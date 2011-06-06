‘United States of Tara’ – ‘Train Wreck’: Get out while you still can

A review of tonight’s “United States of Tara” coming up just as soon as Woody Allen works the register at FAO Schwartz…
“I wish we were the type of family who could only be upset about one thing.” -Kate
Season 3 accelerates its very dark turn as Bryce continues to torment the Gregsons, and at a particularly awful moment, as Marshall is mourning the death of Lionel(*) in a car accident.
(*) Is this the first we’ve heard that Lionel’s full name was Lionel Train? Seems maybe a little too cute, like a remnant of the days when the show was more aggressively quirky.
This is good for absolutely no one. Tara’s either too doped to function or at risk of turning into the little monster who made her life into a nightmare in the first place. Not only can she not be there for her son when he so badly needs a mother, but she (in the guise of Bryce) makes everything so, so much worse. Every time I thought Bryce had reached a new low (say, trashing Marshall’s room), he found a way to get lower, taunting Neil and Charmaine with the story of how he took a bus ride with Wheels (a move designed to hurt Tara just as much as her sister).
All season long, we’ve seen the toll Tara’s condition has taken on Marshall, but here we also see just how much all of Kate’s attempts to rush into adulthood are a reaction to Tara’s condition. That house is just too much to cope with, and she needs out – needs, as she says, to create her own problems, because how could they be anywhere near as bad as the problems in her family? It’s not the healthiest start to a relationship, but it’s what she has to do right now.
Everyone in the cast was on fire tonight. You expect Toni Collette to bring her A-game, obviously, and I like how she’s curbed herself just a little as Bryce – he’s still a caricature of a nasty teenage boy in the same way Buck is Tara’s caricature of a Vietnam vet or Alice is how she envisions the perfect housewife, but Collette somehow makes him seem more real, and in turn much more of a threat than any of the other alters have ever been. But Patton Oswalt continued to prove the theory that it’s easier to turn a comedian into a good dramatic actor than to take a serious thespian and make them funny, and Keir Gilchrist and John Corbett were both superb in Marshall and Max’s final conversation about the buckets.
Hard to believe there are only two episodes left, ever. But like I said last week, it’s going to be one of those endings that feels like just right, even if it wasn’t mean to be.
What did everybody else think?
This one kicked you in the gut. Im really sad that this show, which has really rebounded from last season, isn’t being watched by more people. The Good always die you.
The closed-captioning has Lionel’s last name as “Trane”, for what that’s worth. Also, I kept hearing Bryce as Toni Collette channeling Glee’s Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch), which felt weird.
Does this season’s dark turn come from the absence of Diablo Cody, or was it not related?
Wiki’s “list of USofT characters” page also has Trane. And while we’re on the subject: FAO Schwarz, no T.
Amazing episode. I will really miss these characters. I hope the finale will give us all closure.
No, in season 2, at Marshall’s gym locker, he calls Lionel “Lionel f*cking Trane”.
At this point I’ surprised nobody has gotten into a phsyical altercation with Bryce. If it’s really not Tara in there then I’d have no qualms about beating the crap out of him. Also, I’m beginning to wonder if Tara’s personalities emerged because of something the real Bryce did or if Tara has just been crazy since birth and the “Bryce” that tormented her was actually the alter.
The show has definitely come a long way since its original premise, which seemed to treat Tara’s personalities as a quirk the whole family just accepted. I realize that premise couldn’t sustain forever, but I think this current incarnation is even less sustainable. I’ll definitely be sad to see thes how end, but Tara is so clearly a destructive force to everyone around her that it’s not even realistic anymore that they wouldn’t all just abandon her.
I don’t think it’s possible for someone to have Dissociative Identity Disorder from birth. Some type of trauma has to occur for them to develop it as a coping mechanism. Her mother also confirmed that the real Bryce exists in the season two finale.
I can only hope that we get some closure and that Tara, or possible Buck, end up confronting the real Bryce; though with only two more episodes, I’m not exactly holding my breath on that one.
This episode ripped a hole in my heart! Lionel was barely in the show this season and when he was Marshall was terrible to him. I miss him already.
I am loving the ramp-up to the finale, now series finale.
The only complaint I will be left with at the end, and maybe I just don’t recall it from a previous season (if so, please jog my memory) is that the origin of Buck will remain unresolved. We know the genesis of all the other alters, but the etiology of Buck remains a mystery. Perhaps it will be revealed in the next two episodes, but even if that happens, there will hardly be time to really flesh the character out.
Otherwise, fantastic episode. I hope the actor who plays Marshall finds much success in his career, he’s a terrific young talent.
Max and Marshall’s scene killed me. That was just a really amazing scene.
This season has been fascinating to watch, and as much as I got annoyed the whole ‘ooh, Tara’s four people it’s zany kooky hilarious comedy’ tone in S1, it almost seems retroactively perfect because the tonal shift from S1-3 follows the family’w own shift, as they now finally get to that point where they can’t hold onto that S1 reality where Tara’s fine, she’s just a little odd, but to face the realities of Tara’s illness in this season (and in this episode in particular).
While I agree this season hit darker tones, I don’t really remember S1 as the season where everyone was just fine with Tara’s condition. On the contrary, I remember a lot of tense moments, Charmaine didn’t even believe the DID was real and was in general totally unable to deal with her sister, and the idea of Max leaving Tara was already there. If anything, I noticed how this season everyone was more ready to accept new alters (a new alter appearing was a big deal back in S1, now it’s just “ok, tell me about him/her”), or describe the DID to other people like it’s just your typical medical condition.
Colette’s performance is astonishing as her character gets closer and closer to self annihilation. Integration is the goal of treatment with DID, as I understand it. I hope that’s what’s coming for Tara.
As talented as Colette is, her throwing motion was totally unconvincing. It was so bad, it pulled me right out of the scene.
Even worse, it was a needless, since the character could have been doing anything to provoke a fight.
Did Bryce actually molest the niece (baby Cassie)?? This has been disturbing the hell out of me. Anyone have thoughts?
I am watching the third season and I’m thinking the same things. I’m freaked out.