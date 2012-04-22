‘Veep’ – ‘Fundraiser’: Plastics!

I posted my review of HBO’s “Veep” on Friday morning. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of Julia Louis-Dreyfus as V-POTUS? If you’re a fan of Armando Iannucci’s UK work, did this stack up, or did you miss the presence of Malcolm Tucker? Were any “My Girl” fans scarred by seeing Ann Chlumsky in this kind of role? How do you feel Tony Hale did? And, most importantly, are you going to watch again?

Though I enjoyed this show a lot, I’m not planning to do weekly write-ups of it. Not only are Sundays a complete bear, but the three episodes I’ve seen are all very much of a piece, and I doubt I’d have interesting/different things to say each week, even if my time was less constrained.

So have at it, and I’ll check back in either later in the season if they do an unusual episode, or else at the very end.