Wednesday night TV open thread

I had some DVR issues last night, and am having some other time and technological issues this morning, so rather than make you wait forever for the usual Wednesday round-up of shows I half-saw before the DVR went rogue on me, I thought this would be as good a time as any to check in and get your take on the Wednesday night landscape.

I’ve been consistently watching and writing about “Up All Night” plus the 8:30 through 9:30 ABC Wednesday comedies as a bloc, but there’s plenty of other interesting stuff on. Every other TV critic I know swears by “Revenge,” and I can see how it could have turned out to be a good soap (though that’s generally not to my taste). I’m done with “American Horror Story,” but I’m sure some of you have things to say about it. “Law & Order: SVU” boss Warren Leight (and former “Lights Out” and “In Treatment” showrunner) was banging the drums for last night’s episode with Treat Williams, and of course he’s overseen a significant overhaul of the cast (including the great Andre Braugher in a recurring role as a defense lawyer). Fienberg’s been exhaustively covering “Survivor” and “The X Factor” on his blog, and there are many dozens of other notable shows I haven’t even mentioned yet.

So it’s your turn this morning. What are you watching and/or liking on Wednesday nights? And if you just want to weigh in on the specific episodes that aired last night, go for it.