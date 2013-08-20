What if HBO picked up Winnie Holzman’s show instead of ‘The Sopranos’?

This week HitFix is revisiting some of the key turning points in recent entertainment history and considering what would have happened if history had turned a bit differently. What if…?
In the late ’90s, HBO executives had to decide what original drama series would be selected to follow the prison series “Oz.” According to HBO executive Carolyn Strauss, the choice came down to two ideas: David Chase’s New Jersey mob drama “The Sopranos,” and a drama about a female business executive from “My So-Called Life” creator Winnie Holzman. HBO picked “The Sopranos,” which became an enormous commercial and critical hit, transformed the way we watched and talked about television, and inspired a wave of classic dramas set in a criminal world and/or about middle-aged male anti-heroes.
What if HBO had chosen Winnie Holzman‘s idea instead of “The Sopranos”?
2. No “Sopranos” means no “The Shield” (Shawn Ryan and the executives at FX have said they were specifically inspired by that show’s success), no “Mad Men” (Matthew Weiner quit writing sitcoms to take a staff job in “Sopranos” season 5) and no “Breaking Bad” (Walter White is absolutely a spiritual descendant of Tony Soprano), among others.
3. Not nearly as many thinkpieces would have been written in the last few years about why cable drama is so focused on angry middle-aged white guys and the women who stand in their way and are hated by the audience as a result.
Three things we predict might have happened:
2. If the Holzman show wasn’t a hit – and if later HBO shows like “Six Feet Under” therefore didn’t get any kind of halo effect from being on the same channel as a “Sopranos”-sized monster – perhaps HBO decides to abandon dramas and go back to comedies exclusively. “Arli$$” could still be on the air!
3. Without “The Sopranos” to overshadow it, the “Analyze This” franchise is at seven films and counting.
Yes. “My So-Called Life” is perhaps the best series of its type ever made, and Holzman’s recent ABC Family show “Huge” had a lot to recommend it as well, but it’s hard to imagine one of her shows becoming a popular success like “The Sopranos” – which attracted both highbrow viewers who were there for the psychology and others who were just there to see people get whacked – and therefore hard to imagine a similar but estrogen-driven revolution happening as a result. The rest of the industry didn’t just imitate “The Sopranos” because it was great, but because it was a big damn hit. And though those imitations eventually led to too many derivative bastard sons of Tony Soprano like “Ray Donovan” and “Low Winter Sun,” I wouldn’t want to live in a timeline without the many great shows that directly followed.
“‘Arli$$’ could still be on the air!”
NNNOOOOOOOOO!!!!!
That show could have inspired an even worse version of The Entourage. And that could have inspired the creation of Five Loko. And that could have inspired a lonely frat bro in Wisconsin to drink himself to a realization that matter is merely energy condensed to a slow vibration – that we are all one consciousness experiencing itself subjectively. There’s no such thing as death, life is only a dream, and we’re the imagination of ourselves. And that Denis Leary is a hack who stole from Bill Hicks.
But then we wouldn’t have Breaking Bad, so I’d be against it.
Interestingly, this timeline was arguably the better choice for Holzman as well. After her show didn’t get picked up, she stepped away from TV for a few years and wrote a little musical called Wicked.
Wow…had NO idea she was the bookwriter for that show.
Still, the solid residual checks she’ll be getting for the rest of her life on that one are still smaller than the TV residual checks that DVD sales of her would-be HBO drama would have yielded.
I dunno man. if it was any other Broadway show in the last 10 years I’d say yes, but Wicked has been pretty much #1 or #2 every week since it opened. Not to mention that it plays all over the world. Plus, it’ll probably follow the path of other musical mega-hits like Phantom, Les Mis, etc: the current production will eventually close, then 5 years later they’ll revive it and it’ll run for another decade.
Woa, yea; there’s no way residual checks from an HBO show are anywhere near the money being made from “Wicked.” That statement couldn’t be any more backwards. From wikipedia:
“In the week ending October 17, 2010, Wicked became only the third musical in Broadway history to exceed $500 million in total gross. By seats sold on Broadway, it ranks tenth of all time. As of September 2011, Wicked’s North American and international companies have cumulatively grossed nearly $2.5 billion and have been seen by nearly 30 million people worldwide. The original production still runs today and currently stands as the 12th longest-running Broadway show in history.”
Well, I’m shocked: This over what if HBO had bought Mad Men? Far more interesting topic (IMHO).
Eh…Mad Men being on HBO would still be Mad Men, just with fewer censors. It wouldn’t have altered the history and state of TV the way the above scenario would have.
Uh, I’m not so sure Omagus. Mad Men’s (awards) success opened the market for basic cable. Sure, there were other succesful dramas on basic cable before (The Shield, Nip/tuck – hey, I never said they had to be good) but Mad Men opened the door wide for a third, huge player in the TV drama world.
“Mad Men’s (awards) success opened the market for basic cable.”
—
That’s overstating it to a degree. If Mad Men is on HBO, AMC still releases Breaking Bad (which was being developed concurrently) and FX still releases The Shield and its lineage. So in that scenario, HBO is the giant of televised drama while basic cable is a smaller third player. How is that different from what we have now?
But we would’ve gotten sexposition with Joan…I miss that timeline alread…
And what if Holzman returned to TV? Personally, I would love that.
I think it’d change the landscape of not just HBO, but the idea that you could have serious character driven dramas on basic cable.
The Sopranos pretty much drove the idea of an anti-sitcom, where the status quo does not exist and the reset button is not pressed, and that you do not need 26 episodes each season because that’s what the audience needs.
I know serious students of TV will point out some short that first gave the inspiration to 13 episode seasons and etc., but I mean this show made the concept viable. You can make money from what are basically linked mini-series.
I would argue that even sci-fi shows like Battlestar Galactica (RDM) would not exist in this non-Sopranos universe.
The only “positive” side effect is that my delaying this revolution, the film industry would benefit and network TV would be in a better shape.
HBO and the concept of premium cable shows that speak to a certain audience atomized the audiences and made shows that cultivated broad appeal look tame and weak in comparison.
And Sopranos and the revolution it spawned put emphasis on storytelling as a medium of TV, and turned film into tent-pole exercise in franchise building in search of an audience.
Let me put it like this, take a half-serious goofy thriller like Identity (2001), a no account movie about a serial killer and etc. That could only exist as a movie in 2001. In 2013, there is no way it gets made as a movie, and would be a TV show on basic cable. Now that’s not a good thing or a bad thing, but it shows how the landscape changed. You have a character-drama, do TV. You have a whiz-bang story you want to sell to a mass audience, film.
That would absolutely have been the darkest timeline.
I’m suspicious about just how influential Sopranos actually is. Sure, the Shield. But Breaking Bad? Sopranos seems like every family sitcom setup except for the mafia element and the heavy tone. Don’t misread me, it’s a great show. I was never a big fan, but its quality is obvious. I just never liked being around those characters. I like in a town in Florida where those kinds of people came to live in “paradise.” And by those people I mean New Jersey natives. Worst accents in the world.
Anyway, we already had X Files. I think the Wire and Deadwood were around the same time as Sopranos if not immediately following. the course seemed to have been set, frankly.
though clearly I cannot dispute the mainstream appeal of Sopranos and its level of success. Maybe that’s what Alan means. Even if HBO bought My So Called Life, I don’t think that means no Wire, no Deadwood, no Breaking Bad. that’s sorta goofy thinking…again, I dig these writers and don’t mean to insult. Honest criticism does not imply lovelessness, at least from me.
How did Arli$$ stay on air so long? What an ugly, unfunny man.
“I think the Wire and Deadwood were around the same time as Sopranos if not immediately following” uh no, they weren’t. and they probably wouldn’t have been greenlit without the massive success of The Sopranos.
Marc,
The Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) – IMDb
The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) – IMDb
Deadwood (TV Series 2004–2006) – IMDb
pretty much the picture of “the same time…if not immediately following.”
The Wire *might* have still been greenlighted because of David Simon’s existing relationship with Oz’s Tom Fontana and because of the critical success of The Corner. But it’s probably less likely that Deadwood would have been.
Well…
So the Wire came around 3 years after the Sopranos, and Deadwood 5 years after. That is nowhere near ‘around the same time’ in terms of tv production.
It isn’t impossible they still would have made it to tv in some form, but it’s very unlikely that they would have been allowed the creative freedom they had without the Soprano’s massive success for the channel.
While I don’t think “The Wire” and “Deadwood” have much in common with “The Sopranos” in terms of copying its anti-hero drama template (they’re both much more ensemble pieces about a specific setting imo, even if they do include ‘anti-heroic’ characters), the success of “The Sopranos” gave HBO the money to do other things and the motivation to try more things. I don’t think “The Wire” would’ve ever made it past a second season if HBO hadn’t effectively been able to ignore its lack of ratings and awards success because they were raking it in in other areas. And if “The Sopranos” hadn’t been a relative hit pretty much from the start, HBO might very well have kept their drama department much smaller. I think we probably would’ve seen one of those shows anyway (they were clearly interested in being in the business with creative talent like Simon and Milch) but probably not both.
Wire and Deadwood definitely not in the same timeframe as the Sopranos. There is some overlap in the later season of The Sopranos, and they are the three classics of HBO Drama, but not there is a clearly defined order in which these shows were green light. In fact, if not for the ratings success of the Sopranos, it is likely the Wire doesn’t even get a second season, as the critical reputation the Wire now has was not as shared when the show first premiered.
The important of place in the way race, poverty and politics play out across an entrenched system is what both OZ and The Wire are about. You could maybe argue that The Sopranos’ monetary success allowed them to produce The Wire (the same way they had the ability to let Treme play out to a degree), but it is not thematically its ancestor. If this is an argument about money, then write in terms of advertising, DVD sales, book sales, whatever.
Come on. It’s ridiculous to think that without The Sopranos there wouldn’t have been shows like Breaking Bad.
It’s not like David Chase came up with the anti-hero archetype.
It’s not about coming up with it. It’s about showing that it can be profitable on television. Without The Sopranos, what is causing networks to pick up shows like Breaking Bad in the first place?
Most of these shows were pitched because of Sopranos’ success, and even with that most of them struggled to every get produced. Weiner shopped Mad Men to every single network and it was rejected repeatedly. AMC had no shows and bought it. Gilligan shopped Breaking Bad everywhere and only Showtime was interested. The Breaking Bad pilot was originally conceived for Showtime (hence boobs in the original uncensored version) but they decided against it and it ended up on AMC.
“There would be no Walter White without Tony Soprano.” – Bryan Cranston
What about the Showtime implications? Had HBO became the haven for female centric shows, wouldn’t Showtime had tried to exploit that void with male centric programming? Similar to what they did with Weeds, Nurse Jackie, The L Word, Tara, The Diary of…, and The Big C, etc.
A) This topic makes me sad at the thought of The Sopranos never existing. B) The idea of Christina Hendricks on HBO would cause my cable box to catch fire.
I keep wondering when you guys are going to do a story about where TV would be if Nash Bridges hadn’t existed? I’m half-joking, as shows like The Shield and Lost may not have existed without it.
The only thing we can thank Arli$$ for is bringing Sandra Oh to light.
But had that show became a critical and commercial hit as well, then it would have spawned a lot of female centric shows with complicated and interesting female mains which think pieces would have written upon.
Might I suggest that “Rescue Me” (and Denis Leary) deserves to be mentioned in the category of excellent dramas featuring angry middle-aged men and the women who stand in their way? I understand that the show isn’t on the same level as “The Sopranos” and “The Shield,” but it was consistantly funny and entertaining, while delivering strong stories with a great ensemble cast of memorable characters.
This is the “great man” theory of history, as opposed to Tolstoy’s theory, in which movements happen and “great men” get the credit.
Somebody would have done a stylish violent crime drama on TV and it would have been a hit. It’s not a genre that David Chase invented; it’s The Godfather at much greater length.
History might have been put back a year or two. But the market was waiting to be served.
In fact, maybe “The Wire” would have been the greater inspiration, and subsequent TV drama would have been even better.
“The Wire” quite possibly wouldn’t have been made with “The Sopranos”. And it was never a big hit, so it wouldn’t have had that level of influence.
David Simon never saw The Sopranos until after his show ended.
Didn’t Weiner get hired partly by showing Chase his Mad Men script though? Or at the very least, he was already working on it and didn’t only write it because he was on The Sopranos. Seems a little drastic to assume there would definitely be no Mad Men, even if it’s a possibility.
As for Breaking Bad, I think it’s more accurate there would be a different (maybe more comedic?) version of it than no Breaking Bad at all. It’s an idea that Gilligan had been kicking around since the 90s, and he never mentioned much about owing it to The Sopranos compared to Shawn Ryan and obviously Terry Winter. Just because other people came up with antiheroes after The Sopranos doesn’t mean it was the only reason (even if it was a contributing factor). I think it’s a discredit to the brilliance and talent of Gilligan to think he couldn’t make a very similar great show to current BB without The Sopranos (which I’m not even sure he watched). And I hate to say it, but people tend to make larger-than-life “…there would be no Walter White without him” claims in the wake of the death of someone brilliant.
And would Chase really have not gone kept going to other cable networks with a pilot that good?
I don’t really understand the way you put point #3 – articles like that aren’t “thinkpieces,” they’re legitimate presentations of the foregrounding of male characters in shows, how most writers apparently don’t know what to do with female characters but “put them in the way” of male characters and how all that tends to do is reinforce the white male patriarchy (these shows do a disservice to angry white men too, by simply reflecting them, rather than providing alternate models). Like, why do you posit the point in such a sexist way? Couldn’t you have said, maybe the landscape of cable would have included more dynamic roles for women, rather than being imprinted with the “evil wife” role? Are you really taking umbrage with the Times article written by the actress who plays Skyler?
I find it specious to claim that a successful show featuring a woman would somehow “impair” other shows about men. Don’t complex shows feed other shows? (see: your point about The Sopranos spawning Mad Men, etc.) Doesn’t the fact of MSCL’s cancellation somewhat explain why it took FIFTEEN YEARS for a show like Orange is the New Black to emerge?
(Also note how MSCL and OITNB give significant roles and/or depth to all of their characters, not just the female ones.)
It’s also insulting to insinuate that these “shows about women” would be slight, and that somehow Sex and the City would compare to whatever Holzman’s show might have been. I mean, I love Grey’s Anatomy, but I’d never compare it to Deadwood (of course, I also don’t think of Deadwood as “a man’s show”). Maybe you’re right that networks in that era (all eras?) wanted to produce the same kind of shows (the Friends effect), but again, I think it’s pretty gross to claim that a show run by a woman would have derailed the network, that it couldn’t be “highbrow” (which I’m sorry, many season of The Sopranos were far from that), and to take as a matter of course that it would never be as popular as these “man’s shows” that are somehow more universal — and to dub it “estrogen-driven” to boot! Just, wow.