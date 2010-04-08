After The Smoke – “One In A Million”

Remember After The Smoke? The “Typical Weekend” guys that I mentioned a few weeks ago. Of course you don’t because we all consume a mass amount of mp3s weekly. Either way, their digital EP Under The Influence released on iTunes last week…so now I feel guilt-free in posting the other track that grabbed my ear.
Where “Typical…” was upbeat & energetic, “One In A Million” is every bit it’s opposite, except in producer Speek’s continued display of melody mastery. So while they may be one of many, the Florida duo’s sound is theirs alone. And as they progress, you’ll hear more about them.
Try to remember their name next time around.
I have been a big fan of these guys for years. Go On Home and Dial Tone are my shit. Sounds like the new stuff is just as tight. Ima have to cop their new EP .
yea these guys are tight …i love this track…i think im gonna have just get the album..
This is riding! that typical weekend track was super different but dope!! checking out their other shit thanks.
shit is crack
Me encanta su album.
“Typical Weekend” es mi favorita.
i was sleepin for sure
I put that last one on a cd…but it didn’t get the spins I thought it would