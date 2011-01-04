‘V’ – ‘Red Rain’: Tails, you lose

The “V” season two premiere just finished airing. I offered up my thoughts yesterday, and Dan gave his this afternoon. Now it’s your turn. What did you think of the show’s return from the long hiatus? Was Anna’s method of dealing with the captains exciting enough to counterbalance the continued use of Tyler? How did you feel Bret Harrison fit in? Etc.
Well if that’s truly the quality of “Earth” acting skills, then we are definitely doomed, tonight only acting highlights(on my opinion) are Anna(as always), most of the visitor and newcomer Bret Harrison, but the 5th is ………… well beyond saving, the story is great, but the some of the cast is killing the show
Personally, I wanted to smack Brett Harrison in the head with a brick. The thing about comic relief is that… well, it needs to be funny and (preferably) organically character/plot-driven.
As for the idea that “some of the cast is killing the show”, I find it hard to be too harsh on actors like Morris Chestnut, Joel Gretsch, Logan Huffman & Scott Wolf. At least Morena Baccarin occasionally gets some scenery to chew; they just get to stand around looking constapated and trying not to giggle at the lame dialogue and nonsensical plotline they have to endure.
I think that its just as mind-f****** as the 1/2 half of the season was their doing a great job with the mythology of it. Ana is well on her way to becoming one of the top 10 villians in all of television history.
I’ve looked at – and heard – your very critical review of V’s new season. You may be accurate in your assessment of the show, but what I don’t understand is your constant blind spot on MAD MEN. MAD MEN takes place in a period with massive social upheaval. Civil rights, anti-war movement, and the women’s movement all are part of the fabric of the 1960s, and yet, you can’t find a black person on the show who isn’t a servant or an ominous street thug. WTF!!! Why don’t you recognize this and comment on that unrealistic aspect of the show. Its as implausible and the Red Sky in V. If you reviewers actually said something about that, maybe they would do something about it.
Gary, that’s fairly off-topic for V, but I have, in fact, noted the overwhelming whiteness of Mad Men in a number of my reviews over the years (particularly on those rare occasions when a black character gets anything to do at all).
IT BLEW CHUNKS !!!!! the only reason i am even watching this season 2 drek is bcoz of Jane Badler…
all i could keep thinking of were the lyrics to “Red skies at Night” by the Fixx and “Red Rain” by Peter Gabriel…
WHERE ARE THE DANGED COOL UNIFORMS LIKE V-CLASSIC HAD ?!!?!?!??!
Laura Vandervoort, Morena Baccarin and Elizabeth Mitchell are great actresses.
Did you type that with a straight face?
KneeJerk, Laura Vandervoort, Elizabeth Mitchell and Morena Baccarin are very good actresses. I don’t know what it is that you don’t like about them.
I definitely see the flaws, but still think there is more fun in a covert alien lizard invasion than you do. Despite its flaws, it still is a fun show.
I would love to see Bret Harrison on a better show.
I like Charles Mesure as Hobbes; his dry delivery is essential to some of his lines. I think he is more comic relief than Bret Harrison. I’m just glad he turned out to a research assistant and not some well-respected scientist, because I couldn’t buy that (yeah, yeah, I know it’s a show about aliens — suspend belief!). The exposition was a little heavy handed, but the alien baby was kind of cute. Too bad Tyler is essential to the plot b/c I wish they would cut their losses. They could’ve taken the opportunity during the gap to recast. Hey, soap operas have done crazier things to rethink a character.
Little part of me kept hoping Andi, Sock and The Devil would show up to liven things up. I think that means I’m out on this show.
Watching V last night I was reminded of how much I miss Reaper.
Morena Baccarin is the highlight of this show. Mitchell is solid, and I think Morris Chestnut is good too.
Yeah, Tyler sucks. Just a flat out horrible character.
There’s just not any good sci-fi on the air right now, and V kind of fills the void. I thought the premiere was OK, but the show is just very flawed. Anna keeps me watching.
Slightly off-topic, but after seeing the trailer for TNT’s “Falling Skies”, it kind of looks like the sci-fi I wish V was.
Bring back Reaper!!
Funny or not in this episode, Bret H. was the best thing about it. At least he comes across as a real actor, not the going-through-the-motions bland regular cast. They killed off the best character last season, Joshua, and appear to have realized their mistake, but I’m hoping beyond hope he’s faking the memory loss. Should’ve killed off Tyler, and a particularly gruesome way. I can’t believe they gave a job to that kid. I’m in the minority & not a big fan of Anna. And someone needs to force-feed Laura V. What happened to women with curves, you know, women who look like women?
I’ll keep watching because it’s sci-fi & not the worst ever made, but this is far far worse than FastForward.