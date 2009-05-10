Beans And Jay

I was never a Jay-Z fan growing up.

I don’t know if this is a cardinal sin as a Hip-Hop fan or not, but the fact is I just never bought into him. I didn’t listen to Reasonable Doubt until much later in life and I was pretty under whelmed by Volumes 1-3.

There was a time when I even considered Beanie Sigel to be a better MC. Sigel came at a time when Jay was teetering on the edge of becoming a megastar. While Jay was making his waves at the top, Beans came in to keep the Roc name firmly places in the streets. The Truth album came out and many felt it was blowing out a lot of what Jay was putting out at the time, even prompting Nas to say “compared to Beans you wack” on “Ether.”

Jay is a competitor. He heard the talk and seemed to step his game up. I’ll go as far as to say that Sigel’s breathing down Jay’s neck combined with the Nas beef is what made The Blueprint such a great album. Much like we’ve noticed Wayne’s verses improve when he’s around Drake, Jay always seems to bring his A-game when on a track with Beanie. Case in point: the first track I heard from Jay that resonated with me, his verse on “Still Got Love for You” from Sigel’s The Reason.

While some of these “daddy” songs focus on the physical losses of not having a father — no playing baseball, or learning how to deal with women — Jigga tries to delve deeper. He spends his bars coping with the intangible psychological issues:

The inexplicable bouts with depression: “Seemed sunny outside, always rained on Jay/Pop you my umbrella, come help your son with the weather.”

It’s that nagging unquantifiable sadness that is at the heart of missing a father that Shawn Carter tries to rectify. But he can’t. Thus the frustration:

“The one thing you taught me is to face my fears, coward

How could you let me grow without you?

Grind in this rap game, take dough without you?

Wear my Pro Keds close to the sole/soul without you?

Family pictures pose without you – WHY?!”

And that, my friends, is an emotional crescendo. It’s an often overlooked verse, but one of Jay’s strongest.

As a bonus, here’s “It’s On.” Both Beans and Jay go in and you can almost feel the healthy competition get more intense with each verse until Hov blows the track out the water at the end:

“Young Vito, voice of the young people

If my life is a movie, then Sigel gone be the sequel

We bring it to your door with Bleek peeping through your peephole

Don’t be scared, nigga, alert ya people…”

Though Sigel has seemed to teeter off recently, there was a time when he and Jay were neck and neck and Jay’s career is the better for it.

Download — Beanie Sigel Feat. Jay-Z and Rell – “Still Got Love For You”

Download — Beanie Sigel Feat. Jay-Z – “It’s On”

