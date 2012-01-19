‘Unsupervised’ – ‘Pilot: Risky business

01.19.12 7 Comments

I posted my review of FX’s “Unsupervised” this morning. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think on this kinder, somewhat gentler spin on “Beavis & Butt-Head” from the “Always Sunny” guys? Did you like Gary and Joel? Did you find it funnier than I did? Do you prefer Kristen Bell’s voiceover work here or on “Gossip Girl”? And given all the “Archer” love around here, are you going to stick around just because one airs after the other? 

Have at it.

UNSUPERVISED

