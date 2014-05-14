Upfronts 2014: CBS starts changing with the times like everyone else

CBS had what was, by their impressive and very stable standards, a down year. Though still the most-watched network on television, the network slipped behind football and Olympics-enhanced NBC for the season among the adults 18-49 demo. “The Crazy Ones,” Robin Williams’ return to television was a ratings dud, and won’t be back. “2 Broke Girls” regressed in the ratings this season, and the network failed to develop any other viable successors to “How I Met Your Mother.” (And they also passed on the “How I Met Your Dad” pseudo-spin-off.) And its new Monday night dramas – the fairly off-brand “Hostages” and the very on-brand “Intelligence” – were both resounding failures.
As a result of those (relative) struggles, and as a result of the deal to telecast Thursday night NFL games for eight weeks starting September 11, CBS is being more experimental with its schedule than in any year I can remember of the Les Moonves regime, which goes back nearly 20 years at this point. Among the big changes:
* For the first time since the 1985-86 TV season, CBS won’t have four regularly-scheduled comedies on Monday night, putting new drama “Scorpion” (which sounds like a more serious “The Big Bang Theory,” with Katharine McPhee in the Penny role) at 9.
* The network’s biggest hit, “The Big Bang Theory,” will be mobile in the fall, moving back to its old Monday at 8 timeslot for the first few weeks of the season because of football, then moving back to Thursdays at 8 starting October 30.
* That late start for the other Thursday shows means they won’t be airing many repeats this year, even though CBS is the one network in recent years that still did well with repeats. Instead, the plan is (with the exception of the real goliaths like “Big Bang” and “NCIS”) to avoid reruns wherever possible, and to keep plugging in new series as the season moves along.
* Just as FOX claims that it has killed the idea of pilot season, CBS president Nina Tassler says, “We are officially retiring the term ‘mid-season.’ We no longer have mid-season. We have summer, we have fall, we have spring, we roll out our shows all year long.” Last summer’s hit “Under the Dome” is back soon, along with Halle Berry in the new sci-fi drama “Extant,” and CBS is saving some of its more prominent new and returning series – including Matthew Perry and Thomas Lennon in an “Odd Couple” remake, Patricia Arquette in “CSI: Cyber,” the Vince Gilligan-created “Battle Creek,” plus “Mike & Molly,” “The Mentalist” and “Undercover Boss” – for later in the year. Of those, only “CSI: Cyber” already has a spot on the schedule, where it’ll take over for “CSI” Coke Classic on Sundays at 10 sometime in 2015.
* “Two and a Half Men,” one of CBS’ longest-running hits ever (and one of its more expensive current shows), will be going into its final season, joining a flood of veteran shows (“Boardwalk Empire,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Mad Men,” “Justified,” “Parenthood,” “Glee,” “Cougar Town,” among others) that will enter next season with everyone knowing it will be their last.
CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, doing his usual warm-up act for Tassler and scheduling chief Kelly Kahl, said, “This is obviously a time of phenomenal change in our business.” Until recently, CBS had been able to stand against that particular tide. But they’re shifting almost as much as everyone else at this point.
Fienberg has the full schedule, and here are some additional thoughts night-by-night:
SUNDAY: “60 Minutes” and “The Good Wife” stay in place (and will, as usual, be pushed back many weeks due to football and other sports overruns), with ol’ reliable “CSI” joining the night at 10 (Tassler largely ducked a question about whether this could be another veteran show going into its last year), and Tea Leoni as Secretary of State in the drama “Madam Secretary” – which CBS execs have joked is what you’d get “If ’60 Minutes’ and ‘Good Wife’ had a baby.”
MONDAY: Having “Big Bang” there for a month and a half (before “2 Broke Girls” unfortunately comes back) should do wonders not only for the returning “Mom” at 8:30, but for “Scorpion” at 9. And “NCIS:LA” moves to the night both to stop the bleeding caused by “Hostages” and “Intelligence” (Kahl, putting it mildly, said, “At 10 o’clock, we did not do as well as we would have liked”) and to make room for a new “NCIS” on Tuesdays. And speaking of which…
TUESDAY: “NCIS” remains unstoppable at 8 (even ABC blinked and moved “Agents of SHIELD” to 9 after it got smacked around this season), and “Person of Interest” did well at 10 after CBS struggled for years in that timeslot, so it stays. In between is “NCIS: New Orleans” with Scott Bakula. The last attempt to do an “NCIS” spin-off (“NCIS: Red,” with John Corbett and Kim Raver) didn’t get picked up a year ago, so “New Orleans” wasn’t a lock to make the schedule, but it did, and it’s here.
WEDNESDAY: “I’m not sure there has ever been a more aptly-named show than ‘Survivor,'” noted Kahl of the long-running reality franchise, which is no longer a phenomenon but still does well in its timeslot, and this spring consistently and comfortably beat “American Idol” head-to-head. So it stays, as does the immortal “Criminal Minds” at 9, which will lead into a thematically similar new crime show at 10: “Stalker,” from “The Following” creator Kevin Williamson and starring Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q as LAPD detectives specializing in stalking incidents. (It’ll be a light-hearted two-hour block about women in jeopardy!)
THURSDAY: Eight weeks of football games – even if they’ll be simulcast on NFL Network – should give CBS a big boost at the start of the season, and it’ll be a mostly stable line-up after that, with “Big Bang,” “The Millers,” “Two and a Half Men” and “Elementary” all remaining in place, with only new sitcom “The McCarthys,” a new sitcom starring Laurie Metcalf and Jack McGee as parents in a sports-crazed family. The big surprise is “The Millers” getting to stay at 8:30 after “Big Bang,” given its poor retention numbers, but I’d put good money that CBS is just saving the spot for “The Odd Couple” at (not)mid-season, when they’ll have more time to promote it.
FRIDAY: CBS has struggled attracting younger viewers to the night, so they’ve moved the younger-skewing “The Amazing Race” here at 8, leading into “Hawaii Five-0” and “Blue Bloods.” The plus for “TAR” fans is that the show won’t be delayed by football or golf anymore.
SATURDAY: Like the other networks, CBS doesn’t really bother on the night anymore, with crime drama repeats at 8 and 9, and “48 Hours” at 10.
What does everybody else think? Is CBS changing too much? Not enough?
I love the semantic argument of suggesting you’re passed midseason as a launch point, only to say you launch shows in summer, fall, and spring
We, from a semantic viewpoint, calling spring and summer launches “midseason” privileges the historical prominence of the fall.
This is really just another way that cable companies and online services are changing the way TV gets scheduled. They don’t have to pay any attention to traditional broadcast schedules, and the broadcast networks are adapting as a result.
I don’t know about other cable systems, but our small municipally owned one (fifty years of cable treated like water and electricity – quaint I know) does not include CBS or FOX shows in its On Demand options. Therefore, it can get dicey when sports make it hard to record a show. And if three things are competing for attention – madness.
Just my thought. I’m sorry that CBS will be showing Thursday night football. Sunday was bad enough. Enough whining. Two Broke Girls and Two and Half Whatever (stopped watching either long ago) can’t die soon enough.
I like the Minday Project. Only one of newer comedies to pull me in. Definitely not in the desired demographic, but watch too much tv for my mental health balance :) Thanks, Alan. Love your work.
So this is the second straight year that at least one pilot that was universally assumed to be a mortal lock for CBS’s fall schedule from the moment that it was announced ultimately didn’t go to series. Last year it was Beverly Hills Cop and NCIS: Red. This year … it’s HIMYD. It’s a surprise, but I can’t say that it’s not a welcome one. Greta Gerwig or not, CBS may have spared everyone from months of anticipatory venom, dread, and snarky jokes on Twitter. That might have been somewhat amusing , but this is probably better for everyone in the long run.
I expected CBS to cut back on its comedy hours given how weak their development season was, but I didn’t expect that it would be their long-running Monday block that got reduced. I’m also surprised that they’re letting The Millers yet another protected season behind The Big Bang Theory instead of giving that spot to their one new fall comedy. I guess that they’ve got to make sure that Margo Martindale can fart herself all the way into syndication in a few more years.
Scorpion will most likely wind up being yet another paint-by-numbers CBS procedural, but I do like a lot of the actors in that cast – notably Elyes Gabel and Katherine McPhee. I may wind up giving it a look.
I guarantee that Criminal Minds leading into Stalker will be Dan Fienberg’s favorite two-hour block of programming in recent memory. Whether it leads to “Sad, Resigned Dan”, “Scornfully Dismissive Dan”, or everyone’s favorite “Angry Dan” remains to be seen, but “Happy Dan” will most definitely be taking that night off.
The absence of HIMYD is the big surprise. I was also surprised that the Tom Papa sitcom, which had Alyson Hannigan as the co-star, didn’t make it given the success of HIMYM. Finally, CBS passed on Jim Gaffigan’s pilot two years in a row. Given his popularity, that surprised me.
I can’t remember the premiere date of The Voice, but doesn’t this mean that juggernaut BBT will be up against juggernaut The Voice in the beginning of the season? That will be an interesting ratings watch.
First Dads and Mixology, now HIMYD.
The networks are *terrified* of Angry Dan.
Use your power only for good, Danial-san.
I agree that CBS has to be planning to put Odd Couple next to Big Bang, if ever there was an appropriate match for Sheldon, it would be Felix Unger.
Although it’s 8 Thursday night football games, 2 will be before the season starts, 5 will be in season and one will be on a Saturday night in December…so not actually two months of BBT on Monday, nor 2 months of Thursday night football.
Not too terrible schedule wise as they clearly still have enough established shows on deck waiting to be put on if/when these new moves fail. Like if Scorpion doesn’t work? Not that big a deal as Mike And Molly is still very much on deck (as it was this past season) That new Dylan McDermott show does as terribly as Hostages did? Not a problem as CBS still has what has to be the last season of “The Mentalist” still on deck. Madam Secretary fails almost as quickly as that Viva Laughlin thing did back in 2007 when it was placed in this very timeslot? Not a problem–they can easily sub in Undercover Boss (or bring Amazing Race back here and sub in Undercover Boss as quick as possible on its usual Friday night slot)
These are moves that make sense–but CBS is smart enough to know that they don’t have to stick with any of these changes should they not work out for the better. Very smart actually.
(for my money its not as good a schedule as ABC which actually seems like someone seriously sat down and thought about what they could do to improve their weak spots for the most part–but this is still a lot better than the nothing that NBC or Fox came up with)
Don’t care for any of CBS new drama’s. Might give Madam Secretary a watch but it sounds like another West Wing. Notice how networks have finally given up on finding the next “Lost”. If you look at the new shows on the big three none of them sound like a “Lost” clone.
CBS has no science fiction show for that matter. All that happens when you put one of these involved, complicated shows on like “Lost” and they get cancelled it
just pisses viewers off. CBS did that several times over the last few years. Unless a network is willing to commit 3 seasons minimum where the writers can cut the show short and bring it to a conclusion your better off not putting the show on the schedule.
If I never see another show starring Matthew Perry it will be too soon.
Now that HIMYM is gone, I never watch CBS for anything. Surprised it is still getting such ratings…none of the shows are original or interesting at all to me. Cable channels are where its at. Could care less about the Criminals Bros and Stalkers network.
So, Race moving to Fridays is not an indictment? It is the only non-sports show on CBS I watch now that HIMYM is gone.
The Monday 4-sitcom block may go back to 1986, but the 9 p.m. sitcom hour goes all the way back to the 1950’s and housed all the Lucy shows, plus Maude, All in the Family, Rhoda, MASH, One Day at a Time, WKRP in Cincinnati, Newhart, Kate & Allie, Murphy Brown, Designing Women, Everybody Loves Raymond, Becker and Two and a Half Men, plus such clinkers as Aftermash, The Famous Teddy Z, Cybill, George & Leo, Love & War, Mike & Molly and the dreadful 2 Broke Girls.
So they are still trying to force Katherine MacPhee on us?