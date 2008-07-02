420 Every Day…

With some news & updates, copy & paste is all I feel the need to do.
There is an initiative in the works that could end up on the November ballot that allows for marijuana to be sold to anyone, and anywhere that already sells alcohol. Its being called The Inalienable Rights Enforcement Initiative. From the full text of the measure:
This initiative will amend the Constitution of California to defend and safeguard the inalienable rights of the People against infringement by governments and corporations, providing for the lawful growth, sale, and possession of marijuana. Marijuana will be taxed through a system of stamps and licenses–a $5 stamp will be required for the sale of an eighth ounce of marijuana and a $50 annual license will be required for the growth of one marijuana plant. To protect participants and encourage participation in the system, such licenses and stamps will be available anonymously in stores where marijuana is sold.
So instead of getting some quack doctor to give you a prescription for $100 because of your supposed “anxiety” or alleged “insomnia”, you will just pay an extra tax each time you buy yourself another 8th.
California to Legalize Weed for Everyone [LAist]
YES. I’ll vote for that. Lets keep non violent offenders out of prison…and focus on the real criminals.
i’m a go listen to the chronic…
: )
PRENDELO!
which means u can cop an 8th off ur dealer without paying the tax? how will they know if its legally purchased ‘taxed’ weed or illegally copped off ur green man?
The population on the west coast is about to get really high…
*packing my bags from Jersey*
I’m going, going back, back to Cali, Cali.
That’s been one of the biggest problems/hurdles with legalizing weed…the government can figure out how to get their cut
^ basically
40 bucks an 8th is a crime…
“Lets keep non violent offenders out of prison”
^^^^ Ummm..not so fast. My company is going through alot of shit right now because someone we hired was embezzling money and aside from getting our loot back, there’s nothing I’d love more than to see that bitch behind bars and getting broomstick shoved up several orifices. White collar criminals need to do as much time as street cats do. You think its fair that some cat sits on his computer all day fucking with peoples credit card numbers and social security, fucking up all they credit and shit, gets caught and serves like 6 months, but you get caught with a few rocks and you do 3 to 5?
watched “super high me” the other day, as a canadian not privy to the specifics of the u.s. legal system, will this even last or be a functional system if the federal legal channels (i.e. DEA, FBI) are not under the jurisdiction of state laws?…
Tres…not sure but I think ED meant victimless cirmes.
^ offenders of victimless crime..
Super High Me [video.google.com]
Full Movie
@Wit-E
i dont any one out here that still buys it from a dealer. every one i know has a med card, or has a friend who has a med card. go right to the pharm and get it them self’s
40 bucks an eighth is a crime? you must be smokin crushed maple leaves or somethin…go $55 an eighth in tejas if you want some good dro
Suave APPROVES this thread :)
you got to be kidding me, 30 an eighth for the b.c. big bud anything more and you don’t know the right people, nothing but chronic north of the 49th parallel…55 you might as well order from budmail…
$40-$50 an 8th is the going rate here if all u cop is an 8th.
@ g4s, thats cuz the pharms are sellin shit @ street prices….if this bill passes then the state will impose a heavy tax on herb and the legal price will inflate to more than street prices, which means u will be faced with the option of legally buying it and coughin up the tax, or coppin from ur local dealer and still payin the old price.
i thought budmail was done now….
i used to cop lbs CHEAP off marijuanagirls.com about 4 yrs ago.
site seems to be up…
^^^Dirk, are you fucking kidding me??? fools was hustling over the net like that?
Here in the Pac NW retail is 280-320 per zip, wholesale roughly 2800 3200 per elbo….BC all day on the cheaper side, Local if you’re in the loop for 250 or so a zip…
This initiative will never be passed.
think of all the $ that the pill companies would lose. Think of all the $ that then wouldn’t be spent with lobbiest, cops, prisons, lawers….the list goes on.
Ain’t nothing wrong with the Secondary Market….
@ Dirk…You’re brave fuckin with that shit homie.
peep it: [sativagirls.com]
they still have the old menu up.
they were sellin an elbo of that Mr.Nice(G13xHashPlant) for $2200-$2500 when i was coppin.
my homie told me about it 1 day, i called bullshit, then he invites me to his house 1 day….lays a brown envelope on the table, opens it, and i see a vacuum sealed bag of dro….he tells me he has been buyin off the site for about a yr and its legit…so i check it out…start coppin quarters and having them shipped to his crib (no fuckin way i was havin it sent to my house!) then graduated up to the best deal…ive heard of quite a few sites that were doin this back then, such as budmail that dude was talkin bout up there ^^
I can’t even begin to imagine how many Narcs are reading this and taking notes.
ehh…all these sites closed up shop about 2 yrs ago, so it doesnt matta.
*lights joint*
Fuck, I live in Delaware.
It’s a step in the right direction.
Super High Me is an excellent movie even if you don’t indulge, I highly recommend watching it regardless.
^checking it out right now. And here i thought it was another stupidass weed documentary. lol
Not a big smoker…but. I live in Cali….so i might start smoking a teeny bit more
happy holidayas guys, I’ve been clean for 5 months but i had to partake in todays events.
man i miss weed bro