Bambu Feat. Prometheus Brown – “Slow Down” Video

It’s pretty fitting that Bambu would be showcasing his Eskrima talents in this clip as his flow is fairly similar to a martial art itself. Complex, yet graceful. Enticing but deadly. This is the official first single from Bam’s new EP, …paper cuts… which features a plethora of Dub C talent like Diz Gibran, Thurzday of U-N-I and Prometheus Brown of Blue Scholars, featured here.

Quality in small quantities is the motto with this project. All it takes is a little snip to leave a deep impact. Sorta like…well…you get the idea.

Cop — …paper cuts…