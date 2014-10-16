Watch ‘The Wire’ cast reunite at PaleyFest NY!

The East Coast branch of the Paley Center is in the midst of PaleyFest New York, which started last weekend and will run through Sunday. Like its LA counterpart, the focus is mainly on current shows (and mainly ones that film in New York, or at least in parts east), but like its LA counterpart so often features, there’s a special reunion, and I get to moderate it: “The Wire.”

We’ll have co-creator David Simon, producer Nina Noble, and at least eight castmembers: Wendell Pierce, Sonja Sohn, Michael Kenneth Williams, Seth Gilliam, Jim True-Frost, John Doman, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., and Jamie Hector. Dominic West is otherwise occupied on a film shoot, but he recorded a video message that will be played at the start.

The theater at the Paley Center isn’t very big – I’m hearing the front row may have to accommodate some additional surprise alums- and tickets to the event sold out quickly, but fortunately Yahoo is livestreaming all the panels, including this one. I’ve embedded the livestream code below, and it should go live sometime tonight around 7:15 p.m. (Yahoo also has been archiving the panels so far.)

Should be a fun night, with several champion talkers on one stage. I will do my best to not go pure Chris Farley on the gang, but I can make no promises.

UPDATE: Panel’s all done, and now archived. Click the window below to watch it.