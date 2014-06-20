Why I’m not ready to say goodbye to ‘Enlisted’ yet

It's funny, the things you get caught up in on this job sometime. This morning, I sat down to write my review of Sunday's episode of “Enlisted.” Part of that process involved writing a headline in our publishing system, and that in turn required me to decide if I wanted to refer to the next episode as the season finale or the series finale.
By all rational measures, I know I should be using the latter. The ratings were terrible. Even though Kevin Reilly – who, by all accounts, was the one key decision-maker at FOX who didn't like the show – is gone, there's little precedent for a new regime to undo a previous one's cancellation, and I don't know that another network would want to pick up a show that FOX treated so shabbily.
But it's that same shabby treatment that makes me refuse to accept that the next episode will be the last one ever. This was a really good show, one that could have broader commercial appeal if its network didn't just shove it in an out of the way place and hope it would die quietly. More than any other new network comedy this season (and I include its fellow FOX rookie “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), “Enlisted” knew almost instantly what it was about, what it could do well, and how to juggle its many moving pieces – including its blend of silly, even sophomoric comedy (one episode involved the platoon being attacked with a “poo gun”) and genuinely touching emotion about the challenges of being a soldier on the home front after you've seen combat overseas. It wasn't perfect, but it was much better, much faster, than anyone might have expected, and Sunday's (season/series) finale is a real gem that reduced the movie theater crowd I watched it with in Austin to tears – and not just because everyone feared it would be the last episode ever.
In a way, Reilly's apathy for the show is a mark in its favor in creator Kevin Biegel's quixotic mission to keep the show alive elsewhere. Had FOX tried to nurture the show with more promotion and a better timeslot and it still failed, then you chalk it up to the audience rejecting it. But the audience had no real chance to find “Enlisted” – and yet some of them found it, anyway. It was a tiny audience, but a passionate one. Twitter is in many ways an echo chamber that doesn't speak to the interests of those not on it, and yet the people on there are so crazy for “Enlisted” that they would live-tweet episodes that were not actually airing on television at the time, but had simply been chosen by consensus from a menu of repeats on Hulu. Take that passionate core, put it on a new channel that genuinely wants it, play up the show's adoration of the military (even as it finds lots of comedy in Army life), and maybe you have something that's a lot more durable than it seemed when it was being buried on Fridays at 9 after episodes of “Rake.”
If these wind up being the only 13 ever made, I'll be happy I saw them. But I got to the end of Sunday's episode and felt like there was so much more story to tell, and so many more people who could be easily converted into fans of the Hill brothers and their comrades in Rear D, if the circumstances were even slightly less hostile.
And hopefully if it comes back, we can learn more about the trouble these guys get into when they have a few days off.
It’s “Chuck” all over again. Albeit probably with less chance of success. Modern television really needs to find a way to monetize fan passion. That way I can stop falling in love with all these heartbreakers. I guess that’s why you buy HBO.
How is this Chuck all over again? That show had poor ratings, but got 5 seasons. At least NBC gave it somewhat of a chance.
I just mean in the sense of constantly being on a razor’s edge, giving fans continual anxiety about whether a great show was going to come back.
Actually Chuck season 2 averaged over a 2.0 in the key demo over the whole year. Plus Subway agreed to pay for part of the show plus every critic and i mean every one was pumping Chuck for renewal.
Enlisted has a 0.4 in the key demo, no subway and also only a handful of critics putting up a fuss. Plus Chuck had those last 2 episodes of season 2….all time great episodes of any series in any decade in any country in the world. Enlisted is good but not that level great yet.
I hope they do well, Godspeed, but a Chuck situation this is not.
WB made Chuck and put much effect into cutting costs and accommodating NBC to make it into 5 seasons. Enlisted was made by Fox inhouse with minimal support. Enlisted can’t even shop it elsewhere as the only executive at Fox likes it’s gone.
Fox didn’t advertise this show very well, but that doesn’t change the fact that this show got stale after the first 5 episodes. It was the same thing over and over: Pete is a jerk, someone informs him, and he’s sorry about. Rinse and repeat. Surrounding him was the sarcastic brother, the dumb brother, and a bunch of one note, non-funny characters.
The 2014 “Show Killer” awards goes to: Geoff Stults
Huh? I don’t get that. Was Stults in more than one show this season?
Different strokes and all, but I saw an entirely different show that rose above those tropes.
A genuinely funny show! It brings me pure joy. (I have 7 other adult siblings that faithfully watch and adore this show as well.) I will continue to re-watch these episodes for years to come and continue to be completely tickled by them. What A PERFECT cast! FOX is the biggest fool around. It’s Firefly all over again!
I love this show. I am not a fan of comedies at all. Most are not funny, just stupid. I miss the days of Murphy Brown and Frasier. With that said, Enlisted grabbed me from the first episode. The relationship between the brothers was sweet, but not sappy. Enlisted seemed to have found the balance of comedy and heart. Great female role model with SSG Perez and the way they handled Pete’s PTSD felt “real”.
I too am glad I got to see these 13 episodes, while still wishing there were more to come.
Because of my aversion to all things FOX, I wouldn’t have found this show if not for this blog. This is (I’ll be hopeful and stay in the present tense) a show that is a rare combination: it is both warm and funny.
This is off topic, but has Liane Bonin Starr moved on from HitFix? The Starr Raving link is not showing on the TV menu?
Absolutely my favorite network show of the past year, eclipsing even Harmon’s return to Community, which would have been sacrilege at the beginning of the season.
I’ll be buying the S1 DVD regardless, but I do hope we get a second season.
I so love this show and these characters. I’m on my fifth rotation on Hulu. A comedy that’s actually about something besides vagina jokes – how refreshing.
I know the actors will eventually be released but I’m hoping for a miracle, and soon. Thanks again for all the coverage.
You’re really watching the show a 5th time? That’s not hyperbole? Do you watch a TON of TV or have you just skipped all the other good comedies out there?
I really liked Enlisted, but I can’t imagine a 5th viewing being better than checking out: Veep, Archer, Review, Always Sunny, Broad City, Orange is the New Black, Brooklyn 99, Parks and Recs, Community, Bob’s Burgers, etc.
Given the show’s abysmal ratings and the tiny number of comments these posts generate, isn’t it possible that there just aren’t that many fans of “Enlisted”? I watched the first four episodes and found nothing particularly compelling about it. Yes, Fox could have treated it better, but I don’t think that would have fundamentally changed its fate.
The show and its characters were great, coming from a military family we all loved it! I want a season 2!!!!!!
Loved this show from the beginning and last night, after finally catching the most recent episode and as the final scene was happening, I just couldn’t believe how Kevin Reilly could like the IDEA of this show but seemingly hate the actual product.
I know a lot of people who complain about Hollywood’s disdain for many segments of America. Here’s a show about one of those segments that balances laughs at its expense with great affection for it. And it’s hard to remember a sitcom that was so damn touching in a way that feels real. Watching Derrick tell his girlfriend it was okay for her to move across the country to keep her family together…it was incredibly affecting not just because that sort of thing must happen a lot in real life, but also for what we know about Derrick’s dad and Chris Lowell hit just the right notes in his performance. A show filled with scenes like that and so much more…sigh. Maybe if it had a cute, supposedly funny “it” girl in a lead role, it get a free ride no matter what.
I actually preferred Trophy Wife, Surviving Jack and Back in the Game to this show, but it was pretty good (I think the comedy of Enlisted is quite male, and you either love the humor or your don’t). Last year I liked Family Tools and How to Live With Your Parents. The year before I liked Bent. The main question I have is why networks pick the very worst comedies to nurture. I think this year’s Trophy Wife and Surviving Jack both had potential to be long running series with mainstream appeal. I didn’t even sample Surviving Jack until May. People take longer to find shows, are reluctant to sample them because they think they’ll be cancelled right away, and the competition with all the various electronic platforms is insane. It is downright dumb for networks to pump money into a new show and then just shrug their shoulders when it doesn’t pop into the stratosphere right away. No wonder shows resort to vagina jokes and stupid stunts to attract eyeballs.
Meanwhile, Nick at Night’s original comedies recycle comedy tropes along with experienced sitcom veterans and somehow they just keep going. I find myself watching those shows in the summertime. I think there’s an audience for comedy/sitcoms (look at all the shows that do well in syndication) and I don’t understand why networks don’t figure out how to promote these shows better (and take a little longer to pull the trigger for god’s sake).
Is there a way to see all your old Enlisted reviews? I can’t seem to find it in the options on the right side of the page or the “More recaps” page.
What a great show. Thanks for bringing it the attention it deserved.
Loved loved this show! I thought it was funny and sad all at the same time. I was wondering if anybody knows the name of the song that played on the final episode at the very end. Kinda sounds like Band of Horses. If anyone can help me out it would be appreciated muchly!!
The song is “Outro” by M83
I love this show thought it had heart.. N kept it light. N yet very funny. I liked the entire cast. I d love for a return.. If not I will be sad to see another show go down the drain because not enough people watching.. forever a fan of Enlisted
Thanks Marley. Had to find that song.just watched enlisted again.