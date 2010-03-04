Bambu Feat. Prometheus Brown – “Slow Down” Video

It’s pretty fitting that Bambu would be showcasing his Eskrima talents in this clip as his flow is fairly similar to a martial art itself. Complex, yet graceful. Enticing but deadly. This is the official first single from Bam’s new EP, …paper cuts… which features a plethora of Dub C talent like Diz Gibran, Thurzday of U-N-I and Prometheus Brown of Blue Scholars, featured here.
Quality in small quantities is the motto with this project. All it takes is a little snip to leave a deep impact. Sorta like…well…you get the idea.
Cop — …paper cuts…
PI fam stand up!
Standing!
Oh! This is fire. I’ve been lookin forward to new Bam since Exact Change Dropped. Any association with Blue Scholars is always good too. Love it.
hella dope
Produced by MTK. Thank you guys for the love it’s appreciated!