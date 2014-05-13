Upfronts 2014: ABC makes big moves on Tuesdays and Thursdays

For the most part, the fall schedules announced by NBC and FOX at the start of upfront week were logical and conservative, leaving major changes for midseason (and in some cases not even announcing midseason plans beyond series pick-ups). As the fourth-place broadcast network – despite having some of the bigger hits on television in “Scandal,” “Modern Family” and “Grey's Anatomy” – ABC can't afford to play things so safely. So with 12 new series debuting between fall and mid-season, there are a lot of changes on the schedule.
The most prominent comes on Thursday, where “Grey's” and “Scandal” will each air an hour earlier (despite both being among the more sexually frank shows on network TV, and “Scandal” being among the more graphically violent) at 8 and 9, respectively, forming an entire night of Shonda Rhimes-produced programming, with Viola Davis as a law professor turned sleuth in “How to Get Away with Murder” at 10. We'll see if “Scandal” can launch another show, or if it – like “Lost” before it (or even “Modern Family” currently) – is the sort of thing where fans specifically tune in to watch it and do something else the moment it's done. (It will also set up a very interesting showdown in the spring between “Scandal” and “The Blacklist,” which ABC is moving to the same timeslot after the Super Bowl.)
A year ago, ABC set up an all-new Tuesday schedule under the mistaken belief that “Marvel's Agents of SHIELD” would be so huge – even airing opposite TV's most-watched drama in “NCIS” – that it could buoy all the shows after it. “SHIELD” has been a success, but a more modest one, and has had virtually no impact on the network's other Tuesday shows. (“Trophy Wife,” “Lucky 7,” “Killer Women” and “Mind Games” have all been canceled, and “The Goldbergs” is finally being sent to a more logical home on Wednesdays after “The Middle.”) ABC has at least finally blinked and moved “SHIELD” to Tuesdays at 9, against the slightly less potent “NCIS:LA,” but they don't seem to have learned the larger lesson, since it'll still be flanked by new shows: rookie sitcoms “Selfie” (a “Pygmalion” for the Twitter age starring Karen Gillan from “Doctor Who”) and “Manhattan Love Story” (a romantic comedy) at 8 and 8:30, respectively, and new drama “Forever” (Ioan Gruffudd as a New York medical examiner who solves crimes while searching for the secret to his own immortality) at 10.
The rest of the schedule is largely intact – Mondays (“Dancing with the Stars”/”Castle”), Saturdays (college football) and Sundays (“America's Funniest Home Videos”/”Once Upon a Time”/”Resurrection”/”Revenge”) return exactly as they've been of late – with only minor changes on a few other nights. (New comedy “Black-ish,” with Anthony Anderson, slides in after “Modern Family” on Wednesdays, while “Cristela,” starring stand-up comic Cristela Alonzo, goes to Fridays after “Last Man Standing.”)
But the Tuesday and Wednesday moves are big. And though ABC hasn't announced most of its midseason moves, they've said that “Marvel's Agent Carter” (a spin-off from the first “Captain America” film following Hayley Atwell's character in the years after World War II) will be used as fill-in program for “SHIELD” during the winter, while new musical fairytale series “Galavant” will do the same for “Once Upon a Time.” Between that – as opposed to this season's dumb idea to air “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” on its own, rather than to bridge the gap between “Once Upon a Time” segments – and recognizing that all new shows are doomed Thursdays at 8, and “Goldbergs” going to Wednesday (would that “Trophy Wife” could have survived to do the same), this suggests that while they didn't learn every lesson from this disastrous season, they learned at least a few.
Fienberg has the full schedule on his blog, but what does everybody else think? Is Paul Lee getting any smarter about scheduling? Should Rhimes just be running the network at this point?
I liked it. I even liked the Tuesday schedule. I think S.H.I.E.L.D. could be a decent lead-in for a drama (albeit the drama they chose seems incompatible), much more than it was for a comedy. Tuesdays were a disaster this season (even The Voice results show has been far from the hit it once was), so the competition for the comedies should be okay. That said, they will almost certainly regret having cancelled Suburgatory once either of these four comedies fail (which at least one will),
And thank God, they’re finally fixing Thursdays at 8! It’s a miracle!
I just don’t like the fact that they’re airing Galavant on Sundays during Once Upon a Time’s break. It’s awards season and Super Bowl! The show won’t stand a chance. Might as well just air reruns or reality shows.
yeah I was actually thinking that ABC should’ve picked up Suburgatory as either a companion show for Suburgatory creator Emily Kapnek’s new show “Selfie” or as a replacement in case Selfie tanks instead of cancelling Suburgatory altogether–but ratings wise this season Suburgatory didn’t really make the case that it should get another season as it dipped quite a bit after The Middle every single week it was on.
It was dipping, but it was doing solidly. I think it should have been given a chance to fence for itself away from The Middle. Not that I’m setting the world on fire for its cancellation (it wasn’t a very good show), but I think the show earned another 13-episode season.
So, the question I keep coming back to: what *would* the best time slot for Agents of SHIELD be, if maximizing the live audience numbers were the priority?
IMO, Tuesdays at 9 is a fine time for SHIELD. (I’m pretty sure the one week they aired it at 9, for the episode after the wonderful episode that followed up on Cap: TWS, it did really well, but that might have just been because the buzz for the prior episode was amazing.) The problem is what ABC is surrounding it with, as Alan pointed out. None of the other shows surrounding it seem like they can survive, let alone maaaybe Selfie, but only because Karen Gillan and John Cho have pretty big fanbases already. But a rom-com leading into SHIELD makes NO sense, and a procedural doctor show will not click with the SHIELD audience, even if that doctor happens to be immortal. My guess was that The Whispers would follow SHIELD, but alas, it’s not even on the fall schedule.
Ioan Gruffudd as a New York medical examiner who solves crimes while searching for the secret to his own immortality
—-
Seriously? Both the horrible premise and Ioan being so bad at picking roles- Ugh.
I said somewhere else but to me it looks like ABC regretted not being able to revive Body of Proof after cancelling it this time last season (only to see reruns of it over the summer hold up fairly well ratings wise) so badly that they literally jumped at the chance to get another show about a crime solving M.E. into the Tuesday at 10 timeslot. It didn’t even matter that the M.E. in this case is The Highlander apparently!
“It will also set up a very interesting showdown in the spring between “Scandal” and “The Blacklist,” which ABC is moving to the same timeslot after the Super Bowl.”
– i think you meant “NBC” :)
I’ve only seen a couple of episodes of “The Goldbergs”, but I’m more inclined to pick it up now that it airs after “The Middle.”
ABC may be the new NBC, but this schedule actually isn’t that bad. It may not come close to setting the world on fire, and obviously there are going to be question marks among the new shows (Forever doesn’t look like the show that will end their long string of 10 PM Tuesday failures, and I got a slight whiff of Mixology from Manhattan Love Story, as grossly unfair as that comparison might be. Ideally, nothing should ever be compared to Mixology). However, there are no moves that strike me as “Why the hell would Paul Lee do THAT?”, so … progress!
The inevitable has finally arrived as Thursday Night has become the all-Shonda Rhimes Night. Here we have the very definition of “A Scheduling Move That Makes Entirely Too Much Sense”. Scandal’s been the heir apparent to the 9 PM slot for two solid years now. If Grey’s Anatomy, ancient as it is, can’t at least stem the bleeding in the black hole that is ABC Thursdays at 8, it’s safe to say that nothing ever will.
Black-ish will have a tall order trying to fill the post-Modern Family death slot, but it IS a family comedy, which automatically makes it a better fit than anything that ABC has put there in years. I like the potential that Anthony Anderson and Laurence Fishburne offer (as long as Fishburne can still do Hannibal), so maybe this will work.
I’d like to extend my early congratulations to “Selfie”, the clear preliminary front-runner for this year’s “ABC Sitcom with a Bad Title and a Superficially Off-Putting Premise, but also a Great Cast, a Respected Creative Team, and the Potential to become a Low-Rated but Critically-Respected Cause Celebre.” Previous winners includeCougar Town, Happy Endings, Trophy Wife, and Suburgatory! Welcome to the party, Karen Gillan and John Cho! You could be in line to join some fine company.
Finally, I’m glad to see that Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will be moving to 9, and that it will run in two separate blocks with Agent Carter bridging the gap. Both moves should help the series maintain its momentum heading in to Season 2.
How much longer does Modern Family have before it’s run it’s course? Personally I still like it, but I wonder how long until it jumps.
Three more seasons are a guarantee. I would expect between three to five more at this point. Three more would be ideal to give it 8 seasons. However if Abc wants to ride the show out until its officially a corpse then–five more seasons where the show would reach ten seasons.
This schedule isn’t terrible other than yet again, Tuesdays make completely no sense. At least they put SHIELD in the only hour of the night it has a chance.
Scandal at 9, really? I’m shocked. I guessed an all-Shonda Thursday, but I thought it would have gone Grey’s-Murder-Scandal, not Grey’s-Scandal-Murder, just because that is the goriest show on TV by far. It’s going to show at 8 in the Midwest? Seems like a bad idea to me.
Disappointed that Galavant is a time-filler because I was hoping it would show up on the fall schedule, but I don’t mind it as a place-filler so Once repeats can be limited. I was just hoping it would be paired with Once, as that seems like it’s best chance to survive.
Appropriate that Cristela would air after Last Man Standing. Listened to her on The Champs podcast yesterday and she said that they filmed the pilot on the LMS set. Good listen for anybody interested in the pilot process and how her show got on air (even if it was up in the air when the show was recorded).
Are you sure it isn’t Marvel’s Agent C.A.R.T.E.R.?