revolve around Tara’s problems. They hit rock bottom but I think Tara realized that this was kind of what she needed before she finally started to integrate.
I think it’s brilliant how little parts of Tara’s alters started to show through in the last episode even when she was tara. Like when Max flips out Tara responds a lot like Alice and the T-like “ya dig”… I think it kind of symbolic of the fact that Tara is finally starting “to integrate” the various parts of herself. She looks in the three-sided mirror in the episode, which may be symbolic of the fact that she’s finally ready to face herself. When they head off to Boston everyone feels exhausted and like everything has gotten about as bad as it can get. But Tara seems to feel as if the beginning of everything getting better. Beautiful series.
Hello! everyone out here,I am James William from Portland Oregon United state.It has been my desire to help people out with their problems no matter how little my contribution may be.
As regards to the promise i made to BABA ARUOSA if he could help me get back my girlfriend,i’m using this means to fulfill my promise and also let everybody know there’s solution to your problem no matter how difficult you think it is okay.
I loved a girl for more than 2 years and she told me she was going to marry me.But she would change her mind and tell me she didn’t love me anymore and was seeing a guy,which i found out.I begged her to accept me and also tried every means possible to make her know i can’t live without her because i really love her but she would pay deaf ears to me.
We were working in the same company and each time i see her,i wish all this weren’t happening.This pain continued till a friend of mine led me to BABA ARUOSA whom he told me was very extremely powerful and has helped with a problem.
Soon as i contacted him,i knew he was the exact answer to my solution because i felt his powers from his carefully selected words and calmness.I explain all that happened to me and he told me what to do.I did as i was instructed and never doubted him.To my greatest surprise what i felt was almost impossible within the twinkle of an eyes was over.
She called me pleading for my forgiveness for how she has treated me and that she loves me so much and will never cheat on me again and will marry me.And from that moment till now all we’ve been experiencing is happiness in our relationship.We’ll be getting married soon……..lol
I would advice anyone with problem to contact him via email : templeofsupernaturalcontact@gmail.com for his help.