Watch: ‘Sons of Anarchy’ season 3 trailer

The other day I gave a recap of Sunday’s “Sons of Anarchy” panel at Comic-Con and mentioned the big ovation that a season two highlight reel got. Because I was busy getting ready to moderate the panel, I didn’t pay particularly close enough attention to realize it wasn’t old footage, but a trailer for the third season. (And, as mentioned in the previous post, I’ve seen the season three premiere, and it’s terrific. Sept. 7 can’t get here soon enough.)
Click through to the full post to see the Comic-Con trailer. I think you’ll like it as much as the people in Ballroom 20 did…
I’ve watched this trailer almost 10 times now, it really can’t get here soon enough. I’ve been patiently waiting to relive the terrific s2 on blu ray, but does anyone else get really annoyed when they release the previous season only a week before the new one starts?? Who has time for that, it defeats the whole purpose of scheduling release and premiere close to each other
Your absolutely right that it makes no sense to put them so close together! I would be watching it right now if possible.
SOA and Breaking Bad are tied for best show on TV, but I can always be patient for Breaking Bad to Return, and every day waiting for SOA is like a million years. It can’t get here soon enough.
Well, damn it anyway, I’m going to be on a motorcycle trip during the premiere, how fucking poetic.
And the comment below Litzies was supposed to be a reply to your comment. That’s my life in a nutshell!
Though I have to admit I would rather be on the experiencing the bike trip than experiencing watching SOA.
That looks beyond awesome! Can’t wait for the premiere.
I’m sorry but I couldn’t help but chuckle when I read this. Sounds like my life in a nutshell!
To: TheGamblurr
From: FX
Happy Birthday!
Thank you FX, c’mon Sept. 7th get a move on.