“Blue In (Scream) Green” – Nike Air Force 1 x Air Huarache

Modeled after the OG Scream Green Huaraches, these are serious business. The subtle nuances — the usage of nylon & the perforations — give these a little splash. But the major draw is the full blue color offset by the white midsole. GR set to release near the end of the month. More pics after the break.
those are moist
I already dropped close to 4 bills on Eggplants & 1/2 Cents…how much are these gonna be? a drop in the bucket compared to the bread I broke in the past couple weeks…these are SO right for the summer…
and you muthafuckas that copped the AM95 Neons….WHERE? I need those too
I’ve been looking for 1/2 Cents all damn day. No luck.
^ 1/2 Cents dropped last weekend in my neck of the woods, and store employees from Sports Zone, DTLR, & Major in DC been telling me they were cleaned out, moved fast
it’s gonna be 80 degrees here…might un-DS them
peep these Redwings though:
consider these copped….I need those 1/2 cents in my life though.like now(all black)
Spent 4 boogs myself too this week, Teef. Getting it together for the *fingers crossed* warm weather.
These are a serious must-cop.
Sexy.
Nitpicker that I am, I gotta say that the soles on these should’ve been green, but I definitely need these in my life.
I’m spendin’ money like a damn recession ain’t goin’ on, & Gotty posting pics of shoes ain’t helping matters…fool, this ain’t Kicks On Fire, let them do what they do, lol
LOL..Riiight…
I felt real guilty up until I got the shipping confirmation.
Obama need to hurry up with my damn Stimulus check
Copped. First pair of current Forces I’ll have bought in a few years. Ever since the lackluster 25th Anniversary, AF1s just haven’t been the same. But these joints are butter. Loving the white midsole/outsole combo, personally.
Now if they’d drop the real Huaraches, I’d be a happy man.
damn…GR?…something this butter should stay Tier 0
the best part is that most people where i’m @ will pass on these..more chance for me to grab em.
just cant mess with these…
im waiting on the jordan 6/AF fusion in red and black
bout to head to transit nyc in april and thats when ill cop for the season…
If the very bottom had been blue or…gum, I’d be all over these. Like they are, they’re flickin. But that after you wear’em 3x, the bottom’s gonna be filthy & the thrill will be gone.
But I’m weird like that. My shoes have to be pristine.
gummies? idk if that would work…on second thought pretty sick
gotty use a toothbrush.try dem electric shits
gum bottoms woulda set these off LOVELY. still might cop
mmmm, these bitches is hot. I got a nice green outfit, these lookin fresh. But, yo, those wack ass Louie V Kanye joints have gotta go.
DOPE