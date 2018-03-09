Ask Alan: What TV Doctor Has The Worst Bedside Manner?

Time for another installment of Ask Alan, as I take your questions about the past, present, and future of TV.
First up this week, it turns out I’m not the only lunatic rewatching ER at the moment, which led to a question about whether Peter Benton, Greg House, or some other famous TV doctor has the worst bedside manner. Please note: I was focusing only on doctor/patient interactions, and not their competence at diagnostics, treatment, surgery, or what have you.
Next up, the death of M*A*S*H star David Ogden Stiers (to whom Mike Ryan paid loving tribute earlier this week) led to a discussion of the most successful character replacements in TV history. What distinguishes a Frank Burns for Charles Emerson Winchester III swap from, say, Bo and Luke Duke being swapped out for Vance and Coy?
Finally, my perpetual ER rewatch, plus my recent research for books about Breaking Bad and The Sopranos, inspired a conversation about revisiting dark shows in dark times. Does anybody need to suffer through “Where’s Wallace?” and moments like it more than once?
As always, you can email me questions at askalan@uproxx.com, or tweet at me with the hashtag #AskAlanDay.
What about the doctor from Arrested Development who fails to consider how his statements will be interpreted. “He lost his left hand. So, like I said, he’ll be “all right””.
I haven’t had a problem with dark shows. Even the first season of The Leftovers I could binge easily. It’s comedies that are most likely make me tense up in discomfort and stop the player, often failing to finish (season 1 of Vice Principals, season 2 of Review).
I may be showing my age but the producers really lucked out with Cheryl Ladd’s Kris Munroe when Farrah Fawcett[-Majors] decided to pull what’s retroactively known as a David Caruso on Charlie’s Angels. Speaking of which, I’d probably rank Jimmy Smits’ arrival at NYPD Blue up there with just about any other switch, although Stiers and Harry Morgan on MASH are both perfectly emblematic of how to sub in a character without, like Alan says, really trying to replace one. I appreciated the link to Matt Ryan’s post, by the way, as it made me not only appreciate Stiers more but with just one paragraph got me missing Roger Ebert’s prose all over again.
+… While I only saw it in reruns (like most of MASH), Batman did something admirable in replacing Julie Newmar with Eartha Kitt as Catwoman — Lee Merriwether subbing for Newmar in the hastily produced movie was, no offense meant to the charm of either woman, subbing one lithe white brunette for another, but Kitt was a cool cat of literally another color.
Since Alan wrote a book about The O.C. I was really anticipating Taylor Townsend replacing Marissa Cooper as one of the better character replacements. Especially knowing Alan’s love for that final season.