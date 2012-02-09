Why I miss ‘Community’: Because Jim Rash is furry

Another week has gone by without any news of when or where “Community” will return to NBC’s schedule, which means it’s time once again for an example of why I miss this show so much and would like it back on the air, ASAP.
For the first time in this series, I’m not going with a clip from the show itself. Instead, I’m embedding the full interview I did with Joel McHale, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jim Rash at Comic-Con last summer. It’s nearly 20 minutes long – in other words, practically as long as a “Community” episode itself – and among the more satisfying, entertaining experiences of my professional life.
Also, it mentions furries.
And virtually all of what’s good about it is a credit to McHale, Brown and, especially, Rash, who not only spoke thoughtfully about their characters, but turned an early observation by me (referencing the comment by Geniufur on page 2 of this review) into a hilarious, continually-escalating running gag. (About furries.) The actors on “Community” are very smart, and very game for anything, and they totally get the characters they play, the world they’re in and the many different styles and tones that the series can shift to in any given week.
So enjoy (and, if that’s not enough to feed your craving this week, you can also watch the more anarchic interview I did that same night with Danny Pudi, Ken Jeong and Chevy Chase), and feel free to talk about any and everything “Community”-related in the comments.
P.S. If you’re looking at this on a mobile device that won’t play our video format, it’s also up on YouTube.
Only a matter of time before Whitney and Chelsea reach the end of their short, miserable lifespans, and we can finally get back to the gang at Greendale.
#sixseasonsandamovie
Aw, come on. “Six seasons and a movie” is our only rallying cry! Go Human Beings.
Also, it is kind of awesome that the Dean is an oscar nominee
Yvette has such a great laugh!
I can’t wait until we can countdown to the return of Community.
Did anyone see Dan Harmon’s tweet from last night about the season 3 wrap party? It can’t be a good sign they wrapped in the beginning of February…
filming is one thing, post production is another …
Alan, I was reading on another site that the showrummer for Cougertown said there are really only 25,000 Neilson homes in the US. Is this true? this can’t possibly be true can it? 25 000 homes deciding the fate of every tv show?
Cougar Town *would* have a showrummer, wouldn’t it?
I have watched this video multiple times, and it is delightful every time. I miss this cast so much. Thanks for posting. #sixseasonsandamovie
Community was the best part of every Thursday…oh how I miss you. Please come back….on any day or channel….just come back!
“Jeff and Britta, you are free to go ’cause you did not step forward and are therefore innocent.”
Please Community come back, your fans in Poland misses you very much. I love Jim Rash and Danny Pudi and Donald Glover…
That was delightful. Plus furries.
It’s not bad enough that I’m still getting over the heartbreak of having Community yanked out of my life, now you had to go and make me love these people even more. *Sigh*
