Wednesday night TV open thread

I had some DVR issues last night, and am having some other time and technological issues this morning, so rather than make you wait forever for the usual Wednesday round-up of shows I half-saw before the DVR went rogue on me, I thought this would be as good a time as any to check in and get your take on the Wednesday night landscape.
I’ve been consistently watching and writing about “Up All Night” plus the 8:30 through 9:30 ABC Wednesday comedies as a bloc, but there’s plenty of other interesting stuff on. Every other TV critic I know swears by “Revenge,” and I can see how it could have turned out to be a good soap (though that’s generally not to my taste). I’m done with “American Horror Story,” but I’m sure some of you have things to say about it. “Law & Order: SVU” boss Warren Leight (and former “Lights Out” and “In Treatment” showrunner) was banging the drums for last night’s episode with Treat Williams, and of course he’s overseen a significant overhaul of the cast (including the great Andre Braugher in a recurring role as a defense lawyer). Fienberg’s been exhaustively covering “Survivor” and “The X Factor” on his blog, and there are many dozens of other notable shows I haven’t even mentioned yet.
So it’s your turn this morning. What are you watching and/or liking on Wednesday nights? And if you just want to weigh in on the specific episodes that aired last night, go for it.
I’m a sucker for Christmas episodes, so I actually watched ABC’s entire comedy lineup last night for the first time since premiere week (I usually just watch Happy Endings and Modern Family).
If last night is any indication, I should definitely be watching The Middle more often (this was my 4th episode ever, I think), and Suburgatory’s not too bad either. Although Alan Tudyk is completely unlikeable, which I didn’t think was possible.
Agreed! I loved the holiday-themed episodes last night on ABC. Modern Family was especially strong, as well as The Middle, which is probably the most underrated sitcom on television!
I thought last night’s Modern Family was terrible. It wasn’t funny or believable, and the characters were at their most unlikeable.
They just dont know what to do with the Tudyk character. It’s like the found out the actor was available and grabbed him before someone else could without actually having a part for him.
I’ve become hooked on The Middle, primarily because Eden Sher is so terrific as middle child and hopeless optimist Sue Heck. She’s becoming one of the great characters on TV.
The Middle continues to be a solid family sitcom, nothing extraordinary but it’s always pleasant to watch. The Christmas special was true to its midwest settings.The casting people did a great job casting the Heck kids I must say, IMHO they are the key of success for this show although Neil and Patricia are good as well but the kids really brings a lot to this show
Hobestly Kind of curious why you don’t even mention The Middle, which is a wondeful show (far superior to Up All Night). It is adored by many critics. I get it that it might not be your favorite but when you are listing every Wed show you don’t even mention it. I have seen many comments in your Wed reviews praising it. I’m sure you no harbor no ill will towards it, but just curious why you don’t even mention it, let alone review
I think Alan simply forgets to mention since he don’t watch it and well the show is really under the radar with most TV media online so no surprise
I didn’t mention it because I don’t watch it, David. I have no problems with The Middle. It does what it does just fine, and I like Sue Heck. I just don’t have time for everything, and it doesn’t make the cut for weekly viewing.
Alan, the nice thing about The Middle is that, unlike some other shows on that network on Wednesday, it has been improving over time. Plus, it has Dr. Jan Itor.
I just rewatched the iPad episode of Modern Family from season one, and then followed it with last night’s new episode, and it’s clear that show is just a shadow of itself.
Yea, I definitely agree that the Middle has only gotten better over time. By this point it is consistently funnier than Modern Family, which just keeps getting staler.
Last night’s Modern Family was awful. Generally I like it when we get unusual pairings, but when every single person acts like an over the top cartoon character, it’s just not funny at all. Also, Julie Bowen’s skeletal apperance was really alarming. I couldn’t even focus on what was happening when she was on screen because I just kept thinking how unhealthy she looked.
Agreed on all counts. If the writers can’t make me laugh at Phil Dunphy getting tased, then you know it’s a bomb of an episode. I did enjoy Haley somehow getting the Target employee’s shirt and swiping the ladybug nightlight, but other than that the episode was generally horrible. Cam and Manny were particularly painful last night.
Thank You! As soon as it was over I immediately felt the need to find some critic reviews to make sure they hated it as much as I did, and yet, I found 5 critics that had already posted, and they all loved it! I was blown away by how different this felt. The whole episode was over-hammed, terribly predictable, and really disappointing… I thought the scene leading up to the tasing had promise…..but the continuous seizing by phil was over done and I would say that the repetition of this joke throughout the rest of the episode went along with the law of diminishing returns, but it wasn’t even that funny the first time…
What a terribly shocking mess it was….. Even though the last scene could have been sweet, but I was already so frustrated it didn’t matter
Not to mention everything either breaking or falling apart was too predictable (and was actually much funnier when Clark Griswold unveiled Tree-Zilla in ‘Christmas Vacation’). When both the tree and angel were run over in succession, it became too cartoonish and I actually stopped feeling bad for the character’s plight. Even made the snow payoff feel anticlimatic.
Having said all that, I did think the first 7 or so minutes of MF up to the first commercial break were pretty funny between Phil calling Gloria Vixen and Luke tormenting Manny about Mexican kidnappers.
My biggest problem with the show last night (which I realized that is probably my problem with the show as a whole) is that most problems on it stem from characters not actually asking each other questions. That’s it. For example, why did no one ask why Phil had the taser? Or why he was all twitchy.
There were a few moments in there that I enjoyed, like Mitchell and Alex bonding. I usually like it when there are the “odd couple” pairings that we normally don’t see like Gloria and Luke. But mostly yeah, it was bizarrely bad and Claire needs fifteen sandwiches. I know actresses in Hollywood have to be anorexic, but the general public finds that gross.
Also, the part where (a) they live in LA where it is 95 degrees out and everyone is lounging by a pool (are you kidding? Even LA has a winter, y’all, even if it’s not the sort Cam is looking for) and (b) all have tons of money to go on these fancy trips and stuff like that was just irritating in this day and age. I know they’re all somehow loaded, but still. And the Target ad. And Haley’s nasty bikini top skank moment. Ugh.
Modern Family was on last night? All I saw in that time slot was a massive Target ad with some of the same characters.
I also agree with the statement about Julie Bowen’s skeletal appearance, I’ve been thinking that for a while now.
You guys all do know that Julie Bowen has a major congenital heart problem and has worn a pacemaker for years? She’s always been this thin – not because she’s anorexic, but because she’s fanatical about cardiovascular exercise.
While I agree that it isn’t precisely appetizing to look at her 99% fat-free frame, she’s doing it to prolong her life, not look good.
I think Modern Family’s major failing was on what Community called out last week, the Replace A Priceless Personal Gift trope is well played out and carries little emotional weight, especially if you’re around people who are committed and loving family members. It’s just ridiculous everyone over-reacts about not getting that special thing there were supposed to grab. The Joe DiMaggio card was especially painful to watch, but the tag saved it with Jay’s bemusement at an eleventh hour gas station purchase. Now THAT’s a dose of reality, like a young child loving the box to an expensive, hard-won toy more than the toy itself.
I really liked the first half of the episode (or basically everything until they split up into pairs). After that, it was pretty much garbage. The taser thing was ridiculous. The ‘Look’ vs ‘Luke’ was forced.
The one moment I liked in the 2nd half was the call-back to the dug butler from S1.
..something was seriously off with modern family last night..it was disjointed..not funny..and a shameless in-show ad/plug for target…ugh..happy endings was a riot as usual..best of the night
Revenge is a show I can’t get away from. I keep watching and I hate myself for it. It’s such a light soap that seems to repeat the same formula episode after episode. While watching I’m always waiting for an injection of The O.C. – something that will let it play faster and with more wit.
Revenge is my guilty pleasure show of the year. It is so poorly done in almost every way that all I can do is laugh. After the reveal last week that she had a Japanese revenge mentor, I said to myself “I hope they make her a secret ninja.” and then they open last night’s episode with her them training in martial arts. Outstanding schlock.
I love Revenge and have no shame about it. It is totally balls-out awesome at what it is trying to do and I could not be happier with the way they are progressing the story. It’s the kind of show that could easily overplay its hand and get really terrible quickly (and that’s still a future possibility), but right now they are really in command of their craft.
I concur with Karyn. It’s a hoot. After the first four episodes or so when things started to go wrong and it wasn’t “victim of the week” it really took off.
‘Revenge’ is a real winner, started seriously clicking after it abandoned the format of its first three episodes — “introduce a victim, do away with them” — and started giving people other than its central character their own agendas. It’s neck-deep in schemers and not completely brain-dead; my only great fear is that someday the lead will learn how to act, because that would ruin everything.
Couldn’t agree more. Except I don’t think I hate myself. It makes enjoy the notion of this generations Dynasty or Dallas. It’s a bit campy, they’ve finally added some new hair styles to Victoria’s mix, and things are finally devolving even for dear Femily.
They do have a major problem with names right now – so much so that there are about 5 different nicknames for the lead: Emily/Amanda, Amanda/Emily (these two beget the chicken/egg dilemma), Fake Emily, Femily (my personal nickname), and Faux Emily. The REAL Emily is gonna have to be gone soon, or I’m going to lose my mind reading reviews.
Don’t forget Emanda and Amily.
Revenge is a hoot and a half. I love it when Fake Emily scowls when no one is looking to remind us that she’s thinking about revenge. I would have been sorely disappointed if Japanese revenge mentor left town without showing us that her new fighting moves are unstoppable.
L&O:SVU was extraordinary last night. Hargitay wasn’t chewing the scenery, they seem to have finally figured out what to do with the two new detectives, and Braugher and Williams both turned it up to 11.
I thought Modern Family was particularly horrible last night, as it had me actively disliking it (rather than just being bored).
Bright spot of Wednesdays is Happy Endings. It is really growing on me, and I enjoyed last night’s episode, and I can safely say that it is my #3 Comedy on TV right now, behind only Community and Parks.
Speaking of tonight’s NBC comedies, it’s the last Community for awhile so reserve some space on your DVRs. Sounds like it could be a classic ep with the Greendale troops spoofing Glee!
DITTO. After the all-access Target ad ended, I found myself wondering why I’m watching this show anymore. Claire has almost no redeeming qualities (except you know somewhere in there she cares), Phil is just being used for physical comedy (which, while I love, I can find elsewhere), Luke is the new resident Andy Dwyer but childlike and thus, slightly less off-kilter funny. Haley has to resort to hurting others by using her body every.other.second as of late. It’s weak and too stereotyped. The Grouch seems to always soften JUST at the end. How has Gloria’s accent gotten worse as the years progress? Really?? Mitchell is now the second coming of Claire (I can’t even tell why he and Cam are together most days). Cam has become a weak caricature of the effeminate overly emotive gay man. And Alex is starting to veer right towards Mommy’s flaws. What happened to the adoption story? And does Mitchell even work (wasn’t that so much of s1 and s2’s glory moments?)
Sigh. Everything I loved from s1 has slipped away. I didn’t love s2 and this season has had far fewer redeeming than last.
Up All Night was a bit hit or miss last night, but there were enough funny bits that overall I enjoyed it. It was definitely a case in point of a show still “figuring itself out,” but I thought they did a few pretty funny bits without it seeming too tired or cliched. Christina Applegate and Will Arnett rock as a sitcom couple–probably my favorite on-screen marriage since Mad About You. I love that they just keep their relationship low-key and genuinely affectionate, and still manage to make it funny and fresh (I enjoyed Reagan’s over the top reaction to the bracelet.) There’s just such an ease between them. Looking forward to the move to Thursday night, and wishing this show good luck and continuing improvement.
I agree that it’s still figuring itself out, but I hope people are paying attention to what Will Arnett is doing on this show. I know some people have been critical of him in the past (cough, Bill Simmons, cough) but he has some wonderful, subtle, grace notes in just about every show. Nothing over-the-top, but a roll of the eyes or a weird look at Ava just has me rolling.
Arnett is fantastic always, screw anyone who says otherwise :). His bigggest problem is that not all his characters are as great as Job Bluth, which isn’t his fault.
I love that Arnett’s not playing the eccentric this time. I think that years of Gob, etc., has helped him hone how to respond to the eccentricities of an Ava or even at times, Reagan. I really wish they were doing something w/ Nick Cannon (if he’s even still around). But they definitely have fantastic chemistry, all three of them.
It is nice to see Arnett playing a character other than Gob Bluth (who he was basically playing on Running Wilde and his Office cameo). I actually like him better a little more down to Earth.
My wife has class on Wednesday nights, so I usually spend the evening catching up on old stuff.
When she gets home we’ll usually watch Modern Family and then save Happy Endings, Suburgatory, and Psych for Thursday or Friday night.
“Are those the GlenGarry leads?”
The opening scene of Happy Endings every week, with the 6 castmembers just playing off each other, is just superb.
“Those are for closers, child.” Best laugh of the night for me. Funnier than anything on American Horror Story. What? That’s not a comedy? Could have fooled me.
My favorite line was the “ginger” line from Max later in the episode which caused me to literally laugh out loud, but that GlenGarry sequence ran a very, very close second. Adam Pally is running away with that show.
The pedophile joke was pretty great too even though it was really dark.
My favorite was Max’s “take 5 seconds from feeling up this kids mom and throwing salmon down your throat.”
Psych!
Happy Endings had me going for a bit (and there are certainly parts of the episodes I like most of the time) but I couldn’t make it through last night’s. It just seemed really stock-sitcom in every respect which isn’t why I like the show.
Psych I watch without fail, as well as Revenge. Wildly different tones but equally entertaining.
This was the first episode perhaps this season that Happy Endings didn’t pull me in. Agreed with your stock-sitcom assessment.
I’m so glad I found Happy Endings! One of the best shows on tv, and last night was no exception. Every character is good, which is a rarity.
Also, anyone following this season of Top Chef? Does Heather (the large one who hates the korean woman chef) make you want to drop kick her in the face like she does to me? So far it’s been a weak season, no one is really standing out like in seasons past or is compelling to watch.
Beverly makes me want to pull my hair out from my head. I can’t think of which one, but she’s reminding me of Mattin and his all French all the time cooking, and Carlos from TCJD and his capt’n crunch obsession.
I’m with the above in regards to the poor episode of “Modern Family.” Something felt off. I still like the show and watch it every week, but it’s starting to get stale.
Manny thinking that he was the one being called “Butterball” was hilarious, though.
Last night’s Modern Family was the worst kind of ham-handed storylines, incomplete jokes and slapstick physical comedy that should have no place on television. Bascially, it felt like it was written and directed by the execs at ABC who are greenlighting Man Up and Work it.
I have the awful feeling there was a conversation at ABC that went something like:
“People want bikinis! And making fun of Foreigners who have thick accents! And people getting punched or tased or hurt. Let’s make this a mega episode and put all that awesome stuff in there.”
“And we can have the storylines intersect and be weird around each other, but then just be happy to be together at the end.”
“Deep. Real deep.”
“OH, and its a holiday episode, so we should get an advertiser who is a big time holiday player to be our sponsor. The nerds can write it in however, but it’s gotta be a big ”
“You guys brilliant.”
I’ve already talked about Modern Family and Revenge on here, but I am also liking Suburgatory, which is kinda like what happens if a mini-Emma Stone moves to caricatureville. Except I bizarrely find myself caring about other characters besides George and Tessa, like Lisa and Dallas. I am just waiting for that marriage to break up somehow.
Though a lot of people keep claiming there is some kind of sex vibe between George and Tessa, and I don’t get it. Yeah, they get along well and cutely, and if they were played by actors the same age and leaving out all of the frequent parental references, *maybe* there’d be a vibe, but…ew, and I don’t see it.
You have to dissect their interactions before you get it. Sadly, I’ve done that. Although I’m still able to shunt it to one side in-episode as of last night…
I’m watching Up All Night, Suburgatory, Modern Family and Up All Night…I’m sold on Up All Night, loved the Santa bits and the part with the cop at the end. Last night’s Modern Family wasn’t my favorite, but I did enjoy the Alex/Mitchell bonding and Haley swiping the ladybug.
Few things this year have brought me as much joy as ‘American Horror Story,’ and I’m saddened they have to pack all they got left for the season into two more episodes. Last night’s HUGE reveal (the show is so willfully inconsistent that it’s no surprise when plotlines/characters get abandoned for a bit, so I’d just thought the show forgot the couple even had a daughter…) was sort of fumbled among a busy mess, but the ep before that was straight-up satisfaction.
I hope Jessica Lange gets an Emmy, hope she uses it to kill someone next season.
I’m just hoping the Mythbusters don’t get the ax.
I think American Horror has gotten better as it’s progressed, like fine wine. Lots of things are being explained and you know what, it mostly makes sense. At the very least, the writers are playing fair with the “rules” that have been established. The only thing that doesn’t make sense is McDermott’s still awful performance, and why he (or until Vivian was institutionalized) would ever spend another night in that house.
Last night’s episode had some real shockers (spoiler alert) including that Violet is now among the dead.
Sorry that you’ve bailed on this show. I’m enjoying it quite a bit. Not sure how it can remain viable for a 2nd season though.
Meant to say “and why he (or until Vivian was institutionalized, she) would ever spend another night in that house.”
You think that show mostly makes sense? I swear the writers are working on the dare system when putting this together. They seem to be challenging us to call them on their shenanigans. I watch this show strictly for the comedic value. Last night the highlight was McDermott’s towel being glued on during the fight with the gimp. That or him not noticing that the exterminator hadn’t left.
Didn’t last week’s episode end w/ Dylan being able to see the house keeper as the old lady? Wouldn’t that ALONE freak him out enough to never be in that house?
That scene last week with Dylan was the best so far. I love the show.
(Semi) Open Thread, Yay !.. I quite enjoyed Happy Endings (The Glengarry Glen Ross line made me crack up to the point that a family member that was watching along gave me a “men, you are really tripping this show” look).. and Suburgatory was really fun, but I felt a little awkward, because I have liked the alternative storyline with George and Tessa been lovers in a different timeline (Fringe-like).. but the plot seemed like they were really making an effort to establish them more firmly as father and daughter, and I was still having fun re-interpreting every action (Tessa sabotaging all of George’s relationships.. like a lover pining away in silence). And finally we had our first George/Dallas kiss. The whole married woman in loved with the show’s hero, can go in interesting roads (although they have made it clear that Dallas marriage is not a real marriage right now).
re:AHS.. after the critics bashing, I still gave it a 2 eps chance, but I didn’t find anything in it to merit it a spot in my current reduced window of TV watching time.. on the contrary to Revenge!, which is my current guilty pleasure to DVR).. but my friends have kept watching, and swear it can be weird, and wacky, but also addictive). I’m contemplating catching up during the December January stretch where there is few new eps coming out of series I follow.
I watched the ABC Comedy block beginning with “Suburgatory” and then watched the “Ex’s” as part of my “Scrubs” withdrawal (I miss Turk and this is the only show on until Cougartown comes back with any of them in it). I generally enjoyed “Suburgatory” but don’t think it’s quite as good as it could be. I thought the contrast between “crazy” city women and uncomplicated suburban women was funny but a little off of what the show has been doing — hasn’t the point been how phony all of these people are? As for “Modern Family,” I didn’t think the show worked at all as an episode. It seemed like it was trying to be the episode last season when they all came together at the restaurant but ended up being a discombobulated series of overplayed scenes.
I’m really enjoying Work of Art on Bravo and it’s another good season of Top Chef. I don’t think there’s any better way to spend 2 hours on Wednesday nights now that South Park is done.
LONG LIVE HAPPY ENDINGS!!! A great episode last night and quite possibly the best sitcom on tv this year. I’m glad at least one under-advertised show is funny this year.
Are you still going to catch up on Enlightened? The latest episode was stunning.
Mythbusters. Even if they put a cannonball through someone’s house (way to GO, Build Team). In fact, that might be a feature, not a bug.
Adam has already promised to never show the footage, which I think is a mistake. It would be good to diagnose exactly what went wrong from a scientific standpoint. The lawyers might not like it, I suppose. Adam and Jamie are going on tour, and “what happened” will be asked early and often at each stop.
Watched Modern Family & Happy Endings… favorite part of Wed. night was watching Community cast on The Soup. :)
I must be the only one under 50 watching Harry’s Law. They’ve dropped a lot of the “quirk” from season one (the shoe store, Harry standing up to/partnering with neighborhood gang members) and is now a pretty solid courtroom series in the tradition of Boston Legal. The main cases tend to not be black-and-white morally, and the revised cast is working well.
Other than that, my must-sees are Revenge and Top Chef.
I’m glad to see ‘The Middle’ get some love here. Totally underrated and the show I look forward to the most on Wednesdays, though ‘Happy Endings’ is catching up.
I generally really like The Middle which I cannot believe considering it stars Patricia Heaton. (Haven’t seen last night’s yet.) LOVE Happy Endings, especially Damon Wayans, Jr. and Casey Wilson. So glad she got a good gig after her disastrous SNL run. Revenge is fun for this soap fan, but agree with all the Modern Family criticisms. I watch it, but it’s a little too cute for its own good.
8pm- X Factor (which was extremely entertaining this week; far more entertaining than the entire season 10 of American Idol
Survivor- one of its best seasons to date
9pm- Modern Family; this and The Big Bang Theory are the two best comedies on television
10pm- Real World; I’m a teenager, so give me a break haha. Gotta watch it
Another reason to love Happy Endings: The show worked in a visual allusion to Elisha Cuthbert’s movie, Captivity, when she fell into the giant clear box of toys. Reference: [theblemish.com]
Here’s a comparison: [tuneforwindgod.tumblr.com]
I’m loving the new season of Cougar Town on Wednesdays. The gang is better than ever — all my friends are getting penny cans for Xmas this year.
I see what you did there. I miss it, too. :(