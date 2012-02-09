Why I miss ‘Community’: Because Jim Rash is furry

#Joel McHale #Community
Senior Television Writer
02.09.12 29 Comments

Another week has gone by without any news of when or where “Community” will return to NBC’s schedule, which means it’s time once again for an example of why I miss this show so much and would like it back on the air, ASAP.

For the first time in this series, I’m not going with a clip from the show itself. Instead, I’m embedding the full interview I did with Joel McHale, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jim Rash at Comic-Con last summer. It’s nearly 20 minutes long – in other words, practically as long as a “Community” episode itself – and among the more satisfying, entertaining experiences of my professional life.

Also, it mentions furries.

And virtually all of what’s good about it is a credit to McHale, Brown and, especially, Rash, who not only spoke thoughtfully about their characters, but turned an early observation by me (referencing the comment by Geniufur on page 2 of this review) into a hilarious, continually-escalating running gag. (About furries.) The actors on “Community” are very smart, and very game for anything, and they totally get the characters they play, the world they’re in and the many different styles and tones that the series can shift to in any given week.

Also, it mentions furries.

So enjoy (and, if that’s not enough to feed your craving this week, you can also watch the more anarchic interview I did that same night with Danny Pudi, Ken Jeong and Chevy Chase), and feel free to talk about any and everything “Community”-related in the comments.

Also, it mentions furries.

P.S. If you’re looking at this on a mobile device that won’t play our video format, it’s also up on YouTube.

P.P.S. Furries.

TAGSCommunityFURRIESFURRYjim rashJOEL MCHALEWhy I Miss CommunityYVETTE NICOLE BROWN

