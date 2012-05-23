We have to go back! Great ‘Lost’ scenes, 2 years later

The “Lost” finale aired two years ago tonight. Having already reviewed the finale the night it aired, a month later, and then on the one-year anniversary, I don’t have a lot to add on the subject. My opinion remains largely the same – as I said in that anniversary column, some distance from the finale, and seeing what the network TV world was like without “Lost,” has made me even more inclined to forgive the show its weaknesses and focus on its strengths – and the sense I get is that everyone else is equally entrenched, whether they liked the finale or found it an insult and a betrayal of the six years they spent watching the show.
So rather than analyze some more, I thought I’d do something simpler, and hopefully more fun, and pick out a collection of some of my favorite scenes from six seasons of “Lost” for you to enjoy if you’re feeling similarly nostalgic today. These aren’t all of the best scenes ever, or any kind of representative sample; it’s just a handful of moments that instantly came to mind when I was recalling how much fun I had watching the adventures of Jack, Kate, Sawyer, Locke, Hurley and friends over the years. I’m sure you all have your favorites, and if you want to discuss them (or link to them) in the comments, by all means, go for it.
Clips coming up just as soon as I threaten to beat you with my Jesus stick…
“Guys, this isn’t just a bear… it’s a polar bear.” (From “Pilot, part 2”): I could do a post just of iconic moments from the incredible “Lost” pilot, but I’ve always been partial to this moment that established both Sawyer as a character worth watching and the island as a freaky, freaky place:
“Don’t ever tell me what I can’t do – ever!!!” (From “Walkabout”): Locke’s backgammon lesson is yet another of those fantastic pilot moments, and it’s in the series’ fourth episode that we find out what his secret was, while also realizing just how stunning and miraculous the show could be. Far and away the show’s best use of the original flashback structure, and, like the “College” episode of “The Sopranos,” the moment where everyone realized for sure we were watching something great:
“Go back, Vincent! Vincent, go back!” (from “Exodus, part 1”): One of the things that most clearly separated “Lost” from its many bad imitators was the lush, cinematic look and sound of the show, which came from the use of the Hawaii locations, from great directors like Jack Bender, and from the brilliant score of Michael Giacchino. The launch of the raft is one of the moments that best typifies how beautiful “Lost” could be for the eyes and ears (and, for some, the heart):
“You guys got any milk?” (from “The Whole Truth”): Season 2’s introduction of Michael Emerson as Ben Linus – a three-episode guest role that suddenly became one of the series’ most important characters – is often looked at by “Lost” skeptics as evidence that Lindelof and Cuse had no master plan, and were making things up as they went along. I admit to having been one of those skeptics for that very reason, but as Lindelof explained to me before season 5, the plan was always to introduce a Ben-like character as leader of The Others. They just weren’t sure if it would be “Henry Gale” until they saw how the actor worked out, and when they heard Emerson’s delivery of this speech (which I can’t embed), they knew they had their man.
“There is no curse. You make your own luck…” (from “Tricia Tanaka Is Dead”): On the one hand, the story about Hurley finding and repairing an abandoned VW bus from the Dharma Initiative days had little to do with the larger questions of the series (though the bus itself would come into play in one of the show’s best action scenes, and we would later find out the corpse inside was Ben’s father). On the other hand, some of the series’ best moments had little to nothing to do with explaining what the island was, what the whispers were, etc., and everything to do with understanding these characters and giving them good emotional moments. Hurley’s stubborn quest, and the joy that Charlie, Sawyer and Jin ultimately take in it, is marvelous, and Giacchino’s orchestral version of “Shambala” at the end one of my favorite music cues of the series.
“Not Penny’s Boat” (from “Through the Looking Glass, Part 2”): Like the pilot, “Looking Glass” is an episode where I could just pick scene after scene after scene, from Sayid’s break-dance fight that I linked above to the revelation that Jack and Kate were in the future, and that Jack wanted to go back. My favorite, though, is the death of Charlie Pace, one of several characters the show successfully rehabbed before killing (see another of those in my final clip), which works terrifically as both a thriller scene and a heart-breaker:
“Ye answered, Penny!” (from “The Constant”): Not all of the show’s attempts at romantic storytelling grabbed me (I never, for instance, gave a toss about the Jack/Kate/Sawyer triangle), but holy cow did they hook me and a lot of other people once and for all with this season 4 scene where an unstuck-in-time Desmond calls Penny (also not embeddable; follow the link) to reconnect with the person he cares about most in the world, knowing that the connection is the only thing that can save his life.
“Yes, John, I know her.” (from “The Life and Death of Jeremy Bentham): Locke feels like enough of a failure that he’s ready to commit suicide, until Ben shows up at his motel flop to give him new purpose – but really, it turns out, to pump John for information so that Ben can once again be the all-knowing, all-seeing one who gets them back to the island. Close to 10 minutes of Terry O’Quinn and Michael Emerson together; what’s not to love? (Other than that it’s our last glimpse of John Locke as John Locke before we get to the sideways universe, that is.)
“I gotcha, baby.” (From “The End”): Again, I don’t find the series finale, much less the final season, to be perfect. There are lots of holes I can poke and have poked at them. But even if the sideways universe didn’t seem worth the bother, it provided us with a ton of killer emotional moments in the finale, my favorite of which is Sawyer and Juliet finally finding each other after time and fate and that damn island kept them apart for so long:
“We’ve been waiting for you.” (From “The End”): Jack Shephard is a character who, for me, symbolized all that I found frustrating about “Lost” in its middle seasons. He was stubborn, he was headstrong, he was his own worst enemy and he always – ALWAYS! – asked the wrong questions whenever he was in position to find out anything of value. For a very long stretch of the series, I found myself wishing that Lindelof and J.J. Abrams had stuck to their original impulses and had Jack die near the end of the pilot so viewers would know that no one was safe. But for all my problems with season 6 and the sideways universe, dammit if they didn’t rehabilitate Jack in my eyes, to the point where I felt genuine remorse when he died in the series’ final moments, having accomplished his mission of saving the island and his remaining friends, watching Lapidus and the Ajira plane soar away while only Vincent was there to provide him company in his last breaths. Ignore the sideways scenes in the church if they bother you; what’s happening to Jack on the island is fantastic – not because I was glad to see him die, but because I was sorry.
Okay, those are some of mine. Fire away with yours.
My favorite episode was “The Shape of Things to Come”, and it was Michael Emerson’s finest hour on Lost. From his revelation as a badass in the opening flash-forward where he woke up in the desert after turning the wheel and outsmarted the two Bedouins, to the heartbreaking scene where he said goodbye to Alex, Emerson was at his best.
But nothing on the show was as cathartic as seeing him unleash Smokey on the mercenaries. I can’t embed that scene, but here’s a link that includes his goodbye to Alex:
And here’s the Bedouin beatdown:
“The Shape of Things to Come” has been my pick for the best hour of Lost for quite some time. As you said, Emerson was at his best, and at his best, he was better than any other actor on the show. I particularly love the scene you mention above, and the final scene between him and Widmore, where half his face is in light, half in darkness. That was Ben to a T.
Don’t forget the scene at the end of “Dr. Linus” in Season 6 where he explains to Ilana why he felt compelled to kill Jacob, and that he was going with Locke “because he’s the only one who will have me.” Emmy-winning moment, though he didn’t win the Emmy that year (Aaron Paul deservedly did for BREAKING BAD).
That Widmore/Ben moment stands out the most for me. That episode was so amazing – and yet it featured almost none of the main cast. That last moment is just brilliance from Emerson.
As a sucker for mythology I loved any of the scenes that reference the statue of Taweret, from the first time we saw it in the present:
and then again in the past:
That kind of stuff just blows my mind.
So…I made a LOST compilation video a little while back:
“When I first heard this beautiful new song ‘Dirge” by Perfume Genius, I immediately thought of LOST and the Finale. This is my first time editing a song and video, so I apologize upfront for the seemingly amateur attempt. I edited together all of Jack’s final steps that I felt went along with the song. However, it just didn’t feel right not to have some sort of epilogue, so I concluded Jack’s “realization / come to Jesus” discussion with his father. I know it’s out of order, but the video just came together that way. Sort of an interesting take on the whole finale experience. Hope you all enjoy it.”
Interesting to look at this two years removed from the finale. A few things struck me reading your list:
Charlie: I loved his transformation and his death seemed the most bittersweet to me. Not Penny’s Boat was one of the saddest moments on the show, yet was a great moment that capped off his great character growth.
Heroes & Love Triangles: My biggest enduring question about LOST, aside from stuff about the Others and the cave, is whether they would have been better off without a clear cut leader or love connection(s)/triangle(s) at the beginning. Ultimately they did alright by that, and Jack’s end scene was very powerful. However, it was problematic whenever you had to slog through the Jack/Kate/Sawyer stuff (which got old), and the hero angle was a bit hard to swallow whenever Jack ended up hard-headed and whiny whilst Sawyer became the uber-cool anti-hero. Plus, Sawyer loved Juliet but really loved Kate only to REALLY love Juliet and lose her but maybe get her back? While Jack & Kate? Beats me.
Uncertain Mythology: I LOVED this show and I loved the mythology. Right up until I realized it did not all make sense together. If they did have a plan, they should have run it through an editing process to make it ultimately simpler and more resonating. Or just left it more open-ended. Between the final season temple & followers largely unexplained that served no real purpose, to the lackluster glowing-cave-of-light that was supposed to somehow power the island and whatnot, to the questions they promised answers to that never panned out, I think they ultimately let it get too big. That is where I wish they had just definitively had an end point, stuck to it, and not let things get too convoluted. Ultimately a great show with great moments, but I do have a bit of regret over it.
I wish they would tie things up with a novelization or something.
One quick question . . . Cuse and Lindelof basically said they were going to drop off the face of the planet for a while after LOST so fans could come up with their own conclusions without them answering the questions for us.
It has been two years. Have they actually answered any of the queries or confirmed any theories or proposed answers to said questions?
I tried to just roll with the show, was overall fine with the finale, and respected their decision to end it the way they did. It was satisfying enough. I was content to enjoy the show, come to my own conclusions, then wait to see how close I was in guessing the answers. However, they’ve had their time, I still want answers to things they promised but never actually seemed to deliver (or that maybe I was too obtuse to catch).
@Mulderism . . . I’m not sure what else they would need (much less be willing) to tie up. They seemed fine leaving things all elusive. Unless they’ve since opened up about the unanswered questions or anything that might have started out as one thing then changed leaving initial suggestions ultimately leading to dead ends.
Lindelof did an interview on The Verge yesterday, and he made a good point: just about all the answers can be figured out from the show itself (with the possible exception of the outrigger).
I’m not sure what there is left to “tie up”; the 815ers are either dead or back home, with the exception of Hurley and Walt, who are now running the island with Ben.
@ABPOW, I think there are still things left unanswered or that led to narrative dead ends or even started out as one thing and ended up being something different than they were suggesting.
Honestly though, I need to re-watch the series as I’ve forgotten a lot of those minor bits.
“I’m not sure what there is left to “tie up”” I can think of many, many things. Here is one: What was up with the numbers. Did they mean anything at all?
@ABPOW: Lindelof can say that all the answers can be figured out from the show, but that does not make it true. Here is a list of many such questions done right before the finale (a few were answered many were not).
[io9.com]
@Chuck, thanks for the list. A Lot of those are insofar as I know still unanswered yet some of those are still pretty important. Things like what made Walt so special? I mean, some are arguably not all that important particularly to the plot. But others were presented as fairly important and we kind of, perhaps not “deserve”, but seem warranted to have answers to them.
The numbers were explained many times.
The reason Damon says the answers can be figured out from the show is because they can. The questions a io9 are all answered in the show. In fact, I have never encountered someone who said they had a question that couldn’t be answered directly from the show.
(BTW, the numbers are from the Valenzetti equation that predicted the end of humanity. The numbers represent the duality of human survival/death in relation to Jacob’s game with MIB. The reason they kept popping up around our Losties is because Jacob had chosen them as candidates to prove MIB wrong–the numbers were hints that showed us Jacob’s influence on their fates. If you didn’t get it from the Valenzetti equation, you got it from the cave. If you didn’t get it from the cave, you got it from the light house. If you didn’t get it from the lighthouse, you got it from the fact that the numbers always surround the events where Jacob was manipulating fate.)
“Things like what made Walt so special?”
Walt was special because he was a candidate, anda strong one. That is why he was chosen to be Hurley’s successor as Protector of the Island.
All the important things WERE answered. I’d be happy to answer any other questions.
@Jack: Re the numbers: I’m not really sure that answers anything. Hurley won the lottery with the numbers b/c it involved Jacob influencing his fate? Im not really sure that makes sense. And why were they written on the hatch? And what was the game Jacob was playing with MIB? And what were the “rules” between MIB and Jacob and where did they come from? So many questions….
“In fact, I have never encountered someone who said they had a question that couldn’t be answered directly from the show.”
The question of who is shooting at Sawyer’s group from the other outrigger during the time jumps is never answered on the show, and Damon and Carlton have acknowledged that.
Which isn’t to say that they *needed* to answer every question. But they didn’t actually answer all of them.
@Jack. So Jacob rigged the lottery so that the winning numbers were the ones Hurley picked and manipulated Hurley so that he would visit the guy in the psych ward that kept repeating the numbers? And he manipulated the records so that the serial number of the hatch were those numbers?
@Jack, thanks for the reply. As for providing answers to questions? Hmmm . . . O.k., here are a few:
O.k., here are some:
1) If Walt was special because he was a candidate, why does he seem to have psychic powers when nobody else does? Certainly not all of the candidates seemed “special” in any psychic manner.
2) What actually fueled/started the island/cave? Is there any actual origin or explanation to it?
3) Why was Aaron so special? Why wasn’t Kate supposed to raise him?
4) Why couldn’t the smoke monster leave the island? What specifically would happen? And why couldn’t he cross the ashes or to over/under the fence? For that matter, how/why was he summonable(sp?), and what did he show John when John looked him in the eye in season one that was so beautiful?
There are probably more. I don’t want to ask a ton right away, but I’d be curious about those.
I think part of the problem with looking for answers in Lost is that the Lost-universe doesn’t play by the same rules as ours. It’s magical. As soon as your introduce magic into the world–whether its The Force, or Jacob/MIB/That Glowing Light–you’re asking for the audience to suspend their disbelief, and suspending your disbelief is a tough thing to do, especially in a show that slowly morphed into S/F, instead of starting as one outright.
Some of these questions have concrete answers–like who was in the other outrigger–that they COULD have answered, and choice not to. Others are more nebulous, and by nature, mysterious.
Why was Walt special? Well, they were all pretty special, Hurley won the lottery with magic numbers that cursed him. They were candidates to run this magical island. Did you really want to hear about Lost’s midichlorians?
@sepinwall “The question of who is shooting at Sawyer’s group from the other outrigger during the time jumps is never answered on the show, and Damon and Carlton have acknowledged that.
“Which isn’t to say that they *needed* to answer every question. But they didn’t actually answer all of them.”
I am fine with them not actually answering EVERY question. However questions like that it seems like there should be an answer. They should have had SOMEBODY in mind be shooting at them. If the answer is “Whoops! We screwed up and nobody/nothing makes sense for that” or “We never thought it through that far” then just tell us already. Some of those questions are incredibly withstanding, so it’s not like they don’t bother fans at least to an extent. It’s been two years, they can fess up now.
Dave I, I feel like most of those questions are answerable by he very nature of the show. It was science fiction/fantasy at heart, therefore supernatural things just existed. It’s like if you asked Stephen King to explain why anything happens in his novels. Sure, he could tell you something he came up with, but it would never survive close scrutiny. In this genre sometimes things just ARE, you know?
And this is not me telling you how to watch the show, in case I came off as pedantic or condescending. Just how I see it.
Yeah @Hatfield is right, I think. It’s like asking a Christian to explain how God works. They can’t, it’s part of life’s Mystery–but they trust that there is something greater at work. On the Island, that force was whatever was going on between Jacob and the Man in Black, and that Light, and the wine bottle explanation, etc. Is that any more satisfying to hear as an explanation? Well, no, but that’s what we’ve got.
I think what happened with Lost was that from the start, most viewers interpreted it as Mystery. I don’t mean to say it didn’t have mysteries, but it wasn’t a capital “M” mystery, where if you pull on one thread, the whole shirt unravels. Instead, it SEEMED like a Mystery, and then slowly revealed itself to be SF–which is fine. The only problem was, by the time the later SF seasons rolled around, we had already been trained to try to solve the mysteries.
@Mike:
“Why was Walt special? Well, they were all pretty special, Hurley won the lottery with magic numbers that cursed him. They were candidates to run this magical island. Did you really want to hear about Lost’s midichlorians?”
No, I do not want to hear about LOST’s midichlorians. However, you can still provide a supernatural explanation whilst keeping it vague. If the Island is just some Force knock off, provide some explanation analogous to any number of religions or myths. Make it similar to Judeo-Christian or Egyptian, Greco-Roman, or some combination. It seemed less explained than it should be (without giving us a finite explanation, which I did not want either). However, even with the Force, you still kind of had a pretty good idea what it was and how it worked before Lucas gave the (incredibly lame) explanation of the midichloriwhatevers.
As for Walt specifically? Because they made SUCH a huge deal about him early on. They must have had some big plans/ideas/explanations for/about him. They didn’t use them because he went through puberty (an oversimplification, but still largely true). So no midichlorians, just how/why he ended up special. Was he a psychic (like Miles, presumably), did Jacob/the-Island choose him, etc.
These questions can have fairly rational answers without turning into tedious or long-winded answers. I also think that, while I am fine suspending disbelief, the transformation from sci-fi to fantasy and the implication everything would have both a scientific/logical AND a fantastic explanation (which even if not explicitly stated, was pretty much true for the majority of the show). I mean, I still like the show. A lot. However, if there is no logical explanation even within the rules of a fantastic show (like who was shooting at the characters at the outrigger or character motivations or why characters like Lennon and Dogen were important or how/why Libby checked her into the Santa Rosa Mental Health Institute where Hurley was at), or if these events are not important, then why include them?
@Mike: I think you have hit the nail on the head, and basically outlined my issue with Lost. You said, “As soon as your introduce magic into the world–whether its The Force, or Jacob/MIB/That Glowing Light–you’re asking for the audience to suspend their disbelief, and suspending your disbelief is a tough thing to do, especially in a show that slowly morphed into S/F, instead of starting as one outright.” That right there is my issue with Lost. Throughout the show they made it seem like the island/show was based in reality and that an answer to the “mysteries” would be at least somewhat based in reality. Instead there were no answers other than “hey, a lot of weird s*it happens on this island.”
“I’m not really sure that answers anything. Hurley won the lottery with the numbers b/c it involved Jacob influencing his fate? Im not really sure that makes sense.”
Actually it does. The numbers are what brought him to Australia and landed him on the island, exactly where Jacob wanted him.
“And why were they written on the hatch?”
They were written on the hatch because those were the numbers of that particular hatch–ie, the event at The Swan station was orchestrated by Jacob and absolutely necessary for all the events that lead to our losties coming to the island. (See the Nabokov self-consistency principle; it was used in the cosmology of the show.)
“And what was the game Jacob was playing with MIB?”
Jacob bet the MIB that the fundamental nature of humanity was good (MIB said it was not). The only person to pass that test was Jack, who saved all of humanity in the process of his death.
“And what were the “rules” between MIB and Jacob and where did they come from?”
They came from Mother. The rules are created by the last Protector of the Island (aka Protector of the Light)
“The question of who is shooting at Sawyer’s group from the other outrigger during the time jumps is never answered on the show, and Damon and Carlton have acknowledged that.”
It has several obvious answers, none of which change anything significantly.
“Which isn’t to say that they *needed* to answer every question. But they didn’t actually answer all of them.”
If the only criticism is that that one question wasn’t answered, I’ll concede the point.
“So Jacob rigged the lottery so that the winning numbers were the ones Hurley picked and manipulated Hurley so that he would visit the guy in the psych ward that kept repeating the numbers?”
Yes.
“And he manipulated the records so that the serial number of the hatch were those numbers?”
Yes. The Swan Hatch was at the center of the manipulation. Without the incident at the Swan, our Losties never would have landed on the island. And if they had never landed on the island, there never would have been an incident at the Swan as they are the ones who caused it. Jacob knew all this “ahead of time” or “outside of time”, however you want to look at it.
“1) If Walt was special because he was a candidate, why does he seem to have psychic powers when nobody else does? Certainly not all of the candidates seemed “special” in any psychic manner.”
Walt was “very special”, he had more of the light inside than most. Moreover, John Locke CERTAINLY had similar powers. He felt where the hatch itself was, remember? He could predict the rain, and he could predict the rain stopping, among many other things.
“2) What actually fueled/started the island/cave? Is there any actual origin or explanation to it?”
It is the source. I has no origin story. If it did, it wouldn’t be the source. It is life, death, and rebirth.
“3) Why was Aaron so special? Why wasn’t Kate supposed to raise him?”
Aaron was special because he was born on the island. All of those born on the island are special, and their fates are intertwined with the island (see Charlotte and Miles). Aaron may in fact be the successor to Walt (as protector of the island), as all of those who were born on the island and left eventually returned via fate.
“4) Why couldn’t the smoke monster leave the island?”
He could not leave the island because he was evil incarnate. He would be destruction unleashed upon all humanity. The rule “he can’t leave the island”, however, is ambiguous–and the reason it was ambiguous is because it all depended upon how you see humanity: as fundamentally good, or fundamentally bad. There was always the danger of self destruction, and the ambiguity of that rule illustrated that dramatically.
“What specifically would happen? And why couldn’t he cross the ashes or to over/under the fence?”
He couldn’t cross the ashes because Jacob made the rules while he was Protector of the Island, and that was a rule. The ashes around the cabin were actually to keep Smokie OUT, as Jacob used that cabin previously. However, Jacob stopped using the cabin at some point, and MIB was trapped inside for a time. Through manipulation of others, though, the ash circle was broken and he just used it to manipulate Ben/Locke. As for the sonic fence, all we know is that Dharma did experiments to discover it could not cross such fences.
“For that matter, how/why was he summonable(sp?),”
The plug Ben pulls was related to the water in the donkey wheel mechanism. The summoning mechanism was created shortly after Smokie was accidentally created by Jacob, thus suggesting Jacob was the one who guided the island inhabitants in how to make it.
“and what did he show John when John looked him in the eye in season one that was so beautiful?”
Smokie was created out of the light at the center of the island. That is what Smokie showed Locke.
“There are probably more. I don’t want to ask a ton right away, but I’d be curious about those.”
Not a problem. Happy to answer them all.
Also, @Mike and a bit at Hatfield, I’ll partly agree with you. However, even Christianity/God has certain rules and some base mythology. If you’re Christian you know the rules and the origin. I never really got the idea Jacob or MIB knew why they did what they were doing other than their not-really-their-mom told them to. Religions give you a significant chunk more to go on. I’m not asking for a physics explanation of how the Island works or how MIB can turn into the Smoke Monster. I AM still wondering the rules to the game or some of the motivations or plot decisions that still do not make sense to me. Do I expect definitive answers to all these questions? No. Are some of the answers probably out there? Probably. Do I think the show runners should be able to answer questions about the show they created or discuss things like who shot from the outrigger or how these things (Island, cave, smoke monster, MIB, Walt, ghosts, etc.) worked in general fashions? Absolutely! My preacher can give me insight into God. Certainly Damon & Lindelof can provide some insight into the story they wrote.
“As soon as your introduce magic into the world–whether its The Force, or Jacob/MIB/That Glowing Light–you’re asking for the audience to suspend their disbelief, and suspending your disbelief is a tough thing to do, especially in a show that slowly morphed into S/F, instead of starting as one outright.”
If you watch the first episode, you’ll note that a plane crashed on an island in the middle of the ocean and 48 people survived. You’ll also note there was a giant thing in the jungle pushing down trees, a polar bear in a tropical wilderness, and a very strange message in French broadcasting for 16 years. The show had all of these elements from the get-go, and was always a mythic hero’s journey.
Fair enough. I was satisfied with how much we learned about those things, but your gripes are not unreasonable. However, you are dead on about the Temple. Lots of squandered potential there, with the awesomeness of Dogen being the only thing that saved it from total disaster.
@Jack, thanks! Some of that I buy more than others, but that was actually better than I was hoping for.
“So no midichlorians, just how/why he ended up special. Was he a psychic (like Miles, presumably), did Jacob/the-Island choose him, etc.”
The extra “The New Man In Charge” fleshes out the Walt thing. It is found on the season 6 DVD or blu-ray. If you scour the net a little, you may find it for free (youtube only has clips, I think).
“The New Man In Charge” acts as an epilogue to the show, and features Ben, Hurley, and Walt.
“If you’re Christian you know the rules and the origin. I never really got the idea Jacob or MIB knew why they did what they were doing other than their not-really-their-mom told them to.”
Actually, Christian didn’t seem to know all that much about it until after they were all dead! Ba-dum-cha!
Ok, but seriously, I liked that so much of what happened was based off of bad information. Jacob and Smokey knew everything they knew because their “mother” told them, but we never had any evidence that any of them had any real understanding. Jacob loved his mother and chose to continue her work; Smokey resented her and decided to tear it down. Everything that happened sprang from that, and it was likely that they were both completely “wrong” in their motivations and tactics.
So, I guess what I’m saying is that angle is interesting enough for me. The Island’s power was ultimately a plot device, in my eyes.
There’s a distinction between Cuse/Lindelof not giving and answer, and them not having an answer. The Outrigger, for example, seems like a case of them not giving an answer, when they presumably have one.
Look, I understand that this was a frustrating series because it didn’t answer everything. The way that I can rationalize it, and continue to love it after an admittedly patchy final season and a finale that was clearly not what some people were looking for, is this:
It seems to me like a lot of the Didn’t Give an Answers were trivia facts, like who was on the outrigger. Meanwhile, the Didn’t Have an Answers were the more nebulous, spiritual ideas of the show.
And I think that’s on purpose. Lost is whatever you wanted to make of it. For some, that means a crazy, cross-generation, time-travel mystery (and I loved parts of that story). For others, it was a story outside-of-time about how people can come together and heal their broken lives. It can be through Religion, or it can be through a weird glowing, magic island that keeps pulling people toward it.
A lot of the so-called UNANSWERED QUESTIONS about Lost are things I wouldn’t want answered, and I feel like enough of the UNANSWERED QUESTIONS are things I didn’t need to know. Your mileage will obviously vary.
@Jack, I saw “The New Man in Charge” some time ago. I’ll have to rewatch it, however I do not recall it explaining WHY he was special (e.g. if he was chosen to BE special, chosen BECAUSE he was special, something else, etc.). I do like that it reintegrated Walt into the aftermath. I’d have liked them to explore that more in the series proper.
@Hatfield; There seems to be a lesson there. Yeah, I can accept Jacob & MIB were basing things off bad or at least second-hand information at best. That seems to be how a lot of mythology, folklore, and the like develop, so it seems fitting. I would still argue they should have fleshed out the show’s mythology and explanations (real or guessed by the characters) as to what was going on a bit more. Some ambiguity is great. I think they are a bit over their limit. Still, I overall really liked the show so my complaints are tempered a bit.
“A lot of the so-called UNANSWERED QUESTIONS about Lost are things I wouldn’t want answered, and I feel like enough of the UNANSWERED QUESTIONS are things I didn’t need to know. Your mileage will obviously vary.”
I totally agree. It seems to me that some people wanted quantitative answers to qualitative questions, scientific answers to emotional questions, hard answers to mythical questions.
The real toads in these imaginary gardens are the characters, their emotions, their journeys. The real toads in stories are never going to be in the vein of hard answers to Smoke Monsters and Time Traveling islands. The problem, I think, is that many people WANTED hard answers–perhaps a few thought “aliens” or “it was all a dream” would have been a solid “hard” answer. But most, I think, wanted some kind of scientifically REAL explanation of smoke monsters, twists of fate, and emotional meaning.
There are no such answers, and anyone who thought a television show could or would provide such a thing had expectations so far off the board it does make one raise his brow. Although it may be an expected reaction as the show was dabbling in archetypes and myths, and human history is filled with myths that people take seriously as reality for similar reasons to those who were disappointed because Lost didn’t provide some Secrets to the Universe that were yet unknown throughout all human history.
“I saw “The New Man in Charge” some time ago. I’ll have to rewatch it, however I do not recall it explaining WHY he was special (e.g. if he was chosen to BE special, chosen BECAUSE he was special, something else, etc.).”
He was chosen because he was special, just like everyone else.
“I do like that it reintegrated Walt into the aftermath. I’d have liked them to explore that more in the series proper.”
It didn’t fit in the story. Making Walt the successor to Hurley is the perfect epilogue to the series, and ties up the only loose end (Walt) in the best way possible considering the limits of the medium of television.
@Jack. I still don’t get the numbers. Why was Jacob using the numbers every time he wanted to effect the candidates fates? What was the point of having Hurley win the lotto with those numbers? Why go through the trouble of having the guy say those numbers? Why write them on the hatch. And what about all of the times he changed the fates of the other candidates w/o the numbers appearing?
“I still don’t get the numbers. Why was Jacob using the numbers every time he wanted to effect the candidates fates?”
He wasn’t “using” them as such. They were a by product of his effects–like a wink from behind the curtain, like the fingerprints of angels rearranging the furniture a little.
“What was the point of having Hurley win the lotto with those numbers?”
That’s easy. He wanted Hurley on the island as a candidate. And guess what? Jack replaced Jacob, and Hurley replaced Jack! THAT WAS THE POINT.
“Why go through the trouble of having the guy say those numbers?”
It wasn’t trouble. It was Jacob’s way of nudging people in the directions he wanted them to go.
“Why write them on the hatch.”
The hatch was the centerpiece of all the events that led to MIB dying, the light being secured, all of humanity surviving, goodness prevailing (and not dying), etc. If there was no hatch, there was no crash. If there was no crash, the Losties didn’t go back in time to cause the incident at the hatch which made the crash, etc. The reason the numbers were on the hatch is because that was the Valenzetti equation, at the heart of the conflict between Jacob/MIB, and because that is where Jacob’s influence on fate was most heavy. If the HATCH didn’t happen correctly, NOTHING happened correctly.
” And what about all of the times he changed the fates of the other candidates w/o the numbers appearing?”
What about them? They are like fingerprints. Not every time someone pushes you this way or that will fingerprints be left behind.
Wondering if @Jack is either Damon or Carlton under a screen name? Seems to be pretty confident with the answers, and I can’t really argue too much with his reasoning so far.
@Jack, not to nitpick, but:
1) Not everybody was “special.” I don’t remember Jin having psychic powers, or Kate, Sawyer, or even Jack who was kind of the chosen one. They obviously made Walt and Locke in some ways more special than everybody else. The rest seemed to have strange occurrences basically due to Jacob from what I remember or gathered.
2) Walt the Successor: I still do not buy the logic. Walt was so special… that they wrote him off the show only to have a cameo later on and be a successor once Jack died and for whenever Hurley dies. It seems weird to me they did all that so he could be the third option as successor to Jacob. Plus, the Locke/Walt dynamic never played out. Not sure there is a question there so much as I think they just had to change course once Walt went from a kid to a really big kid in short order. Still, whatever was so special about Walt was never explored as much as they implied early on.
-Cheers
So, to boil it down, the answer to why those particular numbers were in certain places is “because that’s what’s left behind when Jacob does stuff, only it doesn’t always happen when he does stuff.” Am I wrong?
[lostpedia.wikia.com]
Jack did a great job explaining it, but if there are any other mysteries you want answers to, just go to that link.
I must say, that whilst Across the sea was important in establishing the plot for the finale, I think without it, the show would have been so much better. As the only mysteries that either have incredibly vague answers, or nothing at all, were created from that episode.
Most of Jack’s answers are just a long winded way of saying “because it happened, it was supposed to happen.”
“What’s so special about Walt”?
Why couldn’t it just be … Walt was a kid. Since the Others were barren, they were gonna need fresh blood in order to carry on. (That’s also why they stole the Tail-y kids as soon as they could and were planning to womb-nap Aaron.)
@Dave I think this comes with the nature of writing a TV show. I don’t believe walt was originally suppose to be written off the show. But he grew like 2 during the offseason after he left the island which made it more difficult to use him on the Island where his growth spurt would have been unexplainable. Like how I also know because Darlton said I think on their podcast is they had more story for Mr. Eko but the actor wanted to leave the show because of family problems plus didnt like living on Hawaii(crazy talk) so they had to make adjustments. This sort of thing happens with TV and makes it hard for them to take the story exactly where they want it…
Damn if this show doesn’t make me cry two (eight) years later.
Hah I wish I wasn’t so busy and could rewatch it. Damnit Sepinwall you made me all dusty eyed!
I still have my issues with L O S T but I’ll share one of my favourite scenes which still moves me tremendously.
I can’t find it on YouTube but its the scene from episode “316” when Jack, Kate, Hurley, Sun, Ben and Sayid are on Ajira flight 316 going back to the island. When flight 316 takes off and the camera focuses on each of their faces as they anticipate going back. It gives me chills and almost makes me cry. It really affects me.
I also love the scene in the Lamp Post station at the beginning of the episode. If I was independently wealthy i would build a functioning room like that complete with pendulum and computers.
One of my favorite scenes is in the finale when Charlie and Claire reunite. Charlie dying was sad (but brilliant) but it left us with an unfinished relationship between him and Claire so seeing them reunite was satisfying/emotional.
Whatever criticisms of the finale, scenes like that did provide a nice emotional catharsis. There were several of those moments. It was bittersweet seeing Ben Linus outside the church. He ended up being such a great character that really made a great transformation. After all he had done and been through, part of me wanted him to be a part of it while part of me was just acutely aware that he had still done a lot of terrible things.
It’s funny realizing that Dylan Minette was David Shephard. It’s also kind of sad that since most don’t watch Awake they are probably equally unaware of him, but it’s cool he got his start in LOST and has turned into an amazing actor thus far.
I started doing this a couple days ago and realized how much I missed both Lost and BSG.
nice post, and gives me motivation to re-watch all the DVDs. not sure why you kept referring to the afterlife “universe” as sideways though..that’s what us viewers called it during its run but it’s made clear that what we’re seeing is the characters meeting up in limbo/afterlife/whatever before moving on together.
I never watched Lost because I got the feeling it was crack television, low rent stuff purely intended to drive addiction. Was I wrong?
Well, Alan wrote three reviews of the series finale and now a Top 10 scenes from the show two years later.
If you’re asking if it’s worth watching, yes. Stop reading about it and go watch it. Can I guarantee you’ll love everything about it? No. Most people have some gripes and reviews of the finale were mixed. I liked it with some reservations. However overall, I think it was very good quality TV with really great moments and worth watching.
I watched every episode of Lost. It was an enjoyable ride, but I was so dissapointed with the finale that I cannot in good conscience recommend that someone watch it from the beginning.
Keith I’d totally recommend it. Sure, some people (a lot of people) have Brian’s opinion, but as you can tell by all of us arguing about the show here, 2 years later, it wasn’t BAD, it was divisive.
And along the way, it was exciting, romantic, mysterious, frustrating, hilarious, at times stupid, at times transcendent. Take the time to watch the show, enjoy the hell out of it, and then at the end, make your own conclusion.
Then feel free to join us next year, or which ever future Lost anniversary there is, because I can guarantee you that we will still be arguing about it then.
Just to balance out Brian, I’d heartily recommend the show, period, and happened to think that the finale was a truly beautiful 2 1/2 hours, and that it (and the quick little epilogue on the DVD) left me with no lingering questions. Enjoy your viewing.
i agree with brian. the show made me cry several times in season one, and the sci-fi elements of season five delighted me. but the entirety of season six, and the finale especially, totally soured everything that came before. i often recommend shows to people, and made watched the first season a dozen times with a dozen different friends; i have not recommended lost since it ended, and never will again. i just CAN`T because you`re right, it`s crack TV and had its own longevity in its crosshairs for the majority of its runtime.
It’s not my favorite moment of the entire series, but the one I often think of is the end of season 2’s Collision. Sun & Jin and Rose & Bernard reunite, the anguish on Sayid’s face as he carries Shannon’s lifeless body, and the stare down between Jack and Ana Lucia, all set to Giacchino’s perfect score. Here’s the clip. It gets me every time. [www.youtube.com]
These are all great scenes. But my favorite Lost scene is from the S1 finale when Sawyer is chopping wood and Jack comes to him to give him the gun for the raft. Sawyer tells Jack the story of how he met Jack’s father at the bar in Sydney. Powerful stuff.
As a whole, I had issues with S6, but the finale struck the perfect emotional chord with me.
I have forgive the show in so far that I ordered the 6th season on Blu-ray for 13 pounds. Just for completeness’ sakes because what would be the point of rewatching it?
What hurts me the most is that they knew before season 4 that they would have 3 more years, 48 episodes to end the show. There was no one coming in, saying “btw: You shoot your last episode tomorrow”.
They had three friggin years to plan for the end. And that’s what they came up with?! A frakking bathtub plug?
Basically the end of LOST was the same es House (except House did it better): Everybody dies. What a big suprise – especially for a mystery show.
Off you go into the light, never to bother me again.
The ending was NOT “everybody dies”.
No? So I was imaging the church-like building with all the symbols of the major religions and almost all major characters – including two of Jacob’s successors – walking into a white light that wasn’t the oncoming train?
Jack…everybody does die in the finale. They reunite in a mystical afterlife in a magic interfaith chapel. It’s a little ridiculous.
I enjoyed the sixth season, I enjoyed all the on-island stuff of the last episode even though the magic light could have used more detail in explanation, but I can’t stand the sideways universe=afterlife nonsense. I guess I am kind of opposite of Alan in this respect. The more time that goes on the more I dislike the finale.
But it’s “everybody dies… EVENTUALLY.” Characters like Kate and Sawyer and Hurley and Ben may have lived for decades after Smokey died and Jack put the bathtub stopper back in. Just because everyone looks around their island-time age in the church doesn’t mean they died at that age.
Neither of the two threads running through the finale (and all of S6) lend themselves to an “everybody dies” ending.
The main plot resolves itself on the Island, where the ending is that Jack accepts ‘ownership’ of the Island, defeats Smoky, passes the Island to Hurley, watches his friends leave in the Ajira jet, then (yes) dies with Vincent at his side. However, there are many years of story left with Kate, Sawyer, Claire et al off-Island, and Hurley and Ben on-Island.
The Sideways arc uses “everybody dies” as its STARTING point, and provides ultimae character resolution for most of the main characters. While I do think that the Sideways scenes could have been done differently throughout the course of the season, I am fine with the concept (which I think owes a great deal to Stephen King’s philosophy of “ka-tet” from the ‘Dark Tower’ books), and the final church scene was just so beautifully written and shot that two years later, I still can’t watch it with dry eyes!
Ultimately, LOST was such an ambitious show that, even if they did not always reach what they were aiming for, they ended up with a show that was far better than almost anyhting else TV has given us (either network or cable).
And for that, I am grateful!
Yeah, I miss it too. I can honestly say that I’ve never been as invested, from week to week and year to year, in any show as I was in LOST. Did it pay everything off in a satisfying way? No, maybe not. But the journey was exhilarating, and no show has quite had that hook since.
You chose a few of my favorite scenes (particularly Hurley and Charlie getting the bus started, which upon rewatching the show really feels to me like the last nice moment before the fit hits the shan; and I also love that musical cue). The one that’s always kind of bugged me, though is Charlie’s death. Not that he died, and not that it wasn’t emotional, but I’ve never figured out why he didn’t just get to the other side and shut the door behind him. Ah well.
Reading this, I was struck by the thought that most of these moments are what you would call “Character Moments”, instead of “Mythology Moments”.
Look, I understand that there were some questions Lost never answered, and I’ll admit to being as wrapped up in the mysteries of the show as anyone, but I don’t think it’s insignificant that most of our favourite moments, looking back, were things like Sawyer/Juliette, or Hurley finally conquering his superstition, or Locke attempting suicide.
Obviously there were Mythology Moments that were just as strong as these Character beats (the polar bear scene that Alan mentioned, the Dharma Orientation videos, etc.), but what fascinates me is the way that, in a lot of cases, these two worked together to create great television–Locke smashing on the hatch out of frustration until the light came on, Desmond calling Penny and saving himself from the Time Warp Meltdown, among others.
I think that with a couple years perspective, its easy to see that Lost’s greatest achievement wasn’t crazy mysteries OR amazing characters, but the way that it could use both. It’s probably the reason shows like The Event and Flashforward have failed, and I think we’re proving again and again with these YouTube clips that it’s the reason Lost was so outstanding.
I thought the supernatural elements of LOST are what drew people in, while in a lot of ways the human drama end emotion are what really made it special. Both worked together nicely, however the scenes that still stick with me are the ones that were more character-driven.
Holy Cow I forgot how amazing the Sawyer / Juliet scene was in the series finale. Oh man.
This is why for me focusing on unsolved mysteries feels like nitpicking. The characters were so well-drawn, and the emotional core of the show so strong, that it could just lay you out.
God I love that moment.
Locke freaking out at the sealed hatch, and then the light turning on, deserves to be on this list. I’d also nominate the scene when the mercenaries killed Ben’s daughter and we saw his “oh fuck you didn’t” face before he released Smokey.
One of my favorite scene sequences ever on this show were the Season One flashbacks of Sayid, still an Iraqi soldier, interrogating Nadia. That relationship carried a lot of power on the show for one that had so little screen time between the two parties. I was also disappointed that they went with a Sayid/Shannon reunion in the finale and ignored his love of Nadia.
Re: Sayid & Nadia
I think the reason they chose to put Sayid with Shannon was because that was how he healed himself.
Coming to the Island, they were all broken people (Lindelof has said that’s why it was called Lost–because they were all “Lost”). In Sayid’s case, it was because he was tormented by his past–which included Nadia. He met Shannon…yada yada…he became healed. Granted, he reunited with Nadia after escaping the island, but it’s like Christian said, they created the flash sideways so that they could be together with the people that were so important to them, that helped heal them on the island.
I think Mike’s Sayid and Shannon explanation is reasonable, but I still don’t buy it. Maybe it’s because Shannon was such a dud, but the idea that she, rather than Nadia, was the person with whom Sayid would spend eternity, was for me the falsest note in the finale.
The more I think about it, the more I come around to Shannon rather than Nadia being the critical influence in Sayid’s life. While the IDEA of Nadia was with him for years, they actually had very little time together (a couple of days in the torture camp, then a few moths (I think) after he returned and before she died. His character growth came on the Island, with Shannon.
I feel like the point of the Sideways scenes, where Nadia is married to his brother, is Sayid coming to the realization that the actuality of Nadia did not match up with the dream he kept with her picture.
Throughout the course of the show, and punctuated by the finale, was that Nadia purely represented Sayid’s burdens. The only period on the show where Sayid was truly at peace was in being the new, good man for Shannon, and losing her set him back onto his Sisyphecian mission of atonement.
“Why do you find it so hard to believe?”
“Why do you find it so easy?”
“It’s never been easy!”
Terry O’Quinn’s reading of that last line just nails it.
[www.youtube.com]
My forever favorite, is one you mentioned, Alan. The revelation that John Locke had been in a wheel chair before the plane crash. The moment he wiggled his toes on the beach and slowly stood up with that beautiful musical score in the background, I knew LOST would be my constant for as long as it would last, and John Locke remains my all time favorite TV character.
Lost was a great show…and tho there are others I love…GoT,Justified, Sherlock…we shall not see its like again.
I worshiped this show when it was on the air. That is, until the final season, which to me was a bust from start to finish. The Temple, the pointless return of Claire, the way John Hawkes was utterly wasted, and I haven’t even brought up the sideways storyline yet.
People complain about the finale, but the entire final season was a steep drop from the seasons before. The best thing the final season did was make me care about Jack again, and despite the “magical church” stuff, the final sequence of Jack on the island is devastating and perfect. The rest of S6 is flat-out bad.
Got to agree that S6 was a bust all around. Everything related to the sideways universe was completely disconnected from the rest of the show except as a way to bring back some beloved characters.
I’m one of the people who really liked the finale, and part of that reason is because the rest of season 6 was pretty terrible. Instead of using the final season to wind things down and start closing up threads, they introduced new characters and mysteries. There was no way they were going to be able to answer all the questions in the finale and still have a good episode, so I was relieved that they realized that and didn’t waste the final episode trying to.
I did still find the writing to be at the same bad level in the finale though, so I was laughing at it while crying at the same time.
I will be the one who says it: I LOVE THE NIKKI AND PAULO EPISODE!
It is in my top 5 episodes of the show. Yes, really.
I like episodes that make you go back and look at things from a different perspective. Also I appreciated the Alfred Hitchcock Presents Ending.
I know everyone hates it. I’ll be on this hill by myself.
I’ve got your back, Srpad. Not my top 5 (not even close), but I always liked that one as well.
Eh, it’s no Jack’s tattoo.
While I didn’t like the characters, I did love that episode, and I think it really redeems them.
I actually think that episode is pretty awesome, too. They had to do something to get rid of those characters and this was perfect. If they tried to force them into some emotional death scene or plot point, nobody would have bought it. Instead, they made it ridiculous and macabre and funny, and the rest of the characters can shrug and move on and nobody (both on the show or in the audience) has to pretend these people mattered ever again.
One of my favorites: The Man Behind the Curtain…especially the scene when it’s just the piano and Ben goes back to see the Dharma barracks.
Michael Emerson’s finest moment on the show (well, maybe second after the “got any milk” speech!), is the aftermath of the Purge. He pulls his gas mask off and looks around, and you cansee his face go from “What the…” to “My God, what did I just do?” to “Yes, I am the sort of man who is capable of this” to “Let’s clean up and move on”. All within about 30 seconds, and without a single word of dialogue!
Lost – the only television series in which the final episode jumped the shark for, and ruined, the entire series.
For you.
it’s true. i’ve been rewatching BSG with my partner and have decided i can rewatch BSG – even though i hated the final episode – because although it was so bad it didn’t actually DESTROY everything that came before. the finale of lost really, really ruined the rest of the series for me, aside from these clips i’ll never be able to sit through a season (let alone the series) again. it’s unfortunate because i invested so much passion into the show.
It’s such a small moment in terms of focus and duration, but the scene where Jin is reunited with Sawyer’s group in Season 5 is one of my favorites of the entire show. Sawyer is just so damn happy to see him, and Jin is thrilled to be back with his friends. It comes and goes in a flash, but it’s huge in terms of Sawyer’s transformation into the hero of the show (at least until stupid Jack came back to steal that status).
I’ve tried many times to get over it, but the idea that Hurley could repair the van, let alone that the tires, oil, gas, belts, spark plugs would even work after all that time in a tropical jungle just destroy it for me. And yeah, I’ve heard about the magical healing powers of the island. It just doesn’t work for me.
I really hated season 3, and this episode represents the creative low point of the show for me. I liked the characters having a pure moment of joy myself, but the cheap plot element they throw in to get there just ruins it. Might as well just introduce a child sidekick for Hurley or possibly a shark tank to jump over.
So many great scenes to choose from, but one that knocked me out was when Jack got to see the Red Sox win the World Series at the end of “The Glass Ballerina.” Great acting from Matthew Fox. For Jack (and his dad), this would be harder to believe than all the crazy stuff on the island – [www.youtube.com]
That one was pretty cool. I’m not big into baseball, however that was a pretty big deal in sports and something you’d hear about every year on ESPN and the fans were obviously jacked. And yeah, the only more unbelievable thing would be if the Cubs or Brewers had won the World Series or something.
Yes, not all the questions were answered. But one thing the final episode brought home to me is that LOST was not about the island, or finding answers to everything about it. Instead, LOST is the story of Jack’s time on the island. We start with the opening of his eyes there and end with those same eyes closing. And that’s why we didn’t see what happened to everyone else in the rest of their lives.
For example, Walt was special. But that “special-ness” must have been realized at another time on the island or in another place, as it didn’t happen **during Jack’s time on the island.** It doesn’t negate the fact; it just wasn’t relevant to the time span we were let in on.
Yes, everyone is seen in an “afterlife” in the last episode. But we don’t know when or how they died. For all we know, Penny and Desmond lived many happy years and passed away in old age. What is clear, as Jack’s father says, is that the reason they’re all together is that, for those people in that church, the island represented the most important time in their lives. So they look as they did when they lived on the island, and the people there are the folks for whom the island was relevant. Richard lived hundreds of years on the island; Miles a short time. But neither one is in that house of worship at the end–because the island wasn’t the most important time in their lives. Jack did spend the most important time of his life on that island. And he’s the gateway for us to understand that the show was ultimately about a certain set time period in relation to the island. The answers we get to the questions we have are, with some omissions, a direct result of that fact.
That’s what helps me to deal with some (understandably annoying) questions that never were answered.
By the end of season 3 I just did not care about all the little mysteries. I liked the overall mystery, but not all the silly little details. So by the time, in season 5, it became clear that not every little thing would be answered, I just considered season 4 a reboot, forgot about the silly stuff I never cared about beforehand, and enjoyed the ride.
As such, seasons 4-6 were really enjoyable, even if the sideways universe was a little annoying in retrospect. I loved the season finale, even enjoyed the final scene, and left the show enormously satisfied.
I’m actually in the middle of rewatching the show with my wife (who had never seen it). We’re up to the middle of season 5 now. What has surprised me is how good seasons 2 and 3 were to rewatch. Didn’t see that one coming. Both of those seasons both needed to be cut by about 1/3, but there’s still tons of good stuff there.
That said, my favorite moments are from other seasons. Every single Jeremy Davies scene in The Constant, the phone call at the end of The Constant, Sayid and his hitman girlfriend in The Economist, “your friend with the eyeliner” in LaFleur, Jack’s flying punch from the finale, etc.
A couple more favorite moments:
When Sayid shot Little Ben. [www.youtube.com]
God I wanted that little kid to die so badly. Mostly because at that point I hated Ben (the human not the character–he was always a great character) but partly because I wanted to see the writers create some crazy time paradox and try to work their way out of / around it.
When Desmond beat the living crap out of Ben. [www.youtube.com]
When Desmond threw him into the water I’m pretty sure I stood and cheered. I really do think Ben was a great character, but man do I love it when Our Heroes do horrible things to the man.
Thank you for this article Alan, it made my day. Lost was a special show, one that I still really miss but am awful glad for years I had the pleasure of watching.
Oh Alan ! I have hated LOST since it ended.
Pure hate and nothing else … until I saw the clip from Walkabout … and it reminded me how I got sucked into it, and how when it was good, it was incomparable to anything else !! Also, seeing all those characters after this long time, brought back the joy of the early days. Here’s wishing them well.
Two years later – still aggravated.
That being said, I do appreciate the follow-up video that they made for Comic-Con 2011 where MIB’s name is revealed.
[www.youtube.com]
Ah, yes, the “Got any milk…?” [B O O M] scene was the moment where I realized that Michael Emerson was going to become a favorite character.
Oh Alan !! I have hated LOST since the finale, since the 6th season and maybe since the 5th season. Have not gone back to see a single scene … until today. Many but not all of these clips made me remember what a great show it was … in its early days. Of these my favorite was the walkabout and I seemed to remember it second to second as if it was only yesterday. And yes despite not having seen it for is it 2 years … when I saw Hurley drive the van, I knew what Sawyer was going to say !
While I still wish they had closed the series better (not just the last episode), here’s wishing them all the best … for many jobs done very very well !!
As much as I hated the way the series ended, the scene of Desmond and Penny on the phone was fantastic.
This will get buried and no one will ever see it, but there IS an answer to the outrigger question. In the Lost complete series box set, they have a page of the diary of Black Rock, and in it, one of the passages is that they got in a shootout when they were exploring the area in boats. There was an answer, it was just in the packaging of the box set.
Lost was great, but they *were* actually in Purgatory, weren’t they?
When your fan-base rumbles your central premise years before the end the best thing is to keep quiet, rather than lying through your teeth in an attempt to maintain the mystique.
The sideways unvierse was purgatory. The island was not purgatory. Everyone was still alive when they got to the island.
I’m aware of that particular rationalisation. Unfortunately it fails to hang together, despite the vehemence with which its proponents promote it. Abrams tried to introduce a twist with the sideways universe as a second level of purgatory, but that didn’t change the essential nature of what was going on.
The final clip you posted merely confirms the ‘Island as purgatory’ thesis. No matter how you define purgatory, everyone agrees that it’s something that happens *after* you die. We see Jack ‘die’ on the Island, and we immediately see him make the transition to the final stage of the afterlife. So when did Jack die in real life? The answer’s right there in the clip you posted, which is a mirror of the very first scene of the very first episode.
Anyway, I’m sure everyone got tired of ‘Lost’ theories a long time ago. But a lot of the distaste I felt over the final episode was related to the realisation that the fans *had* worked it all out a long, long time ago.
Sorry Charles, but you’re just not correct. After Jack dies he goes into the Sideways world, which (thankfully for most) did not exist in the Lost Universe until Season 6, so no, the Island is not purgatory and they were not all dead. Cuse and Lindeloff have said this multiple times and it was beat over your head in the last episode that everything that happened on the island was real and mattered.
Sorry, but no. You really do need to look at what’s shown on the screen rather than listen to their attempts to explain it. The fact that they wasted so much time trying to pretend that the fanbase had *not* worked out the central premise back in 2005 will remain the central problem with Lost. Which is a pity, because the show really did contain some wonderful television.
The scenes that immediately leap to mind, for me, all have to do with Jorge Garcia as Hugo. Number one would be Hurleys arrival in the hippie van in “Looking Glass”– series’ all time top moment for me. Number two is the scene that precedes that in “Tricia Tanaka”, and the “Shambala” medley. And don’t forget Cynthia Watros’ scenes with Garcia as Libby– the most unlikely romantic couple,,ever, but Watros totally sold every onscreen moment she shared with him. The catch in Garcias voice at her graveside in “Everybody Loves Hugo” when he says, “she was murdered,” still gives me chills.
LOST drove me crazy year after year. And nothing on TV before or since has been so satisfying. I watched it every week with my sons–one of whom graduates high school tomorrow. It was only with LOST that I recaptured with my family the experience of excitement of a weekly show that I experienced with my own parents in the 1960s, when we would all gather around the set, Dad would make (god help us) Jiffy Pop and we’d all share Disney, or Bonanza, or the Smothers Brothers, or Night Gallery. Or, uh, “Lost in Space.”. I am so grateful LOST was on during their youth. What is childhood but an island you have to leave?
Over at spoilertv is an interview that Damon has done talking sbout Lost and the end. He talks about his interviews he gave where after season 3 they warned the fans not everything will be answere, he said there were episodes like Across the Sea which they hated just like us because he saw it as the architect telling NEO what the Matrix is…I.e. Spelling everything out as being totally unsatisfactory. He said they made episodes that they knew we would hate and they hated but saw them as a necessary evil to move the story along. He said they would not change anything because you cannot help where you are in cases like season 3 where you just do not know when the end is, etc.
His whole interview tells us that he knows they made mistakes and he knows errors were made and fair play to him. I think personally the problem people had with the show is what I had when watching and it was the wait. I watched the first 3 seasons on DVD and so when season 4 to 6 aired and I had to watch a week at a time that is when I had a problem, otherwise it was all good for me to be honest because I knew that the characters would get a good send off and as a character fan that is all that mattered to me.
It’s nice that they admit mistakes were made. I’m fine with that. I’m also fine with some ambiguity. I think part of their “everything’s answered in the show, but we’re not going to tell you any of it” spiel got a bit old.
Thanks for the heads-up on the interview. I’ll have to check it out.
Aw you got so many of my favorites! Love this post. :)
I also really love from S5E2 when Hurley explains the show to his mom. It’s the epitome of Lost: funny and tragic and cracked and cathartic out all at once.
And also the first scene of S2E1, where you see the back of this guy going through his morning routine, and it takes awhile to realize that it isn’t a flashback—it’s actually happening right now in the hatch. Possibly the most brilliantly satisfying sleight of hand I’ve ever seen.
Looking at the comments, and self-reflecting, I think my problem with LOST is that it was too convoluted.
To be honest, I do not want, much less need, everything spelled out for me. Some ambiguity is great. On some level, I like that LOST made you work for it on some level. That said…
I think the story got too big for them. Some of the answers are either “it’s in the show, somewhere” or unsatisfying. The commenter Jack in this talkback seems to have a lot of answers (I might post a few more Q’s to see his answers), as does the link ChrisPepper posted for [lostpedia.wikia.com]. I am not sure if they’re canon or not, however most of they make sense. Some of them I disagree with, but that’s fine. However, some I think are probably right and seem paper thin.
This probably sounds nitpicky. I mean, I liked the show a LOT for years and the trip was great. However when the answer to why Walt and Locke were special is “because they were special and the Island chose them as candidates” or even if it’s “the Island made them that way,” that is a lame answer. I realize part of it is that things happened. Walt (Malcolm David Kelley) went through puberty, Eko (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) wanted off the show, they had to keep things going on a show not really built for a six year run, etc. Still, some of the answers seem a bit tacked on or just thin.
As for wanting hard explanations? I’ve waffled, but actually, yes! The show was built from the beginning to be open to interpretation. There always seemed to be a case for science and one for faith/supernatural. Hence the Jack vs. Locke dynamic. It was sci-fi vs. fantasy, but you could play both those sides. That worked pretty much all the way through until pretty near the end. That is the template they set. They created a show wherein they pretty much let us believe there would be a logical explanation, and one we were lead to believe would function as either a scientific of faith-based solution. So it is not so much I’m annoyed there was no hard logical explanation. I am dissatisfied that there was a sketchy and entirely fantasy/faith-based ending and that they were really in Purgatory at the end. I still thought it worked o.k. Some hated it. Still, it was not what the rest of the show was about.
Overall, I still really love the show. It was one of the best and certainly one of the most ambitious shows ever. I do think that the writing could have been tighter in regards to loose ends or explanations that seem in hindsight pretty weak. I think they still mostly got it right, however it is obvious some of this could be less convoluted.
-Cheers
I think a lot of the “they didn’t answer anything” is much more based on not liking the answers, as Jack proves here and the link shows, the answers are there for pretty much everything. It’s fair to say that you think they’re stupid or disappointing, but this whole meme of “Lost set up all of these questions and then didn’t answer any of them” is bogus. I personally believe that the show evolved over time, that it wasn’t determined sometime in season 1 what “the shape of things to come” was going to be, which had good elements (increased emphasis of Desmond, making the “Other leader” character into Ben) and bad (dropping of Walt and Aaron storylines). But again, this doesn’t mean that the show didn’t answer the major questions it posed.
Maybe. But is that any better? If a lot of the answers are either A) unsatisfying, B) illogical, or C) in fact unanswered, then which is better? Jack did give a lot of answers. For probably most, yeah they answered them. For several, either the supplied answers don’t fit for me, or they seem like answers I just do not like.
So maybe my problem is that while I liked elements of LOST quite a bit, I did not like the mythology or their answers to the mysteries all that much. I suppose if the worst I can say is it was not perfect, that is not so bad. Still, I do wish they had made things a bit more logical in the end.
-Cheers
How could ANYONE feel “Betrayed” or “Insulted” by the finale?? Only someone who was not accepting the show for what is WAS as oppsosed to what they wanted it to be. No they did not all doe in the plane crash and the whole show was just adream or heaven. If you think that then you have completely missed all the clues that were there. Everyone was alive on the Island – Kate, Swayer, Claire all got off and lived. As did Hurly and Walt.
How could ANYONE feel “Betrayed” or “Insulted” by the finale??
By not liking the ending where the flashes forward were really Purgatory and they all end up in some magical Church after they die and before they go off to who knows where. That and the fact that a LOT did not like their explanation for the Island and its powers.
I disagree with your assessment as some absolute value statement. While I liked the show and the ending worked alright for me, it was a bit of a disappointment and there are very viable arguments supporting why it was not all that hot. There are some pretty good arguments for things that were sketchy as far as answers go, and the ending was very fantasy-based in a show that was largely a balance of sci-fi and fantasy/faith. It totally dropped the scientific/logic angle. Which may be the point of the show, but hardly what it had been from the start.
So, I think that is why some feel “betrayed” or “insulted.” The show seemed to not be following its own rules in some regards. And again, this is from somebody who liked the show and found the ending fitting in some ways if a bit lacking in others.
-Cheers
Watching these clips made me realize one thing — someone’s slicing onions at my desk.
So many good memories. What else is there?
“…In Translation” – We see the flipside of Jin’s behavior and fully realize just how hard it is for him and what he’s had to do when he’s been a villain for half a season.
“Outlaws” – First real instance of off-island connections that fueled sooooo many internet theories when Sawyer met Christian at that bar, and later the conversation with Jack. And that’s why the Red Sox will never win the series.
“The Glass Ballerina” – The Red Sox win the World Series. It blows both our minds and Jack’s mind that the others really are connected to the outside world and that it’s taking place in the present (for them) or at least the future. Great thematic callback.
“Through the Looking Glass” – Just… everything about it. Especially Desmond. He’s been around for four episodes total, and now he’s got a two-hour flashback, and it’s one of the best flashbacks in the series (as are all of Desmond’s). I guess the biggest moment would be “I crashed your plane, brotha!”
After reading some comments, I just realized for the first time that the candidates were those who came from 1977. Jack, Kate, Sawyer, Sayid, Jin, and Hurley are the six candidates and six numbers. That’s why they’re the numbers in the hatch. It’s mindblowing how that makes complete sense now. The Lighthouse numbers were all prospective people to come to the island, but the six who were Jacob’s potential replacements had to become completely unstuck in time first.
It also makes me wish Miles killed Smokey.
I’ve had it bouncing around my head that Miles should’ve killed the Man in Black in the finale only because it would be such a surprise when it happened, but looking back it would make perfect sense:
– If Barry has spoken to you or you’ve exchanged words, you can no longer defeat him. Miles, throughout the sixth season, is the only character besides maybe Ilana who had no dialogue with the Fake Locke. He’s managed to just escape, go on a side mission with Ben and Richard, and leave before Smokey arrives every single time. No interactions. He could’ve found and used the sword and just killed him. It would’ve fit the plot.
And now I know it would’ve fit thematically. Jacob’s plan would’ve been even more brilliant. He knows his brother knows that he’s trying to get him killed. He sets up an elaborate numbering system on candidates and knows which six are going to be his potential replacements in the thirty years after 1977. He also figures his brother will find this out and start trying to corrupt or kill all the numbered people arriving on the island, and focusing on the six who he can’t directly harm due to the fate of going back in time.
However, there’s one big name not on that list that also went through the same thing Jack, KAte, Sayid, Hurley, Sawyer, and Jin did: he successfully travelled back to the present from the past. He, himself, is the seventh number, a sequence-changer in the Valenzetti Equation. He’s not listed so he’s invisible to Smokey even though he’s been through the same experience, and has even more of a connection than the other six because he was born and raised in the DHARMA Initiative, his father is Marvin Candle, and he talks to ghosts. He is not a number so the Smoke Monster doesn’t care, but he has more plot-power to be Smokey’s killer/a Candidate than pretty much every other character on the show.
But of course, he’s not been a major character since Season 1 so screw him.
Kate just shoots the big bad because he can now be killed because Desmond unplugged a hole and Jack had to have fisticuffs and all the island stuff suuuucks this season. lol Widmore, lol Ilana, lol Dogan, lol Sayid, lol Ji Yeon, lol Tina Fey Lady, lol Man in Black, lol every character that isn’t Jack (or Hurley)
Gah, good times to bad. I apologize.
Gaaah, nevermind. Locke is 4, Kate’s 51. Why is Locke 4?! Now it’s just a bunch of random numbers again!
I sometimes hate this show.
I’ll take the ending of “Everybody Hates Hugo” with Rose and Hurley in the pantry, the beach montage and the discovery of the tail section survivors in the cave.
This show had the best damn montages on TV.
Let’s go Dutch on coffee.
My definitely favorite was the Walkabout reveal, definitely the moment I said “I’m in” and knew the show was special (and also that Locke was my favorite character).
However, what about the opening of Season 2, Desmond in the hatch? That is truly iconic and unforgettable and also with a great reveal (this isn’t from 1981, it’s in the hatch!). Surprised no one really mentioned that one, isn’t it a famous “Lost” scene?
And, one other big scene: The reveal that we were watching “flash forwards” and Jack wanted to go back to the island! That was huge, huge and very surprisign and also a game-changer.
So, those are my 3 favorites for sure.
I love Lost… so many fantastic moments. So many, let’s be honest, delicious twists and questions that made us come back week by week. The love for science, for mythology and above all for character made this show a TV milestone. This is a show that made you *feel* at moments like nothing else.
Matthew Fox perfectly captured the single-minded earnestness/stubbornness of Jack, Josh Holloway’s bemused performance just gets better with time, Terry O’Quinn’s commanding portrayal of Locke inspires and Michael Giacchino’s score is truly magic – with a few chords he causes emotions to well up…
I would trade a million unanswered questions and less-than-satisfying answers to some mysteries for the sheer exhilaration an episode of Lost could bring.
Thank you to all those involved – creators, actors, production people and producers – for a truly epic series.
Haven’t read all the comments so don’t know if anyone’s mentioned it, but the scene at the end of Season 2’s “Orientation” is one of the best scenes of any television program, period. Locke: “Why do you find it so hard, to believe?” Jack: “Why do you find it so easy?” Locke: “It’s never BEEN easy!” Defines the entire series:
[www.youtube.com]
well there goes my Memorial Day weekend!