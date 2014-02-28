Watch the first two minutes of the ‘Veronica Mars’ movie

The “Veronica Mars” movie doesn't arrive in theaters for another two weeks – and will be simultaneously available via various digital and On Demand platforms, in addition to all the Kickstarter backers who paid $35 or more getting their own copy of the film on March 14 – and to continue priming the audience, Warner Bros. has put the first two minutes of the film online.

Now, before you get too excited or concerned about what this embedded YouTube clip might give away, know that it is entirely made up of clips from the TV show (many of them from the series premiere and finale), as Veronica does her hard-boiled private eye voiceover thing and fills in any potential newcomers (or TV fans with short memories) on who she is, where she's from, and why she and Logan Echolls wound up together in a burning ring of fire.

So enjoy, and if you need more about the movie, you can always read my report from day 3 of production, and/or a lengthy interview with “Veronica Mars” creator (and the movie's co-writer and director) Rob Thomas.