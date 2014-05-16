What we learned from the 2014 TV Upfronts

#How To Get Away With Murder #The Flash
Senior Television Writer
05.16.14

Welcome to the end of Upfront Week, boys and girls. Over the past five days, we've gotten new schedules from (in chronological order) NBC, FOX, ABC, CBS and the CW. Many new shows have been ordered. Many other shows have been canceled – a bunch of which were first introduced to us a year ago at this time. Dan and I haven't had time to look at any of the pilots yet, and we'd rather not make too many snap judgments off of trailers, but there are already some lessons we can take from the decisions that were made, the shows that were ordered – and, in some cases, the shows that weren't – and more from upfront week.

TOPICS#How To Get Away With Murder#The Flash
TAGSflashHOW I MET YOUR DADHow to Get Away With MurderJOHN RIDLEYLEE DANIELSTERRENCE HOWARDThe FlashUpfronts 2014VIOLA DAVIS

