USA says ‘Burn Notice’ will end this summer

USA has announced that the upcoming seventh season of “Burn Notice” will be the show’s last.
As The Hollywood Reporter explained, the series will hit the 100th episode milestone this summer (the new season premieres June 6), and though the spy drama has long been USA’s flagship series, that’s also old enough that it’s time to start making room for young blood. (The undercover cop drama “Graceland” debuts the same night, with “Burn Notice” as its lead-in.)
Though “Burn Notice” remains the one USA drama I watch pretty consistently, it feels like time (or past time), creatively. There were only so many stories Matt Nix could tell about Michael Westen finally getting the very last guy who burned him – or so many times the show could shift from Michael being a CIA agent to Michael being a CIA target – before things got silly. The more arc-driven nature of the show made it a slightly deeper watch than “Monk” or “Psych” or some of USA’s other standalones, but that also makes it harder for the show to just run forever and ever.
What do you think, “Burn Notice” fans? You ready to say goodbye to Mike, Fi, Sam and friends? Or could you watch Jeffrey Donovan blow things up and use ridiculous European accents for years to come?
For my part, I’d easily watch him for another 10 years, but creatively I understand why it’s getting harder and harder for them to come up with great stories.
Oh, it is definitely time.
I’m ready for it to end and move on. I’d rather the show go out on top.
I still find the show a good time-waster, but I haven’t looked forward to an episode in quite a while. Like you wrote, the serialized part of the show stopped working after season 2. They rapidly had to make some characters very stupid or very naive just to fit the storyline.
It’s probably time to go, and to give the showrunners credit, they did really tried plenty of different things to spice up the show (new villain, revenge story, more serialized, less serialized, smaller arcs, etc…), but in the end, they couldn’t really free themselves from the original burn notice conspiracy and they show couldn’t find a second wind. There is plenty of TV, so it’s not like I won’t find something else to follow,
It’s time. The show was good fun, but there’s nowhere left to go. This is the big difference between US dramas and dramas everywhere else: almost every US show that isn’t canceled because of poor ratings goes through several seasons of mediocrity, bringing down its overall legacy, before the network finally pulls the plug. Let’s hope Burn Notice’s creators can up their game for a good sendoff.
Yeah, it’s time to go. I mostly lost interest and have only watched sporadically the last two seasons, since the stories seemed to be the same thing over and over.
Don’t all shows get to be just like you say ater 3 or 4 seasons? :)
This show is still on?
(I’m serious, not being a smartass.)
5 seconds of Googling could have answered your question.
Verdict: you were being a smartass.
Well, obviously the post itself answered my question. What I was trying to say is that I was unaware this show was still on the air.
I vote smartass!
I am ready for a Sam Axe spinoff.
I’d be cool with a movie a year – kinda like Jesse Stone.
Hopefully better than that movie they already made. Bruce Campbell deserved better.
Yeah, they can definitely do better movies, although seeing a slightly slimmer Bruce acting younger was fun. That being said, I would totally watch a Sam Axe spinoff.
Unless Mike and Sam go back to being spies, there’s kinda no more story left to tell. domesticity gets boring quickly. So does normalcy. so what would they do — become normal P.I.s? Not likely. Time to depart before pointed questions like that without answers become too insistent.
I love it but its time to move on. Hopefully these actors all get something good to move onto. Donovan is great, his Touching Evil remake was very underrated, Anwar is very good too, and no one needs convincing that Campbell is always fun to watch.
I’m surprised. I expected USA – who often seems to drag out renew/cancel decisions- to at least see how Graceland debuts before deciding anythig.
But, it seems like it’s time. I thoroughly enjoyed the end of last season and I’ll miss it, but 115 eps or w/e it’ll be seems like enough.
McGyver without the mullett ran its course and should have bowed out two or three seasons ago.
As a fan of tv I’m surprised that you are not a fan of Psych. The creator and the writers are obvious fans of tv and movie by saluting the 80’s and 90’s via guest stars and easter eggs dropped throughout episodes.
…but they aren’t good at writing it. Character is always sacrificed for a joke, and the jokes became self-aware and repetitive about four years ago, culminating in complete self-parody this season with “suck it” and “c’mon, son” being repeated multiple times per episode.
I’ll never get tired of Michael Westen doing McGyver spycraft, Fiona looking toned & sexy & blowing things up in her 40’s, or keeping Bruce Campbell in front of a camera. But sadly, this show does need to end, as all good things must.
I’ve been ready to say goodbye to Fiona since her first scene in the pilot. Been ready to say goodbye to the rest for what seems like four or five years now.
If so … what made you watch the show? :D
I’ve missed the last two or three seasons. I don’t even know anymore. But I may check out how the final season goes.
I watch every week but I agree that it’s time to wrap up the story.
Campaign to save “Burn Notice”! tinyurl.com/caqsasd
I think they could have done a few more seasons with no arc, just Michael helping the client of the week (especially if one involved Michael going to Harlan and running into Wynn Duffy, hee hee).
I’ll be sorry to see it go, but if they feel they’ve done all they can do, I’d rather they go out on their own terms. Here’s hoping Bruce gets a new show soon!
I agreee I thought it would turn into them helping the client of the week as well. I’ve very sad to see the show end.
There is a time when I would have found that news really sad. When I read this, however, I just shrugged.
Oh, yes–I’m glad it’s finally going to end. I’ve been ready since season 4–when I quit watching regularly. I couldn’t follow the who-burned-Michael story that year because it was so convoluted. So I tried again when my library got the DVDs and just watched them back to back. Since then, I do other stuff while I have the show on until about the last 4 or so shows when the stakes are rather high. I’ve been debating whether to do my “sort of” watch this year, but since it’s the last season, I’ll get my little projects done while Burn Notice burns off.
One other thing–I really think a Sam spin-off or another Burn Notice movie is a bad idea. I think “The Fall of Sam Axe” taught us all that.
Darwish watches “Burn Notice.”
If they can’t do better than the last “mini-story” arc of four episodes, then it’s time to go. But this was the most awesome series in decades! I wish they could have kept it going another few seasons.
I could watch them blow up things for some time to come….I would be happy with them as independent “supermen” helpers where the CIA, FBI, etc. sometimes come to them for help but spend most of their time helping the little guy.
I am in complete shock! I namee my 2 year old daughter after Fiona… Can’t believe it!
The show was just getting to a place where they could really dive into more storylines and not to mention they COULD SAVE THE LOSS OF 35.000 JOBS AND THE MONEY THEY CONTRIBUTE TO MIAMI’S REVENUE. This isnt about storylines and everyone knows it . Its about real estate and GREED!
this is about real estate and Greed and everybody knows it . at least call it what it is !
I’d still like to see some reporting on this. Why did the network cancel the show? Did Nix give up because of the issues with Miami filming? Last November the show was only renewed for 13 episodes, a short season that would allow for syndication because it reached the 100th episode. I’m still looking for the rest of the story on this.
I absolutely love this show ! The writing and characters are phenomenal ! Was very sad to hear that it is the last season ! I have never mussed an episode !
Burn notice is one if my all time favorite shows and wouldn’t mind atleast a few more seasons and burn notice and Graceland could be a good combo for years to come.
As much as I love it, it’s time for the show to end. I could watch more explosions and accents, but it’s run its course. Instead, the show should be replaced with a NEW action packed drama called, “Bruce Campbell: One Liners”!
How is that ridiculous “Psych” not being cancelled? Burn Notice is the BEST show on TV and I could watch it until Michael Westen chased people with a cane!
I could watch this for years to come and they could have changed up the writing and focus of the show to do it. I CANNOT believe they are cancelling this show. I am SO SICK of cancelled shows that have any intelligence to them and so we are left with too many dumbed down, overly sexualized, mindless, unintelligent, unfocused shows.
I never thought I would see television come down to (1) “reality” t.v. where we watch what other people do in their lives and get paid millions for doing it, (2) “live” studio audience shows like “The Chew,” and (3) 24 hour news, that has to find new ways of grabbing and maintaining their audience share so they re-run stories all day long just taking up time making people think they have to be constantly watching in case some new moment happens that NEEDS to be seen by everyone—-that is where the “tell us what you think” mentality has come from. And it is more than too bad. None of our comments and “connecting” with a bunch of strangers is worth taking dramas and family watchable shows off the air in lieu of all the crap that permeates the airwaves.
And yes, this is why I will miss this show.
I love Burn Notice! I would like to see it continue for a few more years. I’ll definately miss hearing “My name is Michael Westen…”
Reality T.V. sucks! Just because it’s cheaper for them to make doesn’t mean that it’s better to watch! I can see these types of shows in my everyday life. Why do I want to come home and watch other peoples lives! It’s too much drama and most of it doesn’t even seem real! It’s a complete waste of my time. Bring back the cancelled shows that shows people you actually care what we want and how we feel! I’m over the Reality T.V. Shows !
I think a spinoff with Sam and Jessie would be great. You could guest star Michael as much as you want plus you wouldn’t hurt the burn notice legacy if things got a little silly. It would be pretty much like the first season was except the focus wouldn’t be who burned Michael. It would turn more into a psych or a monk like series.
i love burn notice i hope it is not replaced with some dumb reality show
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! THis is horrible. THe world is ending. What am I supposed to do with myself on Thursday at 9?!?!?!?!?!? This is simply terrible. UGH.
burn notice is one of the best shows on TV. I guess I don’t have to watch USA anymore. this was the only show worth watching
I think they could have pulled it off, but you would have to have key people get killed and new blood to come in, like NCIS exploited. Somebody you care about has to die, like Kate Todd – loved her in the death scenes afterwards, like doing back flips in leather. Nix got bored and did not use his imagination very well.
Love Burn Notice. I think it could go for at least a couple more seasons. Love the cast. Hate to see it go!
I think that they could easily carry the show on for a few more years with out losing any momentum at all. This has got to be one of the best series I have every seen.
Write to the show telling them we want our burn notice back, maybe as Mike getting his job back! But we need this show to go on 7 years is to short. If we write they will come back!
I would like to see just one more season. Give the fans one more season. Forget the young blood. Burn notice is something special don’t let it go. If its doing well keep it.
With the end of Burn Notice, what’s a spy to do…… Who do you look at as the ultimate spy…. Can he be that big, become the new face…. My name is Weston, Michael Weston…. There is a place for such a man….. Be well, SteveJ.
I think it going out on top is good but depending on how they end it I wouldn’t mind seeing a burn notice movie once a year just so we can get reaquainted with the characters we came to know and love and they are making it difficult to part with because of how good this last season is…. guest stars ,explosions, etc… I wouldn’t mind getting a yearly update on weston and company
I also think they could go to season 10 easily just bring in new writers if the ones on there now are running out of ideas … I have a few they should do a fan request season and take ideas from us or do an origins story season… now that would be sweet !!!
they should make a burn notice 2.0
I think they should bring the characters in as guest stars in other series like white collar or psych
I can watch burn notice for many years. you can evolve to his CIA life and also show us his years back in the CIA days on his missions. you don’t need to end the show. we love it and the crew.
forever fan
I love Burn Notice and I don’t know why it’s ending!!! Graceland will never take Burn Notice place NEVER!!!! Thank you
Not ready for burn notice to end. This show still has so many unexplored angles it can explore. Plenty of room for star cameos… Mike Jessy Sam and Fee can set up Their own black opp’s team for local international and government hire. Good show very interesting, entertaining and exciting. Please do not end…
yes i could watch for years to come. i love this show i have been watching since the very first time u aired. I fell in love with this show the first time a shared it. so please keep going on atleast for a couple more seasons.
I could definitely keep watching this for a few years.