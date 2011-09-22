‘Whitney’ – ‘Pilot’: Helloooo, nurse!

Senior Television Writer
09.22.11 44 Comments

I posted my review of “Whitney” earlier this week. Now it’s your turn. It seems the Internet passed its terrible judgment on this show months ago, and while I certainly didn’t like it, I did enjoy a couple of moments here and there. (For the record, the two things I laughed at were Chris D’Elia’s delivery of the blackface line, and his reaction to the mountain of paperwork.) But now that everyone’s had an opportunity to see the whole thing, was it as bad as you were expecting? More? Less? Do you see any glimmers of hope for the future? Which of the two Whitney Cummings-written sitcom pilots did you prefer? Have at it.

Around The Web

TAGSchris d'eliaWHITNEYWHITNEY CUMMINGS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP