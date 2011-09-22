‘Whitney’ – ‘Pilot’: Helloooo, nurse!

I posted my review of “Whitney” earlier this week. Now it’s your turn. It seems the Internet passed its terrible judgment on this show months ago, and while I certainly didn’t like it, I did enjoy a couple of moments here and there. (For the record, the two things I laughed at were Chris D’Elia’s delivery of the blackface line, and his reaction to the mountain of paperwork.) But now that everyone’s had an opportunity to see the whole thing, was it as bad as you were expecting? More? Less? Do you see any glimmers of hope for the future? Which of the two Whitney Cummings-written sitcom pilots did you prefer? Have at it.