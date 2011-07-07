‘Wilfred’ – ‘Fear’: The incredible shrinking Suplee

A quick review of tonight’s “Wilfred” coming up just as soon as I break Shabbos…
“Fear” provides a slightly better balance between Wilfred-as-dog and Wilfred-as-guy-in-dog-suit than I thought last week’s “Trust” did, as the laser pointer gag and his advice to Ryan about how dogs establish domination (“And you do this?” “Every goddamn day.”) nicely reminded us of Wilfred’s true origins, even as he was doing a hilarious pole dance at the strip club and being carted off to the dog pound strapped up like Hannibal Lecter.
And the story of how Ryan’s attempt to avoid conflict with Spencer(*) kept backfiring on him also nicely illustrated the man vs. animal conflict that Ryan and Wilfred are having.
(*) And good on Ethan Suplee for continuing to drop the pounds, even if it was weird how much skinnier he was here than in the pilot, which was shot months before this episode, even though the events are only a few days apart.
Again, the concept seems a bit thin – so much so that I’m going to play it by ear on how frequently I review episodes going forward (especially with Comic-Con and press tour coming up in a few weeks) but the chemistry between Elijah Wood and Jason Gann is terrific (just see how genuine Wood’s laughter is in the tag) and, again, I’m 12. For now, that’s more than enough.
What did everybody else think?
I didn’t think this episode was as strong as the first two–I was wishing I didn’t have an initiate watching this instead of the pilot–but it was still pretty great. The tag felt like improv; really natural. And that shot of Wilfred tossing the spray paint can in the trash was the kind of zinger that this show is proving it does really well. It redeemed the weakness of much that had preceded it–as did the wonderful abruptness of the break after Wilfred sees Lakshmi’s forehead mark.
I thought the tag was the best part of the entire series so far.
And I couldn’t get past Suplee’s weight loss, in a good way. I kept thinking “This is the guy from Titans!”. Losing that much weight is incredibly hard to do. Good for him.
heh. I kept flashing back to Boy Meets World.
Liked it better than Louie tonight.
Louie is genius. This is poor rehash.
Second was def the weakest so far
i loved the first, and thought the 2nd was okay….but this was was excellent. so well done. i was thinking about how well they setup the final joke…indian woman…laser pointer…wilfred….sooo funny.
No Gubelmann this weak :(
very very funny – I’ve like all three equally well I think.
My only issue – and maybe I’m being too anal about this but- is that part of the enjoyment I get out of this show equating what Wilfred does with what it would like in real life (ie. manWilfred in the Hannibal Lechter mask would be dogWilfred in a muzzle) So Wilfred throwing the paint can in the garbage can bugged me a bit. As a dog, with no opposable thumbs, he couldn’t have painted the statue. (Yes I know dogs can’t fire up a bong either but that is always in front of Ryan so that is easily explained as hallucination.)
Anyway, there’s probably other examples I’m missing but they’ve done a pretty good job thus far of keeping Wilfred’s as manindogsuit actions somewhat explainable – except for the paint I think.
I’ve found the best way to enjoy the show is just to go along with the jokes instead of questioning the likelihood of the events. I mean, this show obviously plays quite a bit with reality, and it does it with a sense of fun and imagination–why ruin that by constantly saying, “No, that would NEVER actually happen”?
He didn’t do the statue’s tag, it was Spencer. Wilfred just either found the bottle and put it in the trash, or used another one.
This is the first week I’ve enjoyed “Louie” more than this show. That being said, this show is still very funny, I’m loving Gann and Wood’s interactions and the surrealness of the whole premise. It’s a great companion to “Louie” in that they’re both very unconventional, thought-provoking comedies.
I figured it was Wilfred who defaced the Indian couple’s statue. One thing I didn’t like about this episode were racist jokes about Indians and blacks. (Giving a bone to a dog is like putting a basketball in a black person’s hand).
I was a little worried by the end of the episode that Ryan would take Wilfred’s advice on how to deal with Spencer. Glad he just settled for letting Wilfred knock him over the head with the bone.
I didn’t think the comment about the basketball was racist–it was pointing out the predictable/stereotypical nature of Ryan’s gift to Wilfred: “Gee, giving a dog a bone? How ORIGINAL.” That sort of thing.
Though I will give you that the defacing of the Indian statue could be seen as offensive. Instead of having Wilfred graffiti a symbol of another culture, he could have done something equally inflammatory yet not specifically pertaining to any race, like destroying someone’s kids’ playground equipment, or spraypainting someone’s treasured lawn gnome. Still, they wrote it the way they did so they could introduce the Indian couple to the story and have the joke later about the laser pointer. Not an excuse, but I can see why they did it.
We’re outta here. We got one or two smirks out of this ep and only one out of the previous one. It’s an interesting premise, but the execution is just not that appealing. Humor about slackers, bongs, and man-children is aimed at a particular demographic, and hubby and I are not in it. (I can forgive Wilfred for being a dog-puppy, to mangle a metaphor, but not Frodo. Grow the hell up already.)
heyyy dewey crowe
That was terrible! What started out with a well-adapted and funny pilot, then drifted into an uneven, yet still humorous second episode, has tail-spun into an out-and-out disaster. That was such a badly written, illogical (where is Wilfred’s owner when he’s going to be euthanized? – and yes, as a man I can state uncategorically that there isn’t a sane man on the planet that starts watching porn with a new friend 2 minutes after they meet), unfunny episode of television – not at all taking into account what makes the Aussie show dark yet charming – that I truly hope neither Gann or Zwar were involved with the writing of it. This appears to be another example of Hollywood ruining an original, funny, dark, and quirky idea from abroad with Americanification – as lately parodied in fiction with ‘Episodes’ – but happening in reality here.
Anyone who enjoyed the US pilot of this show (which was well-done and closest to the original) should watch the 2 seasons (series) of Australian shows that this is based on. They are SO MUCH funnier – and better in every respect.
How much realism are you expecting from a show where a man hallucinates a dog as a man in a dog suit?
Just started watching these remakes and I gotta say that I think they’re pretty good. I loved the originals but this was never going to be, or ever should’ve been, the same. I’m enjoying a different take on the same idea and let’s face it, something as dark as the originals wouldn’t’ve been as appealing to the US.
Just one thing, you are watching a show with a guy in a fluffy dog suit smoking bongs. It’s never going to make any sense so just accept it, move on and enjoy :)