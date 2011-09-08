‘Wilfred’ – ‘Identity’: Wilfred’s will

“Wilfred” ended its first season tonight, and I have a review of the finale (and thoughts on the season as a whole) coming up just as soon as I smell like conniving…
“Who are you? What are you? Why are you?” -Ryan
When David Zuckerman promised at Comic-Con that “Wilfred” would turn out to have a complicated mythology behind why this dog looked and acted human to Ryan, I figured the season finale would largely be about that. But though it opens up with Ryan again challenging the nature of Wilfred’s existence, and ends with a twist – the door to the basement where Ryan and Wilfred hang out actually leads to an ordinary closet – implying that Fienberg’s “Fight Club” analogy could be right(*), “Identity” is actually less interested in what Wilfred is than who Ryan is.
(*) Against the Tyler Durden theory: Ryan’s mom has a similar animal companion in Rhea Pearlman’s cat/lady, plus the episode with Dwight Yoakam as Bruce. In favor of Wilfred-as-Durden: for all we know, mother and son share the same psychological malady, and Bruce could easily be part of the hallucination. The idea that Wilfred is a figment seems pretty strong by the end of the finale, but I’m also trained to be skeptical of any hint that seems just that obvious, and to assume that the ultimate explanation will be something else entirely.
We really knew very little about what brought Ryan to the point in his life where he would be attempting suicide, why he’d be so reluctant to take any kind of legal job, why he was so desperate for Wilfred’s strange companionship, etc. Now we have a much clearer picture. Ryan before his life fell apart was a bad, bad dude – and he becomes that bad dude again in his quest to get Jenna her job back (and, really, to try to get Jenna to be his special lady friend). And now he’s wrecked his sister’s marriage (not that it was in especially good shape to begin with), busted up Jenna and Drew (not that Drew was a particularly good guy) and then accidentally put them back together under false pretenses, and gotten Wilfred seriously injured and possibly brain damaged (or just suffering retrograde amnesia).
For a show to open with its main character attempting suicide to get this much darker by season’s end is an impressive feat, and it’s been a fascinating ride.
On this week’s podcast, Fienberg and I talked about whether the increasingly dark vibe of the show had gotten in the way of the laugh-out-loud comdy, and whether the big laughs were actually necessary. The conclusion we both came to was A)yes, and B)no. The show had more overtly funny episodes earlier in the season, but I’ve really enjoyed where it’s gone, and Jason Ganz usually gets to do and say at least 2 or 3 things per episode that put a big smile on my face (here it was Wilfred’s reaction to the description of India, as well as Ryan distracting him with the bubbles). And given the characterization, the chemistry between Ganz and Elijah Wood (who’s been great in these last few Ryan-centric episodes), and the strange, compelling sense of atmosphere, that’s enough.
If “Wilfred” had done nothing but provide a strong enough lead-in to turn “Louie” from affordable fringe programming for FX into a genuine success, I’d be happy about its existence. But it’s done a whole lot more than that. Very nice first season. Looking forward to what comes next, whether or not that involves immediate clues about who/what/why Wilfred is.
What did everybody else think?
I’m a convert. I thought the whole idea was ridiculous, but I’ve come to think it’s fairly brilliant. Jason Ganz is a hoot and Elijah Wood is a helluva actor and straight man for Wilfred’s antics. I was puzzled by the final scene until I read your review, but the main thing this season did for me was make me want more Wilfred.
Yeah, I was a little unclear on where that door was supposed to lead. I assumed it was supposed to be the door to the basement, but had we ever seen that it was in Ryan’s room before? And who has a basement door in their closet?
Anyway, I really enjoy the show and find it really funny even if it’s not necessarily laugh out loud funny. I also don’t really care about answering any of the “mystery” of Wilfred. To me, it’s just a show about a guy who sees a dog as a guy in dog costume and that’s all I need to know.
They actually show the “closet” door leading to the basement earlier in this episode. I think that’s the first time we saw it, and even then Ryan had trouble opening the door at first. Nice set-up.
The finale was thoroughly enjoyable. It was nice to see Ryan turn the table on Wilfred (By manipulating him with the bubbles) and the self sacrificing loyalty of Wilfred was compelling. I’m curious about this will though, and what’s going to happen with Wilfred. When does the new season start?!
I’m just looking forward to jumping, swiping the air, and counting 1, 2, 3 … with my next encounter with a Wilfred-watching friend: “BUBBLES!”
I was actually really ticked off by the finale. I generally think it’s bad form to do big cliffhangers leading into an eight month hiatus, and this is no exception. More significantly, though, I felt the quality of the show sagged midseason, with a string of episodes beating the same drum of Ryan having to do something that’s simple but important in his precarious position, and Wilfred doing everything possible to make a mess of it, the worst friend imaginable. If you took for granted that the anthropomorphization of Wilfred was a hallucination of Ryan’s – which everything in the first 12 episodes could be interpreted as – then it’s was an okay series with a unique premise and a few guaranteed laughs, and that was fine. The finale shows that they had more material to work with, that they could have developed the mythology, shown conflict given Ryan’s background, had more diverse, more interesting episodes throughout, but made me watch a great deal of something decidedly less than. To throw it all on a scrap heap of character developments and twists along with one of the more substantive A-plots, leading into a hiatus where it has the least potential to sink in, that just squandered their legitimate creativity, and I feel cheated for it.
That said, the episode itself, for it’s own sake was fairly solid, but “Evil Ryan” was so passive and wooden it seemed to limit the potential for interesting dialogue on the subject.
Pun intended?
but it’s a comedy, people who watch wilfred mainly want to laugh. The story about why he can see wilfred is just an added bonus to draw people in. I think your looking way to far into it.
I was on board since the first episode.. I was try’n to get all my friends in to it… Funny, smart… All round good show… I loved it… The last show was like WTF…… blew my mind….!
I love the show but I don’t really care about the mythology. I’d rather get more jokes, especially with such a ridiculous premise.
I thought the entire series was wonderful and the finale excellent. It got us to a place to find out more about Ryan’s past but not giving out too much info and not resolving much which is a good thing if there is a second season.
It was a few episodes ago where Ryan was reunited with his childhood dog that I *thought* I heard Kristen question Ryan’s basement like she wasn’t aware he had one. I guess it I heard right.
I hope the writers stay on their game next year and give those brilliant actors more fascinating stories to pull us along with them.
You’re right. In the episode “Anger”, Kristen asks Ryan’s to bring over their Mom’s antique copper tub for her party, but he brings over a tin one, that he claims was the only one in the basement. Kristen then says, “There’s a basement?”
I thought it was amazing, and did a lot to keep the viewer (well, this viewer) unbalanced. When Wilfred told Ryan, near the beginning, that his suicide had been successful, I won’t deny that that was a thought that had occurred to me over the weeks of the season. So it was pretty cool to have that revealed so quickly as just more Wilfred-manipulation.
I didn’t think Ryan (or Wood) was “wooden” as Evil Ryan; I thought that we were seeing how cold, emotionless, and buttoned down Past Ryan had been, and how that could well have been what would have led him, in part, to want to kill himself. Because, clearly, underneath that, was this sweet, uncertain, confused Ryan we’ve seen all season. It was wild to see him morph into that cold character, and be so successful at it, and then see it all crumble as he stared into that door…
I really loved this season. Gann and Wood turned a premise that could have gone south in so many ways into something really compelling. And really funny, too. The bubbles stuff just didn’t get old.
I love this show, but I wish they would cut out all of the drug use. It’s just not necessary.
And from the opposite end — I find it very necessary.
I feel its somewhat necessary also, its a facet of wilfred and his influence on ryan.
What happened to Ethan Supplee (the biker neighbor) (that guy from My Name Is Earl)? Seemed like he was going to be a supporting character in the beginning of the season, but we haven’t seen him in a while.
Random MB’er spotting… interesting…
“the chemistry between Ganz and Elijah Wood (who’s been great in these last few Ryan-centric episodes), and the strange, compelling sense of atmosphere, that’s enough.” Spot on statement, there. I love the atmosphere/vibe of this show. My wife is a psychiatrist and she thinks it is an interesting portrayal of a functioning psychotic.
LOST style ending. Love it.
Let’s go season 2
Shhhhh, Smoke Monster!!!
wait, did the original australian series have the same plot as this season? I’m sure the original series didn’t have any Lost references…
@anthony the Aussie version was quite a bit different another than a couple of episode that shared key plot points at the beginning of both runs. They quickly divulged into their own thing and in my opinion this one was way better. Though I have not seen the second series of the Aussie version yet….
Write a comment…I think ryan while recovering from suicide attempt, got to relive his past weeks that led him to where he currently is, comatose.
Thats really interesting!
when is the next season?
Woods pimple on the nose must have been a big one if even the make-up could’nt cover it up.
Love this show so much! Can’t wait to see Season 2.
Wilfred I love you!
I liked it better when it was a comedy. I think I’m not alone.
This episode took a huge dump in the ratings. It fell below Louie numbers.
Maybe the episodes are out of order and the suicide attempt was because he ruined so many lives?
Did anyone else notice that Ryan took a cigarette out of Wilfred’s mouth and smoked it? Elijah Wood commented earlier in the season that Ryan couldn’t take a shovel from Wilfred, because then the shovel would “exist.” Wonder what him taking the cigarette means…
Did anyone else notice that Ryan took a cigarette out of Wilfred’s mouth and smoked it? Elijah Wood commented earlier in the season that Ryan couldn’t take a shovel from Wilfred, because then the shovel would “exist.” Wonder what him taking the cigarette means. Maybe the whole episode was a dream?
Yeah I see what you mean, but at the end of the pilot Ryan did take the ball from Wilfred, albeit Wilfred gave it to him. I think there’s a slight possibility it was a dream because it seems Wilfred can only give things to Ryan, Ryan can’t take from WIlfred. On the other hand, maybe Ryan can take things from Wilfred whenever he wants, and him taking the cig from Wil was just showing Ryan taking control of the situation and manipulating Wilfred instead. Still you gotta remember the basement not being real and whatnot.
I rewatched the previous episode, which begins and ends with characters telling Ryan, “Never underestimate the power of a dream.” That quote ties in nicely with this episode and the season as a whole.
I thought we were going to find out who killed Rosie Larson!
Bahahahahahahahahahahahahahaaaa!!!
Nice! Too bad I’ll never find out.
I really dug the show, more so as the season went on. I don’t really care about the “mythology” and whether or not Wilfrd is real. The show is clever enough, and funny enough, that I am just happy to go along for the ride.
I loved the Lost shout-outs, Wilfred and the bubbles, and the running pizza joke.
this is my theory the basement represents his brain and the attempted suicide brought out his other personality ” Wilfred” and when he had doubt another personality came out in the form of “BRUCE” . Wilfred was the stronger personality which made the Bruce personality to leave but promising to be back to fight with Wilfred personality again.
Let’s take it even further: Wilfred interacts with an inanimate stuffed bear as if it’s real. Even Ryan’s split personality has a split personality.
Fight Club analogy?? Hello! 6th Sense analogy!! Bruce Willis seeing the door to his study is blocked by a table. Frodo is dead to the world.
In the episode “Anger” I thought it was curious that Kristen seemed taken back when Ryan mentioned having a basement.
I love the show. I thought Wilfred was wrong about Ryan would be in his own purgatory if he falls in love with Jenna. Eventually, Ryan screwed up everything and now he is stuck in own purgatory forever or when the next season is going to be on.
Rrgh! The last few episodes tanked to hard in the ratings, I doubt we’ll ever learn any of these secrets! Just like the Event, and all those other shows over the years — we’ll never learn anything!
I really loved this season finale.
First, it still kept some humor. Just one opinion, however this show has always maintained at least some of the wry humor and absurdity. Even when it is not sitcom/laugh-out-loud funny, it has some pretty humorous moments. This show is just a good fit with my sense of humor.
Second, I cannot really find fault with a show that pushes beyond the obvious. While there is a certain charm in a guy who just sees a dog as a talking-dog-that-looks-like-a-man-in-a-dog-suit, that, well, talks, smokes a lot of pot, and manipulates him, I also like them taking a chance with existentialism and really pushing audiences.
Finally, I love getting to see Elijah Wood’s acting. Looking back, even though he is not a huge lead man actor, he’s incredibly good. When I actually think about what he’s been in, he has been great and incredibly diverse (from a kid dealing with his parents’ failing marriage and his sexual awakening, to a Hobbit, to a mute killer in a Frank Miller movie, to this show), it just seems somehow too easy (for me at least) to overlook or underestimate how good he is as an actor until he pretty convincingly shows the other side of his personality he is trying to bury.
Overall, for me at least this took the show from a dark-comedy to something that was just potentially a lot deeper. I can enjoy it for both aspects, but really appreciate that both are there. It is a nice balancing act.
And hey, this is FX! After Terriers, it’s nice to see them put out shows that I like and NOT cancel them!
-Cheers
Wilfred can’t really accurately be a figment of ryans immagination cuz he tells Ryan he’ll “give it all” for his mistress just before he dives infront of the drug testers car, so Ryan, had he been paying a little more attention, coulda known that, as everyone else sees it, the dog jumped randomly in front of a car.
I was all for this show since day one… Its great, between the twists, jokes, and omg moments I can’t wait for the next season….. Ended on a good note, I think it symbolized the many skeletons ryan still has in the closet
I was all for this show since day one… Its great, between the twists, jokes, and omg moments I can’t wait for the next season….. Ended on a good note, I think it symbolized the many skeletons ryan still has in the closet….. I could be wrong though.
There is a theory going around the Ryan’s nickname of “The Archaeologist” is an actual presence inside of Ryan. And as Wilfred was being pushed aside more and more, the “Archaeologist” came out, causing the relationship between Ryan and Wilfred to die (hence the “will” Wilfred wrote in the beginning).
In the first episode, Wilfred makes a Dune quote. Ryan asks him how he knows it and Wilfred returns with “how do you?” Earlier in the episode, while passing out from his pill fix, the book Dune is blurry, but on his night stand.
Anybody else going as Wilfred for Halloween?
Wilfred reminds me of the show Donnie darko, and also wilfred can’t be a halucination because the guy in one of the later episodes can see him.
The mythology behind Wilfred is what drives me to see the new season. There are too many ways they can go for the writers to dissapoint. In the beginning of the season finale when wilfred is telling ryan that the suicide had worked, somewhat, and put him in a coma like state trapped in his own mind, ryan started to truely believe it to be true, but as soon as he begins to accept it wilfred gets off track quoting lost, giving ryan more than enough reason to doubt everything he was just told. Going back to the first episode of the season when wilfred and ryan go on the first walk, wilfred tells ryan that he knows his fears and what he thinks of himself, and when asked wilfred says he knows all this because he and ryan are one, the same mind. wilfred is a conflicted character in ryans mind that on the one hand wants to help ryan wake up and realize it isnt real, but on the other hand he is also the force that holds him under, making sure he doesnt question the false reality his mind has built in his subconscious.
Well I haven’t read what other people have been saying but I got a completely different feeling from the show. I see it as once Ryan was able to be himself he found Wilfred. This also happens with his mom and the cat. When the mom returns to the hospital the cat says something along the lines of “I new you’d come back.” You could take this literally as in come back to the hospital because you don’t like the real world OR come back as in find yourself again and stop trying to be what other people want you to be. Now Wilfred could not be recognizing who Ryan is simple because Ryan has lost sight of himself and only in finding who he is will he be able to find the basement and Wilfred once again.
so i watched the episode and then started to think that wilfred was part of ryans soul and maybe god sent wilfred to guide ryan but then they both turned in the other way
i think that wilfred was part of ryans soul so that when wilfred dies or forgets anything abouth ryan then part of ryans soul will move on hense his basement going as being part of wilfred or wilfreds memory
Loved this series, thought it was just funny and quirky, but while the ending was a little too abrupt and confusing, it was still amazing. I loved it, i never saw the closet thing coming. Am I the only one who thought Kristen was pregnant the entire season though?
Too bad all the references to TV shows/movies I’ve never seen or paid any attention to, such as Lost and The Fight Club …
I really didn’t like this show at first, and only continued watching because it was the only thing I could find that I hadn’t seen yet. I thought Wilfred was quite the scumbag, but by season’s end I see that he has actually used a fair amount of reverse psychology to help Ryan turn into a better person. I always figured that Wilfred was a figment of Ryan’s imagination that he conjured to deal with difficult problems in his life. Sort of a ‘Durden’, like mentioned in the review. However, I now see that there is a bit more going on here. The subtle change over the first season from a laugh out loud raunchy comedy to something much more… thought provoking, has been really enjoyable. It’s not very often we get to see a show evolve like this. Now I’m very curious as to what is going to happen in season 2!
I think Ryan is dead, in the first episode he tried to commit suicide but what if he succeed and its that whole 6th sense deal where some people don’t realize that they have died, Since Ryan had a dog as a child that he loved maybe he is projecting a dog to be his guardian in death and Wilfred is helping him completed unfinished business before he crosses over.
Watched the whole season last night. The characters represent Freud’s view of the psyche. Id is Wilfred (Wiil and Id), need and desire to satisfy with no consideration of morality or results (I want it now!). Ryan Newman (New Man)is the Superego…all about morality. The ego which is thought of as more of the ‘doer’ who takes results into consideration but has no morals (ie…if if I want to win the lawsuit, which Id is telling me I want…I can dig up dirt and blackmail the opponent). The ego is represented by a different character in each episode and is often killed off (the homeless man who is killed off and replaced by the mystery man in the next episode, who conspires with Wilfred. The ego is even represented by the stuffed bear who Wilfred has a relationship with.
The basement is the subconscious which is hidden to most people (why it is a closet in the last episode when Ryan looses his relationship with Wilfred). Notice the sign on the wall….that moves to different walls that says visitors.
The series is based on the three parts being created or destroyed…their communication, and battle for dominance. One of my favorite episodes had ‘the boyfriend’ taming Wilfred, while Ryan wonders why he can’t do the same thing. Representing the effect other people can have on suppressing parts of us. But ultimately when Ryan attempts to train Wilfred it backfires (ie. all of your parts must coexist.). I could go on with detail from each episode, however this is why the show is brilliant.
