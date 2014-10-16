Watch ‘The Wire’ cast reunite at PaleyFest NY!

The East Coast branch of the Paley Center is in the midst of PaleyFest New York, which started last weekend and will run through Sunday. Like its LA counterpart, the focus is mainly on current shows (and mainly ones that film in New York, or at least in parts east), but like its LA counterpart so often features, there’s a special reunion, and I get to moderate it: “The Wire.”
We’ll have co-creator David Simon, producer Nina Noble, and at least eight castmembers: Wendell Pierce, Sonja Sohn, Michael Kenneth Williams, Seth Gilliam, Jim True-Frost, John Doman, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., and Jamie Hector. Dominic West is otherwise occupied on a film shoot, but he recorded a video message that will be played at the start.
The theater at the Paley Center isn’t very big – I’m hearing the front row may have to accommodate some additional surprise alums- and tickets to the event sold out quickly, but fortunately Yahoo is livestreaming all the panels, including this one. I’ve embedded the livestream code below, and it should go live sometime tonight around 7:15 p.m. (Yahoo also has been archiving the panels so far.)
Should be a fun night, with several champion talkers on one stage. I will do my best to not go pure Chris Farley on the gang, but I can make no promises.
UPDATE: Panel’s all done, and now archived. Click the window below to watch it.
Good luck with the streaming not immediately crashing.
Very cool, Alan! Are you accepting any fan questions to present to the panel?
Obligatory WHERE’S WALLACE AT
It’s one hour after midnight in my country but I’m gonna stay awake just for this
If you get the chance, tell Simon to stop wearing the hat.
This is incredible.
A great hour. Thanks. Y’all did wonderfully well!
Well done with the moderation Alan. I really wish that there was an answer for the last question, but I was happy to see that John Doman was as much in the dark about as everyone else.
Wow Alan!! You did a great job with the panel! Most of all, you let people talk and didn’t cut them off. I get so tired of interviewers who do that, so thank you for not doing it. And thank you so much for posting the info about the panel. I didn’t know it was going on, and I would have missed it if not for you.
I still think “The Wire” is the greatest piece of television that’s ever been broadcast. I was lucky, because I was already a fan of David Simon from “Homicide: Life On the Street,” I tuned in for the first episode and was hooked, never missed an episode for the entire 5 seasons. It’s amazing — so much great storytelling, so much incredible writing, and so much brilliant acting, all in one series. It’s not often that you know something is a masterpiece while you’re watching it, but by part way through “The Wire,” I knew that it was one. I’ve always thought that one of the reasons “The Wire” didn’t get the ratings and the laurels it so richly deserved was because they put the truth on screen, and too many people didn’t want to see the truth.
Thank you again for making sure your followers knew about this reunion panel!
Rawls was gay?
The archived video doesn’t have the West intro, which is kind of a bummer.
Is this going to be available anywhere for Canadian viewers?
They probably should have done this on the set of The Walking Dead. Would have saved travel cost :)
Fitting that the best show ever would generate the best panel ever.
Are we supposed to know all the actors names?
Soitenly. Ack ack ack. Only if you’re a true blue fan
Bizarre. I could have sworn I was commenting on a thread that had “12 things we learned from the panel” and the bullet points were just rattling off actors’ names as though we would obviously knew who they were.
Too large of a panel that didnt even include Bubs, McNutty (even though he apparently taped a message), or Mayor Carcetti. It seemed that the only one who spoke (at any length) besides Simon was Greggs. No one else on the panel seem to engage, either because they didn’t want to be there or because Greggs dominated the discussion. You should have asked more direct questions to a specific actor, you only seemed to ask direct questions to Simon.
If I were the lady that flew all the way from San Diego for that I would have been pissed unless there was more give and take with the audience before or after the streamed event.
Couldn’t disagree more, other than that Sohn talked too much, I thought it was a great panel and I loved hearing all of the behind the scenes stories, especially liked the story of the death of Bodey and the one about the Bunk meetine the real Bunk!
omggg pity that I missed it live but so so so happy it’s archived <3 thanks
Aw man, this was fucking great!!
Cracked me up that Bodie’s actor’s intro was nearly forgotten, how fitting. Glad to see all of them. Made my day.
I teared up at D’Angelo talking about being spoiled after being exposed The Wire. Great guy. And lol Sohn did kinda babble at length there but I thought it was cute and earnest, just a really warm atmosphere there. Nice touch to have alumni sprinkled among the live audience too even if it was out of lack of space. Hope they’ll try this again with Treme’s cast down the line
As a Maryland native, thanks so much Alan for having put this together and made it accessible to us all. Lotsa fun to watch. It would be great if we could have something similar done in Baltimore.
I mean str8 b.s.!Why do a cast re-union if you not going to makea sequel.Might as well let sleeping dogs lie. ButI will tell you what, if you don’t remake it simply because of fans by demand, sumbody will re-make it inanother way!!
My nomination for quintessential scene, “I got him Bunk. And he doesn’t f**king know it.”
Amazing how they seem to get along so well after these years, even if you can see there are big egos. Didn’t know Wendell Pierce thought of leaving the show and then thought better. What an incredible piece. Thanks, Alan.
Oh my. I could walk to Club Choices from my apartment. I won’t, because I am not a club person, but I could.
I’m trying to find the woman Wendell was talking about going to Brown University. It doesn’t seem to be Taylor King; she went to community college: [www.examiner.com] And Charmaine McPhee seems to have gone to Howard: [www.facebook.com] Tiffani Holland–I can’t find too much on possible college for her. Thanks.
David Simon briefly sat with MD Gov. O’Malley on a train over the summer. You can read about it on Simon’s blog.