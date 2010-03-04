Bambu Feat. Prometheus Brown – “Slow Down” Video

#Music
03.04.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

It’s pretty fitting that Bambu would be showcasing his Eskrima talents in this clip as his flow is fairly similar to a martial art itself. Complex, yet graceful. Enticing but deadly. This is the official first single from Bam’s new EP, …paper cuts… which features a plethora of Dub C talent like Diz Gibran, Thurzday of U-N-I and Prometheus Brown of Blue Scholars, featured here.

Quality in small quantities is the motto with this project. All it takes is a little snip to leave a deep impact. Sorta like…well…you get the idea.

Cop — …paper cuts…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music
TAGS...paper cuts...BambuBlue ScholarsMusicMUSIC VIDEOSPrometheus Brown

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP