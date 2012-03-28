What’s wrong with these kids today?

I stepped back from regular reviews of “Smash” after last week’s episode, but in watching Monday’s, I couldn’t help marveling at how most of the hour felt like Theresa Rebeck wrote it on a dare to prominently include every one of the most hated characters and stories the show has developed in its short, uneven life. Particularly amusing, but not in the way intentioned, was that we actually took several minutes to revisit the legal troubles of Julia’s son Leo, who’s not only incredibly irritating but has nothing to do with the show within the show. At least when we spend time with the horrible Ellis, it’s within the context of making “Marilyn: the Musical,” or whatever it’s going to be called; why exactly are we spending time with Leo, who’s part of a plague of Annoying Teenage Boys who have descended on television in the last few years?
While I was musing on that yesterday, “The Shield” creator (and producer of “Terriers,” “The Unit,” “The Chicago Code,” etc.) Shawn Ryan was going on a Twitter run about all the ways “Smash” had gone awry, and suggested that at least some of the problems had to be coming from network notes. I asked whether we could blame networks for all the obnoxious teenage characters – not just Leo, but Tyler on “V,” Jack Linden on “The Killing” and Josh from “Terra Nova,” to name three recent examples – and he said yes, then tweeted, “Think a lot of writers/networks mistakingly think the mere presence of a teenager is show (however annoying) will lure teens into watching.”
And that’s not a new phenomenon, nor one that’s confined to adult programs. I remember when I was a kid, a lot of the cartoons I watched had kid characters – often, in the case of something like “Superfriends,” adding them to pre-existing source material where they didn’t exist – who were elevated to a position of prominence that never made sense to me at the time. With the benefit of hindsight, I have to agree with Shawn’s theory, and say they were there because an executive or producer assumed kids wouldn’t want to watch a bunch of grown-ups have adventures unless there was someone close to their own age to relate to. And it always seemed like a fundamental misunderstanding of the audience. Though some of the kids were non-terrible, I was tuning in to watch Superman or Batman or the guys from M.A.S.K. do something cool, not Wendy and Marvin, the Wonder Twins or Scott Trakker and his pet robot T-Bob. Or, to use a live-action example from when I was slightly older, think of Wesley Crusher, who was there as young audience bait, and yet is someone whom Wil Wheaton is still apologizing for 25 years later.
For similar reasons, I don’t think anyone’s not going to watch a show about the making of a Broadway musical, or the investigation into a murder in Seattle, or the forming of a rebellion against an alien invasion because there’s not a character their age on there. You’re going to watch or not watch because you’re interested in the subject. And yet time and again, we get these younger characters shoe-horned into genre pieces, and the great majority of them are unwatchable. It’s like everyone involved thought they just had to cast someone young-looking and get back to focusing on more important matters.
That’s not to say that there aren’t plenty of good teen characters of either gender on television. Just watch “Parenthood” (or, before it, “Friday Night Lights”) to see how well it can be done. But usually, these characters work because the show is designed to be as much about their concerns as the adults’, rather than sticking them in at the last minute to hit some kind of demographic sweet spot. I’ve mentioned how compelling Rex on “Awake” is, which is a credit to Dylan Minnette’s performance and the writing for the character, but that’s also a show that couldn’t exist without Rex; he’s as necessary to everything as Britten’s wife, his two partners, the cases, the shrinks, etc.
(It’s funny that both “Awake” and “Homeland” – which I thought (though others disagreed) did a very good job of integrating Brody’s daughter into the story and making her central to its resolution – are produced by Howard Gordon, who was also one of the key writers on “24,” which had the female equivalent of this problem in the perpetually-endangered Kim Bauer. At least there, they recognized after a few seasons that it was getting silly even by their standards and wrote Kim out.)
The kid characters on “Game of Thrones” are all very strong – and when you despise one of them, like Joffrey, it’s because you’re supposed to, and not because the writers and actors have fallen down on the job – but that’s also a show working off of source material where those characters existed, and I think it’s safe to say that George R.R. Martin wasn’t trying to cover as many demographic bases as possible when he conceived of all the characters in Westeros.
And there are some exceptions even to the idea of a teen boy character on a show where he’s not really necessary, like Noah Wyle’s oldest son Hal on “Falling Skies.” Whatever problems that show had as it moved on, Hal was never treated as an idiot plot device like Tyler or Josh, or a whiny brat of variable age like Leo. He didn’t do everything perfectly, but he also doesn’t get into trouble just to generate story, and he’s written consistently. Not the show’s greatest asset, but also not it’s hugest liability the way a bunch of these other teen boys are.
It’s gotten so bad that on our recent podcast review of “Missing” – where the teen character is baked into the premise (remember, Ashely Judd is a MOTHER, looking for HER SON!) – Dan and I actually felt the need to stop and discuss where Judd’s son fit on the Annoying Teenage Boy continuum. (My feeling was that he gets worse the more he’s given to do, which is generally not a good sign.) And Shawn, who’s currently at work on the “Last Resort” pilot for ABC, felt the need to remind his Twitter followers that this show will not feature any characters like that.
He’s not the only creator developing a pilot right now. There are dozens and dozens of drama and comedy pilots being shot and edited right now, and depending on which ones get picked up, we could face another wave of noxious, unnecessary, badly-written and/or performed underage characters coming our way in the fall. I’d like to think that the failure of “Terra Nova” (which was, after all, supposed to focus on the family), the “Smash” audience’s unrelenting hatred and mockery of Leo, etc., might convince producers and network suits that the new shows either need to do much better by their teen characters or else would be much better off without them, but I doubt it. I’ve seen too many Zan and Jaynas, too many Wesleys and (to borrow someone from the other gender) Kim Bauers to think we’re going to be rid of this phenomenon anytime soon. All we can really hope for is that the casting and writing gets better over time, but if not, we’re going to get more moments like Leo moaning like a 9-year-old, “My sister is waiting for us in China! What is going to happen to her if we don’t go and get her!”
What does everybody else think? What, to your mind, separates the good kids on adult shows from the bad?
Terra Nova wasn’t an adult drama like the other shows discussed. It’s family sci-fi hour. That doesn’t make him less announg.
True, but it really could’ve been anything. The initial idea was just “time travel + dinosaurs.” Fox, Spielberg, etc. decided they wanted it to be a family drama to attract as broad an audience as possible, which gave Josh greater prominence than he might’ve otherwise had.
Surprised ABC never tried to shoehorn in an annoying teen in Lost-we had Walt, but at least he was pertinent to the plot.
Boone and Shannon were both in their very early 20s, I think, which is awfully close. But that was another instance where they actually thought through who all the characters were beyond checking various demographic boxes.
And Walt himself wasn’t annoying, his father screaming after him was.
Just think, only another year or two until you can add Carl (Walking Dead) to this list. His propensity for wandering off must render him the dumbest child character since Kim Bauer.
I probably should’ve mentioned Carl somewhere, anyway. After all, he inspired this:
[getoutofherecarl.tumblr.com]
But at least Carl comes by his stupidity honestly. He inherited it from Lori!
Carl is too much overhsadowed by his mom`s legendary stupidity. That alone deserve a separate blog.
Can’t fault the acting with Carl because he is so young, but blaming the writing is deserved because I should not want to slap that hat off of that kid’s head so bad when I watch the show.
It runs contrary to most people’s experience when a teenage boy has to emote in a short timeframe. (IMO, this is a case where stereotypes have a basis in truth.) Therefore, when a tertiary teenage boy character has to work through packed dramatic dialogue, it feels off-putting, and makes the character seem whiny/entitled. And you can be a serial character and audiences may like you, but NOT a whiner (even when your attitude is justified, which is another topic altogether).
In a show focusing on teens, this problem is easily solved. The character gets more developed, and the audience is prepped for teen issues.
Also, it seems like people have weird hangups with teenages. There was a lot of antipathy towards Meadow and is a fair amount towards Walt Jr., but in both cases I think that says more about the audience than the characters.
I think Meadow and A.J. were both well-rounded, and when they were irritating, they were supposed to be.
I do wonder how much the problem may be exacerbated by current writers using AJ Soprano as a reference point for “Annoying Teenage Boy.” While I like him, I think he pushed the edge of that a bit towards the end of the show’s run, and certainly using him as a template could easily push the new character over that line.
I agree. I think Chase created Meadow as well-rounded. But particularly in the early seasons people didn’t want to be reminded that they were watching a show about a bad person and Meadow got in the way of their fun. (AJ I felt there were acting issues.)
He wasn’t a teen, but the son on The River was annoying as hell. Which was bad since he was the lead.
Very good article, mr. Sepinwall.
The common problem I see with teenagers on TV, it’s that they aren’t very deep. It’s like Rachel on Glee, she’s supposed to be a diva and she has to get all that she wants. But why? That’s something the show has Never explorer, why Rachel needs to be a diva?
About Josh from Terranova, That’s an example of somebody who was very useless to the story, but as the episodes went by, he became more relevant, and less annoying.
Since you mentioned Parenthood. I don’t think that Haddie it’s a very good character. Basically from what I have seen (Season 1-2), she’s only there to give Adam and Christina more storylines as parents, and how they manage their teenage daughter. But as a character, she wasn’t that deep or great. That was corrected when Michael B. Jordan’s character was introduced, but again that was another storyline for us to see how Adam and Christina would react, and what would they do.
Sorry if my English it’s not that great. ;)
I think the greatest problem for me with teenage or kid characters is that usually they’re there to do something silly or selfish and get themselves into trouble. And thus our hero adults have to constantly put themselves in danger to save them or bail them out. Maybe that’s life, but it seems to happen an inordinate amount of times on screen to create “drama”. It just makes you hate the kids. Someone like Amber on Parenthood, though she often gets herself into scrapes making bad decisions, she’s well rounded enough and played so well by Mae Whitman that you don’t hate her for all time. Personally, I never hated Kim Bauer, though I know I’m in the minority. And I’ll tell you why. Because that first season, even though she did stupid things and could be VERY whiney, she at least wasn’t a helpless victim and just expected dad to come save her. She actually DID things to try to get herself out of the situation. She tried to escape. And that I can respect.
‘Fess up, Alan: did you know the names Scott Trakker and T-Bob, or did you have to look them up?
Very good article. I would say that it’s a problem with all teen characters, not just boys: teen girls tend to be dumb bimbos or sarcastic, repressed brainiacs (like the Modern Family girls).
Oh, I knew them, Ken. My best friend Mike and I would complain constantly about them and how they overshadowed the guys like Buddy.
I think we’ve come to expect that teenage characters will be stereotypes out of “The Breakfast Club” (such as the kids on “Glee,” or the sexy older sister and studious younger sister on every family sitcom), and often played by actors well into their 20s.
And shows actually aimed at teens are either ridiculous soap operas (“Glee” again, or “90210”) or fantasies about magic making kids’ lives far more exciting.
Meanwhile, more realistic portrayals — such as the wonderful characters on “Freaks & Geeks” — get canceled quickly. (Maybe because they remind adults too much of their own actual, rather than idealized, teen years?)
As for sticking teen characters into adult shows, I’m guessing the producers are hoping they’ll end up with the perfect hot/sensitive combination of James Dean and Justin Bieber that will bring the new generation of big-spending teenage girls. But they have far more entertainment choices than network television.
I don’t know if you watch this show enough, but I think Zoe from Eureka was the perfect balance plot device and good character. While she did fall into the territory of teenager needs to be saved a few times, it was never in that much of an annoying way. And her character did grow and develop over time(only second to Jo in character development on the show imo).
There seems to be a massive correlation between how annoying these teenagers are with exactly how entitled they are. Think about it – for the kids in The Killing, V and (as far as I know) Terra Nova, they come from very loving families and the problem is, at worst, that their parents are too busy to pander to them. At least with Awake/Homeland, you can give them some leniency because they are adjusting to the new circumstances of a parent suddenly being dead/alive respectively.
And think of the youngsters on Friday Night Lights or (especially) The Wire – we liked them because we felt sorry for them every time something horrible happened to to them and they were just struggling to get a good education or future, often without the help of adults.
Most of the shows you’ve mentioned that have done a bad job are because we see what they have and think they have no reason to be bratty.
This hit the nail on the head. Entitled teens are always going to be annoying because they take their entitlement for granted. They then do stupid stuff (because that is what teens do). This makes viewers angry.
I’m not exactly sure why being annoying is the absolute worst thing you can be on a TV show(maybe stupid is up there), but it is.
Good point. I hated listening to the kids on V and The Killing whine and whine because their mother had a job to go to.
How did AJ Soprano escape this discussion?
The Killing is definitely the worst in regards to portrayal of teenagers. Seriously, there wasn’t one teen with one line of dialogue who wasn’t utterly despicable and ridiculous.
I agree with the examples you gave of good teenage characters, and I’d also throw in the Gallagher kids in Shameless. In general though, I agree; teens are often a huge problem. And I say that as an 18 year old male, so they’re definitely wrong if they think that a teenage character is going to make me (or anybody I know) interested in a show.
Besides attracting a younger audience, I think teens are also thrown into the mix to make lead characters themselves more relatable. I can see execs saying, “Nobody’s going to care about some Broadway producer. She can’t just be putting on a musical, she has to be trying to raise a family as well. People will relate to juggling work and family!” Jack Bauer isn’t just a cold-hearted kick-ass agent, he’s a father! (And they have to be teens so they can be on their own and not force the leads to have someone else raise their kids. Well, unless that can add to the character’s issues as in The Good Wife.)
Hell, Shawn Ryan’s own Vik Mackey was a dad but what The Shield did that other shows don’t is that it pretty much ignored the kids unless they were part of the story. And I think that’s the only way to deal with teen characters who aren’t a major part of the storytelling.
That’s a good point about relatability for adults as well. And that can work just fine if the kids are good characters or, like the three Macky children, used sparingly. It’s when they’re thrust front-and-center and stink that it’s a problem.
Plus, Jack Bauer was a FATHER looking for his kidnapped DAUGHTER!!!!!11!
Perhaps it is because the writers try too hard to make teenagers behave like what they thought what teens should be. Teen soaps have master making teens that are actual characters, whether they be complicated or shallow, and most importantly, behave like adults.
In terms of “Smash”, I think the addition of the teen was probably more of a note about making Debra Messing more relatable than wanting to draw teens in. I’m sure execs didn’t think some Broadway producer’s struggles to put on a Marilyn musical was going to play in Middle America so they added in the go-to “trying to juggle raising a family and…” (And those kids usually have to be teens so they can be off on their own most of the time and not with a nanny or someone else, unless that plays into the story ala The Good Wife.)
In the end, Shawn Ryan probably did the best job of dealing with kids with Vik Mackey’s brood. When they added to the story, they were there. When they didn’t, it was like they never existed.
It’s little more than laziness on the part of these writers. Sally Draper gets no more screen time than the average kid on these shows but she’s written as more than a plot device or foil for the protagonist. It’s certainly easier for the “Game of Thrones” or “Friday Night Lights” to do better work with their kid characters as they are featured players in the work, but it’s still possible without the additional spotlight.
“The Good Wife” is an example of how kids can be solid parts of the show despite very limited depth. When they’re annoying (Grace’s quest for religion, Grace’s tutor/YouTube video producer), it’s in a way that is actually human. Zach doesn’t show up much but when he does it’s generally with normal responses to situations. Because they don’t have a lot of screen time, the show smartly doesn’t make every time you see them some major conflict or incident of them causing trouble. You have to earn those moments.
People love to dump on the Soprano kids, but part of the problem there was that much of the depth they could have had (particularly A.J.) was used in Christopher’s storylines and relationship with Tony. You could have told most of the same stories with Christopher as Tony’s son rather than newphew, and many of them (favortism by Tony, conflict with Paulie, drug problem, etc) would be the plot points for a teenage/young adult character in other shows.
I always assumed the Soprano kids were deliberately awful. Tony’s justifications are all about taking care of his family and those kids are just personality disorders on legs. It underlines the fact that he’s a sociopath. Anything he touches will be rotten at the core. And worse, they’re not even the kind of dysfunctions Tony can understand. Foe example AJ is weak and histrionic rather than violent. I honestly hoped he’d drown, just to solve the problem, I can only assume some part of Tony did too.
I think “The Good Wife” uses their teen actors well: Zach is a well-behaved, smart kid; Grace is obnoxious, but well-meaning.
I don’t think Grace is obnoxious at all. She’s curious, and worry about the world surround her based on her experience. both teens are great on that show.
Who are some good teen characters in contemporary TV(besides the ones that Alan mentioned)?
I’ll get the ball rolling: George Michael, Maebe Funke, Ann Veal, Steve Holt (STEVE HOLT!) in Arrested Development; Kaylee Hooper in 30 Rock; Walter Junior in Breaking Bad; Everyone in Freaks and Geeks…anyone else?
When you open it up to comedy, I would say on a percentage basis teenagers are as successful as adult characters – Suburgatory, The Middle, the Showtime “comedies”, Cougar Town.
With dramas, it becomes more complicated when you feature shows based around teens. Presuming an interest in teen shows, they are about as successful as adults in dramas.
Every teen character in THE WIRE.
Especially the 4th season where they all just crushed it.
The teen characters on “Once and Again” (specifically Julia Whelan and Evan Rachel Wood) were just as good as the adult characters.
Alexis in Castle comes to mind. I also liked the daughter in Lie to Me.
And of course, all of the teens in Veronica Mars.
One of the reasons I really loved United States of Tara was because of how well-developed Marshall and Kate were and that their rebelliousness (much like Rex in Awake) was organic to the story.
I’ve found the bratty teen kid to be such a frustratingly exhausting archetype, one that I realized was stupid at about the same time I reached the age of those characters. It’s a shame that they’re still trotting it out time and time again.
I wonder if part of the popularity of either hypercompressed timelines (one season=much less than one year of time passage, as in the Shield, Lost, early Gray’s Anatomy) and hyperextended timelines (24, where 2-4 years routinely passed between seasons) is partially due to the fact that if you do either, you just can’t have teen/kid characters and so you get an excuse to ignore those notes…
I hate all characters that make idiotic decisions strictly to drive the plot (see Lori on the Walking Dead, the worst character on TV right now).
It that of all the teen son/dau characters about 80% of the are written so that they make dumb decisions to drive plot. Which is why we hate most of these teen characters on TV right now.
Compounding that problem is that these are teen actors, who are sometimes not great at acting. So the inexperienced teen actors can’t make us forgive the poor writing for a character as a good seasoned actor would. Much like everyone likes Joel Kinnaman performance, while hating the writing on The Killing.
I am a little younger than Wil Wheaton and initially found Star Trek: TNG more interesting to watch because of his presence. But I came to recognize the issues.
This has often (always?) been a problem. Three words: Kim Bauer, Dawn, and Connor.
I agree wholly and unreservedly with your shoehorn observations, but for my own thinking, would attribute more relative weight to the chops (or lack thereof) possessed by youthful actors carrying those roles … an accurate indicator to flag good from the bad, if not the primary reason they are either well or poorly articulated. On a very basic level, I consider the failure of success of any character on any show to be most directly attributable to the writers (very big surprise).
Once the writing hurdle is cleared, however, the acting skill of those cast to the role becomes the holy grail of relative success. The best writing on the planet cannot make a great kid character from an actor who can’t carry the weight of portraying an age where compelling is so often defined by how one breaks away from necessarily nescient character mores, ethics and attributes. And also by being petulant, annoying, infuriating and down-right dumbass while maintaining a believable, unspoken and often barely perceivable subtext (keeping subtext SUB being the bane of all actors, adult OR child) of “it’s just a phase” to balance the scales to hope for the long run.
To that point, I’d note that Dylan Minnette was as exceptional in “Saving Grace” as he is in “Awake” because, simply stated, he is an exceptional actor. Likewise, the same show-stealing potential Evan Peters showed as Jesse Varon in “Invasion” has born mad fruit as Tate Langdon in “American Horror Story,” a character every twitch as horrific as Joffrey in “Game of Thrones” yet also such a vulnerable, conflicted teenager in a plethora of excruciatingly realistic ways as to put a viewer to moral crisis for the sin of feeling so much compassion and empathy for a sociopathic monster. And not to limit the comparison by gender, Tassia Farmiga as Violet in “American Horror Story” exceeds all possible high measure in portraying an angst-ridden teen who exudes equal measures of smackability and loveability, while Kaitlyn Dever as Lorretta McCreedy on “Justified’ not only held her own against both Timothy Olyhpant and Margo Martindale, she actually managed to swipe a few scenes here and there on the strength of an impeccable foundation of resilience, ferocity and vulnerability as is unique to the socially and domestically embattled young.
So for myself, I’d say a huge chunk of what separates the good from the bad when it comes to kids on adult shows falls to the skill of the actors hired to portray those kids. Writing wise, any believable and/or compelling child character can best be defined “chaos put to flesh” for simple reason of the wildly erratic, inconsistent and as-of-yet unformed personality traits as would serve the role of identity socks in how often they are changed for purpose of trying new ones on for size as is the primary pursuit of most kids flailing about to the intended end of growing up to the adults they wish to become. Which is to say, a writer can take enormous liberties with child character attributes without straining the bounds of either consistency or credulity, so the primary task they face would be to not mistake petulance for personality nor youth for simplicity. While, on the other hand, the actor charged with creating an actual KID from the writers’ script? Now there’s the rub, because that is a far more Herculean task to overcome; and young actors capable of grasping and portraying both the emotional and intellectual complexities of being at once subtle and over-wrought, at once predictable and wildly erratic, while also being true to the essence of what it means to be a real kid are few and far between, and they’re usually already under contract to somebody else when you need them.
Which is to say, the current crop of mockable kid characters on TV is nothing new, but rather an ongoing struggle faced by shows fishing from a very small and ever-changing pool of potential ACTING talent as is immeasurably complicated by the frustratingly small window of opportunity as exists between an identified actor of adequate chops being too young to play the role and too old. To such extent, in fact, that over the past several YEARS, I find myself only able to nominate (beyond those already noted) to the positive balance of the rightfully mocked as you’ve already mentioned a relative few, amongst them: Caleb (Lucas Black) and Meryln Temple (Sarah Paulson) in “American Gothic;” Cael Malloy (Noel Fisher) in “The Riches;” Joan Girardi (Amber Tamblyn), Grace Polk (Becky Wahlstrom) and Adam Rove (Chris Marquette) in “Joan of Arcadia;” Heather Wiseman (Heather Matarazzo) in “Now and Again;” Jessie (Evan Rachel Wood) and Eli (Shane West) Sammler in “Once and Again;” George (Ellen Muth) and Reggie (Britt McKillip) Lass in “Dead Like Me;” Young Sam Winchester (Colin Ford) in “Supernatural;” George and Albert (Braeden Lemasters) and Maria (Emily Rios) in “Men of a Certain Age.”
But if it’s just the quality of the acting, wouldn’t the same problem crop up in comedy? After all, the first rule of acting: dying is easy, comedy is hard.
I see the problem as universal to comedy as it is to drama … perhaps even compounded if for no other reason than because exaggeration is such a comedic standard. Comedic characters, adult or child, are often written and portrayed so far off the mark of reality that the breadth of deviation itself is the whole point.
In that context, grossly exaggerated failures of personality are usually celebrated as “funny” inthat they serve to catalyst the protagonist’s rants, raves and routines.
Good timing and acting chops are 2 entirely different things. Probably depends on the perspective of the judge as to which is “harder”, but when it comes to creating a kid character who doesn’t need to be smacked simply for breathing, comedy often judges that “funny” where drama doesn’t.
And isn’t the first rule of acting to not trip over the furniture? ;)
I have a question. Is the complaining about teens in a lot of these shows because they aren’t realistic or that they’re annoying? I’m not too far removed from being a teenager myself and didn’t really see any issues with how Tyler from V was portrayed from a realism perspective, he was just sort of stupid and short-sighted, which a large portion of teens are.
So if the problem is that they are annoying, it becomes a question of whether you purposely stick to non-annoying teens to avoid alienating the viewer, even though you may not be capturing “teens” quite as well. If it’s realism that is the problem, then you guys are seeing something I’m not (I’ve watched V, The Killing, the Walking Dead out of the ones that have been complained about.)
It’s not *because* they are annoying. There are many examples of teenagers in shows who do or say stupid things but still good characters. Take Lip in Shameless as just one example.
It’s *why* they are annoying. When they are written to just do extraordinarily stupid things for the sole purpose of giving the adult characters something to react too, it’s irritating to a lot of people. There is no better example than the son in Terra Nova, or Leo in Smash (or the douchebag in V for that matter).
Yes, teenagers do stupid things in real life, we’ve all been there. And it’s possible to create great entertainment out of that fact. Smash, Terra Nova, et all however is just lazy writing, stirring up conflict in the most banal and – dare I say it again – annoying manner possible.
And the stupider/more irritating the character is, the less anyone cares about saving his ass. He becomes a Plot Tumor. And usually shows with annoying teens take great care to give them at least 20 minutes of the plot per show so you can’t ignore them easily, either.
This is so true.
One of the worst, for me, was the son on “Damages.” He was the worst part about the first season, and it’s a shame they kept him around for the next two. I haven’t seen season four, but I’m sure they found a way to work him in.
I was a fan of Patty’s son, Michael, during the first 3 seasons. But his storyline in Season 4 was a No-No for me.
Michael was GREAT on that show. He’s the only person beside Ellen who can play mind games with Patty, he knows her mother so well, he doesn’t take her BS. That character was never meant as a standard annoying teen at all, Damages is not that kind of show where they felt the need to insert some stereotypical teen.
So happy you wrote this… I feel like every single week I watch Smash there are two glaring things: Leo and Ellis. Where I guess Ellis has a point, Leo absolutely doesnt.
I think part of the problem with this epidemic is that sometimes teen and kid actors just aren’t as good as the casting directors think they will be. I know this is an issue Mad Men faces with Bobby every season, but got super lucky with Sally. The biggest problem for these shows is that if they introduce a teenager who theoretically has a purpose, they can’t just write them off and get another actor. I guess they could and should stop writing plots for them, but then again sometimes crappy television is just crappy television.
One question to ponder, is that if all the crappy teen acting makes really good acting like the kids on parenthood or Kiernan Shipka seem even better than they really are? My answer is no, but it could be subconsciously influencing our opinions.
Another thought:
Obviously, there are more teen actors than teen roles. But I wonder if you are an agent/manager with a talented teen, you steer them to a teen show where they have the possibility as lead rather than loosely recurring role. Maybe CW and ABC Family are getting the pick of the litter, and other shows get the leftovers.
that’s true and it has to do with what type of teen characters they play. on CW and ABC Family, they still do have awful actors sometimes. but the difference for their shows compare to other networks’ annoying teens is that they have teens doing fairly adult/ridiculous/un-teen stuff, which makes their soaps fun because they don’t have to be realistic. I think networks sometimes try so hard to get teens to be what they thought teens should be and that just came off as annoying.
I don’t like Shameless very much, but I have to say, the kids on the show are the best on tv: Jeremy Allen White, Emma Kenney, Lauren Wiggins, Cameron Monaghan, etc. are all terrific.
Edie Falco’s daughter on Nurse Jackie is also incredibly underestimated.
On the other hand, you get kids like Laura Linney’s son on The Big C or David Duchovny’s daughter on Californication… The list is infinite.
Wow, great minds…
The daughter in Castle, though not obnoxious, is certainly annoying in her smug perfectness. The son in The Big C is horrible, as are both kid/kid BF in Californication. But then I can’t stand any Disney/Nickelodeon youngster my kids adore…
If you look at TV shows with successful teen characters, they are usually mature for their age. Either they are relatively mature because the adults largely act like teenagers, like the OC, Gossip Girl, and any other CW-teen/tween fantasy programs, or they are mature because of adverse circumstances like Friday Night Lights, Shameless, and Game of Thrones. Immaturity annoys the viewers not the age. In fact, I would say that the latter category is more interesting because you essentially have more opportunities for a character a person generally likes and respects making a stupid mistake that can be justified in the viewer’s mind.
So the solution is obvious for network primetime. Write the teenagers maturely. I know it will be a stretch for most hollywood types because they spoil their children but that’s why they call it fiction!
I wonder if the root of the issue is that writers in the TV business are working off a flanderized version of teenagers based on the “emo trend” from a few years ago.
Surprised you didn’t mention “The Sopranos” which had the most loathsome kids on TV ever in the later seasons. Just awful to watch and completely dragged the show down.
If sci fi fans disliked Wesley Crusher, they loathed Adric, a companion of the 4th and 5th Doctors in the mid 1980s. And based on his book, the actor acknowledged that he probably deserved it, at least from his cast mates.
Alan, Another point that hasn’t been noted yet is the effect of the lead performance and how it impacts the teenage characters.
Most of the Shows you mention of having poorly written Teenage characters, also have Lead adults, that are either out of their own depth (V, Terra Nova, the river), are having to give a performance that elevates subpar material, ( the killing, missing, smash) or are stretching their own limits to play something spectacular (24, sopranos)
Its been shown that when you have inexperienced actors, you need to surround them with talent to do the dramatic heavy lifting and let them pick their places to shine.
yet these teen characters they are often given hard to play roles, where they are mini leads of a boring subplot within an already flawed show,
Obligatory Becca Moody reference. Just about every scene she’s in is cringe worthy. But Californication has gotten so bad now that it’s almost a moot point.
Alan:
What are your thoughts on the teenage (and younger) children cast in “The Wire?”
And of course most of the kids you mention were annoying, and reason enough to TUNE OUT
In mentioned the older cartoons that shoehorned in a younger character, who forgot probably the worst one ever: Scrappy Do.
The original Annoying Teenage son was Tom Cruise’s kid in War of the Worlds. “Dad, I hate you ! I need to fight aliens by my self! God you’re so stupid!”
There are PLENTY of talented young actors. I don’t know who cast Leo but they need to rethink the way they cast roles. because there are so many talented unknown actors who could have brought more to the table.
This was spot on. I’m a huge fan of Smash, but it has so many issues including Leo’s subplot. His lines sound like they should be said by a 5 year old rather than a teenager. And he’s also insufferable (which is also a good adjective to give many of the characters on Smash). The two reasons I’m still tuning into this show is (1) Megan Hilty and (2) the original music, but even those two reasons are not making a strong enough case to tune in each week.
How can you forget Scrappy-Doo ….?