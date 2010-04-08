Remember After The Smoke? The “Typical Weekend” guys that I mentioned a few weeks ago. Of course you don’t because we all consume a mass amount of mp3s weekly. Either way, their digital EP Under The Influence released on iTunes last week…so now I feel guilt-free in posting the other track that grabbed my ear.

Where “Typical…” was upbeat & energetic, “One In A Million” is every bit it’s opposite, except in producer Speek’s continued display of melody mastery. So while they may be one of many, the Florida duo’s sound is theirs alone. And as they progress, you’ll hear more about them.

Try to remember their name next time around.

After The Smoke – “One In A Million”