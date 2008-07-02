420 Every Day…

#Smoke Break
07.02.08 10 years ago 32 Comments

With some news & updates, copy & paste is all I feel the need to do.

There is an initiative in the works that could end up on the November ballot that allows for marijuana to be sold to anyone, and anywhere that already sells alcohol. Its being called The Inalienable Rights Enforcement Initiative. From the full text of the measure:

This initiative will amend the Constitution of California to defend and safeguard the inalienable rights of the People against infringement by governments and corporations, providing for the lawful growth, sale, and possession of marijuana. Marijuana will be taxed through a system of stamps and licenses–a $5 stamp will be required for the sale of an eighth ounce of marijuana and a $50 annual license will be required for the growth of one marijuana plant. To protect participants and encourage participation in the system, such licenses and stamps will be available anonymously in stores where marijuana is sold.

So instead of getting some quack doctor to give you a prescription for $100 because of your supposed “anxiety” or alleged “insomnia”, you will just pay an extra tax each time you buy yourself another 8th.

California to Legalize Weed for Everyone [LAist]

Loosies

David Banner – Put On Freestyle

Jax-Wing Clap

Jae Millz – No Time To Stall

Young Buck – Terminate On Sight

Fresh – Dirty

Busta Rhymes – Blackout 2.1

Solange – I Told You So (Prod. by Polow Da Don)

Beyonce – Honesty

Young Chris – Party

Max B. Feat. Al Pac – Let It Go

Kidz In The Hall Feat. Pacific Division, Tyga, Glasses Malone & Mistah F.A.B. – Driving Down The Block (West Coast Remix)

Loosies

