‘Wilfred’ – ‘Pride’: Sticking your neck out

Press tour is eating up every spare blogging minute at the moment, but I wanted to be sure to note that tonight’s “Wilfred” was the episode that FX screened for fans at Comic-Con – and that the crowd (which included at least one 9-year-old boy) was equally horrified and amused by everything involving Wilfred and Raffi.
So sick, so strange, so funny, and such a good guest performance from Jane Kaczmarek. What did everybody else think of this one? And, if you have any lingering thoughts on last week’s episode with Chris Klein, or where we’re at with this point in the season, feel free to share them here.
I feel like this show is heading in the right direction and part of that is just the thing I love about FX programming in general, that of course being its willingness to go to some very dark and strange places.
My one complaint is that while Elijah Wood is a very funny and capable straight man, the “straight man” label is bordering on becoming a detriment because that’s really all he is. I’m not sure why we’re supposed to care about Ryan as a character yet. Wood is so earnestness and unassuming and his chemistry with Jason Gann is so legitimate that it’s gotten us this far, but I’m concerned about how far it can carry the show without it becoming a big enough problem to prevent me from watching.
That being said, tonight was probably the hardest I laughed at anything on TV since Parks and Rec ended back in May.
Wood’s nebbishy personna is the perfect foil for Wilfred, if he had any more charisma, it would be too loud, and it lets Wilfred bully him into hilarious nonsense. Truly twisted filthy fun, how did they get this one on the air?
I’m with ya on Ryan…after 5 or 6 episodes, I’m ready to see more than him whining or ALWAYS disagreeing with Wilfred.
Other than that, great show. I look forward to it each week.
I’ve been into this show since the pilot, but the moment the credits rolled on tonight’s episode, I felt immediately that this was the one that took the series overall from solid to fantastic. I don’t know what else can be said about Jason Gann’s performance at this point besides that it’s saturated in brilliance.
“Right rabbit, wrong hole” – thank goodness I wasn’t drinking anything when that line was spoken, cause it would’ve come out of my nose.
I just deleted all of the unwatched/half-watched episodes from my DVR. Maybe I’m missing out, but the show doesn’t do anything for me except make me feel uncomfortable.
Was by far the best episode so far. Too many laugh out loud moments to count this week. There hasn’t been a truly “weak” episode yet. I’m loving every second of this show. Best comedy going right now, atleast in my own humble opinion. Thanks Alan doer everything you do, you’re awesome. Can’t wait for SOA to start soon!
I laughed, I cried, I peed myself. Though, last week’s was pure comedy platinum! This was just comedy double gold. WILFRED, a show I was sure I would never watch, is the best frakin’ thing on TV right now. Who needs GOT, BREAKING BAD, or MAD MEN anyway?
“Who needs GOT, BREAKING BAD, or MAD MEN anyway?”
Well, um, I do. Still, I love Wilfred, a show I almost did not watch, and it is not like I go to Breaking Bad or Mad Men for my laughs.
-Cheers
Watching tonight’s episode, I couldn’t help but think that the Parents Television Council must not be aware of Wilfred.
Also, hearing Malcolm’s mother say the word “cunnilingus” was a little shocking. Hilarious, but shocking.
Brilliant! Simply brilliant! Just when I think Wilfred can’t get any better or funnier, it gets even better and funnier. I literally had tears rolling down my cheeks. This is the best show yet. But wait… there’s next week, and the week after and the week after….
I’m really, really loving this show. Look forward to whatever twisted thing they’re going to do from one week to the next.
Amazing set piece. Elija Wood humps a stuffed giraffe while a man in a dog costume watches.
And I loved when Ryan asked “Why am I doing this?” and Wilfred responded “So you won’t have to call your sister and be humiliated!”
Hilarious episode. SO glad I gave this show a chance. And it works really well as an hour-long block with Louie. I watch them together even on the weeks when I’m watching via DVR.
Yeah, count me among the apparent few who just aren’t getting it. I enjoyed the pilot well enough, but every week the show has become more of a chore to get through. I didn’t even watch last night’s episode yet but skipped ahead to Louie.
I like the dog stuff, but when the dog is smoking a bong, it’s not really dog stuff anymore.
Seeing as how you seem to be a dog yourself, I’ll trust you on whether or not something is dog stuff.
I never thought the S warning for sexual situations would refer to a man in a dog costume humping a stuffed animal. The scene with Wilfred in the gimp outfit put me on the floor. I’m really enjoying this show. I’m not sure how long it can last, but I can worry about that later.
I stopped watching several episodes ago, but with Jane Kaczmarek on this week, I checked back in. And, unsurprisingly, I didn’t even make it through the episode before deleting it from my DVR.
I just don’t find one redeeming quality about (*) Wilfred, and rarely find him ever funny. Plus, I don’t understand Elijah Wood’s ‘not funny at all’ straight man role. How can someone who doesn’t want to be beholden to his sister let a dog use, annoy, and bully him at every turn?
* I’m referring back to something Scrubs/Cougar Town creator Bill Lawrence said in this youtube clip ([www.youtube.com] ), about his dad not liking Arrested Development because his dad didn’t ‘care’ about any of the characters.
Since I don’t care about anyone in this world – nor do I find the show funny – I am officially done with this show.
Dunno if it says more about “Wilfred” or about me, but I am in awe of this show. Jason Gann is amazing–his scenes with Raffi were horrifying and brilliant. The RyanWilfred relationship just becomes more disturbing and hilarious every week.
This show is brilliant. What a twisted episode; we all focus on Wilfred’s hilarious relationship with Rafi, yet his longterm relationship with Bear is even weirder and funnier.
A show like this makes me sigh about the nature of the American TV system. If this were going to be just 13 episodes and done, as in the UK or Japan, its weird brilliance would be perfect. It’s hard to imagine how “Wilfred” can stay interesting for five seasons, or even three, but we shouldn’t let that detract from reveling in this one.
This has turned into a sad show with terrible writing and zero charm; only aiming for a meager kind of uncomfortable humor. But not good uncomfortable – just pathetic uncomfortable – oooh, porno, strip clubs, etc, etc – how edgy!
They have taken what was a cute but dark creative and original idea – and brilliant series – with a complex, funny, and well-developed relationship between a dog, it’s owner, and her live-in boyfriend – and turned it into stupid, depressing, nonsensical, and shallow shadow of that.
Shame on Zuckerman, Gann, and the whole crew. This positively stinks!
Does anyone know what song is playing when Wilfred is banging the giraffe?
yes im looking for the song too
I bet that’s a sentence you never thought you’d type.
The name of the song is “Baby your my vip” by St John.
I’ve rarely seen such dichotomy among the viewers: people either seem to love the show or hate it. Doesn’t seem to be much middle ground at all. Interesting. (I’m among those who love it, BTW, but–as someone else said–I don’t whether that says more about me or about the show.)
I just canceled the season pass on my DVR. Parts of the show are funny, but it is getting extremely repetitive and the writing is getting lazy. Yes, I get Ryan’s depressed, but now either Wilfred’s not a dog or Ryan’s having blackouts where he writes notes and sends flowers. Neither of which are particularly interesting given the apparent original premise of the show.
I caught the first half of this episode. Never again. It’s far more disturbing than it is funny.
I look forward to Wilfred than Louie on Thursdays these days.
Wilfred keeps getting funnier and funnier. This show is phenomenal and is becoming one of my favorite comedies on television.