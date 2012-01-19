‘Unsupervised’ – ‘Pilot: Risky business

I posted my review of FX’s “Unsupervised” this morning. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think on this kinder, somewhat gentler spin on “Beavis & Butt-Head” from the “Always Sunny” guys? Did you like Gary and Joel? Did you find it funnier than I did? Do you prefer Kristen Bell’s voiceover work here or on “Gossip Girl”? And given all the “Archer” love around here, are you going to stick around just because one airs after the other?
Have at it.
I enjoyed it. There’s definitely room for improvement, but the characters are solid enough and enough jokes landed that I’ll give it at least a season.
I thought the pilot episode was pretty good, not fantastic, but a good come down from the frantically hilarious Archer episode. I’ll be interested to see what they do with the characters outside of the “two dorks throwing a big party” scenario
I’m not sure how I feel about the side characters fit in yet (the kangroo loving neighbor might be too odd even for animation).
I liked the main two guys, and the Romany Malco character (I’d like to see him in more shows), and thats enough for me to stick with it and see where they go with it.
I enjoyed it very much, but I also liked Unsupervised for introducing me to Archer. Never watched it (though I have see FriskyDingo) until last night, waiting for Unsupervised to air again. Two thumbs up, one for the show and one for the introduction.
With the exception of the kanguru loving neighbor who seemed to be on a different show, I really liked the show. And thought it was funny too. Not Archer-funny but really funny nonetheless.
i enjoyed Unsupervised immensely. all shows start off weak and with room for improvement, but sometimes shows just don’t have a good foundation to stem from from. this is where i think this cartoon is blessed – it was not the best written script, but it definitely establishes an environment and the personalities, as well as the situation, pressures and circumstances of the youth (at least today’s youth). what’s amazing is how tactfully done it all was – gayr and joel’s reaction to smoking, the desire to grow up fast but then realizing it’s best to just be yourself, to accept people for who they are…it’s something that even primetime family comedies have done, but somehow Unsupervised didn’t make it corny, nor did they spoon-feed it to the audience. they made their point and moved on. the beauty of this show lies in the honesty. staying true to the 15 year old psyche and the world they grow up in, while maintaining the goofiness of a cartoon. aside from network restrictions, the sky’s the limit with this show, as long as they keep building off the foundation of honesty and simplicity. this show is off to a very good start.
Write a comment… judging by the amount of comments there aren’t a whole lot of people watching. This doesn’t surprise me. A show like this is a prime candidate for letting the new adopters sort it out until a personal tipping point sends me careening toward pirate b… I mean iTunes to download missed episodes and then set the DVR to record every week.
Sorry for the run on, but daddy’s been drinking…