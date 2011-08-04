‘Wilfred’ – ‘Pride’: Sticking your neck out

Press tour is eating up every spare blogging minute at the moment, but I wanted to be sure to note that tonight’s “Wilfred” was the episode that FX screened for fans at Comic-Con – and that the crowd (which included at least one 9-year-old boy) was equally horrified and amused by everything involving Wilfred and Raffi.

So sick, so strange, so funny, and such a good guest performance from Jane Kaczmarek. What did everybody else think of this one? And, if you have any lingering thoughts on last week’s episode with Chris Klein, or where we’re at with this point in the season, feel free to share them here.

