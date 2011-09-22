‘Whitney’ – ‘Pilot’: Helloooo, nurse!

I posted my review of “Whitney” earlier this week. Now it’s your turn. It seems the Internet passed its terrible judgment on this show months ago, and while I certainly didn’t like it, I did enjoy a couple of moments here and there. (For the record, the two things I laughed at were Chris D’Elia’s delivery of the blackface line, and his reaction to the mountain of paperwork.) But now that everyone’s had an opportunity to see the whole thing, was it as bad as you were expecting? More? Less? Do you see any glimmers of hope for the future? Which of the two Whitney Cummings-written sitcom pilots did you prefer? Have at it.
Holy cow. I watched two unbearable minutes and changed the channel. Why does the boyfriend smile after every single line delivery? Why is the laugh track so heinously present after every single line? Why did anyone think this show was a good idea?
The laugh track distracted the hell out of me, especially after every single line! It could have been turned down a bit but sometimes I couldn’t hear the next line from the laugh track
I have never, ever been so aware of the laugh track as I was last night.
Amen to that. Whoever put that hyena of a laugh track on the show should be taken into the street and shot.
My wife and I only made it a few minutes in, but the biggest laugh for us was when the announcer said “‘Whitney’ is filmed in front of a live studio audience.” Riiiiight.
Having been present for a number of sitcom tapings, I will say that the experience of being there in person has a strange effect on the audience. Things seem wildly funny that wouldn’t be if you watched on tv. I’m sure the audience laughter was “sweetened” in post production, but I don’t doubt that the was an audience there and that they laughed.
Alan – do sitcom tapings have laughter prompts the way the late night talk shows do? Thinking of the blinking “laugh” sign that Letterman had the one time I saw his show in the 90’s.
The pilot of Whitney has already emasculated me, offended me as a woman, and compelled me to watch The X Factor. However, I am a man again. And I am never watching a moment of that program again.
How dare you make me remember my childhood Alan. Hello nurse indeed.
I feel like a veteran of awful Thursday night NBC slot-filler comedies, and this one wasn’t as heinous as I thought it might be.
The “live studio audience” was tough to swallow, as was most of the material. But from the open on the leads had a good chemistry together, I liked the lines you did (as well as “she has 14 things telling her how pretty she is”), and thought BYOB friend Rhea Seehorn does the dry bitter friend thing fine. Weird seeing Jonathan from ’30 Rock’ out and about.
I wouldn’t go out of my way to watch it, but somehow made it all the way through one episode without feeling I deserved a merit badge. Well-served by low expectations!
Hated it. I will watch X factor from now on. It was truly painful to watch.
I will generally watch any comedy for a few episodes if there’s anything I like about it at all, but this was dreadful. The punchlines, delivery, chemistry between the leads, writing- all just so bad. This screams summer burnoff, not heavily promoted, post-Office smash hit. I’ve liked Cummings in the past, but this is really awful.
what you said…this was baaaaaad. I watched most of the eps of that “friends with benefits” thing that was burned off this past summer on friday nights on nbc–yeah this show was much much worse then that was–that one wasn’t particularly great but at least you could see why someone somewhere thought it could be aired. This was beyond bad–this is change the channel and hope you can understand the plot of Person of Interest bad. This is Mourn For the Loss of Outsourced bad. At its worst Outsourced was just innocuous…hey at least that show had no laugh track oh i’m sorry i mean that show at least wasn’t filmed in front of a live studio audience…ugh. this show was MICHAEL RICHARDS SHOW BAD! (and before you tell me that well at least this show had one or two funny lines–let me just tell you that i vividly recall watching the one episode of the michael richards show that i did and i did actually slightly chuckle during two moments–one where he sat on a ringing telephone and one where he accidently sets a car on fire–and even then i knew the show was beyond awful but i was trying to give richards points for trying—this was worse then that–there wasn’t even any trying!)
This was really bad, I don’t envy Alan nearly as much as I used to because he obviously had to watch the whole episode where as I was able to turn it off about 10 minutes in. Who are the ad wizards that came up with this one?
Live studio audience was awful. Is there a “laughter” sign that lights up to prompt the audience? Because they laughed at the couple of funny jokes, but also at the only amusing ones and even the unfunny ones. I found it so distracting. Why did she make this choice on Whitney and Two Broke Girls? I just don’t get it….
There may be a live studio audience, but I hope no one actually believes that the laughs aren’t “enhanced”. Technicians have been producing laugh tracks since television was invented—-even the cartoon Scooby Doo had one (and where did that audience come from?!), it isn’t that hard to do!
So much better than I expected. I was prepared for the worst.
Please get cancelled please get cancelled please get cancelled
But maybe not before New Girl and 2 Broke Girls. And Charlie’s Angels…and maybe Person of Interest. What an awful season lineup.
Not writing this simply to be contrarian; I watched the first 15+ minutes with girlfriend, she found it quite funny, which in turn made it fine by me. There are worse sitcoms out there..
i laughed at alot of the jokes. every comedy takes time to find itself. 2 of the biggest comedies on tv are big bang and 2 and a half men. dont see any reason this show couldnt be a hit besides the fact its launching on NBC.
I lasted about 2 minutes in and had to change it. Secret Circle’s second half may become my go to after The Office this fall.
I can’t wait for the Whitney producer’s forced apology for her comments in TV Guide about other NBC comedies.
What did she say?
As broad comedies go, it wasn’t horrible, there were a few funny moments, but it was very rough around the edges. Unfortunately, the two biggest sources of that roughness were (1) Cummings’ poor acting chops and (2) padding out what could be a decent single cam concept with weak, obvious humor and orienting it against the grain to be a multicam. As neither of those issues is likely to change, it gets a pass from me.
Wasn’t too bad. Better than new lily.
Given the massively lowered expectations going in, it was much, much, much worse than I was expecting.
I suppose if they realize the characters are poorly realized caricatures and mostly unfunny, they might be able to lift up the show. Chance of that happening? Less than 1%.
Glad to see Denise from the final season of ‘Srubs’ gained twenty pounds and renamed herself Roxanne (and got less funny).
Nothing funnier than a bigot mom. Veeeeerrrrrrrry fresh character.
The “live” studio audience sure sounded authentic when we heard their “laughter”.
At least Whitney looked hot in her nurse costume.
I laughed negative six times.
NBC can’t possibly succeed when they pick up pilots like this.
FAIL.
Rhea Seehorn has been doing that character since way before Scrubs Med. See, at least, “She’s With Me”. (Or don’t, nobody would blame you.)
“I’m With Her.” Close enough, I know :)
Close in one sense, and yet 100% wrong. Sorry.
Oh, c’mon! There was some funny stuff! Does sleeping with a pregnant woman constitute as a threeway? Beginning montage was charming.
I knew nothing about the show going in, but for the first few minutes I kept saying that what we were seeing was a show within a show and that a “director” would soon yell cut and we’d find that these two were actors playing characters in a bad sitcom. That’s how much the laugh track threw me off. I thought maybe it was the contrast with the other NBC comedies it followed, but the weird feeling never went away. It was so bad.
Agreed, the lead-ins of non-traditional comedies made the audience so much more grating. And considering the camera angle in the opening sequence (where the two leads were looking into the mirror), it was especially unexpected and jarring to have the laugh track come on so strong. The commenter who said that he’d never been so aware of an audience/laugh track was dead-on. It felt like a parody of a sitcom more than an actual sitcom… right down to the cliched “female lead forced to go to public place in sexy outfit after accident” nonsense.
Not good at all. It was like the “My Life in Four Cameras” episode of Scrubs, only for real.
I went to the store when they first arrived at the wedding. Two Broke Girls was much more tolerable.
Two Broke Girls wasn’t half bad–maybe more then a little generic–but the two leads had chemistry and lets be honest–Kat Dennings did a lot more with her material then anyone else posibly could have. I just wanna say that show was Seinfeld compared to this tho.
It definitely wasn’t as horrible as many are saying. I’ll give it a few more episodes before making my final decision.
This show makes Outsourced look like Seinfeld.
The laughter put me off immediately and I will never watch this show again! What Alan said is true though — I was once in a studio audience and I could not believe the way everyone was guffawing over pretty lame material.
I thought 2 Broke Girls was tolerable, and I actually smiled in a couple of places. Whitney? Wow — talk about taking every offensive stereotype about both sexes, throwing them against a wall, and expecting us to find it funny. That was just truly bad. Outsourced was better than this.
It would’ve been partially funny if it weren’t for the stupid laugh track. The show will get cancelled there’s no doubt about that. Had the show been Curb Your Enthusiasm-like in terms of how it’s shot I think it would’ve had a shot.
The only humorous part of this show will be when Ken Levine (at blogspot) bags on it.
Bad news for those rooting for quick cancellation. Fienberg will have the full ratings report up shortly, but Whitney retained over 80% of the 18-49 audience from The Office. That’s a success as far as NBC is concerned, especially with problems in so many other corners of the schedule. Assuming there’s not enormous fall-off next week, it’s gonna be around a while.
Pretty good results for what has turned into a glorified cable channel.
There were a couple of times I sort of laughed a little, but this seems contrived and forced. I don’t think this is the right arena for Whitney Cummings and her brand of comedy.
I didn’t find it funny at all, but something about Chris D’Elia amused me every time he said something or reacted to Whitney. She’s a pretty awful actress here though, and the overall humor is just way too obvious. Naturally, that means it will maintain these ratings and outlive all the better shows!
It sucked.