When good shows go bad: Terrible episodes of great TV dramas

“The Sopranos” is one of the greatest drama series ever made, but it was not immune from clunkers. (When Tapper made that joke, several followers protested that episodes featuring dreams, Vito in New Hampshire and/or Janice’s love life all were more deserving of the Comic Book Guy-esque scorn.) “Breaking Bad” managed to make it through 62 episodes without a bad one (though your mileage will vary on that depending on your feelings about “Fly”), but that’s the exception more than the rule. Sometimes you get the stinkers early on, when a show is still figuring itself out (say, during “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” season 1). Sometimes, they come much later in the run, when the writers are starting to run out of ideas (say, a certain “ER” helicopter crash). Comedies tend to have a much higher variance than dramas – I could very easily come up with a list of 10 terrible episodes of “The Office” while sticking only to the Steve Carell years, and I loved “The Office” – so it stands out more when a great drama has a bad outing (whether at the time you’re watching or in hindsight) than when a comedy stumbles.
So before Columbus Day is too far in our rearview mirrors, I thought I’d take a look at some of the weakest episodes of some of the best dramas over the last few decades.
The Christmas and Halloween episodes of My So-Called Life are incredible disasters as well..
There are those who loathe the MSCL Christmas ep and those who cry at the mere thought of it. Like “Fly,” it is polarizing.
I don’t know about MSCL, but “Fly” was great
I loved Fly. So loved it.
I loved Fly as well. I thought it was riveting.
I’ll chime in as a “Fly” hater (except for the great monologue). When my teenaged son watched the series with me (rewatch for me), he too found it the only bad episode and begged me to just fast-forward.
Good list, there are many BSG bottle episodes that could fit this bill though.
For BSG that would make a long list. The one with boxing match, the one where Tyrol and his wife were trapped together and had to resolve their problems, to name just two offenders.
BSG was consistently brilliant right up through “Resurrection Ship, Part II”, which is where I advise those new to the series to just stop and savour what they have seen. After that, it is more about counting the good episodes (and there were a few) than the bad.
“The one with the boxing match” is one of my top 5 episodes of BSG. Goes to show ;)
“Scar”
Any Sopranos episode that devoted more than 5 minutes to AJ clubbing in NYC or spending time with Blanca (Diana Ramirez) and her kid are the worst episodes ever.
Come on, they were good. And Blanca was a necessary part of the AJ arc that finished the series.
As far as silly one-off episodes of Homicide go, “Thrill of the Kill” and “Homicide.com” have to at least be pretty high on the list, right?
Homicide ended after season three. I don’t about these episodes of which you speak
Most of season 7 qualifies for the list. That’s when they really started trying to be a slick soap like NYPD Blue. Homicide was at its best seasons 1 – 5. Season 6 had some good stuff too.
Bayliss in leather cruising a gay bar has to count, too.
Not sure if the entire episode was bad, but 24 revealing Almeida wasn’t dead and had a new evil bad guy voice….that was just garbage. Show had pretty must lost the plot at that point though.
Tony’s new voice was the worst!
Good call. I enjoy that 24 goes over the top, it’s part of what I enjoy about it. But Tony’s resurrection was a bit left fieldy. Also… I could’ve done without the character lady Starbuck played and her entire storyline.
Tony being alive is a big stretch but his storyline made sense. When someone murders your wife in front of you, are you sure you wouldn’t be changed a little bit? And Tony wasn’t bad just for the sake of badness, he wanted to get to the people who murdered his wife to get revenge. I think that makes more sense more than Logan stuff in season 5, although season 5 is hell of a lot better than season 7.
It was barely plausible by 24 standards. But Tony was my favorite non-Jack character, so I decided not to ask too many questions because I was just happy to have him back.
“Exposé” is the Lost episode I hate the most.
I thought the episode itself was well done and enjoyed it. I think the biggest argument was that it was unnecessary, but if I remember there was a Boone/Shannon call back and reveal that it was actually paralysis was sort of cool. Not just killing 2 hated characters, but buying them alive.
Episode was Meh but the way it ended, with the two hated characters being buried alive, was awesome.
Not only do I disagree but Expose is in my top 5 Lost episodes ever. I know I am alone in this but I really really enjoyed it. I liked the Fake out opening. I liked how it revisited the early episodes from a different point of view and as Dan mentioned, I liked the dark Alfred Hitchcock Presents ending.
I actually loved this episode. It was a really creative way of dealing with two characters that the writers knew that most of the audience hated and it was done with a bit of a wink. I also liked the fact that Nikki & Paulo actually discovered a lot of things before the main characters did and just decided not to tell them.
Pretty sure that episode was written before Nikki and Pablo were even conceived. Those characters were created just to be killed off.
That’s flat out untrue. Lindelof and Cuse have said that before Nikki and Paulo were introduced, they had gotten complaints about how all the background characters are just there and don’t actually do anything. Then, when they saw how negatively the audience reacted to them (particularly Nikki), they decided to kill them off.
As long as you accept that a Lost episode can be fun if it doesn’t advance the mysteries of the show (and doesn’t pretend to try to), then Expose is a lot of fun. I enjoyed it back when it aired. The idea of applying Rosencranz and Guildenstern to Lost is, dare I say, brilliant.
The Lost episode I detest the most is season two’s “Fire + Water”, which was just cruel towards Charlie to no real dramatic end, because his whole “baby kidnapping” pariah bit was completely ignored by the end of the season.
Greg, you’re almost right. Minor point, but Darlton said they realized their mistake when they saw dailies of Nikki and Paulo. This was before the episodes aired and the fans responded.
Yeah, I really hated Fire + Water too. Way too much religious imagery that pretty much amounted to a whole lot of nothing. Charlie is also a lot less interesting when he’s sulking and is basically being ostracized by the rest of the group.
N and P were created to be killed off. MOST of the characters on that show were created to be killed off. (Ben linus being a rare case of stayed execution. Do you think that Mikhail, Ethan and Charlotte were all knocked off because their daily s were bad?
I’d like to echo the sentiment that Monty Jack and Greg have expressed and cast my vote for “Fire + Water” as the worst episode of Lost. At the very least, given the subjective nature of this exercise, it’s the episode that I personally dislike the most. While “Stranger in a Strange Land” was very, very bad and deserves all the ridicule that it receives, it aired during the first half of Season 3, amidst a stretch of episodes in that I consider to be Lost at its lowest ebb. (When opening the door to discussion of Lost’s ‘lowest ebb’, I should mention that I am far more inclined to defend the sixth season than most, and to this day I still like the finale. So take my opinion with a grain of salt if you must). As such, I found it less jarring than I otherwise might have. Plus, as Alan notes, “Stranger in a Strange Land” ultimately provided the impetus that Lindelof and Cuse needed to secure an end date for the show, so at least something good came out of it. I don’t particularly like “Expose”, but I accepted it as a necessary episode to dispose of two characters who weren’t working but had received a little too much build-up to just be killed off randomly like Arzt (or later, Ilana). Plus, that episode featured Billy Dee Williams, which bumped it up at least a full letter grade in my book.
By contrast, “Fire + Water” aired during the middle of the second season, a period where Lost was going through some painful adjustments but still consistently reaching great heights. “Fire + Water” aired two weeks after “The 23rd Psalm” – the first Eko-centric episode, and one of my personal favorites – and two episodes before “One of Them”, the Sayid-centric episode that introduced Henry Gale/Ben Linus – another episode that I love. Bracketed by those two and several other strong episodes, “Fire + Water” stuck out like a sore thumb. Charlie and Driveshaft wearing diapers and singing for a commercial. Charlie’s sudden religious fervor leading him to kidnap Aaron and run into the ocean with him, defending himself by exclaiming “the baby needs to be baptized!” And the subsequent brief rise of ‘Evil Hoodie Charlie’ in “The Long Con” – helping Sawyer steal the guns and claiming that Locke had made himself “an enemy” – souring an episode that I otherwise liked. Then it’s all mostly forgotten. Ugh. Nothing good about it at all.
@Prettok
If you are inferring that characters are created with the possibility of them being killed off at some point in the back of the writer’s mind, then I guess you’re right. But the majority of the time, writers do not create characters simply to have them killed off. That’s a silly assertion to make.
You’re even wrong about Ben Linus being created to kill off. He was created to be a guest star and Darlton’s intention was to use somebody else that we had yet to meet as the leader of The Others. Had Emerson simply been a guest star, you’re right, he could have been killed off. But he also simply could have been released or traded to The Others and we simply could have never seen him again. The only reason he became a regular was because Darlton loved Michael Emerson’s performance so much.
As I said at the time, what’s better than an episode where Nikki and Paolo die? An episode where Nikki & Paolo die twice!!!
“Then, when they saw how negatively the audience reacted to them (particularly Nikki), they decided to kill them off.”
Heh. Would that the showrunners behind Homeland could apply the same magic to Dana. Sadly, they won’t. Ever. Thus killing a (once) great show.
About my Nikki and Paulo comments…
I’m just quoting the creators of the show. From the Lost podcasts. They knew there was something very wrong with the way that Nikki and Paulo turned out – not at all like the planned. And they knew it before the audience saw the first ever Nikki and Paulo scene. So they gave them a grand exit.
And I agree about Fire+Water. What a mess. A total mess. At least Stranger in a Strange Land had a nice scene with Sawyer and that kid. The one who liked Alex (Ben’s ‘daughter’).
By the end of Season Five, I had come to hate LOST, which I had at one time considered the best show on TV. And a lot of the episodes I liked when I first saw them now have a retroactive taint on them (because I know the seemingly cool, mysterious elements were all BS).
But Exposé I thought was wickedly clever at the time, and to me it still holds up more than most episodes, precisely because it does not interact much with all that bullshit mythology.
Knew you would include something from LOST here, but my mind immediately went to “Across The Sea”, AKA the one that exclusively focused on Jacob and his brother that had Allison Janney in it for some reason towards the end of season 6. I remember being so pissed after watching that episode. There were only four hours left of my favorite television show ever, and you decide to waste one of them on that garbage? Without any of the main characters in it?
“Open House” is a pretty bad Breaking Bad episode. Surely worse than “Tea Leaves” (which i actually liked if i think about it)
Open House had a wonderful exploration of Jesse’s guilt, and the rest of the episode is pretty much divisive. Sure, it’s not as good as later season 4 episodes (especially from Salud to Face Off), but it’s a necessary episode, and I think it was great. There’s not even a merely good episode of Breaking Bad, in my opinion. Bitch.
Having just rewatched all of BB prior to this season, I agree that “Open House” is the weakest episode of that show. But I disagree that it’s worse than “Tea Leaves,” and it certainly doesn’t belong on this list. Judged by the standards of your average high-quality TV drama, “Open House” was a fine episode. By typical BB standards, it’s subpar. Marie’s kleptomania was always one of the least compelling aspects of the show, and everything else that happens in the episode is basically set-up/transition. The only two things that are really effective in that episode are Jesse’s go-kart ride/party from hell, and Saul’s hysterical brainstorming schpiel (“How about terrorism?!”).
Huh, I wouldn’t nominate “Open House” as one of the very best episodes, but it was at least average for BB, which makes it great.
I knew Co-Pilot had to be on this list. What a terrible episode. It’s not just a badly written episode, like most of the ones on this list, it actually undercuts the plot of the whole series if you don’t decide to just forget it ever happened. Yuck.
Yeah I had it down too. It is the one episode that really sticks out like a flashing neon light, it’s just so wrong.
The also just stick it right in the middle of the season as well. I was watching it on DVD but if you had of been watching weekly on TV it would have been really confusing.
The worst is that it just kills the momentum right as they are getting towards the payoff with The Money Train.
There was one highlight in that episode – when the “about to retire” detective (forgot his name) is making fun of Dutch behind his back, telling everyone how Dutch put his wife in AA and she had an affair with her sponsor, got knocked up, and divorced Dutch. I always thought of him as kind of a tragic character, who wanted so badly to be liked, and everyone was just laughing it up at his agony. I thought they’d explore that more, but if I remember correctly it was never mentioned again.
Wait, how did Tea Leaves make the list when I’ve seen Alan mention ‘The Grown Ups’ as the most reviled episode ever? And I agree with him. Grown Ups was a total miscalculation on every level. I would nominate the first episode of season three as the second worst episode.
I stopped watching ER after the first helicopter accident. I’m kind of glad I did. That was so ridiculous I was laughing.
Interesting list. I’d add “The Long Con” (Lost), “Fear Her” (Doctor Who), “Credit Where Credit’s Due” (Veronica Mars) and Twin Peaks season 2 episodes 11-12, which decided to follow up the climax of the series’ main plotline with a story about one of the show’s least interesting characters having an out-of-town adventure with no connection to the rest of the storylines or characters.
“Co-Pilot” is particularly egregious because Shawn Ryan notes in a season one commentary that a lot of shows suffer from “pilot-itis” and that the Shield pilot was specifically designed to start in the middle of the action … and then they went and produced an actual pilot, which failed for exactly the reasons they explain on the commentary.
Love & Monsters is by far the worst nu-Who episode.
The Long Con would make my top 10 Lost episodes. So amazing.
Nope. If there’s any episode of Veronica Mars that should be on this list (and there is, I love the show, but there surely is), it’s Show Me the Monkey. My God, that was bad.
The worst Veronica Mars episode for me is One Angry Veronica. Even without the awful Coma Baby stuff, the main storyline doesn’t work at all.
Good call on the Twin Peaks episodes. That whole business with James was ridiculous. Though I can see that trying to put some mileage between him and Donna, by far the two worst characters by that point in the show whose individual obnoxiousness only multiplied exponentially when they were together, would in theory be a good thing. I just think we didn’t need to see any of it.
Really enjoyed this list.
That ER video is hilarious, and the effects are just so awful.
That was a dreadful Lost episode. Though the show did have a lot of really dodgy ones in the back-half of S2 to the first-half of S3. Can’t mind exactly when, but Sawyer & Kate shagging in the cage like savages while the Others watched on CCTV camera was just really terrible.
The scene in Homeland where Brody tampers with Walden’s heart monitor is one of the funniest things I have ever seen. Awful, awful episode from a critical standpoint but god damn hilarious.
I’d say the entire second half of last season is similarly ridiculous. First, a terrorist as infamous as Osama bin Laden manages to get into the U.S.; then he kidnaps Carrie, whom he has NO WAY OF KNOWING IS INVOLVED WITH BRODY; and THEN, after he lets her go, SHE GOES BACK IN AFTER HIM BY HERSELF! Sure, singlehandedly go after the world’s most dangerous terrorist instead of waiting ten minutes for backup! Nah, you won’t need a weapon!
Also terrible last season was Dana and the VP’s son running over a random woman. I fail to see how ANY plot purpose was served by it.
Homeland doesn’t really qualify as one of the best drama shows of the past years though. It had a great first season, then its second season started out great too.. only to become ridiculous for the rest of the season. Season 3 so far isn’t being particularly great neither.
Yolatrendoid: Nazir knew about Brody and Carrie via Roya.
Come on, the S2 finale where the CIA allows a random SUV to park outside the memorial service takes it hands down.
Not that it tied into the main storyline, but the hit-and-run did have some dramatic payoff, when Dana is going nuts trying to do the right thing and take responsibility, and you can see the malaise in Walden’s son as he tries to make her understand how even if they wanted to do the right thing, their parents will gloss the whole thing over to “protect” them, even if it would ultimately be better for them to take responsibility.
I love that you used the “24” cougar episode first. I mentioned it just a couple of days ago while discussing the fact that Dana Brody and her silly melodramas are still on “Homeland.” Much like Kim Bauer, she’s a character who DEFINITELY should’ve exited by now.
Up there with the “Jack’s tattoos” episode of “Lost,” I’d have to rank “The One Where Nikki and Paolo” die as the worst. Here the producers went through a huge amount of trouble to digitally insert them into old footage to make it look like they’d been there all along; and then they did ABSOLUTELY NOTHING with the characters for half a season; and then, in a single episode, both made them bad guys and subjected them to an awful — and awfully ridiculous — death of being buried alive after being stung by some insect that paralyzed them for 24 hours.
This is similar to the “Fly” episode of Breaking Bad. See a comment about it above.
Btw I know a lot of people have problems with the “Lost” finale, but I generally liked it — with one huge exception. Sayid spent his whole time on the island pining for his Iraqi love, Nadia. After returning to America, he finds her, falls in love with her and marries her, only to have Widmore cruelly kill her. But then, in the finale, his eternal soul partner is supposed to be SHANNON? The chick he shacked up with for a few weeks on the island?!?
I didn’t like the Lost finale as much as you did (never has a show done so much damage to its legacy in its last five minutes, which was the TV equivalent of blowing a save in Game 7 of the World Series), but I completely agree with you on Sayid and Shannon. Absolutely ridiculous, the TV version of the end of Titanic.
Yeah, that was TOTAL bullshit. I guess the writers wanted to have as many callbacks to previous episodes as possible, but Shannon and Boone were the two weakest and least-interesting season-one characters, and it didn’t bother me at all that they were quickly killed off (okay, I missed seeing Maggie Grace in a bikini, but still). I mean, Sayid knew Shannon for MAYBE a month, slept with her once, and yet SHE’S the girl he’s going to spend eternity with?
Never have understood the hatred for “Tea Leaves”, I think it’s quite strong. There are two episodes of Mad Men that stand out to me as terrible–whichever one where Betty gives birth to Gene (that’s right, I hate the dream sequences!) and “The Crash”, the absolutely dreadful entry from this past season where the entire office was on speed.
Agree that “Bre king Bad” never had a bad one and frankly “Fly” May be my favorite episode they ever did. As for “The West Wing”, my answer would be the one with all the insipid patter and preachiness aka all of them.
Your opinion has forever been nullified due to your hatred of The West Wing. Goodbye.
“The Crash” though, is like “Fly” in that certain fans really loved it, and others were aghast.
Brother I am right there with you. “Fly” is my favorite episode and the only one in the series I constantly say hasn’t a single flaw. More than any other episode it dug into Walt’s psyche and had us question his mental state/perception on reality.
I’m one of the few people that is hot and cold on Fly (though I probably lean more told the cold side) But I do have one question for people that love it. Did the episode actually change anything? What I mean by that is, if we took the episode out, would it have any effect on what happened after it?
Agree on the Fly thing, but I loved West Wing. Hated the episode where it is shot live because of some documentary thing happening behind the scenes. Or in front of them. You want self-conscious, like ‘Christopher’ in the Sopranos? WW nailed that. Ugh. I hate that episode so much, I don’t even know its title, so please, don’t enlighten me. :)
And don’t get me started on Sons of Anarchy.
To the poster that wrote, “But I do have one question for people that love it. Did the episode actually change anything? What I mean by that is, if we took the episode out, would it have any effect on what happened after it?”
Fly was huge for allowing Walt to nearly slip and tell Jesse that he watched Jane die (he didn’t kill her goddamit but he could have saved her, I s’pose) Walt had a bad history of letting substances like anaesthesia, random sleeping agents and alcohol loosen his tongue a tad too much. Just before his surgery, under mild sedative, he told Skyler he had another cellphone. Later, in season 4, at Hank’s house, he hinted that Heisenberg might still be alive, so yes, Fly advanced this terrible tendency Walt had to bloody shoot himself in the foot, and everywhere else, for that matter. Damn I miss BrBa.
Are episodes only good (or riveting, as in Fly’s case) when they change things? Is that what your saying?
@Greg, if you were responding to what I said..I was responding to the anonymous poster about whether Fly changed anything. But episodes like Fly are not only good for having advanced the story, but for showing character and getting a laugh. Fly did all of those things. I also loved it because it showed Walt’s obsessiveness which both helped and hurt him (past and going forward) as well as others, it showed the flaws in Walt’s and Jesse’s relationship and also some of the love between them. For example, Jesse putting Walt to bed; Walt giving that final warning to Jesse about skimming the meth to sell off-license, as it were. That was how the episode started, in any case, Walt trying to figure out where the wastage was going, and trying to give Jesse the benefit of the doubt (also love). Translating Jesse’s ‘crud’ (which I think Jesse was trying to use as a possible reason for the incremental loss of meth he was stealing) into ‘vestiges’, Walt’s more elegant word. Yeah, vestiges.
Fly works on many excellent levels.
I was the one that asked the question about whether “Fly” changed anything. Since I’m logged in, I’m not sure why my name didn’t show up.
Anyway, to Greg, who asked if I was saying that episodes are only good if they change things, the answer is no, I don’t believe that. But in Breaking Bad’s case, episodes DID tend to advance the plot in some way and even after reading Athabasca’s first defense of the episode, I still don’t believe it had any effect on the rest of the series because the fact that Walt tended to let things slip when he is inebriated had already been somewhat established and would later be even better established in later episodes.
@Athabasca
As I just said, I don’t believe that “Fly” was all that helpful in informing the audience about Walt’s inebriation slips. However,based on you’re points about Jesse putting Walt to bed and the episode deepening their relationship, you have at least somewhat convinced me that it moved plot forward, but I’m still not entirely convinced.
“‘The Long Goodbye’ is designed to stand out from the series, as it deals with CJ’s trip home to Dayton to care for her senile father.”
I would phrase that as “They decided to write Allison Janney an Emmy.”
And how did the 9/11 episode of West Wing not make the cut?
“They decided to write Allison Janney an Emmy.”
Exactly. She was given another of these in “Access” later on, as well. I always skip The Long Goodbye during my TWW rewatch because it doesn’t even seem like the same show.
Pitypie, I also skip “The Long Goodbye” when I re-watch the series.
As for seasons 5-7, I appreciate them more on subsequent viewings. I think season 5 is the weakest of the series, but the post-Sorkin years pick up midway through season 6 with the introduction of Senator Vinick and Congressman Santos. My only beef with the end of the series is that I did not like seeing Donna and Josh wind up together.
‘Christopher’ had that amazing scene in the end in a car, but I agree, that is the weakest episode of the show. And I don’t mind cougar so much because it was a very brief moment, amnesia was a whole storyline if I remember.
I agree about ‘Christopher’. Sure the episode wasn’t all that good, but the car scene was great. As was the scene where Furio complains about Columbus being from Northern Italy.
Best line in the episode: “He was gay, Gary Cooper?”
I seem to recall that I watched the A&E version of this episode and one of the alternate line readings from that scene was even funnier. Something Tony said to Silvio. Memory could be playing tricks on me.
The cougar was a bad scene in a great episode. Every other storyline was on fire mid-S2.
“Christopher” isn’t the best but Silvio and Ralph are funny enough that it’s not the worst. People like to call an episode the worst for one storyline, when something truly unbearable is one that stinks in every storyline. That honour goes to “Chasing It”: Phil befriending Vito Jr., Tony getting a weird temporary gambling addiction, and a storyline about Hesh and his black girlfriend that I can’t even remember, all while we were like 5 episodes from the finish line. It’s the only episode of Season 6B that isn’t amazing.
I agree that Chasing It has problems, but it did have an important Tony/Carmela scene that showed the depths to which Tony had sank. That scene was huge in the Season 6 Tony arc.
A few things:
1. I honestly don’t understand the hatred for the Columbus Day episode. I liked it (it was mainly an exploration of ethnic pride) the first time I saw it and still like it today. Tony’s speech to Sylvio at the end was particularly good. The real worst episode is Season 5’s “The Test Dream,” though I will also accept Season 1’s “Down Neck” or Season 2’s “D-Girl” as alternative responses.
2. Say what you want about the cougar plot, but even if we grant that it’s the worst single subplot in 24’s history (and I’m not sure that it is), the infinitely more important nuclear bomb plot that was occurring simultaneously was so great that there’s no way this episode should be here. The worst episode is probably something from Season 6 (perhaps the episode in which Wayne Palmer–who has somehow become president–comes out of a coma that lasted an hour or two. Or early in Season 4–the season that the writers tried to introduce a bunch of new characters, saw almost all of them flop, and admitted their mistake by bringing back all the fan favorites by midway through the season).
3. With the exception of Season 1, Battlestar Galactica had an unfortunate habit of putting out two or three bad episodes every season. I think the boxing one (Season 3’s “Unfinished Business”) would be my pick for the worst, but “Black Market” is certainly one of the other contenders.
4. I think the worst Mad Men episode is “Far Away Places” (which I thought was confusing and not remotely entertaining), and it’s not particularly close, though I know other people liked it. I guess the Fat Betty episode was pretty bad too.
5. I don’t remember much about “Co-Pilot,” but I think the worst episode of The Shield has to be the one early in Season 1 (“The Spread”) in which the Strike Team detain a basketball player in order to win some money on gambling. That’s one of the very few times I thought the show was stupid.
6. Can’t argue with “I Robot…You Jane,” “Last Days of Summer” or “Stranger in a Strange Land.”
7. Perhaps it’s too early to start thinking of the worst Game of Thrones episodes, but I’ll go ahead and identify Season 3’s “The Bear and the Maiden Fair,” when it became apparent that Martin is just as terrible at writing sex scenes (e.g. Robb telling Talisa that he will “attack” her if she doesn’t put some clothes on, with her responding “Attack! Attack!” or Thormund’s “advice” that featured the phrase “slick as a baby seal,” or the sex/torture scene involving Theon that may have been the series nadir) for television as he is for literature (this is not a spoiler, but let’s just say that the phrase “fat pink mast” appears in one book sex scene).
Whaaaaaaaaat? I was with you on some of these points, but “Far Away Places” is one of the best episodes in the series.
As for The Spread, it was episode 3… sure it took things a little less seriously, but that was kind of the point, I was fine with that one since FX shows are often so dour (whereas most cable dramas can be the funniest shows on TV at times: see The Wire, Deadwood, Mad Men, and Breaking Bad) that watching one with a bit of lighthearted comedy to it doesn’t seem like that big of a deal, particularly relative to “Co-Pilot” which ret-conned a bunch of the show, and was generally a disaster.
As for Game of Thrones, that one wasn’t great, but I can’t see how the worst episode can’t be SOMETHING from season 2. Presumably whichever one had the most of Jon Snow being aimless and Dany yelling about “her dragons!”.
I know I’m in the minority on “Far Away Places.” But I hated it. To me, it’s a worse version of “The Crash.” Honestly, I don’t remember anything about “Co-Pilot,” so I’ll have to take your word for it. “The Spread” is the worst episode I distinctly remember. I actually thought most of that first season (aside from the pilot) was pretty rocky until the last few episodes. And I stand by everything I said about “The Bear and the Maiden Fair.” Easily the worst of the series. Every episode from Season 2 was good. The weakest was probably the second one (“The Night Lands,” but it was still far superior to “The Bear and the Maiden Fair.”
The Santangelo/psychic storyline would probably be the only thing that almost bugged me in The Wire. So basically like a 9.5/10 episode.
The Season 1 finale, introducing kleptomania, is probably the worst Breaking Bad, but only because due to the writers’ strike it breaks up the Tuco story and doesn’t work well as a finale.
Firefly has “Heart of Gold”, of course.
Sure, the Breaking Bad season 1 finale doesn’t really work as a finale, but it’s still a great episode.
And there were a couple of things that I don’t think were great in season 5 of The Wire (its weakest season).
The episode of DS9 where Quark dresses in drag was pretty awful but DS9 as a whole is great.
The Boxing Episode of BSG stinks.
The episode where Ross “flirts” with the Pizza Girl is literally painful to watch. I cannot watch it.
I am surprised about the reaction about the Christmas Episode of MSCL. That was always one of my favorites.
I am rewatching the series now. It is only my 2nd time through and its been since the original finale since i have seen it. I can say that any episode with the Grand Nagus and/or Quarks mom is a FFW for me. I just slow down to watch the 2nd story to make sure I don’t miss any key points in the season arcs or early on character development.
I have to say DS9 holds up well on the second viewing the second time through but God to I hate it is not in HD.
Heroes. How to stop an exploding man. Killed a series there and then.
Heroes doesn’t really fit into the “great TV drama” part. It had one good season and then went off the rails.
I agree that Heroes doesn’t qualify as a great show because it only had one good season (though that season was really good for the most part). But I would argue that the Season 1 finale (specifically, chickening out on killing Sylar) is the *reason* the show never became great. It was the first real sign of trouble, and it was all downhill. Once a show starts copping out (cf. Dexter, Sons of Anarchy, Homeland) of difficult story decisions, it becomes very difficult to recover.
That’s my point John. Until that episode it felt like it was going to become one of the greats. If I remember correctly it came on at a time when Lost was having a bad run. The episode Company man had shown the potential the series had and where they could take the program. Instead it devolved into overacting carneys. A real shame.
I would go with Peter Goes To Mississippi for ER and Don Goes Swimming (With Voiceovers) for Mad Men, but this is a relatively impeccable list.
Also missing, but earlier in time: Moonlighting’s miscarriage episode.
Even if you don’t like the voiceovers, I really don’t see how that sours enough of the episode to get it even close to this list. You still have the Joan and Peggy (and Joey) storyline that was great for developing the relationship between those 2, and you had Don finally getting his first date with Dr. Faye.
I agree, Peter Goes to Mississippi to Make Money Somehow is easily the worst overall ER episode. Death by chopper is awful, but like Alan said, it does have some good parts. The Mississippi episode was awful and mind numbingly boring to the point I could never, ever rewatch it in syndication.
While “Christopher” definitely lands on the list of Sopranos episodes that misfired, I found season two’s “D-Girl” and especially season six’s “Luxury Lounge,” whose two main story threads involved Christopher in L.A. trying to get free swag like Ben Kingsley does (to the point of mugging Lauren Bacall) and the worst Artie Bucco plot ever with his feud with Bennie Fazio because Artie lusts after Bennie’s mistress, the hostess at his restaurant as well as the key to a credit card scam Bennie is running on Bucco. A real padded placeholder of an episode in the first half of the final season to stretch out the show’s ending.
That’s the Sopranos episode I hated! I knew there was one that had me thinking “this show stayed on too long” and that was it.
Harsh! That Mad Men episode is not bad at all. You just seem anti Betty, episode 3 of Mad Men’s season 6 was the worst of the series for me – the one all about Don and Pete’s cheating. I’ll take the worst of Betty plot lines over that endless and boring fetichizing.
The two that stick out to me:
– The Fringe episode that’s basically a noir detective movie. I’ve heard many people say it almost made them quit watching the show.
-The Six Feet Under episode where Michael C. Hall is carjacked. That whole season is pretty bad, but that episode is the nadir of the nadir.
There was a Musical episode of “Fringe” (checking… #2.20, Brown Betty – oh, that was also the Noir episode. Sorry, yeah, you are right).
They tried it, but the tone of the series didn’t really lend itself to melodrama like “Buffy” did and Akiva Goldsman is no Joss Whedon. It’s completely and utterly terrible. I honestly don’t understand why it’s not the first one everyone thinks of in this context, but hey, that’s me. I really hated that episode though. Hated it. It sucked.
I had forgotten about the carjacking ep of 6FU. Why did you make me remember it? Augh!
I never made it to the carjacking because I was so incensed by the way Season 3 ended that I just stopped watching entirely.
Man, Fringe’s Brown Betty is awesome! What, you don’t like Fringe adding more alternate universes? ;) But seriously, it’s awesome how this episode foreshadows the entire series.
I refuse to accept any other episode besides ‘Beer Bad’ as being BUFFY’s low point. The fact that it came after the triumphs of season 2 and 3 only rammed home every awful, idiotic, cheap moment of it. BUFFY, as progressive as it was, also had a bit of a puritanical streak with how it dealt with sex and drinking, and nowhere was that regrettable streak more apparent than with that one. Its suckiness is compounded by the fact that every single cast member seemed to realize 5 minutes in how awful it was and immediately tuned out, so you don’t even get the camp fun of good actors trying to prop up hideous material. Blah, blah, a thousand times blah.
Even from the first season, I think “Teacher’s Pet” is worse than “I, Robot”. Although maybe that’s just because I think the latter does actually have a clever idea, even if it’s executed terribly.
But really, at least those bad first season episodes were fun, in a camp and ridiculous way. The worst Buffy episode must be one of those interchangeable ones from the last three seasons – one of those ones where there’s not much plot, the action scenes are soulless, there’s almost no comedy at all, and everyone’s just being depressed and angsty.
So yeah, maybe “Willow in the crack house” would win.
Teacher’s Pet can possibly be redeemed since Xander’s penchant for falling in love with demon women begins with this episode. It was a trope that paid off again and again, with Anya and the chick in season 7 who tied him to the wheel and bled him. Hilarious stuff.
Here here! I was going to mention this too. “I, Robot” is fairly awful but it also came early on when the show didn’t really know what it was doing yet. “Beer Bad” comes well into the series’ run and is just incredibly awful. One of the dumbest premises of any Buffy episode ever and the acting and humor is just awful.
I kind of disagree with the notion that The Shield never had a week season, since (for me at least) that silly money train plot single-handedly derailed a season and a half of the show.
I see what you did there…
The Six Feet Under episode “That’s My Dog” was not only exploitative, cynical, and deeply unpleasant to watch, it also derailed David’s character for the rest of that season, if not the rest of the series.
I don’t think the show ever fully recovered from that blunder.
I’d have to put “Isaac and Ishmael” on this list and especially atop “The West Wing” list. Just a God awful awkward hour of TV.
I can see what they were trying to do without that episode, but the result was just really condescending and awful.
It really is painful. Aside from the condescending tone, it has Leo being a baseless racist out of nowhere.
We can go on and on about everything that’s terrible regarding that episode – which is why I can’t believe it didn’t trump CJ’s trip home on this list.
Velocityknown: I think Leo must have been to the same racism-for-good-guys class that Saul Berenson was sent to over the summer…
[There are many episodes of WW worse than the CJ one. The whole of the fifth season, for a start. And actually, I quite liked that episode – it was different, yes, but by the fourth season the glitter had really thoroughly worn off Sorkin’s style, and ‘different’ was exactly what I was wanting at that point. (and, yes, the fifth season taught me that there’s nothing worse than getting what you want…)]
LOST’s “Across the Sea” sort of summed up everything silly and nonsensical about this otherwise great series. This idiotic mythology is also the real reason the finale fell flat in a lot of viewers’ minds, IMHO
There was something really wrong with Across the Sea, but I can’t put my finger on it. Was it that ‘Mother’ wasn’t cast well? I know that what’s her name (not an insult, I just don’t feel like looking it up) is a big name actress, but something didn’t work with her? Was it the silly gold cave? Was it that we got more information about the backstory than we should have (a case of be careful what you wish for)? Was it the silly way the show was so coy with Jacob’s brother’s name (yes, I know he doesn’t have a name, but why keep on setting up scenes where lead the audience into thinking they’re just about to find out his name?)? I was looking forward to that episode, and it was just a dud. That episode was the point where I became worried about the finale.
The “evil drug lord” on Homicide was a miscalculation? I thought the Luther Mahoney arc was amazing.
On another show, maybe, but it bore no resemblance to the grounded, realistic, amazing show Homicide was in its early days. I missed that Homicide, and Luther was the epitome of what NBC turned the show into instead.
You do have a point. I think I just got so used to all the changes on Homicide that I just learned to roll with them. The show did become very different after the first handful of seasons, but I thought it was still a great show—just different.
(In regards to network-mandated changes, what I found strangely amusing is how, slowly, all the characters stopped smoking. And how the squad room slowly become brighter. And the detectives slowly became prettier.)
This is why Homicide ended after season three, people. So you don’t have face these issues
I feel a “good shoot” vs. “bad shoot” argument coming up…
Just think of Ned Beatty & Julianna Margulies, in a string duet, outside, to remember what the early Homicide was.
“24” was made for this list. There were 3-4 episodes of pure filler nonsense per season even in the best years. (1,2, and 5 in my book).
I neither loved nor hated “Fly” but do think its as close as BB ever came to running in place.
Ack, why’d you have to remind of both Romano’s stupid, stupid demise and “Wu’s On First”? It’s because you’re secretly eeeevil, isn’t it? Isn’t it!? :-D
Alan, how can you omit one of the best quates in Buffy’s history?
Willow: “I met him on line.”
Buffy: “On line for what?”
“Christopher” from The Sopranos may have been a weak episode for The Sopranos, but I’d put that episode up against most other episodes of any other television show. Every episode of The Sopranos is on a higher level of quality, nothing like it.
Alan, love the site but I keep having a problem w/ google chrome and these slideshow galleries: they pop up out of frame and I can’t click through them and only see have of the popup. Could you get the tech guys to look into it?
*half
FWIW I had the same problem with chrome and I just had to set my zoom to 100% or below. It’s really easy to be at 110% or 125% and not even realize on chrome.
The very special episodes of “ER”, that NBC’s hilariously lame promos promised would “shock you to the core”, will forever live in infamy. The phrase “shock you to the core” is still used on a regular basis in our family to this very day, to hilarious effect.
West Wing – Isaac and Ishmael. I still cringe thinking about that episode.
Mad Men – The Flood. So heavy handed and unsubtle even by MM’s standards.
I loved Breaking Bad’s “Fly”, but thought that the whole season 2 airplane crash was a huge disappointment; making the finale of season 2 the worst episode of the whole series. It rivals Friday Night Light’s murder in its awful shift of tone and clumsy storytelling.
Test Dream was horrible. In Camelot was super boring. Best Pine Barrens.
I would put “Live and Let Dine”, that overwhelmingly awful Archer episode in Season 4, which, other than that, was arguably the strongest season of the series. Not funny ever, there’s no satisfaction element of watching a villain lose, and even Archer himself is completely unlikable in this episode. I still can’t believe how bad it was.
‘Debasement Tape’, Veronica Mars. Paul Rudd was funny, but add him with this nonsense episode of season 3, it felt like Piz show with guest star Veronica. Piz, who ends up with his manic pixie dream girl Veronica who helped him finding missing tapes. It was a show starring Piz while Neptune was his background.
You know what, season 3 in general is bad except the last episode and when they caught the rapist. Other than that, Piz show. Ugh. Talking about it is enough to give me rage. I feel like punching someone.
Six Feet Under’s worst would have to be Time Flies, AKA the one with Peter’s 40th Birthday party and the one where Jeremy Sisto tries to rape Claire because he’s sick.
There’s another reason to hate that ER episode, and that’s the fact that Romano was literally just about to fire the most annoying character on the show at the time (having caught him coming to work high) when the Helicopter save his job and kept him a main character for the rest of the run.
(And I’ll take Issac and Abraham as being a worse West Wing, and I want to think that the last Lost Kate flashback episode was at least as bad as the tattoos one.)
Also, Cougar II: Electric Boogaloo was worse than the original. (Referring to the episode where most of the time is Kim getting lured into some random nerd’s fallout shelter for possible apocalypse sexytimes.)
‘The West Wing’ sucked and anybody who thinks otherwise needs a lobotomy. Sorkin stinks. He ‘writes’ regurgitated information which he finds stamped in encyclopedias and posted on Wiki. This show featuring characters who are unprofessional, arrogant, and ultimately paranoid, is for those in the audience who are easily-pleased. Lame entertainment for lame people.