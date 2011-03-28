‘United States of Tara’ – ‘…youwillnotwin…’: Welcome back, Buck

A quick review of the “United States of Tara” season 3 premiere coming up just as soon as I go through life without the world’s most misleading Pictionary artist…
“I’m just sick of disappearing, and being the least interesting person inside me.” -Tara
I published a long (spoiler-minimal) review of the entire season this morning, praising the show for being willing to go deeper and darker into Tara’s psyche, and into the affect living with Tara has on the rest of her family (including Charmaine and now, apparently, Neil). But it’s a bit of a slow build till we get to that point. And given that I’ve seen the entire season already(*), I may either be a bit more sporadic in my reviews, or I may take the “Big Love”/”True Blood” approach of making sure there’s a post each week to allow for reader discussion, but only offer full-length reviews of episodes I found particularly noteworthy. We’re gonna play it by ear.
(*) As I’ve discussed in the past, I go back and forth on how far to go with available screeners before a season of a cable show begins. With “Lights Out,” for instance, I chose to stop after 5 episodes because I felt like I had a sense of the show’s strengths, weaknesses and direction and didn’t want to be writing my later reviews months after I’d initially seen those episodes. With this show, I just kept going, at first because I was waiting for something to really impress me, then because things started to get so good that I couldn’t resist popping in one episode after the next. I’m glad I did, because my advance review would have been far less glowing if I had stopped around the point I did with “Lights Out,” but it does then complicate the whole episode-by-episode issue.
Diablo Cody was on maternity leave for a lot of this season, and her script here is largely just about putting various pieces in place, like Kate living with Charmaine and Neil, and the introduction of Eddie Izzard as Dr. Jack Hatteras. The alters don’t turn up until the end – including T, who was largely absent from season 2 – and there’s that very dark moment in that scene where Tara appears to shift into yet another identity, one that curses and tries to injure her before Buck and Alice can step in to stop things. Hmm…
There was also some good funny stuff from the kids – Marshall and Kate dueting on “MMMBop,” and Marshall watching the humiliating Neil video over and over again – and while I won’t spoil anything beyond what I mentioned this morning, this is the season where eventually they come up with a Kate storyline that doesn’t just feel like the writers want to do something with Brie Larson but can’t figure out anything that fits with the rest of the show. So you have that to look forward to.
But that’s down the road, and I shall do my best in future posts – however long, short or sporadic they may be – to focus on the content of that episode and only that episode.
So what did everybody else think of the premiere? Will you miss the main title sequence, or do you feel like the show has outgrown it?
I hated the old title sequence/song, so I’m thrilled they changed that.
I felt like I wanted to see more, the half-hour went by quickly. The house Neil and Charmaine are living in is the one Max fixed up last season, right?
Is it just a one time thing, or will the old credits be back? I was a fan.
Credits are gone. Each episode just opens with the show’s title superimposed over a scene, like last night.
It’s kind of funny: I always liked the Tara credits, but the show dumped them when they stopped entirely reflecting what the show had become, while the Nurse Jackie credits have always been awful and non-representative yet the show insists on keeping them.
I was a fan of the titles for Tara, but then Season 2 came and I felt that they should change it because we now have Gimme and Shoshanna (and now Chicken! :D). But I guess it’s for the best that they did scrap it. My only problem now is the title has “Tara” on Comic Sans.
Comic Sans! Curse you!
Ah font rage – a subject dear to my heart.
I spent the whole episode wondering whether or not the Comic Sans was used ironically. I wish I was kidding more than I was…
I enjoyed seeing the Abnormal Psychology textbook I used last semester in this episode, and found it amusing that they zoomed in on encopresis (which is in a completely different chapter than somatic disorders), Iâ€™m sure it was chosen just because it’s an interesting term for someone that poops their pants more than usual. However, I was a bit in disbelief about the fact that Tara seemed to be having a hard time reading a very non-intensive introductory psyche book.
*Spoiler*
I’m looking forward to learning more about this self-mutilation persona that unexpectedly popped up at the end of the episode. I’m quite interested to find out more about what that alter is about.
What I don’t care about is Charmaine and Buckâ€™s interest in the brotherly abuse we learned about last season. I think the characters [including Tara] dealing with the alters in day-to-day life is much more interesting than the faux-mystery that is written in about Tara peeling off more and more layers of her past. Maybe because I don’t think that â€˜mysteryâ€™ element of the show has ever been written well enough to be that engaging… I donâ€™t know, maybe itâ€™s the pacing as well.
It’s too bad you won’t be writing a regular review of each episode Alan, seeing that you wrote recaps for this show is what made me start watching it in the first place. I enjoy your insight and opinions about what’s going on in each episode.
Please come back every week Alan Sepinwall! I’m curious to see how allusive you can be. This season is really exciting thus far. 1 episode in, and I can just tell: I’m in for a serious ride.
I read Mo Ryan’s post of Tara first and was seriously considering not picking up Showtime for this season’s run of Tara and Jackie. So your first post was a little confusing. Now I feel like I need to go over and ask her how much she’s seen.
I am so glad this show is back. I am actually really interested to see what they do with the brother/past storyline. While watching the alters is the major pleasure of the show for me, I always felt like working out what had happened in Tara’s past was the engine driving the show – so much so that when they seemed to reveal it at the end of last season I was perplexed as to how they would structure the new season. I want to know more!
My favourite part of the episode was definitely seeing many of the alters sharing co-consciousness together (and therefore all appearing on screen) at the end. Plus I was tickled pink that Shoshana seemed to be writing a feminist essay. I love her, and I love that she was ‘pontification’ about hysteria etc. A nice ’70s touch. Great to see T back, if only briefly. I was so excited to see them all I was disappointed the episode ended right there. Very much looking forward to next week.
The two bits that made me laugh the hardest were: ‘How should I put this…? [I know him] From sex.’ and Charmaine’s ridiculous new business being called Urban Duchess. Classic hilariously awful Charmaine Crane at her finest.
I am in two minds about Eddie Izzard. I’m a huge fan of his stand up but hated his acting in The Riches. I think he will either work well in this or be really jarring to the tone. His being cast may mean someone in the UK finally decides to air it though, which will be a huge bonus. Come on Channel 4, get your act together. All in all, not much really happened in this episode, so I hope it picks up next week, but lots of things have been set out that are promising. In any case it’s great to have Collette back in my living room.
‘pontificating’, sorry.