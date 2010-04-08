After The Smoke – “One In A Million”

#Music
04.08.10 8 years ago 7 Comments

Remember After The Smoke? The “Typical Weekend” guys that I mentioned a few weeks ago. Of course you don’t because we all consume a mass amount of mp3s weekly. Either way, their digital EP Under The Influence released on iTunes last week…so now I feel guilt-free in posting the other track that grabbed my ear.

Where “Typical…” was upbeat & energetic, “One In A Million” is every bit it’s opposite, except in producer Speek’s continued display of melody mastery. So while they may be one of many, the Florida duo’s sound is theirs alone. And as they progress, you’ll hear more about them.

Try to remember their name next time around.

After The Smoke – “One In A Million”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music
TAGSAfter The SmokeMP3sMusicUnder Tha Influence

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP