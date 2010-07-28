Watch: ‘Sons of Anarchy’ season 3 trailer

FX

The other day I gave a recap of Sunday’s “Sons of Anarchy” panel at Comic-Con and mentioned the big ovation that a season two highlight reel got. Because I was busy getting ready to moderate the panel, I didn’t pay particularly close enough attention to realize it wasn’t old footage, but a trailer for the third season. (And, as mentioned in the previous post, I’ve seen the season three premiere, and it’s terrific. Sept. 7 can’t get here soon enough.)

Click through to the full post to see the Comic-Con trailer. I think you’ll like it as much as the people in Ballroom 20 did…