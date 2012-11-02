USA’s ‘Political Animals’ won’t continue

USA has declined to order another installment of “Political Animals,” despite earlier suggestions that the miniseries might continue.
As first reported by TVLine, and then confirmed by USA’s head of research Ted Linhart, USA will not be going forward with the Greg Berlanti-produced series, starring Sigourney Weaver and Ciaran Hinds as thinly-disguised versions of the Clintons, James Wolk and Sebastian Stan as their sons, and Carla Gugino as a reporter whose fortunes have been tied to theirs.
The miniseries drew some of USA’s best reviews ever for original programming, but it was so off-brand that it only drew about 3.2 million viewers per installment, well below the likes of “Burn Notice.”
I enjoyed the performances in “Political Animals,” but the longer the miniseries went along, the less I enjoyed it. The finale, in setting things up for a potential sequel, took a story that had been about the difficulties of being a powerful woman in a male-dominated field and put all the power back in the hands of the men. And in bumping off Adrian Pasdar’s mostly good guy president and replacing him with Dylan Baker’s evil VP, the writers were stripping away any kind of moral ambiguity about whether it was right for Weaver’s Elaine Barrish to run against a sitting president from her own party.
The morally grey parts were what interested me about “Political Animals,” but they were also part (along with, I assume, the subject matter) of why it didn’t do well enough to continue.
Bummer. It was at least something smart to watch over the summer, even though the plot lines were a bit predictable.
To me, the show turned out to be quite a disappointing (interesting pilot, middling to awful follow-up episodes), but I hope it receives a bunch of Emmy and Golden Globe nominations so that USA keeps experimenting with more off-brand shows. They’ll get it right, someday.
I’m sort of proud of USA for canceling this show, so irritating when finales seem to be just BEGGING for renewal, willing to hold their viewers hostage with an unfinished plot, in a way saying to the network “go ahead! I DARE you to cancel us, there will be rioting in the streets!” Good for USA for canceling a show that didn’t deserve a second season.
Sad to hear this. The show had its ups and downs, but it was really refreshing to see a grown-up story about grown-up women. Extremely rare on USA, and not exactly common on any network.
Yup. This show was awful.
I loved Everwood, but applying that treatment to this subject matter was too dopey to take seriously. I really disliked this show.
The main reason it failed, IMO, is b/c they put it on Sunday’s at 10 PM up against HBO’s The Newsroom and The Walking Dead.
Terrible, terrible time slot with way too much competition.
Awful show and skewing older than CBS, Weaver was not at her best ‘understatment..) and James Wolke’s acting skills??
I thought I was going to be the only one who didn’t think highly of the show. I don’t understand why this was so praised. Just because The Newsroom was so much more tone deaf doesn’t mean that Political Animcals wasn’t also bad. Even the pilot wasn’t very good.
Even though it is somewhat different/prestigious/provides employment to worthy actors, I am SO SICK of POLITICS I couldn’t watch this if it was the only show on the only channel on the only working TV on a desert island.
Honestly, I’m glad. I watched the first season, but it didn’t particularly grab me and I’m happy I don’t have to make a tough decision on whether to watch a 2nd season or not. It was mildly interesting, but the bar for dramas on TV these days is just too high for it to be more than a footnote.