Beans And Jay

I was never a Jay-Z fan growing up.
I don’t know if this is a cardinal sin as a Hip-Hop fan or not, but the fact is I just never bought into him. I didn’t listen to Reasonable Doubt until much later in life and I was pretty under whelmed by Volumes 1-3.
There was a time when I even considered Beanie Sigel to be a better MC. Sigel came at a time when Jay was teetering on the edge of becoming a megastar. While Jay was making his waves at the top, Beans came in to keep the Roc name firmly places in the streets. The Truth album came out and many felt it was blowing out a lot of what Jay was putting out at the time, even prompting Nas to say “compared to Beans you wack” on “Ether.”
Jay is a competitor. He heard the talk and seemed to step his game up. I’ll go as far as to say that Sigel’s breathing down Jay’s neck combined with the Nas beef is what made The Blueprint such a great album. Much like we’ve noticed Wayne’s verses improve when he’s around Drake, Jay always seems to bring his A-game when on a track with Beanie. Case in point: the first track I heard from Jay that resonated with me, his verse on “Still Got Love for You” from Sigel’s The Reason.
While some of these “daddy” songs focus on the physical losses of not having a father — no playing baseball, or learning how to deal with women — Jigga tries to delve deeper. He spends his bars coping with the intangible psychological issues:
The inexplicable bouts with depression: “Seemed sunny outside, always rained on Jay/Pop you my umbrella, come help your son with the weather.”
It’s that nagging unquantifiable sadness that is at the heart of missing a father that Shawn Carter tries to rectify. But he can’t. Thus the frustration:
“The one thing you taught me is to face my fears, coward
How could you let me grow without you?
Grind in this rap game, take dough without you?
Wear my Pro Keds close to the sole/soul without you?
Family pictures pose without you – WHY?!”
And that, my friends, is an emotional crescendo. It’s an often overlooked verse, but one of Jay’s strongest.
As a bonus, here’s “It’s On.” Both Beans and Jay go in and you can almost feel the healthy competition get more intense with each verse until Hov blows the track out the water at the end:
“Young Vito, voice of the young people
If my life is a movie, then Sigel gone be the sequel
We bring it to your door with Bleek peeping through your peephole
Don’t be scared, nigga, alert ya people…”
Though Sigel has seemed to teeter off recently, there was a time when he and Jay were neck and neck and Jay’s career is the better for it.
Download — Beanie Sigel Feat. Jay-Z and Rell – “Still Got Love For You”
Download — Beanie Sigel Feat. Jay-Z – “It’s On”
dope write-up D…seemed like a Father’s Day post though, lol
steel sharpens steel
The Roc didn’t do their job with Rell. Dude has talent, just listen to that joint Love For Free off The Streets Is Watching soundtrack.
LMAO. Greumsy is killin’ it
Never.
@Teef lol…yea, it does seem like a Father’s Day thing…my mind works in odd ways my friend
“compared to beans youre wack…..”
i was the same way. i was super backpack in my high school years. i knew reasonable doubt, and the singles, but didnt listen thoroughly until after BLUEPRINT came out, and thats only b/c this nigga i worked with wore his copy out.
I have been a sean carter fan throughout his career. I agree with the post though wholeheartedly. Jay was always dope, but after reasonable doubt he didn’t fall off, it was just that he never really stepped up.
Sigel always got the comparison and during the time when The Blueprint dropped,Jay had never really taken the next step. Sigel did force him to do that if he wanted to remain the headliner fo The ROC.
Anyways we know the rest and sigel has digressed, or at least not progressed, while jay is now jay.
You Smell what ROC is Cookin’/How you gonna Mess wit my Philly Squad when we side with Brooklyn.
Peedi Crack! Baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaring! :)
The Blueprint over Reasonable, masterpiece theatre right there.
Never.
Agreed.
I always said Jay, Beans and ‘Face should’ve did an album. They all complimented each other.
Beans & Jay – It’s On = Classic. I love this track.
I always said Jay, Beans and ‘Face should’ve did an album. They all complimented each other.
You’re not alone in that. ‘Ye tried his hardest to get them together for one… maybe it’ll still happen, who knows?
Never.
Agreed.
Co-Sign.
Y’all can’t be serious?
Did Beans force Hov to step his game up?
Maybe.
Did having Beans in the camp help sharpen Hov’s flow?
Most likely.
But I seriously doubt Jay heard Sig’s footsteps & felt threatened. This is Jay-Z we’re talking about here. The man ran rap for six straight summers.
Let’s be real.
@Barry…umm…what?
@Amp
I can’t speak for DS… but I was Co-Signing what you said.
always said Jay, Beans and ‘Face should’ve did an album. They all complimented each other.
Jail time and hard drugs have dulled Beans shine to the point where I’m not sure if he can ever properly follow up The B. Coming, let alone still stand shoulder to shoulder with two of the best who ever did it.
I’d still like to see it though. Beans was the closest thing to Scarface the East Coast has ever seen. But The Solution was a brick. Beanie is gonna have to make a decent album before he can even think about a Jay-Z/Face/Sigel project.
“This Can’t Be Life” >>>
Yea, it’s sad to see Sigel fall off. As you can tell, I was a big Beans fan. And I also agree that at this point, Hov and Face would leave Sigel in the dust.
But I think some of this is revisionist history cuz I KNOW folks were whispering that Beans was going to surpass Jay. It seems odd now, but there was a time…or maybe that’s just me being an uber fan.
Nah, I gotcha Brock. That comment was written well before I saw your co-sign.
I mean, I think this is definitely a well written post (it’s The Section, so that’s a given) but I can’t see how anyone ever thought Beans was better then Jay. Nas ain’t even believe that bullshit lol.
But then again, if it took you till “Still Got Love For You” to realize that Jay is that dude, you’re obviously not really a fan of Jay-Z’s music in the first place.
^And I quote:
“I was never a Jay-Z fan growing up.”
But I think some of this is revisionist history cuz I KNOW folks were whispering that Beans was going to surpass Jay.
I remember those rumblings, but I stopped listening when I heard The Reason. Aside from the few gems on that album (“Nothing Like It”, “Still Got Love” “Mom Praying”) a Jay-Z level talent wouldn’t release such a lackluster album.
The B. Coming is Sig’s crowning achievement and sadly, I don’t see him ever being that good again.
Roc-A-Fella, in its prime, was comprised of expendable pieces to a puzzle that, unbeknownst to them, would later be a vehicle for only one person’s success.
tell me I’m wrong
^And I quote:
“I was never a Jay-Z fan growing up.”
lol I saw that.
But after hearing both artist’s discogs, can you still say that Beans was ever as nice as Jay?
He definitley had lyrics and emotion, but his lack of versatility is what ultimately prevented him from becoming a “star”.
Amp, one day you and I are going to have a straight up FIGHT over New York Hip-Hop lol
What i really think Beans helped Jay do was to get back to grimy street shit…shit like “Murda Marcyville”…Jay had fallen into that whole “bling” braggin about how much money i got type of shit…hookin up with Beans (none) and all them other hungry street cats from philly (jeah) allowed Jay to get back down to that level and really spit battle-esque shit
it definitely helped him in his battle with Nas to have some cats with their Tims still touching the streets in his corner spittin venom
^LMAO!
It wouldn’t be fun if we agreed on everything lol.
When Beans spit those “100 Bars” or whatever in his meeting with the top brass at Roc-A-Fella/Def Jam, he proved himself to be a threat. You either make friends with a guy like that and make him part of the team to help bolster the label’s success, or end up having to compete with him later on down the line.
We could only speculate as to what would have happened had Beans NOT signed to Roc-A-Fella, but he added an undeniably gritty element to the music that came out of that camp, something that Jay’s “character” & level of success couldn’t allow him to rap about and not have his credibility questioned.
bottom line, Beans and them other cats were brought in to help compensate for what Jay lacked. Jay benefitted from it, while the others, for whatever reason, failed to capitalize.
@ teef – that’s exactly what i was sayin
We could only speculate as to what would have happened had Beans NOT signed to Roc-A-Fella
Philly’s Most Wanted would’ve got signed, so thatk God they went with Sig lol.
But Teefus makes a great point. Beans was Jay’s Hood Pass. Not that he wasn’t respected by the hood, but like Teef said, the level of success he had reached had moved him so far from the ghetto and Beans was fresh out. They each gave each other a certain credibility that they lacked.
P.S. That 1st State Property album? I wanna say classic so bad lol.
“It’s Not Right” & “Got Nowhere”?
So soulful…
man, yall are some haters lol *sulks*
with Apache and Naughty by Nature
Great Write Up!
Someone just sent me a message about taxing weed, what’s really going on?
Happy Mother’s Day!!!
Baby Paw, good lookin!
@Chronwell, no problemo, enjoy. I figured folks on here enjoy the tones of Brit songstresses like Sade, Marsha Ambrosius, Estelle, Corinne Bailey Rae, Amy Winehouse etc etc.
So had to drop Attica Blues on you all. Dusky and depthful beats and a soothing female voice, perfect combination.
It’s On is one of my favourite Beans & Jay’s back & forths…they just compliment each other ridiculously, I definitely co-sign with the thought of them doing an album (it would have been like The Dynasty but better..HA), Jay should have left R.Kelly alone (..)
What We Do is also my ish (w/Freeway).
It’s a shame that the others didn’t capitalise on their situations, I’m guessing they were geeked at being with Jay (none) and weren’t educated on *Industry rule #4080*. Imo the ROC days were some of the best in Hip-Hop, although I feel like I’m one of the only ones who didn’t care much for Blueprint – yeah i said it ;0)
Lyrically, “The Blueprint” was his worst album. David D, you’ve committed a cardinal sin.
yo anybody got some B. Sigel? i wanna go back and listen to hist stuff…
For the record y’all..
Beanie Sigel Discography….
[www.shorttext.com]
let me recommend that Green Lantern & Sigel joint that was posted here a few weeks ago, Public Enemy # 1 – shit is the real deal
I respect your honesty brother, I myself was a big fan of Volume one but it wasnt until the blueprint til I really enjoyed an album front to back. I too discovered reasonable doubt later in life. I never compared beans to Jay but I know where your coming from. I thought the second and third installments werent great albums
[www.sbpresents.com]
can someone up state property mixtape “the gang is all here” that was my ish. it had some bangers on there.
Lyrically BP was his worst album. But the beats were crazy.
Ya’ll crazy ayin the solution was wack. Take off the joint with R. kelly, The one with Styles P and pass the Patron and you have a great album. That’s How I grit it on my ipod